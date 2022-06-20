Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:13 2022-06-17 pm EDT
27.31 BRL   -6.09%
Petrobras CEO resigns amid political blowback on fuel prices
RE
Petrobras chief executive resigns
RE
PETROBRAS : on payment of remuneration to shareholders June 20, 2022
PU
Petrobras CEO resigns amid political blowback on fuel prices

06/20/2022 | 09:16am EDT
SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras resigned on Monday in the face of mounting pressure from politicians after the firm announced a fuel price hike last week, adding to inflation concerns in an election year.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that Chief Executive Jose Mauro Coelho had resigned on Monday morning and an interim CEO would now be appointed for the board's consideration.

On Friday, after Petrobras said it was raising gasoline and diesel prices at its refineries, Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira called for Coelho's resignation and President Jair Bolsonaro called the move a betrayal of the Brazilian people.

Separately, Petrobras said on Monday that a board member had taken the personal initiative to suggest a 45-day freeze on fuel prices in return for the government to withdraw its proposed shakeup of the company's board and management.

Petrobras said that the board member's suggestion in a June 17 letter had not been formally discussed at the firm. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Brad Haynes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.91% 112.97 Delayed Quote.46.24%
PETROBRAS -6.09% 27.31 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
WTI -0.80% 109.6 Delayed Quote.46.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 540 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 127 B 24 652 M 24 652 M
Net Debt 2022 214 B 41 634 M 41 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,69x
Yield 2022 45,5%
Capitalization 376 B 73 120 M 73 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,31 BRL
Average target price 42,46 BRL
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
