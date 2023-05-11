Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:35 2023-05-11 pm EDT
25.43 BRL   +3.67%
05:54pPetrobras 1Q Profit Declines on Lower Price for Oil
DJ
05:43pBrazil's Petrobras posts 14% profit dip, but beats expectations
RE
03:44pPetrobras : on remuneration to shareholders May 11, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras 1Q Profit Declines on Lower Price for Oil

05/11/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO-- Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said profit declined in the first quarter as the price of oil dropped from a year earlier.

The Rio de Janeiro-based oil company said net income fell to 38.2 billion reais, the equivalent of $7.7 billion, from BRL44.6 billion a year earlier. Recurring net income, which doesn't include one-time items, fell to BRL37.7 billion from BRL43.3 billion a year earlier.

The state-controlled company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of BRL72.5 billion, down from BRL77.7 billion, and revenue declined to BRL139.1 billion from BRL141.6 billion in the first quarter of last year.

The average price of a barrel of benchmark Brent crude oil fell to $81.27 in the quarter from $101.40 a year earlier, Petrobras said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


-0-


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-23 1753ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.61% 75.39 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
PETROBRAS 3.67% 25.43 Delayed Quote.0.37%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.02% 636.2561 Real-time Quote.-11.19%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.73% 388.4687 Real-time Quote.-9.63%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -2.05% 266.5388 Real-time Quote.-12.68%
WTI -1.92% 71.415 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 520 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2023 110 B 22 173 M 22 173 M
Net Debt 2023 208 B 41 893 M 41 893 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,99x
Yield 2023 20,7%
Capitalization 342 B 68 854 M 68 854 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,53 BRL
Average target price 30,17 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS0.37%68 902
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY15.31%2 164 209
SHELL PLC3.12%206 557
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED54.06%196 305
TOTALENERGIES SE-5.22%149 340
EQUINOR ASA-12.31%91 249
