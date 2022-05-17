Brazil's new energy minister faces uphill battle to change Petrobras pricing formula -sources

BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's newly appointed Mines
and Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida will face resistance at
Petrobras if he pushes to remove import costs from
the state-run oil company's fuel price calculations, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Sachsida has supported the move as a way to ease pressure on
consumer prices amid a surge in energy prices, sources said, but
Petrobras management has serious concerns with ignoring freight
and insurance costs when calculating global price parity.
President Jair Bolsonaro has railed against record profits
at Petrobras amid double-digit inflation, hurting his
re-election chances this year, but his moves to replace one
official after the next have made little impact on price policy.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is formally known,
is responsible for more than 80% of Brazil's refining capacity,
but under company bylaws it tracks global energy costs when
setting domestic fuel prices.
Petrobras told Reuters in a statement that including import
costs is "fundamental" to establishing competitive prices in
Brazil, a net fuel importer, in order to avoid undercutting
importers and triggering fuel shortages.
The mines and energy ministry did not reply to a request for
comment.
Appointed last week to head the ministry, after Bolsonaro
fired the last minister over a diesel price increase, Sachsida
has not yet spoken about specific measures to curb fuel prices.
In March, Reuters reported that officials in the economy
ministry, where Sachsida worked then, were pushing Petrobras to
strip import costs from its price calculations.
Two government sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said Sachsida supports the move. But four Petrobras officials
told Reuters that the current management does not agree with any
modifications in the formula for pricing fuel.
"Inventing a different calculation does not change the fact
that we are fuel importers. Prices are set by the market," said
one of them, asking for anonymity since discussions are private.
Another source said the idea seems unfeasible because it
would push fuel importers out of the national market, which
Petrobras cannot supply entirely on its own.
Two company executives said any decision on a new pricing
formula would need to come from the company's board, which has
made no sign that it plans to change the policy.
Although Bolsonaro has had little problem changing the chief
executive of Petrobras, as he did in April of this year and last
year, such a move would likely require replacing the board at a
shareholders' meeting, which would take at least 40 days.
Under company bylaws, the CEO must be a member of the board.
(Reporting by Bernardo Caram in Brasilia, Rodrigo Viga Gaier in
Rio de Janeiro and Sabrina Valle in Houston; Writing by Marcela
Ayres; Editing by Brad Haynes and Marguerita Choy)