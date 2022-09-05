Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-09-05 pm EDT
33.34 BRL   -0.24%
04:27pBrazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say
RE
03:38pBrazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say
RE
09:00aPETROBRAS : on Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer September 04, 2022
PU
Brazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say

09/05/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is studying a broader shakeup of its executive board after having tapped a new head of innovation, sources told Reuters on Monday.

New appointments by Petrobras' CEO, Caio Paes de Andrade, may take place in the coming days, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.15% 1709.98 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
PETROBRAS -0.24% 33.34 Delayed Quote.17.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 603 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2022 156 B 30 217 M 30 217 M
Net Debt 2022 232 B 44 920 M 44 920 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,49x
Yield 2022 56,8%
Capitalization 465 B 89 883 M 89 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,42 BRL
Average target price 41,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS17.47%89 659
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY15.68%2 170 133
SHELL PLC43.30%195 191
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.76%137 059
TOTALENERGIES SE15.53%131 801
EQUINOR ASA61.00%121 797