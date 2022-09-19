Petrobras : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K/A

Petrobras is amending its report on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2022 (File/Film Number: 001-15106 / 221118175) (the "Original 6-K") solely for the purpose of adding Exhibit 101, which contains Interactive Data File disclosure in accordance with Rule 405 of Regulation S-T. Except as described above, this amendment does not amend any information set forth in the Original 6-K.
Unaudited
Consolidated
Interim
Financial
Statements
As of June 30, 2022 and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 with report of independent registered public accounting firm
Share of other comprehensive income in equity-accounted investments
Recognized in equity
145
141
(105)
253
Other comprehensive income (loss)
5,749
5,319
(7,962)
9,168
Total comprehensive income
25,438
13,675
3,079
17,324
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras
25,341
13,651
3,102
17,299
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
97
24
(23)
25
(*) It includes cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures.
The notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
5
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
PETROBRAS
Six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Note
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
19,689
8,356
Adjustments for:
Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense)
12
633
638
Results of equity-accounted investments
20.2
(341)
(1,209)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
8
6,630
5,678
Impairment of assets (reversal)
17
167
180
Inventory write-down (write-back) to net realizable value
10
3
(3)
Allowance (reversals) for credit loss on trade and other receivables
39
(4)
Exploratory expenditure write-offs
18
94
187
Disposal/write-offs of assets, remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control and reclassification of CTA
(846)
(71)
Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges
2,882
3,652
Deferred income taxes, net
11.1
1,989
3,883
Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs
14
295
389
PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation
(4)
(973)
Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas
16
(2,872)
−
Early termination and cash outflows revision of lease agreements
(401)
(227)
Decrease (Increase) in assets
Trade and other receivables
57
(735)
Inventories
(2,034)
(1,579)
Judicial deposits
(816)
(438)
Other assets
(652)
(182)
Increase (Decrease) in liabilities
Trade payables
(141)
340
Other taxes payable
6,905
2,463
Pension and medical benefits
(1,689)
(1,663)
Provisions for legal proceedings
336
(35)
Short-term benefits
(366)
(228)
Provision for decommissioning costs
(278)
(325)
Other liabilities
627
92
Income taxes paid
(5,102)
(119)
Net cash provided by operating activities
24, 804
18,067
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets
(4,073)
(3,135)
Investments in investees
(19)
(11)
Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment
3,378
502
Financial compensation from co-participation agreements
16
5,213
−
Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities
(2,108)
91
Dividends received
242
200
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,633
(2,353)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in non-controlling interest
(17)
(14)
Proceeds from financing
23.3
330
1,668
Repayment of principal - finance debt
23.3
(5,477)
(13,558)
Repayment of interest - finance debt
23.3
(916)
(1,227)
Repayment of lease liability
24
(2,682)
(2,899)
Dividends paid to Shareholders of Petrobras
(12,429)
(1,848)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(58)
(39)
Net cash used in financing activities
(21,249)
(17,917)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(374)
300
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
5,814
(1,903)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
10,480
11,725
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
16,294
9,822
The notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
6
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
PETROBRAS
Six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Share capital (net of share issuance costs)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) and deemed cost
Profit Reserves
Share Capital
Share issuance costs
Capital reserve, Capital Transactions and Treasury shares
Cumulative translation adjustments
Cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports
Actuarial gains (losses) on defined benefit pension plans
Other comprehensive income (loss) and deemed cost
Legal
Statutory
Tax incentives
Profit retention
Additional dividends proposed
Retained earnings (losses)
Equity attributable to shareholders of Petrobras
Non-controlling interests
Total consolidated equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
107,380
(279)
1,064
(73,936)
(24,590)
(15,034)
(1,174)
8,813
2,900
1,102
51,974
1,128
−
59,348
528
59,876
107,101
1,064
(114,734)
65,917
−
59,348
528
59,876
Capital increase with reserves
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
2
2
Capital transactions
−
−
(691)
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(691)
750
59
Net income
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
8,301
8,301
55
8,356
Other comprehensive income (loss)
−
−
−
934
3,141
1,134
141
−
−
−
−
−
−
5,350
(31)
5,319
Appropriations:
Dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(1,128)
−
(1,128)
(37)
(1,165)
Balance at June 30, 2021
107,380
(279)
373
(73,002)
(21,449)
(13,900)
(1,033)
8,813
2,900
1,102
51,974
−
8,301
71,180
1,267
72,447
107,101
373
(109,384)
64,789
8,301
71,180
1,267
72,447
Balance at December 31, 2021
107,380
(279)
1,143
(75,122)
(24,169)
(11,205)
(1,152)
9,769
3,084
1,220
52,050
6,688
−
69,407
405
69,812
107,101
1,143
(111,648)
72,811
−
69,407
405
69,812
Capital transactions
−
−
1
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
1
(18)
(17)
Net income
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
19,615
19,615
74
19,689
Other comprehensive income
−
−
−
591
4,990
−
145
−
−
−
−
−
−
5,726
23
5,749
Appropriations:
Dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(1,503)
(6,688)
(8,180)
(16,371)
(45)
(16,416)
Balance at June 30, 2022
107,380
(279)
1,144
(74,531)
(19,179)
(11,205)
(1,007)
9,769
3,084
1,220
50,547
−
11,435
78,378
439
78,817
107,101
1,144
(105,922)
64,620
11,435
78,378
439
78,817
The notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
7
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
1.
Basis of preparation
1.1.
Statement of compliance and authorization of unaudited consolidated interim financial statements
These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras" or "Company") have been prepared and presented in accordance with IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They present the significant changes in the period, avoiding repetition of certain notes to the annual consolidated financial statements previously reported. Hence, they should be read together with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which include the full set of notes (2021 Financial Statements).
These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on July 28, 2022.
2.
Summary of significant accounting policies
The accounting policies and methods of computation followed in these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those followed in the preparation of the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The IFRS standards that became effective on January 1, 2022 resulted in no material effects on these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.
Regarding the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (IBOR Reform), in order to prepare for the transition to alternative reference rates, the Company continues to monitor the pronouncements of regulatory authorities, aimed at adapting its financial instruments to the new benchmark. The Company has debts indexed to Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate), corresponding to 33.7% of total finance debt (see note 23.4).
3.
Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities
3.1.
Cash and cash equivalents
They include cash, available bank deposits and short-term financial investments with high liquidity, which meet the definition of cash and cash equivalents.
