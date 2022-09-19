Petrobras : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K/A

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Petrobras is amending its report on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2022 (File/Film Number: 001-15106 / 221118175) (the "Original 6-K") solely for the purpose of adding Exhibit 101, which contains Interactive Data File disclosure in accordance with Rule 405 of Regulation S-T. Except as described above, this amendment does not amend any information set forth in the Original 6-K.

Unaudited

Consolidated

Interim

Financial

Statements

As of June 30, 2022 and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 with report of independent registered public accounting firm

PETROBRAS

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

PETROBRAS

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Assets Note 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Liabilities Note 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Current assets Current liabilities Cash and cash equivalents 3.1 16,287 10,467 Trade payables 5,528 5,483 Marketable securities 3.2 2,855 650 Finance debt 23.1 4,116 3,641 Trade and other receivables 9.1 5,048 6,368 Lease liability 24 5,224 5,432 Inventories 10 9,512 7,255 Income taxes payable 11.1 1,922 733 Recoverable income taxes 11.1 142 163 Other taxes payable 11.2 3,784 4,001 Other recoverable taxes 11.2 1,132 1,183 Dividends payable 25.2 4,633 − Others 2,146 1,573 Employee benefits 12 2,007 2,144 37,122 27,659 Others 3,641 1,875 30,855 23,309 Assets classified as held for sale 22 5,792 2,490 Liabilities related to assets classified as held for sale 22 1,822 867 42,914 30,149 32,677 24,176 Non-current assets Non-current liabilities Long-term receivables Finance debt 23.1 26,935 32,059 Trade and other receivables 9.1 1,981 1,900 Lease liability 24 17,302 17,611 Marketable securities 3.2 49 44 Income taxes payable 11.1 310 300 Judicial deposits 13.2 9,716 8,038 Deferred income taxes 11.1 6,895 1,229 Deferred income taxes 11.1 548 604 Employee benefits 12 8,861 9,374 Other recoverable taxes 11.2 3,648 3,261 Provisions for legal proceedings 13.1 2,468 2,018 Others 574 487 Provision for decommissioning costs 14 15,474 15,619 16,516 14,334 Others 2,081 2,150 80,326 80,360 Total liabilities 113,003 104,536 Equity Investments 20 1,717 1,510 Share capital (net of share issuance costs) 25.1 107,101 107,101 Property, plant and equipment 15 127,419 125,330 Capital reserve and capital transactions 1,144 1,143 Intangible assets 16 3,254 3,025 Profit reserves 76,055 72,811 148,906 144,199 Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit) (105,922) (111,648) Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras 78,378 69,407 Non-controlling interests 439 405 78,817 69,812 Total assets 191,820 174,348 Total liabilities and equity 191,820 174,348 The notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

PETROBRAS

Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Note Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Sales revenues 4 61,892 36,680 34,703 20,982 Cost of sales 5.1 (28,019) (17,849) (15,240) (10,158) Gross profit 33,873 18,831 19,463 10,824 Income (expenses) Selling expenses 5.2 (2,425) (2,034) (1,247) (1,086) General and administrative expenses 5.3 (622) (533) (323) (260) Exploration costs 18 (123) (405) (44) (191) Research and development expenses (426) (264) (220) (147) Other taxes (152) (152) (93) (46) Impairment of assets 17 (167) (180) (168) (90) Other income and expenses 6 1,867 (393) 2,189 (109) (2,048) (3,961) 94 (1,929) Income before net finance expense, results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes 31,825 14,870 19,557 8,895 Finance income 881 328 619 206 Finance expenses (1,716) (3,079) (959) (1,871) Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation charges (1,767) (869) (2,858) 3,684 Net finance income (expense) 7 (2,602) (3,620) (3,198) 2,019 Results of equity-accounted investments 20 341 1,209 (9) 1,026 Net income before income taxes 29,564 12,459 16,350 11,940 Income taxes 11.1 (9,875) (4,103) (5,309) (3,784) Net income for the period 19,689 8,356 11,041 8,156 Net income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras 19,615 8,301 11,010 8,121 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 74 55 31 35 Basic and diluted earnings per common and preferred share - in U.S. dollars 25.3 1.50 0.64 0.84 0.62 The notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PETROBRAS

Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Net income for the period 19,689 8,356 11,041 8,156 Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income: Actuarial losses on post-employment defined benefit plans Recognized in equity − 1,719 − 1,722 Deferred income tax − (585) − (585) − 1,134 − 1,137 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income: Unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports Recognized in equity 5,073 2,451 (6,523) 8,042 Reclassified to the statement of income 2,488 2,307 1,108 1,194 Deferred income tax (2,571) (1,617) 1,841 (3,140) 4,990 3,141 (3,574) 6,096 Translation adjustments (*) Recognized in equity 614 869 (4,283) 1,682 Reclassified to the statement of income − 34 − − 614 903 (4,283) 1,682 Share of other comprehensive income in equity-accounted investments Recognized in equity 145 141 (105) 253 Other comprehensive income (loss) 5,749 5,319 (7,962) 9,168 Total comprehensive income 25,438 13,675 3,079 17,324 Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras 25,341 13,651 3,102 17,299 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 97 24 (23) 25 (*) It includes cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures. The notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

PETROBRAS

Six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Note Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 19,689 8,356 Adjustments for: Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense) 12 633 638 Results of equity-accounted investments 20.2 (341) (1,209) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8 6,630 5,678 Impairment of assets (reversal) 17 167 180 Inventory write-down (write-back) to net realizable value 10 3 (3) Allowance (reversals) for credit loss on trade and other receivables 39 (4) Exploratory expenditure write-offs 18 94 187 Disposal/write-offs of assets, remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control and reclassification of CTA (846) (71) Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges 2,882 3,652 Deferred income taxes, net 11.1 1,989 3,883 Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs 14 295 389 PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation (4) (973) Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas 16 (2,872) − Early termination and cash outflows revision of lease agreements (401) (227) Decrease (Increase) in assets Trade and other receivables 57 (735) Inventories (2,034) (1,579) Judicial deposits (816) (438) Other assets (652) (182) Increase (Decrease) in liabilities Trade payables (141) 340 Other taxes payable 6,905 2,463 Pension and medical benefits (1,689) (1,663) Provisions for legal proceedings 336 (35) Short-term benefits (366) (228) Provision for decommissioning costs (278) (325) Other liabilities 627 92 Income taxes paid (5,102) (119) Net cash provided by operating activities 24, 804 18,067 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets (4,073) (3,135) Investments in investees (19) (11) Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment 3,378 502 Financial compensation from co-participation agreements 16 5,213 − Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities (2,108) 91 Dividends received 242 200 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,633 (2,353) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in non-controlling interest (17) (14) Proceeds from financing 23.3 330 1,668 Repayment of principal - finance debt 23.3 (5,477) (13,558) Repayment of interest - finance debt 23.3 (916) (1,227) Repayment of lease liability 24 (2,682) (2,899) Dividends paid to Shareholders of Petrobras (12,429) (1,848) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (58) (39) Net cash used in financing activities (21,249) (17,917) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (374) 300 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,814 (1,903) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 10,480 11,725 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 16,294 9,822 The notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

PETROBRAS

Six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Share capital (net of share issuance costs) Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) and deemed cost Profit Reserves Share Capital Share issuance costs Capital reserve, Capital Transactions and Treasury shares Cumulative translation adjustments Cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports Actuarial gains (losses) on defined benefit pension plans Other comprehensive income (loss) and deemed cost Legal Statutory Tax incentives Profit retention Additional dividends proposed Retained earnings (losses) Equity attributable to shareholders of Petrobras Non-controlling interests Total consolidated equity Balance at December 31, 2020 107,380 (279) 1,064 (73,936) (24,590) (15,034) (1,174) 8,813 2,900 1,102 51,974 1,128 − 59,348 528 59,876 107,101 1,064 (114,734) 65,917 − 59,348 528 59,876 Capital increase with reserves − − − − − − − − − − − − − − 2 2 Capital transactions − − (691) − − − − − − − − − − (691) 750 59 Net income − − − − − − − − − − − − 8,301 8,301 55 8,356 Other comprehensive income (loss) − − − 934 3,141 1,134 141 − − − − − − 5,350 (31) 5,319 Appropriations: Dividends − − − − − − − − − − − (1,128) − (1,128) (37) (1,165) Balance at June 30, 2021 107,380 (279) 373 (73,002) (21,449) (13,900) (1,033) 8,813 2,900 1,102 51,974 − 8,301 71,180 1,267 72,447 107,101 373 (109,384) 64,789 8,301 71,180 1,267 72,447 Balance at December 31, 2021 107,380 (279) 1,143 (75,122) (24,169) (11,205) (1,152) 9,769 3,084 1,220 52,050 6,688 − 69,407 405 69,812 107,101 1,143 (111,648) 72,811 − 69,407 405 69,812 Capital transactions − − 1 − − − − − − − − − − 1 (18) (17) Net income − − − − − − − − − − − − 19,615 19,615 74 19,689 Other comprehensive income − − − 591 4,990 − 145 − − − − − − 5,726 23 5,749 Appropriations: Dividends − − − − − − − − − − (1,503) (6,688) (8,180) (16,371) (45) (16,416) Balance at June 30, 2022 107,380 (279) 1,144 (74,531) (19,179) (11,205) (1,007) 9,769 3,084 1,220 50,547 − 11,435 78,378 439 78,817 107,101 1,144 (105,922) 64,620 11,435 78,378 439 78,817 The notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

