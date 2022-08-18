Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:53 2022-08-18 pm EDT
33.25 BRL   +1.50%
01:38pNew diesel rules to affect valuation of Brazil's Petrobras refineries -sources
RE
08/17PETROBRAS : on official letter from CVM August 17, 2022
PU
08/17PETROBRAS : on official letter from CVM - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New diesel rules to affect valuation of Brazil's Petrobras refineries -sources

08/18/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The valuation of refineries being sold by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras might face additional pressure as the country's oil regulator mulls banning the use of S500 diesel, sources familiar with the matter said.

Brazil is expected to replace S500 with low-sulfur S10 diesel in the coming years, requiring large investments in some refineries in order for them to produce the less polluting fuel.

Two of the refineries put up for sale by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, in particular face uncertainties - Refap and Repar, located in the Southern states of Rio Grande do Sul and Parana respectively.

Both have the capacity to process more than 200,000 barrels of oil per day, but are not focused on producing S10 diesel.

Petrobras had expected to sign confidentiality agreements with interested parties this month to sell the plants, but questions are now mounting - including political ones, as presidential front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opposes selling refineries.

"Refap, and probably other refineries, will face problems (to be sold)," an executive in the sector said, adding that Refap did not have the required capacity to produce S10 diesel.

"Repar already makes a small amount of S10, so whoever buys it would need to invest in an adaptation - not in a conversion, which would require a lot more money," said a second executive, who asked for anonymity to discuss the matter.

The ban on the use of S500 diesel is expected to occur by 2025. Market participants told Reuters that oil regulator ANP is expected to present in the coming months a detailed schedule on the move.

Asked if the change would affect refinery divestments, both Petrobras and ANP did not immediately respond.

In a statement, Petrobras said that S10 already accounts for more than half of its total diesel sales.

(Reporting by Rafaella Barros and Rodrigo Viga Gaier Rio de Janeiro Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.40% 5.2364 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.27% 97.23 Delayed Quote.18.90%
PETROBRAS 1.47% 33.25 Delayed Quote.15.15%
WTI 4.14% 91.295 Delayed Quote.15.49%
All news about PETROBRAS
01:38pNew diesel rules to affect valuation of Brazil's Petrobras refineries -sources
RE
08/17PETROBRAS : on official letter from CVM August 17, 2022
PU
08/17PETROBRAS : on official letter from CVM - Form 6-K
PU
08/17PETROBRAS : on cumulative voting process for EGM - Form 6-K
PU
08/17PETROBRAS : on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin - Form 6-K
PU
08/17The Birth of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and What it Means f..
AQ
08/16PETROBRAS : on cumulative voting process for EGM August 16, 2022
PU
08/16Brazil's Petrobras to start sale of two concessions in Potiguar Basin
RE
08/16PETROBRAS : on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin August 16, 2022
PU
08/16TEASER : Potiguar Basin
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 626 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2022 172 B 33 315 M 33 315 M
Net Debt 2022 234 B 45 367 M 45 367 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,46x
Yield 2022 60,9%
Capitalization 454 B 87 676 M 87 954 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 32,76 BRL
Average target price 41,88 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS15.15%87 954
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY22.29%2 331 167
SHELL PLC34.54%192 470
TOTALENERGIES SE15.48%133 808
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.17%132 253
EQUINOR ASA54.64%119 941