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Cash at bank and in hand
231
299
Short-term financial investments
- In Brazil
Brazilian interbank deposit rate investment funds and other short-term deposits
6,072
1,951
Other investment funds
205
163
6,277
2,114
- Abroad
Time deposits
6,195
4,310
Automatic investing accounts and interest checking accounts
3,555
3,732
Other financial investments
29
12
9,779
8,054
Total short-term financial investments
16,056
10,168
Total cash and cash equivalents
16,287
10,467
Short-term financial investments in Brazil primarily consist of investments in funds holding Brazilian Federal Government Bonds that can be redeemed immediately, as well as reverse repurchase agreements that mature within three months as of the date of their acquisition. Short-term financial investments abroad comprise time deposits that mature in three months or less from the date of their acquisition, highly-liquid automatic investment accounts, interest checking accounts and other short-term fixed income instruments.
8
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.2.
Marketable securities
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Fair value through profit or loss
622
650
Amortized cost
2,282
44
Total
2,904
694
Current
2,855
650
Non-current
49
44
Marketable securities classified as fair value through profit or loss refer mainly to investments in Brazilian Federal Government Bonds. These financial investments have maturities of more than three months and are generally classified as current assets due to their maturity or the expectation of their realization in the short term. Securities classified as amortized cost refer to investments abroad in time deposits with maturities exceeding three months from the contracting date and investments in floating-rate Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB) with daily liquidity, with maturity of one year.
4.
Sales revenues
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Apr-Jun/2022
Apr-Jun/2021
Diesel
18,164
10,647
10,681
6,069
Gasoline
8,034
4,765
4,309
2,743
Liquefied petroleum gas
2,623
2,036
1,437
1,120
Jet fuel
2,391
827
1,400
401
Naphtha
1,335
693
724
362
Fuel oil (including bunker fuel)
718
723
352
388
Other oil products
2,890
1,883
1,615
1,005
Subtotal oil products
36,155
21,574
20,518
12,088
Natural gas
3,684
2,370
1,961
1,333
Oil
4,443
53
2,682
−
Renewables and nitrogen products
161
22
95
9
Breakage
274
161
170
94
Electricity
402
1,134
109
591
Services, agency and others
545
331
307
170
Domestic market
45,664
25,645
25,842
14,285
Exports
14,924
10,496
8,189
6,359
Oil
10,404
7,512
5,593
4,711
Fuel oil (including bunker fuel)
4,161
2,455
2,276
1,254
Other oil products
358
529
320
394
Sales abroad (*)
1,305
539
672
338
Foreign market
16,228
11,035
8,861
6,697
Sales revenues (**)
61,892
36,680
34,703
20,982
(*) Sales revenues from operations outside of Brazil, including trading and excluding exports.
(**) Sales revenues by business segment are set out in note 8.
In the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, sales to Vibra Energia (formerly BR Distribuidora) represented more than 10% of the Company's sales revenues, mainly associated with the refining, transportation and marketing segment.
5.
Costs and expenses by nature
5.1.
Cost of sales
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Apr-Jun/2022
Apr-Jun/2021
Raw material, products for resale, materials and third-party services (*)
(13,769)
(7,610)
(8,008)
(4,950)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(5,344)
(4,404)
(2,782)
(2,165)
Production taxes
(8,093)
(4,984)
(4,029)
(2,630)
Employee compensation
(813)
(851)
(421)
(413)
Total
(28,019)
(17,849)
(15,240)
(10,158)
(*) It Includes short-term leases and inventory turnover.
9
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
5.2.
Selling expenses
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Apr-Jun/2022
Apr-Jun/2021
Materials, third-party services, freight, rent and other related costs
(1,948)
(1,709)
(1,000)
(925)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(417)
(289)
(217)
(140)
Allowance for expected credit losses
(14)
6
(6)
1
Employee compensation
(46)
(42)
(24)
(22)
Total
(2,425)
(2,034)
(1,247)
(1,086)
5.3.
General and administrative expenses
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Apr-Jun/2022
Apr-Jun/2021
Employee compensation
(414)
(376)
(216)
(191)
Materials, third-party services, rent and other related costs
(161)
(112)
(83)
(48)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(47)
(45)
(24)
(21)
Total
(622)
(533)
(323)
(260)
6.
Other income and expenses
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Apr-Jun/2022
Apr-Jun/2021
Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operating expenses
(889)
(651)
(513)
(351)
Gains (losses) with legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings
(557)
(275)
(298)
(326)
Pension and medical benefits - retirees
(491)
(439)
(253)
(221)
Performance award program
(247)
(195)
(129)
(101)
Losses with commodities derivatives
(222)
(42)
(169)
(19)
Profit sharing
(65)
(58)
(34)
(30)
Losses on decommissioning of returned/abandoned areas
(27)
(7)
(3)
(1)
Equalization of expenses - Production Individualization Agreements
(9)
(52)
(37)
(9)
Amounts recovered from Lava Jato investigation (**)
12
196
-
55
Recovery of taxes (*)
41
506
24
485
Fines imposed on suppliers
116
77
48
48
Reimbursements from E&P partnership operations
154
291
127
191
Early termination and changes to cash flow estimates of leases
401
226
176
157
Results on disposal/write-offs of assets and on remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control
846
104
370
56
Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas (***)
2,872
-
2,872
-
Reclassification of comprehensive income (loss) due to the disposal of equity-accounted investments
-
(33)
-
-
Others
(68)
(41)
8
(43)
Total
1,867
(393)
2,189
(109)
(*)
In the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, it Includes the effects of the exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation of sales taxes PIS and COFINS, except for the effects of inflation indexation.
(**)
The total amount recovered from Lava Jato Investigation through December 31, 2021 was US$ 1,522, recognized through collaboration and leniency agreements entered into with individuals and legal entities.
(***)
It refers to the gain related to the Co-participation Agreement of Atapu and Sépia (see note 16.2).
10
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
7.
Net finance income (expense)
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Apr-Jun/2022
Apr-Jun/2021
Finance income
881
328
619
206
Income from investments and marketable securities (Government Bonds)
532
74
369
45
Other income, net
349
254
250
161
Finance expenses
(1,716)
(3,079)
(959)
(1,871)
Interest on finance debt
(1,223)
(1,656)
(693)
(904)
Unwinding of discount on lease liabilities
(624)
(592)
(334)
(297)
Discount and premium on repurchase of debt securities
(110)
(849)
(84)
(666)
Capitalized borrowing costs
535
478
297
266
Unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs
(267)
(384)
(137)
(195)
Other finance expenses , net
(27)
(76)
(8)
(75)
Foreign exchange gains (losses) and indexation charges
(1,767)
(869)
(2,858)
3,684
Foreign exchange gains (losses) (*)
781
1,001
(1,640)
4,443
Reclassification of hedge accounting to the Statement of Income (*)
(2,488)
(2,307)
(1,108)
(1,194)
Recoverable taxes inflation indexation income (**)
45
474
24
461
Other foreign exchange gains (losses) and indexation charges, net
(105)
(37)
(134)
(26)
Total
(2,602)
(3,620)
(3,198)
2,019
(*)
For more information, see notes 27.3a and 27.3c.
