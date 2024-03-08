Financial Statements 2023
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 with the report of independent auditors
2
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
PETROBRAS
As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Assets
Note
12.31.2023
12.31.2022
Cash and cash equivalents
8
12,727
7,996
Marketable securities
8
2,819
2,773
Trade and other receivables
14
6,135
5,010
Inventories
15
7,681
8,779
Recoverable income taxes
17
218
165
Other recoverable taxes
17
960
1,142
Others
21
1,570
1,777
32,110
27,642
Assets classified as held for sale
31
335
3,608
Current assets
32,445
31,250
Trade and other receivables
14
1,847
2,440
Marketable securities
8
2,409
1,564
Judicial deposits
19
14,746
11,053
Deferred income taxes
17
965
832
Other recoverable taxes
17
4,516
3,778
Others
21
2,315
1,553
Long-term receivables
26,798
21,220
Investments
30
1,358
1,566
Property, plant and equipment - PP&E
24
153,424
130,169
Intangible assets
25
3,042
2,986
Non-current assets
184,622
155,941
Total assets
217,067
187,191
Liabilities
Note
12.31.2023
12.31.2022
Trade payables
16
4,813
5,464
Finance debt
32
4,322
3,576
Lease liability
33
7,200
5,557
Income taxes payable
17
1,300
2,883
Other taxes payable
17
4,166
3,048
Dividends payable
34
3,539
4,171
Provision for decommissioning costs
20
2,032
−
Employee benefits
18
2,932
2,215
Others
21
3,015
3,001
33,319
29,915
Liabilities related to assets classified as held for sale
31
541
1,465
Current liabilities
33,860
31,380
Finance debt
32
24,479
26,378
Lease liability
33
26,599
18,288
Income taxes payable
17
299
302
Deferred income taxes
17
10,910
6,750
Employee benefits
18
15,579
10,675
Provisions for legal proceedings
19
3,305
3,010
Provision for decommissioning costs
20
21,171
18,600
Others
21
1,890
1,972
Non-current liabilities
104,232
85,975
Current and non-current liabilities
138,092
117,355
Share capital (net of share issuance costs)
34
107,101
107,101
Capital reserve and capital transactions
410
1,144
Profit reserves
34
72,641
66,434
Accumulated other comprehensive deficit
(101,569)
(105,187)
Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras
78,583
69,492
Non-controlling interests
30
392
344
Equity
78,975
69,836
Total liabilities and equity
217,067
187,191
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
Consolidated Statements of Income
PETROBRAS
Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Note
2023
2022
2021
Sales revenues
9
102,409
124,474
83,966
Cost of sales
10
(48,435)
(59,486)
(43,164)
Gross profit
53,974
64,988
40,802
Income (expenses)
Selling expenses
10
(5,038)
(4,931)
(4,229)
General and administrative expenses
10
(1,594)
(1,332)
(1,176)
Exploration costs
27
(982)
(887)
(687)
Research and development expenses
(726)
(792)
(563)
Other taxes
(890)
(439)
(406)
Impairment (losses) reversals, net
26
(2,680)
(1,315)
3,190
Other income and expenses, net
11
(4,031)
1,822
653
(15,941)
(7,874)
(3,218)
Income before net finance expense, results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes
38,033
57,114
37,584
Finance income
2,169
1,832
821
Finance expenses
(3,922)
(3,500)
(5,150)
Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation charges
(580)
(2,172)
(6,637)
Net finance expense
12
(2,333)
(3,840)
(10,966)
Results of equity-accounted investments
30
(304)
251
1,607
Net income before income taxes
35,396
53,525
28,225
Income taxes
17
(10,401)
(16,770)
(8,239)
Net income for the year
24,995
36,755
19,986
Net income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras
24,884
36,623
19,875
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
111
132
111
Basic and diluted earnings per common and preferred share - in U.S. dollars
34
1.91
2.81
1.52
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
PETROBRAS
Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Note
2023
2022
2021
Net income for the year
24,995
36,755
19,986
Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income:
Actuarial gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
18
Recognized in equity
(3,574)
(1,583)
5,169
Deferred income tax
271
212
(1,340)
(3,303)
(1,371)
3,829
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income:
Unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports
35
Recognized in equity
4,554
5,223
(3,949)
Reclassified to the statement of income
3,763
4,871
4,585
Deferred income tax
(2,830)
(3,432)
(215)
5,487
6,662
421
Translation adjustments (1)
Recognized in equity
1,186
975
(1,314)
Reclassified to the statement of income
−
−
41
1,186
975
(1,273)
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) in equity-accounted investments
30
Recognized in equity
267
219
22
Other comprehensive income (loss)
3,637
6,485
2,999
Total comprehensive income
28,632
43,240
22,985
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras
28,502
43,084
22,961
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
130
156
24
- It includes cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures. The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
PETROBRAS
Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Note
2023
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the year
24,995
36,755
19,986
Adjustments for:
Pension and medical benefits
18
1,542
1,228
2,098
Results of equity-accounted investments
30
304
(251)
