    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/09 04:27:42 pm
31.95 BRL   +0.38%
05:40pPetrobras 4Q Total Production Fell 4.5% vs 3Q to 2.7MBOE per Day
DJ
05:39pPETROBRAS : Production & Sales Report 4Q21
PU
01:44pBrazil's Lula says he would tax rich more, change Petrobras fuel price policy
RE
Petrobras 4Q Total Production Fell 4.5% vs 3Q to 2.7MBOE per Day

02/09/2022 | 05:40pm EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday it produced less oil in the fourth quarter compared with the third because output from some high-production platforms was halted for maintenance.

Petrobras pumped an average of 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended in December, a decline of 4.5% from the previous three-month period, and an increase of 0.8% from the same period a year earlier, according to its quarterly production report.

Commercial production fell 3.9% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter to 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 0.9% from a year earlier.

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras has been boosting output from its rich offshore fields, known as pre-salt because they are located deep beneath the sea and below a thick layer of salt. The maintenance work during the period was performed on pre-salt platforms, the company said.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1740ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 91.76 Delayed Quote.17.17%
PETROBRAS 0.38% 31.95 Delayed Quote.11.99%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.02% 324.0351 Delayed Quote.17.62%
WTI 0.09% 90.111 Delayed Quote.21.28%
