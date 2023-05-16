Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:44 2023-05-16 pm EDT
26.30 BRL   +2.49%
05:22pEnergy Down on Debt Default Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
12:17pPetrobras fuel price cuts should lower Brazil inflation, rates, minister says
RE
11:25aPetrobras Fuel Policy Change Will Reduce Price Volatility, CEO Says
DJ
Energy Down on Debt Default Fears -- Energy Roundup

05/16/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell sharply amid fears that a U.S. debt default would lead to another leg down in global economic activity.

There was no sign of progress in negotiations between congressional leaders and the Biden administration.

Brazil's state-controlled oil giant, Petrobras, said it would end its years-long policy to peg the cost of fuel to international prices, a concession to the leftist government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and its efforts to control inflation.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 1721ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.11% 74.66 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.73% 5.3586 Delayed Quote.-5.70%
PETROBRAS 2.49% 26.3 Delayed Quote.7.14%
WTI -1.04% 70.595 Delayed Quote.-13.01%
Financials
Sales 2023 521 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2023 111 B 22 540 M 22 540 M
Net Debt 2023 226 B 45 905 M 45 905 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,97x
Yield 2023 27,0%
Capitalization 356 B 72 405 M 72 405 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 25,66 BRL
Average target price 30,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS7.14%72 580
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.03%2 135 123
SHELL PLC3.70%205 833
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED51.82%188 523
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.72%148 683
EQUINOR ASA-14.47%87 995
