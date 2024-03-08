Financial Statements 2023

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 with the report of independent auditors

INDEX

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statements of Income

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes In Shareholders' Equity

7

1.The Company and its operations

8

2.

Basis of preparation

8

3.

Material accounting policies

9

4.Judgments and sources of estimation uncertainty

9

5.

Climate Change

17

6. New standards and interpretations

23

7.

Capital Management

23

8. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

24

9.

Sales revenues

25

10.

Costs and expenses by nature

28

11.

Other income and expenses, net

29

12.

Net finance income (expense)

30

13.

Information by operating segment

30

14.

Trade and other receivables

36

15.

Inventories

38

16.

Trade payables

39

17.

Taxes

39

18.

Employee benefits

44

19.

Provisions for legal proceedings, judicial deposits and contingent liabilities

60

20.

Provision for decommissioning costs

71

21.

Other assets and liabilities

73

22.

The "Lava Jato (Car Wash) Operation" and its effects on the Company

74

23.

Commitment to purchase natural gas

74

24.

Property, plant and equipment

75

25.

Intangible assets

78

26.

Impairment

81

27.

Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves

87

28.

Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements

90

29.

Consortia (partnerships) in E&P activities

90

30.

Investments

93

31.

Disposal of assets and other transactions

96

32.

Finance debt

99

33.

Lease liability

103

34.

Equity

106

35.

Risk management

111

36.

Related-partytransactions

120

37.

Supplemental information on statement of cash flows

125

38.

Subsequent events

125

Supplementary information on Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (unaudited)

127

Independent auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements

139

2

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

PETROBRAS

As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Assets

Note

12.31.2023

12.31.2022

Cash and cash equivalents

8

12,727

7,996

Marketable securities

8

2,819

2,773

Trade and other receivables

14

6,135

5,010

Inventories

15

7,681

8,779

Recoverable income taxes

17

218

165

Other recoverable taxes

17

960

1,142

Others

21

1,570

1,777

32,110

27,642

Assets classified as held for sale

31

335

3,608

Current assets

32,445

31,250

Trade and other receivables

14

1,847

2,440

Marketable securities

8

2,409

1,564

Judicial deposits

19

14,746

11,053

Deferred income taxes

17

965

832

Other recoverable taxes

17

4,516

3,778

Others

21

2,315

1,553

Long-term receivables

26,798

21,220

Investments

30

1,358

1,566

Property, plant and equipment - PP&E

24

153,424

130,169

Intangible assets

25

3,042

2,986

Non-current assets

184,622

155,941

Total assets

217,067

187,191

Liabilities

Note

12.31.2023

12.31.2022

Trade payables

16

4,813

5,464

Finance debt

32

4,322

3,576

Lease liability

33

7,200

5,557

Income taxes payable

17

1,300

2,883

Other taxes payable

17

4,166

3,048

Dividends payable

34

3,539

4,171

Provision for decommissioning costs

20

2,032

Employee benefits

18

2,932

2,215

Others

21

3,015

3,001

33,319

29,915

Liabilities related to assets classified as held for sale

31

541

1,465

Current liabilities

33,860

31,380

Finance debt

32

24,479

26,378

Lease liability

33

26,599

18,288

Income taxes payable

17

299

302

Deferred income taxes

17

10,910

6,750

Employee benefits

18

15,579

10,675

Provisions for legal proceedings

19

3,305

3,010

Provision for decommissioning costs

20

21,171

18,600

Others

21

1,890

1,972

Non-current liabilities

104,232

85,975

Current and non-current liabilities

138,092

117,355

Share capital (net of share issuance costs)

34

107,101

107,101

Capital reserve and capital transactions

410

1,144

Profit reserves

34

72,641

66,434

Accumulated other comprehensive deficit

(101,569)

(105,187)

Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras

78,583

69,492

Non-controlling interests

30

392

344

Equity

78,975

69,836

Total liabilities and equity

217,067

187,191

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

Consolidated Statements of Income

PETROBRAS

Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Note

2023

2022

2021

Sales revenues

9

102,409

124,474

83,966

Cost of sales

10

(48,435)