1. Basis of preparation

1.1. Statement of compliance and authorization of unaudited consolidated interim financial statements

These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras" or "Company") have been prepared and presented in accordance with IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They present the significant changes in the period, avoiding repetition of certain notes to the annual consolidated financial statements previously reported. Hence, they should be read together with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which include the full set of notes (2021 Financial Statements).

These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on July 28, 2022.

2. Summary of significant accounting policies

The accounting policies and methods of computation followed in these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those followed in the preparation of the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The IFRS standards that became effective on January 1, 2022 resulted in no material effects on these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements.

Regarding the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (IBOR Reform), in order to prepare for the transition to alternative reference rates, the Company continues to monitor the pronouncements of regulatory authorities, aimed at adapting its financial instruments to the new benchmark. The Company has debts indexed to Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate), corresponding to 33.7% of total finance debt (see note 23.4).

3. Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities

3.1. Cash and cash equivalents

They include cash, available bank deposits and short-term financial investments with high liquidity, which meet the definition of cash and cash equivalents.

06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Cash at bank and in hand 231 299 Short-term financial investments - In Brazil Brazilian interbank deposit rate investment funds and other short-term deposits 6,072 1,951 Other investment funds 205 163 6,277 2,114 - Abroad Time deposits 6,195 4,310 Automatic investing accounts and interest checking accounts 3,555 3,732 Other financial investments 29 12 9,779 8,054 Total short-term financial investments 16,056 10,168 Total cash and cash equivalents 16,287 10,467

Short-term financial investments in Brazil primarily consist of investments in funds holding Brazilian Federal Government Bonds that can be redeemed immediately, as well as reverse repurchase agreements that mature within three months as of the date of their acquisition. Short-term financial investments abroad comprise time deposits that mature in three months or less from the date of their acquisition, highly-liquid automatic investment accounts, interest checking accounts and other short-term fixed income instruments.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.2. Marketable securities

06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Fair value through profit or loss 622 650 Amortized cost 2,282 44 Total 2,904 694 Current 2,855 650 Non-current 49 44

Marketable securities classified as fair value through profit or loss refer mainly to investments in Brazilian Federal Government Bonds. These financial investments have maturities of more than three months and are generally classified as current assets due to their maturity or the expectation of their realization in the short term. Securities classified as amortized cost refer to investments abroad in time deposits with maturities exceeding three months from the contracting date and investments in floating-rate Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB) with daily liquidity, with maturity of one year.

4. Sales revenues

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Diesel 18,164 10,647 10,681 6,069 Gasoline 8,034 4,765 4,309 2,743 Liquefied petroleum gas 2,623 2,036 1,437 1,120 Jet fuel 2,391 827 1,400 401 Naphtha 1,335 693 724 362 Fuel oil (including bunker fuel) 718 723 352 388 Other oil products 2,890 1,883 1,615 1,005 Subtotal oil products 36,155 21,574 20,518 12,088 Natural gas 3,684 2,370 1,961 1,333 Oil 4,443 53 2,682 − Renewables and nitrogen products 161 22 95 9 Breakage 274 161 170 94 Electricity 402 1,134 109 591 Services, agency and others 545 331 307 170 Domestic market 45,664 25,645 25,842 14,285 Exports 14,924 10,496 8,189 6,359 Oil 10,404 7,512 5,593 4,711 Fuel oil (including bunker fuel) 4,161 2,455 2,276 1,254 Other oil products 358 529 320 394 Sales abroad (*) 1,305 539 672 338 Foreign market 16,228 11,035 8,861 6,697 Sales revenues (**) 61,892 36,680 34,703 20,982 (*) Sales revenues from operations outside of Brazil, including trading and excluding exports. (**) Sales revenues by business segment are set out in note 8.

