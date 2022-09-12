Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:19 2022-09-12 pm EDT
31.68 BRL   -0.35%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices to distributors

09/12/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras on Monday said it will cut prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used as a cooking gas, for distributors by 4.73%, starting Tuesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, in a statement said it would lower its LPG price to 4.03 reais per kilogram from a previous price of 4.23 reais per kilogram.

Despite not cutting the price of cooking gas since April, the company has recently made several other cuts to the prices of gasoline and other fuels, which have helped to curb inflation.

Last week, the South American country reported a second consecutive month of deflation, which saw fuel prices shrink by 10.82%. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.86% 94.16 Delayed Quote.18.26%
PETROBRAS -0.22% 31.68 Delayed Quote.11.74%
WTI 1.92% 87.982 Delayed Quote.14.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 604 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2022 156 B 30 329 M 30 329 M
Net Debt 2022 232 B 45 039 M 45 039 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,37x
Yield 2022 59,7%
Capitalization 442 B 86 350 M 85 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 31,79 BRL
Average target price 41,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS11.74%85 739
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.46%2 171 114
SHELL PLC41.82%193 109
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.86%140 102
TOTALENERGIES SE11.66%127 022
EQUINOR ASA51.00%114 548