(1,607)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
37
13,280
13,218
11,695
Impairment of assets (reversals), net
26
2,680
1,315
(3,190)
Inventory write down (write-back) to net realizable value
15
(7)
11
(1)
Allowance (reversals) for credit loss on trade and other receivables, net
40
65
(30)
Exploratory expenditure write-offs
27
421
691
248
Gain on disposal/write-offs of assets
11
(1,295)
(1,144)
(1,900)
Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges
2,498
4,557
10,795
Income taxes
17
10,401
16,770
8,239
Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs
2,052
745
661
PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation
−
(1)
(986)
Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas
11
(284)
(4,286)
(631)
Assumption of interest in concessions
−
−
(164)
Early termination and cash outflows revision of lease agreements
(415)
(629)
(545)
Losses with legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings, net
11
797
1,362
740
Decrease (Increase) in assets
Trade and other receivables
88
355
(2,075)
Inventories
1,564
(1,217)
(2,334)
Judicial deposits
(1,723)
(1,709)
(1,141)
Other assets
324
(413)
(289)
Increase (Decrease) in liabilities
Trade payables
(954)
(359)
1,073
Other taxes payable
(431)
(2,441)
2,835
Pension and medical benefits
(927)
(2,130)
(2,239)
Provisions for legal proceedings
(591)
(380)
(643)
Other employee benefits
356
(182)
(312)
Provision for decommissioning costs
(902)
(602)
(730)
Other liabilities
(569)
(95)
376
Income taxes paid
(10,032)
(11,516)
(2,138)
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,212
49,717
37,791
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets
(12,114)
(9,581)
(6,325)
Acquisition of equity interests
(24)
(27)
(24)
Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment
3,606
4,846
4,783
Financial compensation from co-participation agreements
391
7,284
2,938
Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities
98
(3,328)
4
Dividends received
88
374
781
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(7,955)
(432)
2,157
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in non-controlling interest
1
63
(24)
Proceeds from finance debt
32
2,210
2,880
1,885
Repayment of principal - finance debt
32
(4,193)
(9,334)
(21,413)
Repayment of interest - finance debt
32
(1,978)
(1,850)
(2,229)
Repayment of lease liability
33
(6,286)
(5,430)
(5,827)
Dividends paid to Shareholders of Petrobras
34
(19,670)
(37,701)
(13,078)
Share repurchase program
34
(735)
−
−
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(49)
(81)
(105)
Net cash used in financing activities
(30,700)
(51,453)
(40,791)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
174
(316)
(402)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
4,731
(2,484)
(1,245)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
7,996
10,480
11,725
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
12,727
7,996
10,480
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
6
Consolidated Statements of Changes In Shareholders' Equity
PETROBRAS
Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Share capital (net
Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit)
of share issuance
Profit Reserves
and deemed cost
costs)
Cash flow
Actuarial
Capital reserve,
gains
hedge -
Other
Share
Capital
Cumulative
(losses) on
Additional
Retained
Share
highly
comprehensive
Tax
Profit
issuance
Transactions
translation
defined
Legal
Statutory
dividends
earnings
Capital
probable
income (loss)
incentives
retention
costs
and Treasury
adjustments
benefit
proposed
(losses)
future
and deemed cost
shares
pension
exports
plans
Equity attributable to shareholders of Petrobras
Non- controlling interests
Total consolidated equity
Balance at January 1, 2021
107,380
(279)
1,064
(73,936)
(24,590)
(15,034)
(1,174)
8,813
2,900
1,102
51,974
1,128
−
59,348
528
59,876
107,101
1,064
(114,734)
65,917
−
59,348
528
59,876
Capital increase with reserves
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
2
2
Capital transactions
−
−
79
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
79
(40)
39
Net income
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
19,875
19,875
111
19,986
Other comprehensive income (loss)
−
−
−
(1,186)
421
3,829
22
−
−
−
−
−
−
3,086
(87)
2,999
Appropriations:
Additional dividends proposed last year
approved this year
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(1,128)
−
(1,128)
−
(1,128)
Transfer to reserves
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
956
184
118
388
−
(1,646)
−
−
−
Dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(312)
6,688
(18,229)
(11,853)
(109)
(11,962)
Balance at December 31, 2021
107,380
(279)
1,143
(75,122)
(24,169)
(11,205)
(1,152)
9,769
3,084
1,220
52,050
6,688
−
69,407
405
69,812
107,101
1,143
(111,648)
72,811
−
69,407
405
69,812
Capital transactions
−
−
1
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
1
(146)
(145)
Net income
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
36,623
36,623
132
36,755
Other comprehensive income (loss)
−
−
−
951
6,662
(1,371)
219
−
−
−
−
−
−
6,461
24
6,485
Expired unclaimed dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
11
11
−
11
Appropriations:
Additional dividends proposed last year
approved this year
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(6,688)
−
(6,688)
−
(6,688)
Transfer to reserves
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
1,805
197
457
71
−
(2,530)
−
