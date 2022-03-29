Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/29 11:26:43 am EDT
32.27 BRL   +2.12%
11:28aNEWSMAKER-Pro-market consultant emerges as unlikely new Petrobras CEO
RE
10:37aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Walmart, FedEx, Uber, Daimler...
09:26aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEWSMAKER-Pro-market consultant emerges as unlikely new Petrobras CEO

03/29/2022 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has made little secret in recent weeks of his ire at state-run oil company Petrobras over rising fuel prices, teasing the possibility of swapping out its chief executive.

However, Adriano Pires, the man tapped for the job on Monday, did not fit the profile that the market was expecting.

A well-known energy consultant and academic who once worked at national oil regulator ANP, Pires is a staunch defender of the market-friendly policies at Petrobras that Bolsonaro bashes, particularly the way it tracks global energy markets with its domestic fuel prices.

In a public debate last month, Pires said he hoped Brent prices would soar to $200 per barrel so the government could rake in tens of billions of dollars in dividends as the largest shareholder of Petrobras.

In a column this month for financial blog Brazil Journal, he criticized the company for keeping domestic prices too far below global benchmarks.

That may be one reason the market seems to have taken the sudden putsch of current CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna in stride.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in the company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, opened 2% higher on Tuesday, even amid fears the shake-up may portend more intense political pressure heading into Brazil's October elections.

"Pires is someone with a technical background in the energy sector who sympathizes with Petrobras' current pricing policy. Therefore, for now we do not see negative impacts in the medium term," Guide Investimentos analyst Rodrigo Crespi wrote in a note to clients.

Pires, who did not respond to a request for comment, holds a doctorate from the Sorbonne, and co-founded the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure think tank (CBIE).

He is a long-time columnist, consultant and professor of energy policy, and spent roughly two and a half years in high-ranking positions in Brazil's ANP national oil regulator through 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his public comments and articles, Pires has not advocated a totally hands-off approach to the fuel market, instead calling for measures that would cushion consumers from high fuel prices without incurring losses for Petrobras and the private sector.

In particular, he has favored a government fund, financed in part by royalties currently paid by oil producers in Brazil, that would help to stabilize fuel prices at the pump during periods of high volatility.

Bolsonaro has also shown interest in such a policy, which is awaiting consideration in the lower house of Congress after government allies pushed a bill through the Senate.

However, the proposal has met stiff resistance from Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who argues it would serve little social purpose, particularly when compared to its potentially enormous impact on public finances. (Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo Editing by Brad Haynes and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.54% 5.2692 Delayed Quote.-17.76%
GOLD -0.68% 1910.99 Delayed Quote.6.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 109.48 Delayed Quote.50.42%
PETROBRAS 2.18% 32.27 Delayed Quote.11.07%
STRIDE, INC. 0.81% 35.99 Delayed Quote.10.05%
TERRA TOKEN (LUNA/USD) 9.12% 106.84 Real-time Quote.14.25%
WTI -1.09% 102.92 Delayed Quote.46.92%
All news about PETROBRAS
11:28aNEWSMAKER-Pro-market consultant emerges as unlikely new Petrobras CEO
RE
10:37aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Walmart, FedEx, Uber, Daimler...
09:26aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
04:17aBrazil Government Plans to Replace Petrobras CEO
MT
03/28PETROBRAS : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 28, 2022
PU
03/28JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA : Brazil Government to Replace Petrobras CEO Silva e Luna With Adrian..
DJ
03/28Brazil's Bolsonaro shakes up administration, eying election
AQ
03/28Brazil's Bolsonaro taps market-friendly consultant to head Petrobras after ousting seco..
RE
03/24PETROBRAS : on candidates nominated by preferred shareholders for the Fiscal Council March..
PU
03/23Brazil sees oil production growing 10% in 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 497 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2022 113 B 23 558 M 23 558 M
Net Debt 2022 223 B 46 588 M 46 588 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 30,3%
Capitalization 431 B 89 875 M 89 875 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 31,60 BRL
Average target price 41,66 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS11.07%89 875
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY17.46%2 240 959
SHELL PLC27.11%204 755
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.44%152 361
TOTALENERGIES SE4.62%140 969
EQUINOR ASA36.52%118 638