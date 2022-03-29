NEWSMAKER-Pro-market consultant emerges as unlikely new Petrobras CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President
Jair Bolsonaro has made little secret in recent weeks of his ire
at state-run oil company Petrobras over rising fuel
prices, teasing the possibility of swapping out its chief
executive.
However, Adriano Pires, the man tapped for the job on
Monday, did not fit the profile that the market was expecting.
A well-known energy consultant and academic who once worked
at national oil regulator ANP, Pires is a staunch defender of
the market-friendly policies at Petrobras that Bolsonaro bashes,
particularly the way it tracks global energy markets with its
domestic fuel prices.
In a public debate last month, Pires said he hoped Brent
prices would soar to $200 per barrel so the government
could rake in tens of billions of dollars in dividends as the
largest shareholder of Petrobras.
In a column this month for financial blog Brazil Journal, he
criticized the company for keeping domestic prices too far below
global benchmarks.
That may be one reason the market seems to have taken the
sudden putsch of current CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna in stride.
Brazil-listed preferred shares in the company, formally
known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, opened 2% higher on Tuesday,
even amid fears the shake-up may portend more intense political
pressure heading into Brazil's October elections.
"Pires is someone with a technical background in the energy
sector who sympathizes with Petrobras' current pricing policy.
Therefore, for now we do not see negative impacts in the medium
term," Guide Investimentos analyst Rodrigo Crespi wrote in a
note to clients.
Pires, who did not respond to a request for comment, holds a
doctorate from the Sorbonne, and co-founded the Brazilian Center
for Infrastructure think tank (CBIE).
He is a long-time columnist, consultant and professor of
energy policy, and spent roughly two and a half years in
high-ranking positions in Brazil's ANP national oil regulator
through 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In his public comments and articles, Pires has not advocated
a totally hands-off approach to the fuel market, instead calling
for measures that would cushion consumers from high fuel prices
without incurring losses for Petrobras and the private sector.
In particular, he has favored a government fund, financed in
part by royalties currently paid by oil producers in Brazil,
that would help to stabilize fuel prices at the pump during
periods of high volatility.
Bolsonaro has also shown interest in such a policy, which is
awaiting consideration in the lower house of Congress after
government allies pushed a bill through the Senate.
However, the proposal has met stiff resistance from Economy
Minister Paulo Guedes, who argues it would serve little social
purpose, particularly when compared to its potentially enormous
impact on public finances.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Gabriel
Araujo in Sao Paulo
Editing by Brad Haynes and Marguerita Choy)