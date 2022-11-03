Petrobras Approves Dividend of BRL3.35

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Thursday its board approved a dividend payment of 3.35 reais, the equivalent of 66 cents, per preference and ordinary share.

Trading of the company's shares was halted ahead of the announcement, and has since resumed. The preference shares were up 0.3% in late-afternoon trading, while the ordinary shares were up 0.2%.

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras will release its third-quarter earnings figures Thursday after the close.

