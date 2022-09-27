Brazil's inflation extends downtrend in mid-September on lower fuel prices

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices extended their downtrend in the month to mid-September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as fuel costs continued to drop on the back of lower taxes and price cuts by state-run oil firm Petrobras.

The local IPCA-15 index fell 0.37% in the month to mid-September, a deeper drop than the 0.2% expected by analysts polled by Reuters, though slowing down from the 0.73% fall seen in the previous month.

Inflation in the 12 months to mid-September hit 7.96%, well below the 8.14% forecast by economists.

The latest inflation data came as Brazil's central bank last week chose to keep interest rates unchanged at 13.75%, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening after 12 consecutive increases aimed at curbing high inflation. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alison Williams)