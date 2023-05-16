Energy Down on Debt Default Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell sharply amid fears that a U.S. debt default would lead to another leg down in global economic activity.

There was no sign of progress in negotiations between congressional leaders and the Biden administration.

Brazil's state-controlled oil giant, Petrobras, said it would end its years-long policy to peg the cost of fuel to international prices, a concession to the leftist government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and its efforts to control inflation.

05-16-23 1721ET