Next Petrobras CEO says he will change company's fuel price policy

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The incoming chief
executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
said on Friday he planned to tweak the country's fuel price
policy, but said investors need not worry.
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named
Senator Jean Paul Prates as the next CEO of Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as the company is formally known. Lula tweeted that Prates
will "lead the company into a great future."
Prates told journalists he will change the firm's pricing
policy, which pegs fuel to global oil prices, but stressed that
this does not mean prices will be completely unlinked to the
international market.
"Petrobras' pricing policy will be changed, but not
necessarily to traumatize investors," he said. "It will be
changed because the country's policy will be changed."
The company's pricing policy was at the center of turmoil
during President Jair Bolsonaro's administration. Three of
Petrobras' CEOs were ousted during his term, as fuel price hikes
stoked inflation and hurt his popularity.
Prates, a prominent voice on energy policy within Lula's
leftist Workers Party (PT), was already seen as a strong
candidate for the Petrobras job after being appointed to the
transition team's group for mines and energy. He is expected to
shift the company away from its focus on deep water drilling
toward renewables.
After Prates takes over the firm, which he said should
happen in mid-January, he will present company plans in detail
to Petrobras' board of directors and the Brazilian society in
general.
"I see Petrobras as a company that needs to look to the
future and invest in the energy transition to meet the needs of
the country, the planet, and society, in addition to the
long-term interests of its shareholders," Prates said.
He previously said the incoming government had no intention
of causing a "breakdown" of Petrobras.
Earlier, Lula tapped Tarciana Medeiros to head Banco do
Brasil SA and Rita Serrano as CEO of Caixa Economica
Federal, fulfilling a pledge he would name two women to head the
state-run lenders.