−
−
Dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(9,083)
6,864
(34,104)
(36,323)
(71)
(36,394)
Balance at December 31, 2022
107,380
(279)
1,144
(74,171)
(17,507)
(12,576)
(933)
11,574
3,281
1,677
43,038
6,864
−
69,492
344
69,836
107,101
1,144
(105,187)
66,434
−
69,492
344
69,836
Treasury shares
−
−
(735)
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(735)
−
(735)
Capital transactions
−
−
1
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
1
1
2
Net income
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
24,884
24,884
111
24,995
Other comprehensive income (loss)
−
−
−
1,167
5,487
(3,303)
267
−
−
−
−
−
−
3,618
19
3,637
Expired unclaimed dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
7
7
−
7
Appropriations:
Additional dividends proposed last year
approved this year
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(6,864)
−
(6,864)
−
(6,864)
Transfer to reserves
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
1,272
8,544
321
−
−
(10,137)
−
−
−
Dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
2,934
(14,754)
(11,820)
(83)
(11,903)
Balance at December 31, 2023
107,380
(279)
410
(73,004)
(12,020)
(15,879)
(666)
12,846
11,825
1,998
43,038
2,934
−
78,583
392
78,975
107,101
410
(101,569)
72,641
−
78,583
392
78,975
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
7
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
1. The Company and its operations
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), hereinafter referred to as "Petrobras" or "Company," is a partially state-owned enterprise, controlled by the Brazilian Federal Government, of indefinite duration, governed by the terms and conditions under the Brazilian Corporate Law (Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976), Law 13,303 of June 30, 2016 and its Bylaws.
Petrobras' shares are listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) in the Level 2 of Corporate Governance special listing segment and, therefore, the Company, its shareholders, its managers and fiscal council members are subject to provisions under its regulation (Level 2 Regulation - Regulamento de Listagem do Nível 2 de Governança Corporativa da Brasil Bolsa Balcão - B3). The provisions of the Level 2 Regulation shall prevail over statutory provisions in the event of harm to the rights of public offers investors provided for in the Company's Bylaws, except when otherwise determined by other regulation.
The Company is dedicated to prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, Petrobras carries out energy related activities, such as research, development, production, transport, distribution and trading of all forms of energy, as well as other related or similar activities.
Petrobras may perform any of the activities related to its corporate purpose, directly, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled companies, alone or through joint ventures with third parties, in Brazil or abroad.
The economic activities linked to its business purpose shall be undertaken by the Company in free competition with other companies according to market conditions, in compliance with the other principles and guidelines of Laws no. 9,478/97 and 14,134/21 (oil and gas regulations, respectively). However, Petrobras may have its activities, provided they are in compliance with its corporate purpose, guided by the Brazilian Federal Government to contribute to the public interest that justified its creation, aiming to meet national energy policy objectives when:
I - established by law or regulation, as well as under agreements provisions with a public entity that is competent to establish such obligation, abiding with the broad publicly stated of such instruments; and
II - the cost and revenues thereof have been broken down and disseminated in a transparent manner.
In this case, the Company's Investment Committee and Minority Shareholders Committee, exercising their advisory role to the Board of Directors, shall assess and measure the difference between such market conditions and the operating result or economic return of the transaction, based on technical and economic criteria for investment valuation and specific operating costs and results under the Company's operations. In case a difference is identified, for every financial year, the Brazilian Federal Government shall compensate the Company.
2. Basis of preparation
2.1. Statement of compliance and authorization of consolidated financial statements
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared and are being presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except when otherwise indicated. The significant accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are set out in their respective explanatory notes.
The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of estimates based on assumptions and judgements, which may affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and
8
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Relevant estimates and judgments with a higher level of complexity are disclosed in explanatory note 4.
These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on March 7, 2024.
2.2. Functional and presentation currency
The functional currency of Petrobras and all of its Brazilian subsidiaries is the Brazilian Real. The functional currency of the Petrobras direct subsidiaries that operate outside Brazil is the U.S. dollar.
