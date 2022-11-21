Brazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March -CNPE

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy
Policy Council (CNPE) decided the mandatory blend of biodiesel
in diesel will be kept at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, the Mines and
Energy Ministry said on Monday.
From April on, the mix requirement will be increased to 15%,
the ministry said in a statement, pointing out that Brazil's
next government which takes office in January could change the
decision.
CNPE also decided that biodiesel produced by "any
technological route of production" may be part of the mixture,
which could include Petrobras' R5 diesel, a fuel
co-processed with vegetable oil in a 95%-5% ratio.
Brazil's oil, gas and biofuel regulator ANP would first have
to approve the biodiesel used in the blend.
Around 70% of the country's biodiesel is produced from soy
oil, which is obtained after grain crushers process the beans.
With a 15% mandate being adopted as of April, the total
soybean demanded for biodiesel would rise to about 30 million
tonnes in 2023.
The decisions sparked protests from biodiesel producers, as
Petrobras' R5 could be a competitor, hurting the biofuel
industry which says it should not be eligible for blending.
"It is not biofuel," said Donizete Tokarski, managing
director at industry group Ubrabio, referring to Petrobras'
diesel.
Petrobras did not comment immediately, but has previously
said its product is efficient, reduces emissions because it has
renewable content and has a chemical composition similar to
diesel derived from petroleum.
Tokarski also said he is confident that Brazil can adopt a
15% mandate in April, but that ideally the change will not be so
abrupt.
For Francisco Turra, chairman of the board at producers
association Aprobio, keeping the mandate at 10% and allowing the
use of co-processed diesel for blending could represent "a death
blow to the entire sector and to the entire biodiesel production
chain."
"The unlikely inclusion of co-processed diesel is another
issue that lacks technical support, since the regulator ANP
itself does not consider the product a biofuel," Turra said.
