Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/13 09:07:37 pm BST
34.27 BRL   +1.30%
05/13Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
RE
05/13PETROBRAS : on divestment in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin Maio 13, 2022
PU
05/13Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions

05/13/2022 | 11:31pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras SA said on Friday it had decided to terminate the process for the partial sale of four concessions located in deep off-shore waters in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

Currently, the concessions are represented by the fields of Agulhinha, Budiao, Budiao Noroeste, Budiao Sudeste, Cavala and Palombeta, the company said in a securities filing.

The sale process, which had been in binding phase since late 2018, has been called off "considering the alignment of the concessions to the company's strategy," it said.

The concessions were fully maintained in the Petrobras' portfolio, "marking the beginning of the development of a new frontier in deep waters in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin," the company said. (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.59% 1810.68 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.36% 110.29 Delayed Quote.37.57%
PETROBRAS 1.30% 34.27 Delayed Quote.18.91%
WTI 2.66% 108.606 Delayed Quote.40.27%
All news about PETROBRAS
05/13Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
RE
05/13PETROBRAS : on divestment in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin Maio 13, 2022
PU
05/13Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
RE
05/12Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves sale of Petrobras refinery -sources
RE
05/12Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves sale of Petrobras refinery -report
RE
05/11Petrobras Signs Deal With Toyo Setal to Build Diesel Hydrotreatment Unit for $458 Milli..
MT
05/11PETROBRAS : on diesel hydrotreatment at Replan May 11, 2022
PU
05/11Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Informs Complementary Dividend, Payable on May 16,..
CI
05/11PETROBRAS : concludes sale of E&P asset in the Potiguar Basin May 10, 2022
PU
05/10Petrobras Says Sale of Tartaruga Oilfield Moved to Binding Phase
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 552 B 109 B 89 018 M
Net income 2022 135 B 26 557 M 21 705 M
Net Debt 2022 226 B 44 627 M 36 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,79x
Yield 2022 38,8%
Capitalization 465 B 91 606 M 74 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,27 BRL
Average target price 42,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Mauro Ferreira Coelho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Márcio Andrade Weber Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS18.91%90 179
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.86%2 382 249
SHELL PLC37.19%205 601
TOTALENERGIES SE10.62%133 174
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%132 396
EQUINOR ASA39.74%107 594