Petrobras has selected the U.S. dollar as its presentation currency to facilitate a more direct comparison to other oil and gas companies. The financial statements have been translated from the functional currency (Brazilian real) into the presentation currency (U.S. dollar). All assets and liabilities are translated into U.S. dollars at the closing exchange rate at the date of the financial statements; income and expenses, as well as cash flows are translated into U.S. dollars using the average exchange rates prevailing during the period. All exchange differences arising from the translation of the consolidated financial statements from the functional currency into the presentation currency are recognized as cumulative translation adjustments (CTA) within accumulated other comprehensive income in the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity.
Brazilian Real x U.S. Dollar
Dec/23 Sep/23 Jun/23 Mar/23 Dec/22
Sep/22 Jun/22 Mar/22 Dec/21 Sep/21 Jun/21 Mar/21
Quarterly average exchange rate
4.96
4.88
4.95
5.20
5.26
5.25
4.93
5.23
5.59
5.23
5.29
5.48
Period-end exchange rate
4.84
5.01
4.82
5.08
5.22
5.41
5.24
4.74
5.58
5.44
5.00
5.70
3. Material accounting policies
To aid cohesion and comprehension, the significant accounting policies are set out at the end of each explanatory note to which they relate.
4. Judgments and sources of estimation uncertainty
The preparation of the consolidated financial information requires the use of estimates and judgments for certain transactions. Next is presented key judgments and the main sources of estimation uncertainty with a significant risk of causing material adjustments to the Company's key accounting estimates over the next fiscal year.
4.1. Recognition of exploration costs and oil and natural gas reserves estimates
After obtaining the legal rights to explore a specific area, the Company uses the successful efforts method to recognize costs incurred in connection with the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources, before demonstrating technical and commercial feasibility of extracting those resources. This method requires a direct relationship between costs incurred and mineral resources for these costs to be characterized as assets. The types of exploration costs and their respective recognition are presented in note 27.
The moment in which the technical and commercial feasibility of extracting a mineral resource is determined requires management judgments. An internal commission of technical executives of the Company periodically reviews the conditions of each well, by analysis of geological, geophysical and engineering data, as well as economic conditions, operating methods and government regulations.
The Company considers that the technical and commercial feasibility of a mineral resource can be demonstrated when the project has all the necessary information to characterize the reservoir as a proved reserve. Costs associated with non-commercial mineral resources are recognized as expenses in the period when identified.
9
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
According to the definitions prescribed by the SEC, proved oil and natural gas reserves are those quantities of oil and gas which, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically feasible from a given date, from known reservoirs and under existing economic conditions, operating methods and government regulation.
The Company also determines reserves according to the criteria of the ANP/SPE (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels / Society of Petroleum Engineers). The main differences between these criteria and the SEC criterion are related to the use of different economic assumptions and the possibility of considering as reserves, in the ANP/SPE criteria, the volumes expected to be produced beyond the concession contract expiration date in fields in Brazil, according to the ANP technical reserves regulations.
4.2. Impairment testing
4.2.1.Sources of estimation uncertainty related to impairment testing
Impairment testing involves uncertainties mainly related to: (a) the average Brent prices and to the Brazilian real/U.S. dollar average exchange rate, whose estimates are relevant to virtually all of the Company's operating segments;
- discount rates; and (c) estimated proved and probable reserves (according to the criteria established by the ANP/SPE, as described in note 4.1). A significant number of interdependent variables are derived from these key assumptions and there is a high degree of complexity in their application in determining value in use for impairment testing.
A sensitivity analysis for assets or CGUs most sensitive to future impairment losses or reversals in the next year is presented in note 26.
Average Brent prices and average exchange rate
The markets for crude oil and natural gas have a history of significant price volatility and, although prices can drop or increase precipitously, industry prices over the long term tends to continue being driven by market supply and demand fundamentals.
Brent prices and exchange rate projections are derived from the Strategic Plan and are consistent with market evidence, such as independent macro-economic forecasts, industry analysts and experts. Backtesting analysis and feedback processes in order to continually improve forecast techniques are also performed.
The Company's oil price forecast model is based on a nonlinear relationship between variables reflecting market supply and demand fundamentals. This model also takes into account other relevant factors, such as the effects of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decisions on the oil market, industry costs, idle capacity, oil and gas production forecasted by specialized firms, and the relationship between the oil price and the Brazilian Real/U.S. dollar exchange rate.
The process of projecting Brazilian Real/U.S. dollar exchange rate is based on econometric models that consider long- term assumptions involving observable inputs, such as commodity prices, country risk, interest rates in the U.S. and the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies (U.S. Dollar Index - USDX).
Changes in the economic environment may result in changing assumptions and, consequently, the recognition of impairment losses or reversals on certain assets or CGUs. For example, the Company's sales revenues and refining margins are directly impacted by Brent price variations, as well as Brazilian Real/U.S. dollar exchange rate variations, which also impacts our capital and operating expenditures.
Note 26 presents Brent prices and exchange rate estimates.
10