(**)
In 2021, includes PIS and Cofins inflation indexation income related to the exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation.
8.
Net income by operating segment
Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment
Apr-Jun/2022
Exploration and Production (E&P)
Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M)
Gas
&
Power (G&P)
Corporate and other business
Eliminations
Total
Sales revenues
21,940
31,956
3,734
150
(23,077)
34,703
Intersegments
21,572
498
1,009
(2)
(23,077)
−
Third parties
368
31,458
2,725
152
-
34,703
Cost of sales
(8,176)
(26,787)
(2,366)
(147)
22,236
(15,240)
Gross profit (loss)
13,764
5,169
1,368
3
(841)
19,463
Income (expenses)
2,519
(843)
(816)
(763)
(3)
94
Selling
(3)
(461)
(776)
(4)
(3)
(1,247)
General and administrative
(12)
(42)
(18)
(251)
-
(323)
Exploration costs
(44)
-
-
-
-
(44)
Research and development
(192)
(3)
-
(25)
-
(220)
Other taxes
(24)
(18)
(9)
(42)
-
(93)
Impairment of assets
(124)
(44)
-
-
-
(168)
Other income and expenses
2,918
(275)
(13)
(441)
-
2,189
Income (loss) before net finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes
16,283
4,326
552
(760)
(844)
19,557
Net finance income (expense)
-
-
-
(3,198)
-
(3,198)
Results in equity-accounted investments
57
(95)
30
(1)
-
(9)
Net income / (loss) before income taxes
16,340
4,231
582
(3,959)
(844)
16,350
Income taxes
(5,538)
(1,470)
(188)
1,599
288
(5,309)
Net income (loss) for the period
10,802
2,761
394
(2,360)
(556)
11,041
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Petrobras
10,803
2,761
368
(2,366)
(556)
11,010
Non-controlling interests
(1)
−
26
6
−
31
11
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment
Jan-Jun/2022
Exploration and Production (E&P)
Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M)
Gas
&
Power (G&P)
Corporate and other business
Eliminations
Total
Sales revenues
41,624
56,641
7,099
276
(43,748)
61,892
Intersegments
40,946
931
1,870
1
(43,748)
−
Third parties
678
55,710
5,229
275
-
61,892
Cost of sales
(15,852)
(48,334)
(5,251)
(272)
41,690
(28,019)
Gross profit (loss)
25,772
8,307
1,848
4
(2,058)
33,873
Income (expenses)
2,486
(1,380)
(1,705)
(1,442)
(7)
(2,048)
Selling
(5)
(869)
(1,537)
(7)
(7)
(2,425)
General and administrative
(24)
(79)
(34)
(485)
-
(622)
Exploration costs
(123)
-
-
-
-
(123)
Research and development
(365)
(6)
(3)
(52)
-
(426)
Other taxes
(39)
(25)
(19)
(69)
-
(152)
Impairment of assets
(123)
(44)
1
(1)
-
(167)
Other income and expenses
3,165
(357)
(113)
(828)
-
1,867
Income (loss) before net finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes
28,258
6,927
143
(1,438)
(2,065)
31,825
Net finance income (expense)
-
-
-
(2,602)
-
(2,602)
Results in equity-accounted investments
108
176
59
(2)
-
341
Net income / (loss) before income taxes
28,366
7,103
202
(4,042)
(2,065)
29,564
Income taxes
(9,610)
(2,355)
(49)
1,435
704
(9,875)
Net income (loss) for the period
18,756
4,748
153
(2,607)
(1,361)
19,689
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Petrobras
18,758
4,748
101
(2,631)
(1,361)
19,615
Non-controlling interests
(2)
-
52
24
-
74
12
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment
Apr-Jun/2021
Exploration and Production (E&P)
Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M)
Gas
&
Power (G&P)
Corporate and other business
Eliminations
Total
Sales revenues
13,509
19,007
2,654
116
(14,304)
20,982
Intersegments
13,271
338
633
62
(14,304)
−
Third parties
238
18,669
2,021
54
-
20,982
Cost of sales
(5,606)
(16,737)
(1,660)
(114)
13,959
(10,158)
Gross profit (loss)
7,903
2,270
994
2
(345)
10,824
Income (expenses)
(457)
(523)
(665)
(278)
(6)
(1,929)
Selling
(5)
(403)
(669)
(3)
(6)
(1,086)
General and administrative
(28)
(39)
(16)
(177)
-
(260)
Exploration costs
(191)
-
-
-
-
(191)
Research and development
(106)
(3)
(12)
(26)
-
(147)
Other taxes
(23)
(24)
(24)
25
-
(46)
Impairment of assets
(7)
-
(79)
(4)
-
(90)
Other income and expenses
(97)
(54)
135
(93)
-
(109)
Income (loss) before net finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes
7,446
1,747
329
(276)
(351)
8,895
Net finance income (expense)
-
-
-
2,019
-
2,019
Results in equity-accounted investments
33
520
33
440
-
1,026
Net income / (loss) before income taxes
7,479
2,267
362
2,183
(351)
11,940
Income taxes
(2,531)
(595)
(111)
(666)
119
(3,784)
Net income (loss) for the period
4,948
1,672
251
1,517
(232)
8,156
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Petrobras
4,949
1,672
226
1,506
(232)
8,121
Non-controlling interests
(1)
-
25
11
-
35
13
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Jan-Jun/2021
Exploration and Production (E&P)
Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M)
Gas
&
Power (G&P)
Corporate and other business
Eliminations
Total
Sales revenues
25,175
32,980
4,862
271
(26,608)
36,680
Intersegments
24,724
573
1,185
126
(26,608)
−
Third parties
451
32,407
3,677
145
-
36,680
Cost of sales
(10,840)
(28,574)
(2,992)
(264)
24,821
(17,849)
Gross profit (loss)
14,335
4,406
1,870
7
(1,787)
18,831
Income (expenses)
(979)
(921)
(1,411)
(638)
(12)
(3,961)
Selling
(5)
(738)
(1,272)
(7)
(12)
(2,034)
General and administrative
(60)
(71)
(33)
(369)
-
(533)
Exploration costs
(405)
-
-
-
-
(405)
Research and development
(191)
(6)
(17)
(50)
-
(264)
Other taxes
(41)
(63)
(47)
(1)
-
(152)
Impairment of assets
(102)
-
(79)
1
-
(180)
Other income and expenses
(175)
(43)
37
(212)
-
(393)
Income (loss) before net finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes
13,356
3,485
459
(631)
(1,799)
14,870
Net finance income (expense)
-
-
-
(3,620)
-
(3,620)
Results in equity-accounted investments
56
628
73
452
-
1,209
Net income / (loss) before income taxes
13,412
4,113
532
(3,799)
(1,799)
12,459
Income taxes
(4,541)
(1,185)
(156)
1,167
612
(4,103)
Net income (loss) for the period
8,871
2,928
376
(2,632)
(1,187)
8,356
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Petrobras
8,873
2,928
330
(2,643)
(1,187)
8,301
Non-controlling interests
(2)
-
46
11
-
55
14
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
The amount of depreciation, depletion and amortization by segment is set forth as follows:
Exploration and Production (E&P)
Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M)
Gas
&
Power (G&P)
Corporate and other business
Total
Jan-Jun/2022
5,258
1,114
207
51
6,630
Jan-Jun/2021
4,307
1,072
213
86
5,678
Exploration and Production (E&P)
Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M)
Gas
&
Power (G&P)
Corporate and other business
Total
Apr-Jun/2022
2,788
542
99
31
3,460
Apr-Jun/2021
2,137
532
107
46
2,822
9.