In the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, sales to Vibra Energia (formerly BR Distribuidora) represented more than 10% of the Company's sales revenues, mainly associated with the refining, transportation and marketing segment.

5. Costs and expenses by nature

5.1. Cost of sales

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Raw material, products for resale, materials and third-party services (*) (13,769) (7,610) (8,008) (4,950) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (5,344) (4,404) (2,782) (2,165) Production taxes (8,093) (4,984) (4,029) (2,630) Employee compensation (813) (851) (421) (413) Total (28,019) (17,849) (15,240) (10,158) (*) It Includes short-term leases and inventory turnover.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

5.2. Selling expenses

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Materials, third-party services, freight, rent and other related costs (1,948) (1,709) (1,000) (925) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (417) (289) (217) (140) Allowance for expected credit losses (14) 6 (6) 1 Employee compensation (46) (42) (24) (22) Total (2,425) (2,034) (1,247) (1,086)

5.3. General and administrative expenses

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Employee compensation (414) (376) (216) (191) Materials, third-party services, rent and other related costs (161) (112) (83) (48) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (47) (45) (24) (21) Total (622) (533) (323) (260)

6. Other income and expenses

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operating expenses (889) (651) (513) (351) Gains (losses) with legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings (557) (275) (298) (326) Pension and medical benefits - retirees (491) (439) (253) (221) Performance award program (247) (195) (129) (101) Losses with commodities derivatives (222) (42) (169) (19) Profit sharing (65) (58) (34) (30) Losses on decommissioning of returned/abandoned areas (27) (7) (3) (1) Equalization of expenses - Production Individualization Agreements (9) (52) (37) (9) Amounts recovered from Lava Jato investigation (**) 12 196 - 55 Recovery of taxes (*) 41 506 24 485 Fines imposed on suppliers 116 77 48 48 Reimbursements from E&P partnership operations 154 291 127 191 Early termination and changes to cash flow estimates of leases 401 226 176 157 Results on disposal/write-offs of assets and on remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control 846 104 370 56 Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas (***) 2,872 - 2,872 - Reclassification of comprehensive income (loss) due to the disposal of equity-accounted investments - (33) - - Others (68) (41) 8 (43) Total 1,867 (393) 2,189 (109)

(*) In the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, it Includes the effects of the exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation of sales taxes PIS and COFINS, except for the effects of inflation indexation. (**) The total amount recovered from Lava Jato Investigation through December 31, 2021 was US$ 1,522, recognized through collaboration and leniency agreements entered into with individuals and legal entities. (***) It refers to the gain related to the Co-participation Agreement of Atapu and Sépia (see note 16.2).

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

7. Net finance income (expense)

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Finance income 881 328 619 206 Income from investments and marketable securities (Government Bonds) 532 74 369 45 Other income, net 349 254 250 161 Finance expenses (1,716) (3,079) (959) (1,871) Interest on finance debt (1,223) (1,656) (693) (904) Unwinding of discount on lease liabilities (624) (592) (334) (297) Discount and premium on repurchase of debt securities (110) (849) (84) (666) Capitalized borrowing costs 535 478 297 266 Unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs (267) (384) (137) (195) Other finance expenses , net (27) (76) (8) (75) Foreign exchange gains (losses) and indexation charges (1,767) (869) (2,858) 3,684 Foreign exchange gains (losses) (*) 781 1,001 (1,640) 4,443 Reclassification of hedge accounting to the Statement of Income (*) (2,488) (2,307) (1,108) (1,194) Recoverable taxes inflation indexation income (**) 45 474 24 461 Other foreign exchange gains (losses) and indexation charges, net (105) (37) (134) (26) Total (2,602) (3,620) (3,198) 2,019

(*) For more information, see notes 27.3a and 27.3c. (**) In 2021, includes PIS and Cofins inflation indexation income related to the exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation.

