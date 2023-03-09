Brazil senator to probe sale of Petrobras refinery to Mubadala

March 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian senator called on
Thursday for a Congressional investigation into the sale of a
Petrobras refinery to United Arab Emirates' Mubadala
Capital, citing a suspected link to jewelry given to former
President Jair Bolsonaro.
The RLAM refinery in the state of Bahia was sold in 2021 to
Mubadala's Acelen unit along with its logistical assets for $1.8
billion.
Senator Omar Aziz, who chairs the Senate committee on
governance and consumer protection, said on Twitter that "any
violation of federal interests, any relation to the attempt to
smuggle in the jewels, or any act that created advantages in
this sale" would be taken to courts to punish those involved.
The senator said his committee would first ask Petrobras,
formally known as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., to provide documents
on how the refinery deal was priced.
On Wednesday, Brazil's oil workers union FUP said it had
asked public prosecutors to investigate any link between the
refinery sale to Bolsonaro's alleged attempt to bring a $3.2
million gift of jewelry into the country in 2021 without
declaring it. Customs officials seized the jewels found in the
backpack of a government aide.
The gift by Saudi Arabia's king to Bolsonaro and his wife
Michelle Bolsonaro was not from the United Arab Emirates, but
the union pointed out that two countries are geographically
close and that the former president had said in a recent
interview that the gift was "settled" in the Emirates.
FUP added that the Institute for Strategic Studies in
Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep) estimated the
refinery to be worth $3 billion to $4 billion, about double the
price it was sold for.