Trade and other receivables
9.1.
Trade and other receivables
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Receivables from contracts with customers
Third parties
5,425
4,839
Related parties
Investees (note 28.1)
303
385
Subtotal
5,728
5,224
Other trade receivables
Third parties
Receivables from divestments (*)
1,075
2,679
Lease receivables
417
435
Other receivables
739
872
Related parties
Petroleum and alcohol accounts - receivables from Brazilian Federal Government
582
506
Subtotal
2,813
4,492
Total trade and other receivables, before ECL
8,541
9,716
Expected credit losses (ECL) - Third parties
(1,503)
(1,428)
Expected credit losses (ECL) - Related parties
(9)
(20)
Total trade and other receivables
7,029
8,268
Current
5,048
6,368
Non-current
1,981
1,900
(*) At June 30, 2022, it mainly refers to the receivables from the divestments of Rio Ventura, Roncador, Baúna, Miranga, Maromba, Pampo and Enchova, Sépia and Atapu fields.
Trade and other receivables are generally classified as measured at amortized cost, except for receivables with final prices linked to changes in commodity price after their transfer of control, which are classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss, amounting to US$ 775as of June 30, 2022 (US$ 1,155as of December 31, 2021).
The change in Receivable from divestments was mainly due to the receipt of US$ 950 related to the final installment for the sale of block BM-S-8, and to the receipt of US$ 1,000, related to the final installment for the sale of the Company's 90% interest in Nova Transportadora do Sudeste (NTS), partially offset by other receivables from divestments recorded in the period, such as from the Atapu and Sépia Co-participation Agreement (US$ 129) and from Pampo and Enchova fields (US$ 124).
15
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
9.2.
Aging of trade and other receivables - third parties
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Trade and other receivables
Expected credit losses
Trade and other receivables
Expected credit losses
Current
5,895
(78)
7,059
(77)
Overdue:
1-90 days
186
(34)
218
(26)
91-180 days
24
(23)
40
(6)
181-365 days
22
(18)
51
(29)
More than 365 days
1,529
(1,350)
1,457
(1,290)
Total
7,656
(1,503)
8,825
(1,428)
9.3.
Changes in provision for expected credit losses
2022
Jan-Jun
2021
Jan-Jun
Opening balance
1,448
1,596
Additions
72
42
Write-offs
(21)
-
Reversals
(38)
(75)
Cumulative translation adjustment
51
30
Closing balance
1,512
1,593
Current
190
199
Non-current
1,322
1,394
10.
Inventories
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Crude oil
3,985
3,048
Oil products
3,252
2,495
Intermediate products
634
532
Natural gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
617
349
Biofuels
23
19
Fertilizers
2
8
Total products
8,513
6,451
Materials, supplies and others (*)
999
804
Total
9,512
7,255
(*) It mainly comprises production supplies and operating materials used in the operations of the Company, stated at the average purchase cost, not exceeding replacement cost.
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized a US$ 3loss within cost of sales, adjusting inventories to net realizable value (a US$ 3reversal of cost of sales in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021) primarily due to changes in international prices of crude oil and oil products.
At June 30, 2022, the Company had pledged crude oil and oil products volumes as collateral for the Term of Financial Commitment (TFC) signed by Petrobras and Petros in 2008, amounting to US$ 3,213. This pledged amount is under assessment, due to the partial early settlement of the TFC relating to the Pension Difference and TFC Pre-70, made in February 2022. The Company expects the balance of the collateral to reach the balance of the financial commitment, which at June 30, 2022 is US$ 1,103, in compliance with what is provided for in the agreement for the TFC.
16
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
11.
Taxes
11.1.
Income taxes
Current assets
Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Taxes in Brazil
Income taxes
140
133
1,583
682
-
-
Income taxes - Tax settlement programs
-
-
47
43
310
300
140
133
1,630
725
310
300
Taxes abroad
2
30
292
8
-
-
Total
142
163
1,922
733
310
300
Reconciliation between statutory income tax rate and effective income tax rate
The following table provides the reconciliation of Brazilian statutory tax rate to the Company's effective rate on income before income taxes:
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Apr-Jun/2022
Apr-Jun/2021
Net income before income taxes
29,564
12,459
16,350
11,940
Nominal income taxes computed based on Brazilian statutory corporate tax rates (34%)
(10,051)
(4,236)
(5,559)
(4,060)
Adjustments to arrive at the effective tax rate:
Tax benefits from the deduction of interest on capital distribution
383
-
383
-
Different jurisdictional tax rates for companies abroad
394
(70)
203
(93)
Brazilian income taxes on income of companies incorporated outside Brazil (*)
(628)
(199)
(329)
6
Tax loss carryforwards (unrecognized tax losses)
(1)
(21)
(10)
9
Non-taxable income (non-deductible expenses), net (**)
68
234
44
195
Post-employment benefits
(186)
(90)
(44)
(46)
Results of equity-accounted investments in Brazil and abroad
120
279
(3)
205
Others
26
-
6
-
Income taxes
(9,875)
(4,103)
(5,309)
(3,784)
Deferred income taxes
(1,989)
(3,883)
(28)
(3,683)
Current income taxes
(7,886)
(220)
(5,281)
(101)
Effective tax rate of income taxes
33.4%
32.9%
32.5%
31.7%
(*) It relates to Brazilian income taxes on earnings of offshore investees, as established by Law No. 12,973/2014.
