RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras, Magda Chambriard, told journalists on Wednesday she does not expects further changes on the company senior management staff, after announcing new directors last week. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Fabio Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro; writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Sandra Maler)