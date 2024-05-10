May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras approved new commercial arrangements for natural gas sales that could reduce its price to distributors by up to 10%, it said on Friday.

In a statement released on its website, the oil giant said it will offer a "price reduction mechanism" for current natural gas contracts, according to their performance.

"With this new mechanism, depending on the contracts and volumes handled, distributors will have an additional reduction of up to 10% in the price (of gas)," Petrobras added, saying the average price of its natural gas fell by 25% since the start of 2023.

For independent consumers, Petrobras said it will offer a new portfolio of products under more customized and competitive conditions. (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)