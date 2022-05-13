Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company
Petrobras SA said on Friday it had decided to
terminate the process for the partial sale of four concessions
located in deep off-shore waters in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.
Currently, the concessions are represented by the fields of
Agulhinha, Budiao, Budiao Noroeste, Budiao Sudeste, Cavala and
Palombeta, the company said in a securities filing.
The sale process, which had been in binding phase since late
2018, has been called off "considering the alignment of the
concessions to the company's strategy," it said.
The concessions were fully maintained in the Petrobras'
portfolio, "marking the beginning of the development of a new
frontier in deep waters in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin," the
company said.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini
Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)