8. Net income by operating segment

Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment

Apr-Jun/2022 Exploration and Production (E&P) Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M) Gas

&

Power (G&P) Corporate and other business Eliminations Total Sales revenues 21,940 31,956 3,734 150 (23,077) 34,703 Intersegments 21,572 498 1,009 (2) (23,077) − Third parties 368 31,458 2,725 152 - 34,703 Cost of sales (8,176) (26,787) (2,366) (147) 22,236 (15,240) Gross profit (loss) 13,764 5,169 1,368 3 (841) 19,463 Income (expenses) 2,519 (843) (816) (763) (3) 94 Selling (3) (461) (776) (4) (3) (1,247) General and administrative (12) (42) (18) (251) - (323) Exploration costs (44) - - - - (44) Research and development (192) (3) - (25) - (220) Other taxes (24) (18) (9) (42) - (93) Impairment of assets (124) (44) - - - (168) Other income and expenses 2,918 (275) (13) (441) - 2,189 Income (loss) before net finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes 16,283 4,326 552 (760) (844) 19,557 Net finance income (expense) - - - (3,198) - (3,198) Results in equity-accounted investments 57 (95) 30 (1) - (9) Net income / (loss) before income taxes 16,340 4,231 582 (3,959) (844) 16,350 Income taxes (5,538) (1,470) (188) 1,599 288 (5,309) Net income (loss) for the period 10,802 2,761 394 (2,360) (556) 11,041 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 10,803 2,761 368 (2,366) (556) 11,010 Non-controlling interests (1) − 26 6 − 31

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment

Jan-Jun/2022 Exploration and Production (E&P) Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M) Gas

&

Power (G&P) Corporate and other business Eliminations Total Sales revenues 41,624 56,641 7,099 276 (43,748) 61,892 Intersegments 40,946 931 1,870 1 (43,748) − Third parties 678 55,710 5,229 275 - 61,892 Cost of sales (15,852) (48,334) (5,251) (272) 41,690 (28,019) Gross profit (loss) 25,772 8,307 1,848 4 (2,058) 33,873 Income (expenses) 2,486 (1,380) (1,705) (1,442) (7) (2,048) Selling (5) (869) (1,537) (7) (7) (2,425) General and administrative (24) (79) (34) (485) - (622) Exploration costs (123) - - - - (123) Research and development (365) (6) (3) (52) - (426) Other taxes (39) (25) (19) (69) - (152) Impairment of assets (123) (44) 1 (1) - (167) Other income and expenses 3,165 (357) (113) (828) - 1,867 Income (loss) before net finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes 28,258 6,927 143 (1,438) (2,065) 31,825 Net finance income (expense) - - - (2,602) - (2,602) Results in equity-accounted investments 108 176 59 (2) - 341 Net income / (loss) before income taxes 28,366 7,103 202 (4,042) (2,065) 29,564 Income taxes (9,610) (2,355) (49) 1,435 704 (9,875) Net income (loss) for the period 18,756 4,748 153 (2,607) (1,361) 19,689 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 18,758 4,748 101 (2,631) (1,361) 19,615 Non-controlling interests (2) - 52 24 - 74

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment

Apr-Jun/2021 Exploration and Production (E&P) Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M) Gas

&

Power (G&P) Corporate and other business Eliminations Total Sales revenues 13,509 19,007 2,654 116 (14,304) 20,982 Intersegments 13,271 338 633 62 (14,304) − Third parties 238 18,669 2,021 54 - 20,982 Cost of sales (5,606) (16,737) (1,660) (114) 13,959 (10,158) Gross profit (loss) 7,903 2,270 994 2 (345) 10,824 Income (expenses) (457) (523) (665) (278) (6) (1,929) Selling (5) (403) (669) (3) (6) (1,086) General and administrative (28) (39) (16) (177) - (260) Exploration costs (191) - - - - (191) Research and development (106) (3) (12) (26) - (147) Other taxes (23) (24) (24) 25 - (46) Impairment of assets (7) - (79) (4) - (90) Other income and expenses (97) (54) 135 (93) - (109) Income (loss) before net finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes 7,446 1,747 329 (276) (351) 8,895 Net finance income (expense) - - - 2,019 - 2,019 Results in equity-accounted investments 33 520 33 440 - 1,026 Net income / (loss) before income taxes 7,479 2,267 362 2,183 (351) 11,940 Income taxes (2,531) (595) (111) (666) 119 (3,784) Net income (loss) for the period 4,948 1,672 251 1,517 (232) 8,156 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 4,949 1,672 226 1,506 (232) 8,121 Non-controlling interests (1) - 25 11 - 35

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Jan-Jun/2021 Exploration and Production (E&P) Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M) Gas

