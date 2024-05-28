RIO DE JANEIRO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will maintain its current pricing policies for gasoline and diesel sales, its new top executive said on Monday, stressing that the firm needs to be profitable while also meeting shareholder needs.

In her first press conference as the company's newly-appointed chief executive officer, Magda Chambriard said she intends to maintain the adjustments made by the prior management in the company's motor fuel pricing strategy.

Last year, Petrobras implemented a more market-based fuel pricing policy for gasoline and diesel sales to favor greater flexibility while avoiding drastic price swings.

Chambriard vowed to better insulate the company's fuel prices from international market volatility.

The executive, a former head of oil and gas regulator ANP, took over as chief executive after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired former CEO Jean Paul Prates earlier this month. (Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by David Alire Garcia)