(**) It includes provisions for legal proceedings.
Deferred income taxes - non-current
The composition of deferred tax assets and liabilities is set out in the following table:
17
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Nature
Realization basis
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
PP&E - Exploration and decommissioning costs
Depreciation, amortization and write-offs of assets
(781)
(1,362)
PP&E - Impairment
Amortization, impairment reversals and write-offs of assets
4,643
4,382
PP&E - depreciation methods and capitalized borrowing costs
Depreciation, amortization and write-offs of assets
(15,461)
(12,924)
Loans, trade and other receivables / payables and financing
Payments, receipts and considerations
1,418
3,490
Lease liabilities
Appropriation of the considerations
589
1,244
Provision for legal proceedings
Payments and use of provisions
757
605
Tax loss carryforwards
30% of taxable income compensation
643
1,827
Inventories
Sales, write-downs and losses
340
228
Employee Benefits
Payments and use of provisions
1,216
1,250
Others
289
635
Total
(6,347)
(625)
Deferred tax assets
548
604
Deferred tax liabilities (*)
(6,895)
(1,229)
(*) Changes in deferred tax liabilities are mainly due to the offsetting of the tax losses carryforwards and negative basis of CSLL, and to the use of the benefit of accelerated tax depreciation.
The changes in the deferred income taxes are presented as follows:
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Opening Balance
(625)
6,256
Recognized in the statement of income for the period
(1,989)
(3,883)
Recognized in shareholders' equity
(2,571)
(2,202)
Cumulative translation adjustment
(29)
(58)
Use of tax loss carryforwards
(1,137)
-
Others
4
2
Closing balance
(6,347)
115
11.2.
Other taxes
Current assets
Non-current assets
Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities (*)
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Taxes in Brazil
Current / Non-current ICMS (VAT)
714
665
388
379
752
995
-
-
Current / Non-current PIS and COFINS (**)
322
418
2,339
2,030
295
499
66
45
Claim to recover PIS and COFINS
-
-
643
594
-
-
-
-
CIDE
1
6
-
-
26
42
-
-
Production taxes
-
-
-
-
2,462
2,147
22
21
Withholding income taxes
-
-
-
-
56
86
-
-
Tax Settlement Program
-
-
-
-
50
67
7
6
Others
41
48
269
249
111
142
80
70
Total in Brazil
1,078
1,137
3,639
3,252
3,752
3,978
175
142
Taxes abroad
54
46
9
9
32
23
-
-
Total
1,132
1,183
3,648
3,261
3,784
4,001
175
142
(*) Other non-current taxes are classified as other non-current liabilities.
(**) It includes US$ 75 (US$ 104 as of December 31, 2021) related to exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) in the basis of calculation of sales taxes PIS and COFINS (contributions for the social security).
Claim to recover PIS and COFINS
The Company filed four civil lawsuits, in the Regional Federal Court of the Second Region, against the Brazilian Federal Government, claiming to recover PIS and COFINS paid over finance income and foreign exchange variation gains, from February 1999 to January 2004.
The court granted to the Company, in all the lawsuits, the definitive right to recover those taxes. Two lawsuits have resulted in judicialized debts (precatórios) in the amounts claimed by the Company.
18
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Regarding the two remaining cases, both had rulings by the court favorable to the Company and, in one of them, the Brazilian Federal Government has already expressed its agreement.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had non-current receivables of US$ 643(US$ 594as of December 31, 2021) related to PIS and COFINS, which are indexed to inflation.
12.
Employee benefits
Employee benefits are all forms of consideration given by an entity in exchange for service rendered by employees or for the termination of employment. It also includes expenses with directors and management. Such benefits include salaries, post-employment benefits, termination benefits and other benefits.
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Liabilities
Short-term employee benefits
1,180
1,289
Termination benefits
224
349
Post-employment benefits
9,464
9,880
Total
10,868
11,518
Current
2,007
2,144
Non-current
8,861
9,374
12.1.
Short-term employee benefits
Short-term benefits are expected to be settled wholly before twelve months after the end of the period in which the employees render the related service.
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Variable compensation program - PPP
272
461
Accrued vacation and 13th salary
600
440
Salaries and related charges and other provisions
244
270
Profit sharing
64
118
Total
1,180
1,289
Current
1,177
1,286
Non-current (*)
3
3
(*)Remaining balance relating to the four-year deferral of 40% of the PPP portion of executive managers.
In the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recognized the following amounts in the statement of income:
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Apr-Jun/2022
Apr-Jun/2021
Salaries, accrued vacations and related charges
(1,458)
(1,310)
(780)
(657)
Variable compensation program - PPP
(247)
(195)
(129)
(101)
Profit sharing
(65)
(58)
(34)
(30)
Management fees and charges
(5)
(6)
(2)
(3)
Total
(1,775)
(1,569)
(945)
(791)
12.1.1.
Variable compensation programs
Performance award program (PPP)
On September 17, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved the pay-out criteria for granting PPP 2021 to employees.
The PPP 2021 model establishes that, in order to trigger this payment, it is necessary to have net income for the year and a declaration and payment of distribution to shareholders.
19
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
On December 15, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved the pay-out criteria for the program for 2022, maintaining the criteria of the PPP 2021.
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the main changes related to the PPP were:
·
payment of US$ 504relating to the PPP provisioned in 2021;
·
provision of US$ 247for the PPP related to 2022, accounted for within other income and expenses.
Profit Sharing (PLR)
At December 29, 2020, the 17 unions representing onshore employees of Petrobras had signed the agreement for the PLR for 2021 and 2022, before the deadline determined by the Collective Labor Agreement (ACT). Among the offshore employees, only one union had signed the agreement within the period defined by the ACT.
The current agreement for the PLR provides that only employees without managerial functions will be entitled to receive profit sharing with individual limits according to their remuneration. In order for the PLR to be paid for 2021 and 2022, the following requirements must be met: (i) dividend distribution to shareholders approved at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, (ii) net income for the year, and iii) achievement of the weighted average percentage of at least 80% of a set of indicators.