&

Power (G&P) Corporate and other business Eliminations Total Sales revenues 25,175 32,980 4,862 271 (26,608) 36,680 Intersegments 24,724 573 1,185 126 (26,608) − Third parties 451 32,407 3,677 145 - 36,680 Cost of sales (10,840) (28,574) (2,992) (264) 24,821 (17,849) Gross profit (loss) 14,335 4,406 1,870 7 (1,787) 18,831 Income (expenses) (979) (921) (1,411) (638) (12) (3,961) Selling (5) (738) (1,272) (7) (12) (2,034) General and administrative (60) (71) (33) (369) - (533) Exploration costs (405) - - - - (405) Research and development (191) (6) (17) (50) - (264) Other taxes (41) (63) (47) (1) - (152) Impairment of assets (102) - (79) 1 - (180) Other income and expenses (175) (43) 37 (212) - (393) Income (loss) before net finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes 13,356 3,485 459 (631) (1,799) 14,870 Net finance income (expense) - - - (3,620) - (3,620) Results in equity-accounted investments 56 628 73 452 - 1,209 Net income / (loss) before income taxes 13,412 4,113 532 (3,799) (1,799) 12,459 Income taxes (4,541) (1,185) (156) 1,167 612 (4,103) Net income (loss) for the period 8,871 2,928 376 (2,632) (1,187) 8,356 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 8,873 2,928 330 (2,643) (1,187) 8,301 Non-controlling interests (2) - 46 11 - 55

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

The amount of depreciation, depletion and amortization by segment is set forth as follows:

Exploration and Production (E&P) Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M) Gas

&

Power (G&P) Corporate and other business Total Jan-Jun/2022 5,258 1,114 207 51 6,630 Jan-Jun/2021 4,307 1,072 213 86 5,678 Exploration and Production (E&P) Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M) Gas

&

Power (G&P) Corporate and other business Total Apr-Jun/2022 2,788 542 99 31 3,460 Apr-Jun/2021 2,137 532 107 46 2,822

9. Trade and other receivables

9.1. Trade and other receivables

06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Receivables from contracts with customers Third parties 5,425 4,839 Related parties Investees (note 28.1) 303 385 Subtotal 5,728 5,224 Other trade receivables Third parties Receivables from divestments (*) 1,075 2,679 Lease receivables 417 435 Other receivables 739 872 Related parties Petroleum and alcohol accounts - receivables from Brazilian Federal Government 582 506 Subtotal 2,813 4,492 Total trade and other receivables, before ECL 8,541 9,716 Expected credit losses (ECL) - Third parties (1,503) (1,428) Expected credit losses (ECL) - Related parties (9) (20) Total trade and other receivables 7,029 8,268 Current 5,048 6,368 Non-current 1,981 1,900 (*) At June 30, 2022, it mainly refers to the receivables from the divestments of Rio Ventura, Roncador, Baúna, Miranga, Maromba, Pampo and Enchova, Sépia and Atapu fields.

Trade and other receivables are generally classified as measured at amortized cost, except for receivables with final prices linked to changes in commodity price after their transfer of control, which are classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss, amounting to US$ 775as of June 30, 2022 (US$ 1,155as of December 31, 2021).

The change in Receivable from divestments was mainly due to the receipt of US$ 950 related to the final installment for the sale of block BM-S-8, and to the receipt of US$ 1,000, related to the final installment for the sale of the Company's 90% interest in Nova Transportadora do Sudeste (NTS), partially offset by other receivables from divestments recorded in the period, such as from the Atapu and Sépia Co-participation Agreement (US$ 129) and from Pampo and Enchova fields (US$ 124).

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

9.2. Aging of trade and other receivables - third parties

06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Trade and other receivables Expected credit losses Trade and other receivables Expected credit losses Current 5,895 (78) 7,059 (77) Overdue: 1-90 days 186 (34) 218 (26) 91-180 days 24 (23) 40 (6) 181-365 days 22 (18) 51 (29) More than 365 days 1,529 (1,350) 1,457 (1,290) Total 7,656 (1,503) 8,825 (1,428)

9.3. Changes in provision for expected credit losses

2022 Jan-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun Opening balance 1,448 1,596 Additions 72 42 Write-offs (21) - Reversals (38) (75) Cumulative translation adjustment 51 30 Closing balance 1,512 1,593 Current 190 199 Non-current 1,322 1,394

10. Inventories

06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Crude oil 3,985 3,048 Oil products 3,252 2,495 Intermediate products 634 532 Natural gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) 617 349 Biofuels 23 19 Fertilizers 2 8 Total products 8,513 6,451 Materials, supplies and others (*) 999 804 Total 9,512 7,255 (*) It mainly comprises production supplies and operating materials used in the operations of the Company, stated at the average purchase cost, not exceeding replacement cost.

