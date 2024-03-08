NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PETROBRAS

(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

1. The Company and its operations

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), hereinafter referred to as "Petrobras" or "Company," is a partially state-owned enterprise, controlled by the Brazilian Federal Government, of indefinite duration, governed by the terms and conditions under the Brazilian Corporate Law (Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976), Law 13,303 of June 30, 2016 and its Bylaws.

Petrobras' shares are listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) in the Level 2 of Corporate Governance special listing segment and, therefore, the Company, its shareholders, its managers and fiscal council members are subject to provisions under its regulation (Level 2 Regulation - Regulamento de Listagem do Nível 2 de Governança Corporativa da Brasil Bolsa Balcão - B3). The provisions of the Level 2 Regulation shall prevail over statutory provisions in the event of harm to the rights of public offers investors provided for in the Company's Bylaws, except when otherwise determined by other regulation.

The Company is dedicated to prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, Petrobras carries out energy related activities, such as research, development, production, transport, distribution and trading of all forms of energy, as well as other related or similar activities.

Petrobras may perform any of the activities related to its corporate purpose, directly, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled companies, alone or through joint ventures with third parties, in Brazil or abroad.

The economic activities linked to its business purpose shall be undertaken by the Company in free competition with other companies according to market conditions, in compliance with the other principles and guidelines of Laws no. 9,478/97 and 14,134/21 (oil and gas regulations, respectively). However, Petrobras may have its activities, provided they are in compliance with its corporate purpose, guided by the Brazilian Federal Government to contribute to the public interest that justified its creation, aiming to meet national energy policy objectives when:

I - established by law or regulation, as well as under agreements provisions with a public entity that is competent to establish such obligation, abiding with the broad publicly stated of such instruments; and

II - the cost and revenues thereof have been broken down and disseminated in a transparent manner.

In this case, the Company's Investment Committee and Minority Shareholders Committee, exercising their advisory role to the Board of Directors, shall assess and measure the difference between such market conditions and the operating result or economic return of the transaction, based on technical and economic criteria for investment valuation and specific operating costs and results under the Company's operations. In case a difference is identified, for every financial year, the Brazilian Federal Government shall compensate the Company.

2. Basis of preparation

2.1. Statement of compliance and authorization of consolidated financial statements

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared and are being presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except when otherwise indicated. The significant accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are set out in their respective explanatory notes.

The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of estimates based on assumptions and judgements, which may affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and