Petrobras 4Q Total Production Fell 4.5% vs 3Q to 2.7MBOE per Day

SÃO PAULO--Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday it produced less oil in the fourth quarter compared with the third because output from some high-production platforms was halted for maintenance.

Petrobras pumped an average of 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended in December, a decline of 4.5% from the previous three-month period, and an increase of 0.8% from the same period a year earlier, according to its quarterly production report.

Commercial production fell 3.9% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter to 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 0.9% from a year earlier.

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras has been boosting output from its rich offshore fields, known as pre-salt because they are located deep beneath the sea and below a thick layer of salt. The maintenance work during the period was performed on pre-salt platforms, the company said.

