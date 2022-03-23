Brazil sees oil production growing 10% in 2022

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil production is
expected to increase by around 300,000 barrels a day in 2022, an
increase of 10% from last year, Minister of Mines and Energy
Bento Albuquerque said on Wednesday.
Albuquerque's statement was made at the opening of an
International Energy Agency (IEA) ministerial meeting in Paris,
and comes at a time of oil market stress and demand from nations
like the United States for greater production from oil producers
across the globe.
The Ministry of Mines and Energy said on Twitter that the
increase in production is an "important contribution by Brazil
to the stabilization of global energy markets" and that it
results from regulatory advances, modernization of the Brazilian
energy market and investments made in the pre-salt layer.
A large part of the Brazilian production of the commodity
comes from state-run Petrobras, which like other
private oil companies operating in the country bases production
decisions on demand and pricing. The company declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo
Writing by Carolina Pulice
Editing by Matthew Lewis)