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized a US$ 3loss within cost of sales, adjusting inventories to net realizable value (a US$ 3reversal of cost of sales in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021) primarily due to changes in international prices of crude oil and oil products.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had pledged crude oil and oil products volumes as collateral for the Term of Financial Commitment (TFC) signed by Petrobras and Petros in 2008, amounting to US$ 3,213. This pledged amount is under assessment, due to the partial early settlement of the TFC relating to the Pension Difference and TFC Pre-70, made in February 2022. The Company expects the balance of the collateral to reach the balance of the financial commitment, which at June 30, 2022 is US$ 1,103, in compliance with what is provided for in the agreement for the TFC.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

11. Taxes

11.1. Income taxes

Current assets Current liabilities Non-current liabilities 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Taxes in Brazil Income taxes 140 133 1,583 682 - - Income taxes - Tax settlement programs - - 47 43 310 300 140 133 1,630 725 310 300 Taxes abroad 2 30 292 8 - - Total 142 163 1,922 733 310 300

Reconciliation between statutory income tax rate and effective income tax rate

The following table provides the reconciliation of Brazilian statutory tax rate to the Company's effective rate on income before income taxes:

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Net income before income taxes 29,564 12,459 16,350 11,940 Nominal income taxes computed based on Brazilian statutory corporate tax rates (34%) (10,051) (4,236) (5,559) (4,060) Adjustments to arrive at the effective tax rate: Tax benefits from the deduction of interest on capital distribution 383 - 383 - Different jurisdictional tax rates for companies abroad 394 (70) 203 (93) Brazilian income taxes on income of companies incorporated outside Brazil (*) (628) (199) (329) 6 Tax loss carryforwards (unrecognized tax losses) (1) (21) (10) 9 Non-taxable income (non-deductible expenses), net (**) 68 234 44 195 Post-employment benefits (186) (90) (44) (46) Results of equity-accounted investments in Brazil and abroad 120 279 (3) 205 Others 26 - 6 - Income taxes (9,875) (4,103) (5,309) (3,784) Deferred income taxes (1,989) (3,883) (28) (3,683) Current income taxes (7,886) (220) (5,281) (101) Effective tax rate of income taxes 33.4% 32.9% 32.5% 31.7% (*) It relates to Brazilian income taxes on earnings of offshore investees, as established by Law No. 12,973/2014. (**) It includes provisions for legal proceedings.

Deferred income taxes - non-current

The composition of deferred tax assets and liabilities is set out in the following table:

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Nature Realization basis 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 PP&E - Exploration and decommissioning costs Depreciation, amortization and write-offs of assets (781) (1,362) PP&E - Impairment Amortization, impairment reversals and write-offs of assets 4,643 4,382 PP&E - depreciation methods and capitalized borrowing costs Depreciation, amortization and write-offs of assets (15,461) (12,924) Loans, trade and other receivables / payables and financing Payments, receipts and considerations 1,418 3,490 Lease liabilities Appropriation of the considerations 589 1,244 Provision for legal proceedings Payments and use of provisions 757 605 Tax loss carryforwards 30% of taxable income compensation 643 1,827 Inventories Sales, write-downs and losses 340 228 Employee Benefits Payments and use of provisions 1,216 1,250 Others 289 635 Total (6,347) (625) Deferred tax assets 548 604 Deferred tax liabilities (*) (6,895) (1,229) (*) Changes in deferred tax liabilities are mainly due to the offsetting of the tax losses carryforwards and negative basis of CSLL, and to the use of the benefit of accelerated tax depreciation.

The changes in the deferred income taxes are presented as follows:

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Opening Balance (625) 6,256 Recognized in the statement of income for the period (1,989) (3,883) Recognized in shareholders' equity (2,571) (2,202) Cumulative translation adjustment (29) (58) Use of tax loss carryforwards (1,137) - Others 4 2 Closing balance (6,347) 115

11.2. Other taxes

Current assets Non-current assets Current liabilities Non-current liabilities (*) 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Taxes in Brazil Current / Non-current ICMS (VAT) 714 665 388 379 752 995 - - Current / Non-current PIS and COFINS (**) 322 418 2,339 2,030 295 499 66 45 Claim to recover PIS and COFINS - - 643 594 - - - - CIDE 1 6 - - 26 42 - - Production taxes - - - - 2,462 2,147 22 21 Withholding income taxes - - - - 56 86 - - Tax Settlement Program - - - - 50 67 7 6 Others 41 48 269 249 111 142 80 70 Total in Brazil 1,078 1,137 3,639 3,252 3,752 3,978 175 142 Taxes abroad 54 46 9 9 32 23 - - Total 1,132 1,183 3,648 3,261 3,784 4,001 175 142 (*) Other non-current taxes are classified as other non-current liabilities. (**) It includes US$ 75 (US$ 104 as of December 31, 2021) related to exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) in the basis of calculation of sales taxes PIS and COFINS (contributions for the social security).

