(Reuters) - Officials of the Brazilian government have been discussing a possible replacement of the CEO of state-run oil company Petrobras, as they are unhappy with the firm's direction, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has shown some dissatisfaction with certain actions CEO Jean Paul Prates took at the firm's helm. Lula asked the CEO to tweak Petrobras' investment plan to prioritize local job creation, Reuters reported last week.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Chris Reese)