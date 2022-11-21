Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-21 pm EST
26.78 BRL   +0.30%
05:58pBrazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE
RE
08:11aScotiabank Says It's A Quiet Day in Latin America on Monday; Comments on The Region's Currencies
MT
06:10aPetrobras : on the method of shareholder remuneration distribution - Form 6-K
PU
Brazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE

11/21/2022 | 05:58pm EST
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel will be kept at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, said the Mines and Energy Ministry in a statement on Monday.

From April on, the mix requirement will be increased to 15%, the ministry said, also pointing out that Brazil's next government, which takes office in January, could change the decision.

CNPE also decided that biodiesel produced by "any technological route of production" may be part of the mixture, which could include Petrobras' R5 diesel, a fuel co-processed with vegetable oil in a 95%-5% ratio.

Brazil's oil, gas and biofuel regulator would first have to approve the biodiesel used in the blend.

Most of the country's biodiesel is produced from soy oil, which is obtained after grain crushers process the beans. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Mark Porter and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
