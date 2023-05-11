Petrobras 1Q Profit Declines on Lower Price for Oil

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO-- Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said profit declined in the first quarter as the price of oil dropped from a year earlier.

The Rio de Janeiro-based oil company said net income fell to 38.2 billion reais, the equivalent of $7.7 billion, from BRL44.6 billion a year earlier. Recurring net income, which doesn't include one-time items, fell to BRL37.7 billion from BRL43.3 billion a year earlier.

The state-controlled company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of BRL72.5 billion, down from BRL77.7 billion, and revenue declined to BRL139.1 billion from BRL141.6 billion in the first quarter of last year.

The average price of a barrel of benchmark Brent crude oil fell to $81.27 in the quarter from $101.40 a year earlier, Petrobras said.

