Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:51:15 2023-03-09 pm EST
25.63 BRL   +0.83%
02:07pBrazil senator to probe sale of Petrobras refinery to Mubadala
RE
03/08Petrobras CEO Seeking Partnerships for Renewable Energy Projects
DJ
03/08Petrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors March 08, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil senator to probe sale of Petrobras refinery to Mubadala

03/09/2023 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian senator called on Thursday for a Congressional investigation into the sale of a Petrobras refinery to United Arab Emirates' Mubadala Capital, citing a suspected link to jewelry given to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The RLAM refinery in the state of Bahia was sold in 2021 to Mubadala's Acelen unit along with its logistical assets for $1.8 billion.

Senator Omar Aziz, who chairs the Senate committee on governance and consumer protection, said on Twitter that "any violation of federal interests, any relation to the attempt to smuggle in the jewels, or any act that created advantages in this sale" would be taken to courts to punish those involved.

The senator said his committee would first ask Petrobras, formally known as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., to provide documents on how the refinery deal was priced.

On Wednesday, Brazil's oil workers union FUP said it had asked public prosecutors to investigate any link between the refinery sale to Bolsonaro's alleged attempt to bring a $3.2 million gift of jewelry into the country in 2021 without declaring it. Customs officials seized the jewels found in the backpack of a government aide.

The gift by Saudi Arabia's king to Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro was not from the United Arab Emirates, but the union pointed out that two countries are geographically close and that the former president had said in a recent interview that the gift was "settled" in the Emirates.

FUP added that the Institute for Strategic Studies in Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep) estimated the refinery to be worth $3 billion to $4 billion, about double the price it was sold for.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.15% 81.49 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.13% 5.4339 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
PETROBRAS 0.83% 25.63 Delayed Quote.3.59%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX -1.24% 175.6567 Real-time Quote.-4.28%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.29% 122.8299 Real-time Quote.-41.55%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -1.60% 290.4805 Real-time Quote.-4.15%
WTI -1.28% 75.665 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
All news about PETROBRAS
02:07pBrazil senator to probe sale of Petrobras refinery to Mubadala
RE
03/08Petrobras CEO Seeking Partnerships for Renewable Energy Projects
DJ
03/08Petrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors March 08, 2023
PU
03/08Petrobras : on new candidate for Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
03/07Petrobras Sees Colombia, Brazil's Northern Coast as Exploration Priorities
DJ
03/07Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
03/07Global markets live: Blackberry, Meta Platforms, Rivian, GM...
MS
03/07Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 07, 2023
PU
03/07Sector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
03/07Petrobras, Equinor Sign Letter of Intent to Collaborate on Seven Offshore Wind Projects
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 541 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2023 106 B 20 560 M 20 560 M
Net Debt 2023 205 B 39 691 M 39 691 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,97x
Yield 2023 38,0%
Capitalization 358 B 69 777 M 69 421 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,42 BRL
Average target price 32,46 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Caetano Leite Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS3.59%69 777
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 897 785
SHELL PLC11.24%212 050
TOTALENERGIES SE0.43%164 714
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED25.49%141 747
EQUINOR ASA-8.95%95 083