(59,486)

(43,164)

Gross profit

53,974

64,988

40,802

Income (expenses)

Selling expenses

10

(5,038)

(4,931)

(4,229)

General and administrative expenses

10

(1,594)

(1,332)

(1,176)

Exploration costs

27

(982)

(887)

(687)

Research and development expenses

(726)

(792)

(563)

Other taxes

(890)

(439)

(406)

Impairment (losses) reversals, net

26

(2,680)

(1,315)

3,190

Other income and expenses, net

11

(4,031)

1,822

653

(15,941)

(7,874)

(3,218)

Income before net finance expense, results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes

38,033

57,114

37,584

Finance income

2,169

1,832

821

Finance expenses

(3,922)

(3,500)

(5,150)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation charges

(580)

(2,172)

(6,637)

Net finance expense

12

(2,333)

(3,840)

(10,966)

Results of equity-accounted investments

30

(304)

251

1,607

Net income before income taxes

35,396

53,525

28,225

Income taxes

17

(10,401)

(16,770)

(8,239)

Net income for the year

24,995

36,755

19,986

Net income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras

24,884

36,623

19,875

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

111

132

111

Basic and diluted earnings per common and preferred share - in U.S. dollars

34

1.91

2.81

1.52

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

PETROBRAS

Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Note

2023

2022

2021

Net income for the year

24,995

36,755

19,986

Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income:

Actuarial gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

18

Recognized in equity

(3,574)

(1,583)

5,169

Deferred income tax

271

212

(1,340)

(3,303)

(1,371)

3,829

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income:

Unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports

35

Recognized in equity

4,554

5,223

(3,949)

Reclassified to the statement of income

3,763

4,871

4,585

Deferred income tax

(2,830)

(3,432)

(215)

5,487

6,662

421

Translation adjustments (1)

Recognized in equity

1,186

975

(1,314)

Reclassified to the statement of income

41

1,186

975

(1,273)

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) in equity-accounted investments

30

Recognized in equity

267

219

22

Other comprehensive income (loss)

3,637

6,485

2,999

Total comprehensive income

28,632

43,240

22,985

Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras

28,502

43,084

22,961

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

130

156

24

  1. It includes cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures. The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

PETROBRAS

Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Note

2023

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income for the year

24,995

36,755

19,986

Adjustments for:

Pension and medical benefits

18

1,542

1,228

2,098

Results of equity-accounted investments

30

304

(251)

(1,607)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

37

13,280

13,218

11,695

Impairment of assets (reversals), net

26

2,680

1,315

(3,190)

Inventory write down (write-back) to net realizable value

15

(7)

11

(1)

Allowance (reversals) for credit loss on trade and other receivables, net

40

65

(30)

Exploratory expenditure write-offs

27

421

691

248

Gain on disposal/write-offs of assets

11

(1,295)

(1,144)

(1,900)

Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges

2,498

4,557

10,795

Income taxes

17

10,401

16,770

8,239

Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs

2,052

745

661

PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation

(1)

(986)

Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas

11

(284)

(4,286)

(631)

Assumption of interest in concessions

(164)

Early termination and cash outflows revision of lease agreements

(415)

(629)

(545)

Losses with legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings, net

11

797

1,362

740

Decrease (Increase) in assets

Trade and other receivables

88

355

(2,075)

Inventories

1,564

(1,217)

(2,334)

Judicial deposits

(1,723)

(1,709)

(1,141)

Other assets

324

(413)

(289)

Increase (Decrease) in liabilities

Trade payables

(954)

(359)

1,073

Other taxes payable

(431)

(2,441)

2,835

Pension and medical benefits

(927)

(2,130)

(2,239)

Provisions for legal proceedings

(591)

(380)

(643)

Other employee benefits

356

(182)

(312)

Provision for decommissioning costs

(902)

(602)

(730)

Other liabilities

(569)

(95)

376

Income taxes paid

(10,032)

(11,516)

(2,138)

Net cash provided by operating activities

43,212

49,717

37,791

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets

(12,114)

