  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:50 2022-09-08 am EDT
31.86 BRL   -0.75%
11:38aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
09/06Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Announces Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer Changes
CI
09/05Brazil cenbank not focussed on monetary easing now, says governor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain

09/08/2022 | 11:38am EDT
A worker carries a ladder past sacks filled with wheat at a Food Corporation of India warehouse in Morinda

(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities.

Below is a list of some of the actions taken by governments aimed at offering relief to hard-hit consumers and companies:

AMERICAS:

* The United States will help millions of indebted former students by cancelling $10,000 of their outstanding student loans. The move follows the $430 billion "Inflation Reduction Act" unveiled last month, which includes cuts to prescription drug prices and tax credits to encourage energy efficiency.

* Brazil's oil giant Petrobras on Sept. 1 announced a 7% cut in refinery gate gasoline prices, its fourth consecutive gasoline price reduction since mid-July. The government in July cut fuel taxes and raised social welfare payments.

* Mexico's government will convene to strengthen its anti-inflation plan, its president said earlier this month. In August officials said that inflation-combatting subsidies, mostly to help with gasoline prices and domestic energy bills, have already cost some 575 billion pesos ($29 billion) this year.

* Chile in July announced a $1.2 billion aid plan including labour subsidies and one-time payments of $120 for 7.5 million of its 19 million residents.

EUROPE:

* Britain will cap consumer energy bills for two years and funnel billions to prop up power companies. The package, announced on Sept. 8 by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, is likely to cost over 100 billion pounds ($115 billion).

* Portugal rolled out a 2.4 billion euro aid plan which reduces VAT on electricity to 6% from 13%, and provides one-off subsidy payments for workers, families and pensioners.

* Croatia will cap electricity prices from Oct. 1 until March.

* Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.71 billion) on a new package shielding consumers and businesses from inflation. The plan includes a windfall tax, benefit hikes and extending public transport subsidies. Berlin had already announced a gas price levy on consumers from Oct. 1, while in July, it agreed a 15-billion euro ($15.05 billion) state bailout of Uniper, the country's largest importer of Russian gas.

* Spain will cut value-added tax (VAT) on gas to 5% from 21% from October to help households with utility bills. The government also reduced VAT on electricity twice over the past year to 5%.

* Finland and Sweden will offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their respective countries. Sweden's government in August said it expected to have 90 billion Swedish crowns available to help consumers with record electricity prices.

* Italy plans to spend at least an additional 6.2 billion euros ($6.2 billion) to help households and firms, the cabinet office said. The bill would come on top of around 52 billion euros which Rome has already budgeted this year to soften the impact of sky-high prices.

* Denmark in August capped annual rent increases at 4% for the next two years. The move follows earlier relief measures, including a 3.1 billion Danish crown ($415.03 million) package announced in June.

* France's parliament on Aug. 3 adopted a 20 billion euro relief bill, lifting pensions and some welfare payments, while also allowing companies to pay higher bonuses tax free. In August, the government said it did not rule out a windfall tax on companies.

* Poland in August approved a new package including subsidies for heating plants whose price increases will not exceed 40%, and a 13.7 billion zloty ($2.90 billion) cash transfer for municipalities to help residents with soaring energy bills. The country had also in July introduced a relief scheme for holders of local currency mortgages.

ASIA:

* Japan will present another economic package in October, adding to previous measures including a record 3.3% hike in its minimum wage for the year ending March 2023. A $103 billion relief bill was also passed in April.

* Indonesia's President Joko Widodo ordered provincial governments to cut transport costs and offset the inflationary impact of a fuel price hike announced earlier this month, which sparked nationwide protests. Last month, the government announced it will reallocate 24.17 trillion rupiah ($1.62 billion) of its fuel subsidy budget towards welfare spending, including cash handouts to 20.65 million households.

* India has set up a panel to review the pricing formula of locally produced gas, aiming to ensure "fair price to the end consumer" and lower inflation. In May it imposed restrictions on exports of food items including wheat and sugar, which account for nearly 40% of the consumer price index, and cut taxes on imports of edible oil.

* Malaysia is expected to spend a record 77.3 billion ringgit ($17.18 billion) in subsidies and cash aid this year to temper the effects of rising prices.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST:

* South Africa in late July announced a cut in the pump prices of fuels.

* Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in early July raised their social welfare spending. The UAE doubled financial support to low-income Emirati families, while Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered the allocation of 20 billion riyals ($5.32 billion).

* Turkey in early July increased its minimum wage by about 30%, adding to the 50% rise seen at the end of last year.

($1 = 20.0546 Mexican pesos)

($1 = 0.8693 pounds)

($1 = 1.0045 euros)

($1 = 7.4693 Danish crowns)

($1 = 4.7175 zlotys)

($1 = 14,895.0000 rupiah)

($1 = 4.4990 ringgit)

($1 = 3.7583 riyals)

(Compiled by Olivier Sorgho, Leika Kihara, Manoj Kumar, Ina Kreutz and Agnieszka Gosciak; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.23% 434.24 Real-time Quote.-19.10%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.69% 1871.43 Real-time Quote.-6.37%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.43% 3.654 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.32% 88.98 Delayed Quote.19.10%
PETROBRAS -0.56% 31.86 Delayed Quote.12.83%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.62% 141.7 Real-time Quote.-19.50%
UNIPER SE -2.55% 4.592 Delayed Quote.-88.73%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6729 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.07% 18.2327 Delayed Quote.36.90%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.31% 826.5 End-of-day quote.7.23%
WTI 1.77% 83.471 Delayed Quote.8.87%
All news about PETROBRAS
11:38aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
09/06Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Announces Chief Digital Transformation and Innovat..
CI
09/05Brazil cenbank not focussed on monetary easing now, says governor
RE
09/05Brazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say
RE
09/05Brazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say
RE
09/05PETROBRAS : on Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer September 04, 2022
PU
09/05Factbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
09/01The Birth Of NNPC Limited And What It Means For Nigeria's Oil And Gas Industry
AQ
08/31PETROBRAS : on payment of remuneration to shareholders August 31, 2022
PU
08/30PETROBRAS : on the sale of REMAN August 30, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 603 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2022 156 B 29 771 M 29 771 M
Net Debt 2022 232 B 44 256 M 44 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,39x
Yield 2022 59,1%
Capitalization 447 B 85 175 M 85 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 32,10 BRL
Average target price 41,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS12.83%85 175
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.38%2 159 353
SHELL PLC39.54%188 213
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.78%139 765
TOTALENERGIES SE11.57%125 796
EQUINOR ASA49.49%112 092