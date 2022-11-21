Brazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy
Policy Council (CNPE) decided the mandatory blend of biodiesel
in diesel will be kept at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, said the
Mines and Energy Ministry in a statement on Monday.
From April on, the mix requirement will be increased to 15%,
the ministry said, also pointing out that Brazil's next
government, which takes office in January, could change the
decision.
CNPE also decided that biodiesel produced by "any
technological route of production" may be part of the mixture,
which could include Petrobras' R5 diesel, a fuel
co-processed with vegetable oil in a 95%-5% ratio.
Brazil's oil, gas and biofuel regulator would first have to
approve the biodiesel used in the blend.
Most of the country's biodiesel is produced from soy oil,
which is obtained after grain crushers process the beans.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini;
Editing by Mark Porter and Lincoln Feast.)