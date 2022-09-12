Brazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices to distributors

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company
Petrobras on Monday said it will cut prices of
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used as a cooking gas,
for distributors by 4.73%, starting Tuesday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, in
a statement said it would lower its LPG price to 4.03 reais per
kilogram from a previous price of 4.23 reais per kilogram.
Despite not cutting the price of cooking gas since April,
the company has recently made several other cuts to the prices
of gasoline and other fuels, which have helped to curb
inflation.
Last week, the South American country reported a second
consecutive month of deflation, which saw fuel prices shrink by
10.82%.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark
Porter)