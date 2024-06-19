RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, Madga Chambriard, said on Wednesday that the country's president asked her to work toward boosting the nation's economy.

Chambriard, who took over as the state-run oil company's top executive after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired its former CEO in May, said at her formal installation as CEO that Petrobras' vision for Brazil is aligned with the president's priorities. (Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Additional reporting by Luana Maria Benedito in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)