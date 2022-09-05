Brazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say
09/05/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras is studying a broader shakeup of
its executive board after having tapped a new head of
innovation, sources told Reuters on Monday.
New appointments by Petrobras' CEO, Caio Paes de Andrade,
may take place in the coming days, said the sources, who
requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Carolina Pulice;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)