Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will invest around $102 billion within the 2024-2028 period, the firm's new strategic plan showed on Thursday.

The plan, the first released by the oil giant since CEO Jean Paul Prates took the helm of the company, includes investments in a range of different segments, with most of it going into oil exploration and production. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)