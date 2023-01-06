Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:03 2023-01-06 pm EST
23.80 BRL   -0.34%
Lula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover

01/06/2023 | 02:26pm EST
BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) -

Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday it was possible for the country to develop responsibly, as he sought to calm market jitters about the potential for rampant social spending under his watch.

Lula's comments came as he kicked off his first cabinet meeting in Brasilia aiming to instill discipline among the newly formed team after various communication hiccups drove Brazil's currency and stock index down 3.8% and 5%, respectively, in his first days in office.

"It is possible for us to grow again with responsibility and income distribution," said Lula, who assumed office on Jan. 1.

After the meeting, the Brazilian real gained 2.2% against the dollar, while the Bovespa rose 0.8%. They had already pared some losses in the previous two sessions.

Lula wanted to dispel fears of a more interventionist stance in the economy. He also echoed comments from Planning Minister Simone Tebet, a centrist former senator who said a day earlier the government would have multiple lines of thoughts on the economic agenda.

"We are not a single-minded government, with a single philosophy," Lula said.

Analysts said Tebet's remarks helped boost markets. Also helping investor sentiment were comments from Lula's chief of staff, Rui Costa, who said the government was not considering any plans to revise economic reforms, and the incoming chief executive of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., known as Petrobras , who ruled out interventions in fuel prices.

In a press conference after the meeting, Costa said that among the government's priorities are the resumption of federal housing program "Minha casa, minha vida," and the completion of construction work in schools and daycare centers. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
