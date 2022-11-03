Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
03:30 2022-11-03 pm EDT
30.13 BRL   +0.90%
Petrobras Approves Dividend of BRL3.35

11/03/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Thursday its board approved a dividend payment of 3.35 reais, the equivalent of 66 cents, per preference and ordinary share.

Trading of the company's shares was halted ahead of the announcement, and has since resumed. The preference shares were up 0.3% in late-afternoon trading, while the ordinary shares were up 0.2%.

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras will release its third-quarter earnings figures Thursday after the close.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1519ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.76% 94.58 Delayed Quote.21.57%
PETROBRAS 0.87% 30.15 Delayed Quote.4.96%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.35% 346.9024 Real-time Quote.25.08%
WTI -0.99% 88.107 Delayed Quote.18.06%
Consensus