(9,581)

(6,325)

Acquisition of equity interests

(24)

(27)

(24)

Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment

3,606

4,846

4,783

Financial compensation from co-participation agreements

391

7,284

2,938

Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities

98

(3,328)

4

Dividends received

88

374

781

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(7,955)

(432)

2,157

Cash flows from financing activities

Changes in non-controlling interest

1

63

(24)

Proceeds from finance debt

32

2,210

2,880

1,885

Repayment of principal - finance debt

32

(4,193)

(9,334)

(21,413)

Repayment of interest - finance debt

32

(1,978)

(1,850)

(2,229)

Repayment of lease liability

33

(6,286)

(5,430)

(5,827)

Dividends paid to Shareholders of Petrobras

34

(19,670)

(37,701)

(13,078)

Share repurchase program

34

(735)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(49)

(81)

(105)

Net cash used in financing activities

(30,700)

(51,453)

(40,791)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

174

(316)

(402)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

4,731

(2,484)

(1,245)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

7,996

10,480

11,725

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

12,727

7,996

10,480

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes In Shareholders' Equity

PETROBRAS

Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Share capital (net

Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit)

of share issuance

Profit Reserves

and deemed cost

costs)

Cash flow

Actuarial

Capital reserve,

gains

hedge -

Other

Share

Capital

Cumulative

(losses) on

Additional

Retained

Share

highly

comprehensive

Tax

Profit

issuance

Transactions

translation

defined

Legal

Statutory

dividends

earnings

Capital

probable

income (loss)

incentives

retention

costs

and Treasury

adjustments

benefit

proposed

(losses)

future

and deemed cost

shares

pension

exports

plans

Equity attributable to shareholders of Petrobras

Non- controlling interests

Total consolidated equity

Balance at January 1, 2021

107,380

(279)

1,064

(73,936)

(24,590)

(15,034)

(1,174)

8,813

2,900

1,102

51,974

1,128

59,348

528

59,876

107,101

1,064

(114,734)

65,917

59,348

528

59,876

Capital increase with reserves

2

2

Capital transactions

79

79

(40)

39

Net income

19,875

19,875

111

19,986

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,186)

421

3,829

22

3,086

(87)

2,999

Appropriations:

Additional dividends proposed last year

approved this year

(1,128)

(1,128)

(1,128)

Transfer to reserves

956

184

118

388

(1,646)

Dividends

(312)

6,688

(18,229)

(11,853)

(109)

(11,962)

Balance at December 31, 2021

107,380

(279)

1,143

(75,122)

(24,169)

(11,205)

(1,152)

9,769

3,084

1,220

52,050

6,688

69,407

405

69,812

107,101

1,143

(111,648)

72,811

69,407

405

69,812

Capital transactions

1

1

(146)

(145)

Net income

36,623

36,623

132

36,755

Other comprehensive income (loss)

951

6,662

(1,371)

219

6,461

24

6,485

Expired unclaimed dividends

11

11

11

Appropriations:

Additional dividends proposed last year

approved this year

(6,688)

(6,688)

(6,688)

Transfer to reserves

1,805

197

457

71

(2,530)

Dividends

(9,083)

6,864

(34,104)

(36,323)

(71)

(36,394)

Balance at December 31, 2022

107,380

(279)

1,144

(74,171)

(17,507)

(12,576)

(933)

11,574

3,281

1,677

43,038

6,864

69,492

344

69,836

107,101

1,144

(105,187)

66,434

69,492

344

69,836

Treasury shares

(735)

(735)

(735)

Capital transactions

1

1

1

2

Net income

24,884

24,884

111

24,995

Other comprehensive income (loss)

1,167

5,487

(3,303)

267

3,618

19

3,637

Expired unclaimed dividends

7

7

7

Appropriations:

Additional dividends proposed last year

approved this year

(6,864)

(6,864)

(6,864)

Transfer to reserves

1,272

8,544

321

(10,137)

Dividends

2,934

(14,754)

(11,820)

(83)

(11,903)

Balance at December 31, 2023

107,380

(279)

410

(73,004)

(12,020)

(15,879)

(666)

12,846

11,825

1,998

43,038

2,934

78,583

392

78,975

107,101

410

(101,569)

72,641

78,583

392

78,975

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

7

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PETROBRAS

(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

1. The Company and its operations

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), hereinafter referred to as "Petrobras" or "Company," is a partially state-owned enterprise, controlled by the Brazilian Federal Government, of indefinite duration, governed by the terms and conditions under the Brazilian Corporate Law (Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976), Law 13,303 of June 30, 2016 and its Bylaws.

