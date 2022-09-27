Brazil's inflation extends downtrend in mid-September on lower fuel prices

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices
extended their downtrend in the month to mid-September,
government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as fuel costs
continued to drop on the back of lower taxes and price cuts by
state-run oil firm Petrobras.
The local IPCA-15 index fell 0.37% in the month to
mid-September, a deeper drop than the 0.2% expected by analysts
polled by Reuters, though slowing down from the 0.73% fall seen
in the previous month.
Inflation in the 12 months to mid-September hit 7.96%, well
below the 8.14% forecast by economists.
The latest inflation data came as Brazil's central bank last
week chose to keep interest rates unchanged at 13.75%, pausing
an aggressive monetary tightening after 12 consecutive increases
aimed at curbing high inflation.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo;
Editing by Alison Williams)