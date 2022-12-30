Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-29 pm EST
24.50 BRL   -1.21%
01:25pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
01:18pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
12:41pNext Petrobras CEO says he will change company's fuel price policy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Next Petrobras CEO says he will change company's fuel price policy

12/30/2022 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The incoming chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday he planned to tweak the country's fuel price policy, but said investors need not worry.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named Senator Jean Paul Prates as the next CEO of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Lula tweeted that Prates will "lead the company into a great future."

Prates told journalists he will change the firm's pricing policy, which pegs fuel to global oil prices, but stressed that this does not mean prices will be completely unlinked to the international market.

"Petrobras' pricing policy will be changed, but not necessarily to traumatize investors," he said. "It will be changed because the country's policy will be changed."

The company's pricing policy was at the center of turmoil during President Jair Bolsonaro's administration. Three of Petrobras' CEOs were ousted during his term, as fuel price hikes stoked inflation and hurt his popularity.

Prates, a prominent voice on energy policy within Lula's leftist Workers Party (PT), was already seen as a strong candidate for the Petrobras job after being appointed to the transition team's group for mines and energy. He is expected to shift the company away from its focus on deep water drilling toward renewables.

After Prates takes over the firm, which he said should happen in mid-January, he will present company plans in detail to Petrobras' board of directors and the Brazilian society in general.

"I see Petrobras as a company that needs to look to the future and invest in the energy transition to meet the needs of the country, the planet, and society, in addition to the long-term interests of its shareholders," Prates said.

He previously said the incoming government had no intention of causing a "breakdown" of Petrobras.

Earlier, Lula tapped Tarciana Medeiros to head Banco do Brasil SA and Rita Serrano as CEO of Caixa Economica Federal, fulfilling a pledge he would name two women to head the state-run lenders. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Gabriel Araujo, Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 0.17% 34.73 Delayed Quote.20.76%
BRENT OIL 0.96% 84.44 Delayed Quote.7.34%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.54% 5.6704 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
GOLD 0.23% 1819.44 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
PETROBRAS -1.21% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-13.95%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.03% 1062.82 Real-time Quote.-0.89%
SILVER -0.38% 23.782 Delayed Quote.0.99%
WTI 0.64% 79.152 Delayed Quote.4.25%
All news about PETROBRAS
01:25pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
01:18pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
12:41pNext Petrobras CEO says he will change company's fuel price policy
RE
08:22aPetrobras : on the acquisition of a relevant equity stake - Form 6-K
PU
12/29Lula to announce Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa CEOs on Friday -Haddad
RE
12/29Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network - Form 6-K
PU
12/28Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network December 28, 2022
PU
12/28Brazil's Petroreconcavo buys local Maha Energy subsidiary
RE
12/27Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Signs Integrated Natural Gas Processing System Con..
CI
12/27Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Starts the Contracting Process for Two FPSO (Float..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 641 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2022 183 B 34 554 M 34 554 M
Net Debt 2022 242 B 45 735 M 45 735 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,79x
Yield 2022 64,4%
Capitalization 346 B 65 980 M 65 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,50 BRL
Average target price 34,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva President-Elect
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-13.95%65 980
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.37%1 878 461
SHELL PLC44.87%198 477
TOTALENERGIES SE33.05%157 232
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.59%124 988
EQUINOR ASA52.40%115 181