Petrobras' shares are listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) in the Level 2 of Corporate Governance special listing segment and, therefore, the Company, its shareholders, its managers and fiscal council members are subject to provisions under its regulation (Level 2 Regulation - Regulamento de Listagem do Nível 2 de Governança Corporativa da Brasil Bolsa Balcão - B3). The provisions of the Level 2 Regulation shall prevail over statutory provisions in the event of harm to the rights of public offers investors provided for in the Company's Bylaws, except when otherwise determined by other regulation.

The Company is dedicated to prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, Petrobras carries out energy related activities, such as research, development, production, transport, distribution and trading of all forms of energy, as well as other related or similar activities.

Petrobras may perform any of the activities related to its corporate purpose, directly, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled companies, alone or through joint ventures with third parties, in Brazil or abroad.

The economic activities linked to its business purpose shall be undertaken by the Company in free competition with other companies according to market conditions, in compliance with the other principles and guidelines of Laws no. 9,478/97 and 14,134/21 (oil and gas regulations, respectively). However, Petrobras may have its activities, provided they are in compliance with its corporate purpose, guided by the Brazilian Federal Government to contribute to the public interest that justified its creation, aiming to meet national energy policy objectives when:

I - established by law or regulation, as well as under agreements provisions with a public entity that is competent to establish such obligation, abiding with the broad publicly stated of such instruments; and

II - the cost and revenues thereof have been broken down and disseminated in a transparent manner.

In this case, the Company's Investment Committee and Minority Shareholders Committee, exercising their advisory role to the Board of Directors, shall assess and measure the difference between such market conditions and the operating result or economic return of the transaction, based on technical and economic criteria for investment valuation and specific operating costs and results under the Company's operations. In case a difference is identified, for every financial year, the Brazilian Federal Government shall compensate the Company.

2. Basis of preparation

2.1. Statement of compliance and authorization of consolidated financial statements

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared and are being presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except when otherwise indicated. The significant accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are set out in their respective explanatory notes.

The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of estimates based on assumptions and judgements, which may affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and

8

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PETROBRAS

(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Relevant estimates and judgments with a higher level of complexity are disclosed in explanatory note 4.

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on March 7, 2024.

2.2. Functional and presentation currency

The functional currency of Petrobras and all of its Brazilian subsidiaries is the Brazilian Real. The functional currency of the Petrobras direct subsidiaries that operate outside Brazil is the U.S. dollar.

Petrobras has selected the U.S. dollar as its presentation currency to facilitate a more direct comparison to other oil and gas companies. The financial statements have been translated from the functional currency (Brazilian real) into the presentation currency (U.S. dollar). All assets and liabilities are translated into U.S. dollars at the closing exchange rate at the date of the financial statements; income and expenses, as well as cash flows are translated into U.S. dollars using the average exchange rates prevailing during the period. All exchange differences arising from the translation of the consolidated financial statements from the functional currency into the presentation currency are recognized as cumulative translation adjustments (CTA) within accumulated other comprehensive income in the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity.

Brazilian Real x U.S. Dollar

Dec/23 Sep/23 Jun/23 Mar/23 Dec/22

Sep/22 Jun/22 Mar/22 Dec/21 Sep/21 Jun/21 Mar/21

Quarterly average exchange rate

4.96

4.88

4.95

5.20

5.26

5.25

4.93

5.23

5.59

5.23

5.29

5.48

Period-end exchange rate

4.84

5.01

4.82

5.08

5.22

5.41

5.24

4.74

5.58

5.44

5.00

5.70

3. Material accounting policies

To aid cohesion and comprehension, the significant accounting policies are set out at the end of each explanatory note to which they relate.

