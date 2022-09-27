Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-26 pm EDT
29.46 BRL   -1.60%
09/26Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Terminates Contract with SPE Kerui-Método
CI
09/26Petrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project - Form 6-K
PU
09/26Bharat Petroleum Eyes to Import Brazilian Crude Oil from Petrobras
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's inflation extends downtrend in mid-September on lower fuel prices

09/27/2022 | 08:19am EDT
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices extended their downtrend in the month to mid-September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as fuel costs continued to drop on the back of lower taxes and price cuts by state-run oil firm Petrobras.

The local IPCA-15 index fell 0.37% in the month to mid-September, a deeper drop than the 0.2% expected by analysts polled by Reuters, though slowing down from the 0.73% fall seen in the previous month.

Inflation in the 12 months to mid-September hit 7.96%, well below the 8.14% forecast by economists.

The latest inflation data came as Brazil's central bank last week chose to keep interest rates unchanged at 13.75%, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening after 12 consecutive increases aimed at curbing high inflation. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.85% 85.53 Delayed Quote.11.32%
PETROBRAS -1.60% 29.46 Delayed Quote.3.55%
WTI 1.73% 77.994 Delayed Quote.5.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 614 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2022 165 B 30 665 M 30 665 M
Net Debt 2022 228 B 42 579 M 42 579 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,19x
Yield 2022 64,4%
Capitalization 408 B 76 026 M 76 026 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,46 BRL
Average target price 41,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS3.55%76 026
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.62%1 990 878
SHELL PLC36.36%172 393
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-5.76%124 663
TOTALENERGIES SE5.37%114 785
EQUINOR ASA46.02%102 007