PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION PRICE FOR 4.750% GLOBAL NOTES DUE 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - July 24, 2024 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (" Petrobras ") (NYSE: PBR) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (" PGF ") has delivered notices to the holders of the outstanding 4.750% Global Notes due 2025 (the " Notes ") announcing the redemption price for the Notes. As previously announced, the redemption date for the Notes will be July 29, 2024 (the " Redemption Date ").

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Common Code Aggregate Principal Amount to be Redeemed Make-Whole Premium(1) Redemption Price(1) (2) Interest(1) (3) 4.750% Global Notes due 2025 N/A / XS0982711714 098271171 €271,945,000 €5.72 €1,005.72 €25.57

_________________________________________________________

(1) Per €1,000. Figures have been rounded for ease of presentation.

(2) Redemption price includes make-whole premium.

(3) Accrued interest on the principal amount from January 14, 2024 to (but not including) the Redemption Date.

Payment on the Notes will be made prior to 12:00 pm London time on the business day preceding the Redemption Date by credit to the account of The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, as principal paying agent for the Notes (the " Principal Paying Agent ").

The Principal Paying Agent, as common depositary for Clearstream and Euroclear, will cause funds to be paid to its participants in the aggregate amount of €273,500,525.40 (or approximately €1,005.72 per €1,000 principal amount of the Notes), which constitutes the redemption price for the Notes. The redemption price includes a make-whole premium of €1,555,525.40 (or approximately €5.72 per €1,000 principal amount of the Notes). In addition to the redemption price, holders will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Notes from January 14, 2024 to (but not including) the Redemption Date in the amount of €6,952,801.47 (or approximately €25.57 per €1,000 principal amount of the Notes).

On the Redemption Date, the redemption price, including accrued and unpaid interest, will become due and payable. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. Upon the redemption, the Notes will cease to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and the Notes and the related guarantees by Petrobras will be cancelled and any obligation thereunder extinguished.

PGF intends to fund the amounts necessary to redeem the Notes with available cash on hand.

For more information or if you have any questions regarding this notice, please contact Petrobras's investor relations department at petroinvest@petrobras.com.br.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. Petrobras undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

