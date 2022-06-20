Petrobras CEO resigns amid political blowback on fuel prices

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras resigned on
Monday in the face of mounting pressure from politicians after
the firm announced a fuel price hike last week, adding to
inflation concerns in an election year.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known,
said in a securities filing that Chief Executive Jose Mauro
Coelho had resigned on Monday morning and an interim CEO would
now be appointed for the board's consideration.
On Friday, after Petrobras said it was raising gasoline and
diesel prices at its refineries, Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira
called for Coelho's resignation and President Jair Bolsonaro
called the move a betrayal of the Brazilian people.
Separately, Petrobras said on Monday that a board member had
taken the personal initiative to suggest a 45-day freeze on fuel
prices in return for the government to withdraw its proposed
shakeup of the company's board and management.
Petrobras said that the board member's suggestion in a June
17 letter had not been formally discussed at the firm.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo
Editing by Brad Haynes)