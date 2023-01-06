Lula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover

BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) -
Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on
Friday it was possible for the country to develop responsibly,
as he sought to calm market jitters about the potential for
rampant social spending under his watch.
Lula's comments came as he kicked off his first cabinet
meeting in Brasilia aiming to instill discipline among the newly
formed team after various communication hiccups drove Brazil's
currency and stock index down 3.8% and 5%,
respectively, in his first days in office.
"It is possible for us to grow again with responsibility and
income distribution," said Lula, who assumed office on Jan. 1.
After the meeting, the Brazilian real gained 2.2% against
the dollar, while the Bovespa rose 0.8%. They had already pared
some losses in the previous two sessions.
Lula wanted to dispel fears of a more interventionist stance
in the economy. He also echoed comments from Planning Minister
Simone Tebet, a centrist former senator who said a day earlier
the government would have multiple lines of thoughts on the
economic agenda.
"We are not a single-minded government, with a single
philosophy," Lula said.
Analysts said Tebet's remarks helped boost markets. Also
helping investor sentiment were comments from Lula's chief of
staff, Rui Costa, who said the government was not considering
any plans to revise economic reforms, and the incoming chief
executive of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., known as Petrobras
, who ruled out interventions in fuel prices.
In a press conference after the meeting, Costa said that
among the government's priorities are the resumption of federal
housing program "Minha casa, minha vida," and the completion of
construction work in schools and daycare centers.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo
and Peter Frontini, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Richard Chang)