The maximum amount of PLR to be distributed is limited to 5% of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus net finance income (expense), income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, results in equity-accounted investments, impairment, cumulative foreign exchange adjustments reclassified to the income statement, results from disposal and write-offs of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from provisions for legal proceedings denominated in foreign currencies and results from the compensation of investments in bid areas), to 6.25% of net income and to 25% of dividends distributed to shareholders, in each year, whichever is lower.
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the main changes related to the PLR were:
·
payment of US$ 129relating to the PLR provisioned in 2021;
·
provision of US$ 65for the PLR related to 2022, accounted for within other income and expenses.
12.2.
Termination benefits
Termination benefits are employee benefits provided in exchange for the termination of labor contract as a result of either: i) the Company's decision to terminate the labor contract before the employee's normal retirement date; or ii) an employee's decision to accept an offer of benefits in exchange for the termination of their employment.
The Company has voluntary severance programs (PDV), specific for employees of the corporate segment and of divestment assets, which provide for the same legal and indemnity advantages.
During the second quarter of 2022, the wholly-owned subsidiary Transpetro launched a new voluntary severance program for its offshore employees, whose enrollment occurred between May 4, 2022 and July 14, 2022, and the deadline for the termination of employees will be December 3, 2022.
Thus, for the current programs, there are 11,539adhesions accumulated through June 30, 2022 (11,418through December 31, 2021).
Changes in the provision for expenses relating to voluntary severance programs are set out as follows:
20
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Opening Balance
349
900
Effects in the statement of income
4
(8)
Enrollments
4
26
Revision of provisions
−
(34)
Effects in cash and cash equivalents
(155)
(123)
Terminations in the period
(155)
(123)
Cumulative translation adjustment
26
25
Closing Balance
224
794
Current
123
685
Non-current
101
109
Recognition of the provision for expenses occur as employees enroll to the programs.
The Company disburse the severance payments in two installments, one at the time of termination and the remainder one year after the termination.
As of June 30, 2022, from the balance of US$ 224, US$ 48 refers to the second installment of 852 retired employees and US$ 176 refers to 1,807 employees enrolled in voluntary severance programs with expected termination by December 2023.
12.3.
Post-employment benefits
The Company maintains a health care plan for its employees in Brazil (active and retiree) and their dependents (Saúde Petrobras), and five other major types of post-employment pension benefits (collectively referred to as "pension plans").
The following table presents the balance of post-employment benefits:
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Liabilities
Health Care Plan
4,919
4,485
Petros Pension Plan - Renegotiated (PPSP-R)
3,101
3,233
Petros Pension Plan - Non-renegotiated (PPSP-NR)
702
658
Petros Pension Plan - Renegotiated - Pre-70 (PPSP-R Pré 70)
300
817
Petros Pension Plan - Non-renegotiated - Pre-70 (PPSP-NR Pré 70)
249
511
Petros 2 Pension Plan (PP-2)
192
165
Other plans
1
11
Total
9,464
9,880
Current
706
651
Non-current
8,758
9,229
Health Care Plan
The health care plan is managed by Petrobras Health Association (Associação Petrobras de Saúde - APS), a nonprofit civil association, and includes prevention and health care programs. The plan covers all employees and retirees, and is open to future employees.
Benefits are paid by the Company based on the costs incurred by the participants. The financial participation of the Company and the beneficiaries on the expenses are provided for in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT), being 60% by the Company and 40% by the participants.
Pension plans
The management of the Company's supplementary pension plans is under the responsibility of Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social - Petros, which was established by Petrobras as a non-profit, private legal entity with administrative and financial autonomy.
The net obligation with pension plans recorded by the Company is measured in accordance with the requirements of IFRS which has a different measurement methodology to that applicable to pension funds, regulated by the Post-Retirement Benefit Federal Council (Conselho Nacional de Previdência Complementar- CNPC).
The table below presents the reconciliation of the surplus of Petros Plan registered by Petros Foundation as of December 31, 2021 with the net actuarial liability registered by the Company:
21
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
PPSP-R (*)
PPSP-NR (*)
Surplus registered by Petros
1,388
139
Financial assumptions
(1,120)
(364)
Ordinary and extraordinary sponsor contributions
2,190
652
Changes in fair value of plan assets (**)
1,447
543
Others (including Actuarial valuation method)
145
200
Net actuarial liability recorded by the Company
4,050
1,169
(*)It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.
(**)It includes balance of accounts receivable arising from the Term of Financial Commitment - TFC signed with Petrobras, which Petros recognizes as equity.
On March 28, 2022, the Deliberative Council of Petros approved the financial statements of the pension plans for the year ended December 31, 2021, sponsored by the Company.
12.3.1.
Amounts related to net actuarial liabilities (defined benefit plans)
Net actuarial liabilities represent the obligations of the Company related to defined benefit plans, net of the fair value of plan assets (when applicable), at present value, based on actuarial calculations which are revised annually by an independent qualified actuary.
Changes in the actuarial liabilities is presented as follows:
22
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Pension Plans
Health Care Plan
Other plans
Total
PPSP-R (*)
PPSP-NR (*)
Petros 2
Balance at December 31, 2021
4,050
1,169
165
4,485
11
9,880
Recognized in the Statement of Income
233
74
17
309
−
633
Current service cost
5
1
7
53
−
66
Net interest
228
73
10
256
−
567
Cash effects
(1,156)
(371)
−
(162)
−
(1,689)
Contributions paid
(141)
(47)
−
(162)
−
(350)
Payments related to Term of financial commitment (TFC)
(1,015)
(324)
−
−
−
(1,339)
Other changes
274
79
10
287
(10)
640
Others
−
−
1
1
(11)
(9)
Cumulative Translation Adjustment
274
79
9
286
1
649
Balance at June 30, 2022
3,401
951
192
4,919
1
9,464
(*)It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.