4. Judgments and sources of estimation uncertainty

The preparation of the consolidated financial information requires the use of estimates and judgments for certain transactions. Next is presented key judgments and the main sources of estimation uncertainty with a significant risk of causing material adjustments to the Company's key accounting estimates over the next fiscal year.

4.1. Recognition of exploration costs and oil and natural gas reserves estimates

After obtaining the legal rights to explore a specific area, the Company uses the successful efforts method to recognize costs incurred in connection with the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources, before demonstrating technical and commercial feasibility of extracting those resources. This method requires a direct relationship between costs incurred and mineral resources for these costs to be characterized as assets. The types of exploration costs and their respective recognition are presented in note 27.

The moment in which the technical and commercial feasibility of extracting a mineral resource is determined requires management judgments. An internal commission of technical executives of the Company periodically reviews the conditions of each well, by analysis of geological, geophysical and engineering data, as well as economic conditions, operating methods and government regulations.

The Company considers that the technical and commercial feasibility of a mineral resource can be demonstrated when the project has all the necessary information to characterize the reservoir as a proved reserve. Costs associated with non-commercial mineral resources are recognized as expenses in the period when identified.

9

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PETROBRAS

(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

According to the definitions prescribed by the SEC, proved oil and natural gas reserves are those quantities of oil and gas which, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically feasible from a given date, from known reservoirs and under existing economic conditions, operating methods and government regulation.

The Company also determines reserves according to the criteria of the ANP/SPE (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels / Society of Petroleum Engineers). The main differences between these criteria and the SEC criterion are related to the use of different economic assumptions and the possibility of considering as reserves, in the ANP/SPE criteria, the volumes expected to be produced beyond the concession contract expiration date in fields in Brazil, according to the ANP technical reserves regulations.

4.2. Impairment testing

4.2.1.Sources of estimation uncertainty related to impairment testing

Impairment testing involves uncertainties mainly related to: (a) the average Brent prices and to the Brazilian real/U.S. dollar average exchange rate, whose estimates are relevant to virtually all of the Company's operating segments;

  1. discount rates; and (c) estimated proved and probable reserves (according to the criteria established by the ANP/SPE, as described in note 4.1). A significant number of interdependent variables are derived from these key assumptions and there is a high degree of complexity in their application in determining value in use for impairment testing.

A sensitivity analysis for assets or CGUs most sensitive to future impairment losses or reversals in the next year is presented in note 26.

Average Brent prices and average exchange rate

The markets for crude oil and natural gas have a history of significant price volatility and, although prices can drop or increase precipitously, industry prices over the long term tends to continue being driven by market supply and demand fundamentals.

Brent prices and exchange rate projections are derived from the Strategic Plan and are consistent with market evidence, such as independent macro-economic forecasts, industry analysts and experts. Backtesting analysis and feedback processes in order to continually improve forecast techniques are also performed.

The Company's oil price forecast model is based on a nonlinear relationship between variables reflecting market supply and demand fundamentals. This model also takes into account other relevant factors, such as the effects of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decisions on the oil market, industry costs, idle capacity, oil and gas production forecasted by specialized firms, and the relationship between the oil price and the Brazilian Real/U.S. dollar exchange rate.

The process of projecting Brazilian Real/U.S. dollar exchange rate is based on econometric models that consider long- term assumptions involving observable inputs, such as commodity prices, country risk, interest rates in the U.S. and the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies (U.S. Dollar Index - USDX).

Changes in the economic environment may result in changing assumptions and, consequently, the recognition of impairment losses or reversals on certain assets or CGUs. For example, the Company's sales revenues and refining margins are directly impacted by Brent price variations, as well as Brazilian Real/U.S. dollar exchange rate variations, which also impacts our capital and operating expenditures.

Note 26 presents Brent prices and exchange rate estimates.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 10:54:04 UTC.