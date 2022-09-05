Brazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras is studying a broader shakeup of
its executive board after having tapped a new head of
innovation, sources told Reuters on Monday.
New appointments by Petrobras' CEO, Caio Paes de Andrade,
may take place in the coming days, said the sources, who
requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
The company's new CEO took over at the end of June, after
being nominated by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who at
that time was vocal critic of the state-run company as fuel
prices rose. As global crude prices have slipped off their highs
this year, those tensions have dissipated somewhat.
Petrobras said on Monday that its CEO appointed Paulo Palaia
to lead the company's innovation office, replacing Juliano
Dantas. The appointment is to be submitted to the state-owned
company's internal corporate governance procedures for approval.
"This is probably just the first change of a few," a second
source told Reuters.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
