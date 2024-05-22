SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Superior Court of Justice has denied state-run oil company Petrobras an appeal against the collection of some 987 million reais ($192.68 million) in taxes, the company said late on Tuesday.

The taxes relate to sales of oil derivatives from March 2002 to October 2003, Petrobras said in a securities filing. The firm said it would assess whether a fresh appeal could be lodged against the decision.

($1 = 5.1225 reais) (Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Jan Harvey)