Pension Plans
Health Care Plan
Other
plans
Total
PPSP-R (*)
PPSP-NR (*)
Petros 2
Balance at December 31, 2020
7,524
2,696
477
5,356
16
16,069
Recognized in the Statement of Income
248
87
37
265
1
638
Past service cost
(1)
−
−
−
−
(1)
Present value of obligation
(730)
(33)
−
−
−
(763)
Plan assets transferred to PP-3
496
22
−
−
−
518
Sponsor contribution for PP-3
233
11
−
−
−
244
Current service cost
5
−
20
83
−
108
Net interest
226
82
17
182
1
508
Interest on the obligations with contribution for the revision of the lump sum death benefit
18
5
−
−
−
23
Recognized in Equity - other comprehensive income
(1,369)
(352)
−
−
2
(1,719)
Remeasurement effects recognized in other comprehensive income
(1,369)
(352)
−
−
2
(1,719)
Cash effects
(965)
(539)
−
(159)
−
(1,663)
Contributions paid
(134)
(41)
−
(159)
−
(334)
Payments of obligations with contribution for the revision of the lump sum death benefit (**)
(341)
(102)
−
−
−
(443)
Payments related to Term of financial commitment (TFC)
(490)
(396)
−
−
−
(886)
Other changes
255
82
21
220
(4)
574
Others
−
−
−
−
(1)
(1)
Cumulative Translation Adjustment
255
82
21
220
(3)
575
Balance at June 30, 2021
5,693
1,974
535
5,682
15
13,899
(*)It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.
(**)On June 30, 2021, the Company prepaid the remaining balance of US$ 447.
The net expense with pension and health plans is presented below:
23
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Pension Plans
Health Care Plan
Other Plans
Total
PPSP-R (*)
PPSP-NR (*)
Petros 2
Related to active employees (cost of sales and expenses)
17
3
10
112
−
142
Related to retirees (other income and expenses)
216
71
7
197
−
491
Net costs for Jan-Jun/2022
233
74
17
309
−
633
Related to active employees (cost of sales and expenses)
27
4
30
138
−
199
Related to retirees (other income and expenses)
203
78
7
127
1
416
Obligations with contribution for the revision of the lump sum death benefit
18
5
−
−
−
23
Net costs for Jan-Jun/2021
248
87
37
265
1
638
(*)It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.
Pension Plans
Health Care Plan
Other Plans
Total
PPSP-R (*)
PPSP-NR (*)
Petros 2
Related to active employees (cost of sales and expenses)
9
2
5
57
−
73
Related to retirees (other income and expenses)
111
36
4
102
−
253
Net costs for Apr-Jun/2022
120
38
9
159
−
326
Related to active employees (cost of sales and expenses)
14
2
15
71
−
102
Related to retirees (other income and expenses)
102
39
4
64
1
210
Obligations with contribution for the revision of the lump sum death benefit
8
3
−
−
−
11
Net costs for Apr-Jun/2021
124
44
19
135
1
323
(*)It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.
12.3.2.
Contributions
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company contributed with US$ 1,689 to the defined benefit plans (reducing the balance of obligations of these plans, as presented in note 12.13.1), which includes the partial prepayment of the Term of Financial Commitment, in the amount of US$ 1,339 which occurred on February 25, 2022.
In addition, the Company contributed with US$ 90 and US$ 1, respectively, to the defined contribution portions of PP-2 and PP-3 plans (US$ 77 for PP-2 in 2021), whose amounts were expensed in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.
The collection of contributions for PP-3 started August 31, 2021.
13.
Provisions for legal proceedings
13.1.
Provisions for legal proceedings, judicial deposits and contingent liabilities
The Company recognizes provisions for legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings based on the best estimate of the costs for which it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required and that can be reliably estimated. These proceedings mainly include:
·
Labor claims, in particular: (i) opt-out claims related to a review of the methodology by which the minimum compensation based on an employee's position and work schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR) is calculated; and (ii) actions of outsourced employees;
·
Tax claims including: (i) claims relating to benefits previously taken for Brazilian federal tax credits applied that were subsequently alleged to be disallowable; (ii) tax notices for alleged non-compliance with ancillary obligations; and (iii) claims for alleged non-payment of CIDE on imports of propane and butane.
·
Civil claims, in particular: (i) lawsuits related to contracts; (ii) royalties and special participation charges, including royalties over shale extraction; and (iii) penalties applied by ANP relating to measurement systems.
·
Environmental claims, specially: (i) fines relating to an environmental accident in the State of Paraná in 2000; (ii) fines relating to the Company's offshore operation; and (iii) public civil action for oil spill in 2004 in Serra do Mar-São Paulo State Park.
Provisions for legal proceedings are set out as follows:
24
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Non-current liabilities
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Labor claims
771
716
Tax claims
385
306
Civil claims
1,084
820
Environmental claims
228
176
Total
2,468
2,018
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Opening Balance
2,018
2,199
Additions, net of reversals
396
190
Use of provision
(225)
(261)
Revaluation of existing proceedings and interest charges
161
19
Others
(5)
6
Cumulative translation adjustment
123
75
Closing Balance
2,468
2,228
In preparing its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company considered all available information concerning legal proceedings in which the Company is a defendant, in order to estimate the amounts of obligations and probability that outflows of resources will be required.
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the increase in liabilities arises mainly from changes in the following cases: (i) US$ 203 in the provision for civil claims involving contractual matters; and (ii) US$ 39 in the provision for tax claims for alleged non-compliance with ancillary obligations.
13.2.
Judicial deposits
Non-current assets
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Tax
6,960
5,790
Labor
869
796
Civil
1,705
1,275
Environmental
110
101
Others
72
76
Total
9,716
8,038
Jan-Jun/2022
Jan-Jun/2021
Opening Balance
8,038
7,281
Additions
861
488
Use
(45)
(43)
Accruals and charges
386
76
Others
(9)
(15)
Cumulative translation adjustment
485
320
Closing Balance
9,716
8,107
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company made judicial deposits in the amount of US$ 860, including: (i) US$ 283 relating to the unification of Fields (Cernambi, Tupi, Tartaruga Verde and Tartaruga Mestiça); (ii) US$ 133 referring to IRPJ and CSLL for not adding profits of subsidiaries and affiliates domiciled abroad to the IRPJ and CSLL calculation basis; (iii) US$ 137 related to CIDE and PIS/COFINS on the chartering of platforms; and (iv) US$ 68 referring to IRPJ and CSLL in the deduction of expenses with Petros.
13.3.
