RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras, Magda Chambriard, told journalists on Wednesday she does not expects further changes on the company senior management staff, after announcing new directors last week. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Fabio Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro; writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Petrobras
Equities
PETR4
BRPETRACNPR6
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.93 BRL
|-4.59%
|+0.31%
|-3.52%
|Jun. 19
|New Petrobras CEO does not intends to make further changes at director level
|RE
|Jun. 19
|BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS STUDIES TO BUILD FOUR SMALL SHIPS IN BRAZIL T…
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.52%
|88.49B
|-15.45%
|1,786B
|+9.40%
|431B
|+47.67%
|238B
|+6.86%
|221B
|+0.29%
|156B
|-10.10%
|79.96B
|-.--%
|54.06B
|+19.62%
|47.59B
|-9.45%
|47.19B
