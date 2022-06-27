Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:16 2022-06-27 pm EDT
28.01 BRL   +6.54%
Petrobras Board Approves Caio Mario Paes de Andrade as New CEO

06/27/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SAO PAULO--Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, has a new chief executive officer after the state-controlled company's board approved Caio Mario Paes de Andrade for the position.

The new CEO takes over from Jose Mauro Ferreira Coelho, who resigned last week after about two months in the job amid strong criticism by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of Petrobras's recent decisions to raise the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Mr. Bolsonaro is trailing his most likely opponent in October's presidential elections, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, by a wide margin in opinion polls and is working to bring the country's high inflation rate down ahead of the voting.

Last week, Mr. Bolsonaro signed into law a proposal to reduce state sales taxes on fuels and on other items as part of that effort. The government can't legally order Petrobras to cut fuel prices but it can fire top executives.

Last year, Brazil's government fired respected executive Roberto Castello Branco from the job and replaced him with army general Joaquim Silva e Luna. The government replaced Mr. Silva e Luna with Mr. Ferreira Coelho earlier this year.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.11% 5.5261 Delayed Quote.-12.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.11% 115.51 Delayed Quote.43.77%
PETROBRAS 6.62% 28.01 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
TERRA TOKEN (LUNA/USD) 1.21% 2.015 End-of-day quote.-97.80%
WTI 3.27% 109.998 Delayed Quote.42.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 559 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2022 137 B 26 313 M 26 313 M
Net Debt 2022 214 B 41 046 M 41 046 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,13x
Yield 2022 44,7%
Capitalization 362 B 69 324 M 69 562 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,29 BRL
Average target price 42,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Assumpção Borges CEO, Chief Exploration & Production Officer
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-7.59%69 324
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY15.68%2 206 354
SHELL PLC28.72%189 141
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.76%139 126
TOTALENERGIES SE11.04%133 803
PJSC GAZPROM-13.77%129 727