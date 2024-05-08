Future-proofing the business
Innovation at the center of the long-term strategy
-
Technological innovation has been the basis for Petrobras' pioneering spirit over 70 years and will drive the construction of the future
-
US$3.6 billion in R&DI
Increase participation in
decarbonization and new
from 2024 to 2028
energy to 30% in 2028
Comparison to other O&G companies:
Comparison to other U.S. institutions 2024 budget requests:
Source: Evaluate Energy
Innovation to create opportunities and evolve production
-
Awarded
1992
2001
2015
2020
2024
Technical achievements related to the development of deepwater production systems in Marlim field (Campos Basin)
Advances in technologies and cost effectiveness in deepwater development projects of Roncador field (Campos Basin)
Set of technologies developed for oil and gas production in the pre-salt layer
Set of innovations developed to enable production in the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt
Deployment of a wide set of new technologies for the successful revitalization of the Marlim Field and the entire deepwater Campos
5 TIMES
by OTC
Highest award of the
world's oil industry
Basin, unlocking new paths for mature deepwater asset redevelopment, with significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in pre-salt
Awarded 2 times in the
Brazilian edition
2023
Petrobras' 21st century R&D strategy explained in 3 steps
Creating World Class
Creating Skills
Reinvent the
Infrastructure in Brazil
and Relationships
business
2000
2010
2020+
PETROBRAS R&D
INVESTMENT FROM + USD 15 Billion 2001 TO 2023
Step 1
Creating World Class
Infrastructure in Brazil
Largest R&D Center
in Latin America (CENPES)
308,000 m²
4,600
Total area
116
Equipment
Labs
+R$ 3 Billion invested
in R&D Infrastructure
on the main universities in Brazil
+300 +10,000
LabsEquipment
Step 2
Creating Skills
and Relationships
Solid Human Capital
+200
+900
+9000
Innovation
Internal
External
Partners
researchers
researchers
Our qualified Teams spend
25%+time dedicated to R&D
than the average of researchers in Academia.
+8,000
+24,000
books
+6x more articles
published
papers
per researcher
Step 3
New legal framework for innovation provides
Reinvent the
business
breeding ground to develop new technologies in Brazil
By offering new legal
Innovation
Act reviewed
instruments to tackle
2016
problems without
off-the-shelf solutions
Innovation
agreements
Technological risk on contracting party
Focus on defining the challenge
Highest probability of success as selection criteria
New Public
Pre-commercial
Startups Act
companies Act
Procurement Decree
approved
2016
2018
2021
Standard
procurement
Technological risk on the supplier
Detailed solution prescription
Lowest price as selection criteria
Step 3
Reinvent the business
From Lower to Higher maturity levels
Open innovation hub with hundreds of
challenges published since 2019
To find the best Universities, Science Institutes Startups
and companies
And create win-win partnerships to develop and test
technologies with Petrobras