Contingent liabilities
The estimates of contingent liabilities for legal proceedings are indexed to inflation and updated by applicable interest rates. Estimated contingent liabilities for which the possibility of loss is classified as possible are set out in the following table:
Nature
06.30.2022
12.31.2021
Tax
28,376
24,785
Labor
8,066
7,172
Civil - General
6,710
5,720
Civil - Environmental
1,353
1,192
Total
44,505
38,869
The main contingent liabilities are:
25
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
·
Tax matters comprising: i) withholding income tax (IRRF), Contribution of Intervention in the Economic Domain (CIDE), Social Integration Program (PIS) and Contribution to Social Security Financing (COFINS) on remittances for payments of vessel charters; (ii) income from foreign subsidiaries and associates located outside Brazil not included in the computation of taxable income (IRPJ and CSLL); (iii) requests to compensate federal taxes disallowed by the Brazilian Federal Tax Authority; (iv) collection and crediting of ICMS by several states; (v) collection of social security contributions over payments of bonuses; and (vi) collection of customs taxes and fines related to imports under the Repetro regime in the Frade consortium.
·
Labor matters comprising mainly actions requiring a review of the methodology by which the minimum compensation based on an employee's position and work schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR) is calculated;
·
Civil matters comprising mainly: (i) administrative and legal proceedings challenging an ANP order requiring Petrobras to pay additional special participation fees and royalties (production taxes) with respect to several fields; (ii) regulation agencies fines; and (iii) lawsuits related to contracts.
·
Environmental matters comprising indemnities for damages and fines related to the Company operation.
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the increase in the balance of contingent liabilities is mainly due to: (i) US$ 2,224relating to the notice of infraction for the collection, by joint liability, of customs taxes and fines arising from imports under the Repetro regime, for use in the Frade consortium; (ii) US$ 534in lawsuits in administrative and judicial stages discussing the difference in special interest and royalties in different fields, including unitization; (iii) US$ 403 lawsuits requesting a review of the methodology by which the minimum compensation based on an employee's position and work schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR) is calculated; (iv) US$ 261 referring to CIDE and PIS/COFINS on the chartering of platforms; and (v) US$ 205referring to lawsuits involving ICMS collection on imports in operations with liquified petroleum gas derived from natural gas. These effects were partially offset by: (i) US$ 1,206 transferred to remote loss relating to tax on services provided offshore; (ii) US$ 295 for the write-off due to the conclusion of an agreement and review of amounts in lawsuits in which the state monopoly of piped gas services was discussed; and (iii) US$ 201 for the review of values and write-off, due to favorable decisions, in proceedings related to tax deductions taken that were subsequently challenged.
13.4.
Minimum Compensation Based on Employee's Position and Work Schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR)
As of June 30, 2022, there are lawsuits related to the Minimum Compensation Based on Employee's Position and Work Schedule (RMNR), with the objective of reviewing its calculation criteria.
The RMNR consists of a minimum remuneration guaranteed to employees, based on salary level, work schedule and geographic location. This policy was created and implemented by Petrobras in 2007 through collective bargaining with union representatives, and was approved at employee meetings, and started being the subject of lawsuits three years after its implementation.
In 2018, the Brazilian Superior Labor Court (TST) ruled against the Company, which filed extraordinary appeals against its decision. Therefore, the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) suspended the effects of the decision issued by the TST and determined the national suspension of the ongoing proceedings related to the RMNR.
On July 29, 2021, a monocratic decision was published in which the STF's Judge-Rapporteur granted an extraordinary appeal filed, accepting the Company's thesis and recognizing the validity of the collective bargaining agreement freely signed between Petrobras and the unions, reversing the decision of the TST.
In February 2022, the judgment of the appeals filed by the plaintiff and several amicus curiae was started. The judgment is currently underway in the First Panel of the Supreme Federal Court, with 3 votes in favor of the Company, confirming that there is an understanding of recognizing the merit of the collective bargaining agreement signed between Petrobras and the unions. Considering that the last minister to vote requested additional time for analysis, the trial was suspended, and is pending the presentation of the vote by this last minister.
As of June 30, 2022, the balance of provisioned proceedings regarding RMNR amounts to US$ 150, while the contingent liabilities amount to US$ 6,686.
13.5.
Class action and related proceedings
On May 26, 2021, the District Court of Rotterdam decided that the class action against Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. (PIB BV), Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (PGF), Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V. (PO&G) and some former Petrobras managers must proceed and that the arbitration clause of Petrobras' bylaws does not prevent the Company's shareholders from having access to the Dutch Judiciary and being represented by the Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation ("Foundation"). However, investors who have already started arbitration against Petrobras or who are parties to legal proceedings in which the applicability of the arbitration clause has been definitively recognized are excluded from the action. The class action is in the merit discussion stage.
26
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
In relation to the arbitration in Argentina, the Argentine Supreme Court has not yet judged the appeal filed by the Consumidores Financieros Asociación Civil para su Defensa ("Association"). This arbitration discusses Petrobras' liability for an alleged loss of market value of Petrobras' shares in Argentina, as a result of the Lava Jato Operation.
Regarding criminal proceeding in Argentina related to an alleged fraudulent offer of securities, aggravated by the fact that Petrobras allegedly declared false data in its financial statements prior to 2015, the Court of Appeals revoked on October 21, 2021, the lower court decision that had recognized Petrobras' immunity from jurisdiction and recommended that the lower court judge take steps to certify whether the Company could be considered criminally immune in Argentina for further reassessment of the issue. Petrobras appealed against this decision, but on April 30, 2022 the appeal was not admitted by the Court of Cassation. The Court of Appeals recognized that the Association could not act as a representative of financial consumers, due to the loss of its registration with the competent Argentine bodies, which was also appealed, still pending judgment. Petrobras presented other procedural defenses, still subject to appeals before the Argentine Court of Appeals. This criminal action is being processed before the Economic Criminal Court No. 2 of the City of Buenos Aires.
As for the other criminal action for alleged non-compliance with the obligation to publish "press release" in the Argentine market about the existence of a class action filed by Consumidores Financieros Asociación Civil para su Defensa before the Commercial Court, there are no developments during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.
13.6.
Arbitrations in Brazil
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, there were no events that changed the assessment and information on arbitrations in Brazil.
13.7.
Legal proceedings - Compulsory Loan - Eletrobrás
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, there were no events that changed the assessment on this proceeding.
13.8.
Lawsuits brought by natural gas distributors and others
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company obtained a favorable decision from the Superior Court of Justice (Superior Tribunal de Justiça - STJ) suspending the interim decision in favor of CEGÁS, which granted the extension of its gas supply contract for 6 months. The injunction that had been obtained by SC GÁS and that had extended, until April 2022, the price of the gas supply contract that was terminated on December 31, 2021, was revoked in a lower court judgement handed down on June 29, 2022.
14.
Provision for decommissioning costs
The following table details the amount of the decommissioning provision by producing area:
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 18:19:03 UTC.