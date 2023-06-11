Brazil's Unipar seeks controlling stake in Braskem in proposal to Novonor

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian chemical
company Unipar Carbocloro has made a non-binding
offer to conglomerate Novonor for the indirect acquisition of a
controlling stake in petrochemical firm Braskem,
according to a securities filing sent Saturday night.
Unipar proposed the partial payment of debt to creditor
banks and a renegotiation of the remaining debt owed by Braskem,
in which Novonor and state-run oil firm Petrobras are
the main shareholders.
The Unipar proposal also includes the possibility of
Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, continuing with an
indirect minority stake in Braskem, the filing said.
Unipar will make a public offer for the acquisition of
common shares and class A and class B preferred shares held by
minority shareholders of Braskem and make a tender offer for up
to all the class A preferred shares represented by American
depositary receipts (ADRs) listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Unipar said it will negotiate Petrobras' participation in
the new share structure "at the right time" so as to seek a
satisfactory format for all parties involved.
"Our proposal provides for a balance between the interests
and needs of Novonor, Petrobras, minority shareholders and
creditor banks of Braskem," Bruno Uchino, Unipar's board
chairman, said in a press release.
Unipar is a leading producer of chlorine and soda and the
second-largest producer of PVC in South America, it said.
(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; editing by Paul Simao)