Claim to recover PIS and COFINS

The Company filed four civil lawsuits, in the Regional Federal Court of the Second Region, against the Brazilian Federal Government, claiming to recover PIS and COFINS paid over finance income and foreign exchange variation gains, from February 1999 to January 2004.

The court granted to the Company, in all the lawsuits, the definitive right to recover those taxes. Two lawsuits have resulted in judicialized debts (precatórios) in the amounts claimed by the Company.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Regarding the two remaining cases, both had rulings by the court favorable to the Company and, in one of them, the Brazilian Federal Government has already expressed its agreement.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had non-current receivables of US$ 643(US$ 594as of December 31, 2021) related to PIS and COFINS, which are indexed to inflation.

12. Employee benefits

Employee benefits are all forms of consideration given by an entity in exchange for service rendered by employees or for the termination of employment. It also includes expenses with directors and management. Such benefits include salaries, post-employment benefits, termination benefits and other benefits.

06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Liabilities Short-term employee benefits 1,180 1,289 Termination benefits 224 349 Post-employment benefits 9,464 9,880 Total 10,868 11,518 Current 2,007 2,144 Non-current 8,861 9,374

12.1. Short-term employee benefits

Short-term benefits are expected to be settled wholly before twelve months after the end of the period in which the employees render the related service.

06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Variable compensation program - PPP 272 461 Accrued vacation and 13th salary 600 440 Salaries and related charges and other provisions 244 270 Profit sharing 64 118 Total 1,180 1,289 Current 1,177 1,286 Non-current (*) 3 3 (*)Remaining balance relating to the four-year deferral of 40% of the PPP portion of executive managers.

In the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recognized the following amounts in the statement of income:

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Apr-Jun/2022 Apr-Jun/2021 Salaries, accrued vacations and related charges (1,458) (1,310) (780) (657) Variable compensation program - PPP (247) (195) (129) (101) Profit sharing (65) (58) (34) (30) Management fees and charges (5) (6) (2) (3) Total (1,775) (1,569) (945) (791)

12.1.1. Variable compensation programs

Performance award program (PPP)

On September 17, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved the pay-out criteria for granting PPP 2021 to employees.

The PPP 2021 model establishes that, in order to trigger this payment, it is necessary to have net income for the year and a declaration and payment of distribution to shareholders.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

On December 15, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved the pay-out criteria for the program for 2022, maintaining the criteria of the PPP 2021.

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the main changes related to the PPP were:

· payment of US$ 504 relating to the PPP provisioned in 2021;

· provision of US$ 247 for the PPP related to 2022, accounted for within other income and expenses.

Profit Sharing (PLR)

At December 29, 2020, the 17 unions representing onshore employees of Petrobras had signed the agreement for the PLR for 2021 and 2022, before the deadline determined by the Collective Labor Agreement (ACT). Among the offshore employees, only one union had signed the agreement within the period defined by the ACT.

The current agreement for the PLR provides that only employees without managerial functions will be entitled to receive profit sharing with individual limits according to their remuneration. In order for the PLR to be paid for 2021 and 2022, the following requirements must be met: (i) dividend distribution to shareholders approved at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, (ii) net income for the year, and iii) achievement of the weighted average percentage of at least 80% of a set of indicators.

The maximum amount of PLR to be distributed is limited to 5% of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus net finance income (expense), income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, results in equity-accounted investments, impairment, cumulative foreign exchange adjustments reclassified to the income statement, results from disposal and write-offs of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from provisions for legal proceedings denominated in foreign currencies and results from the compensation of investments in bid areas), to 6.25% of net income and to 25% of dividends distributed to shareholders, in each year, whichever is lower.

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the main changes related to the PLR were:

· payment of US$ 129 relating to the PLR provisioned in 2021;

· provision of US$ 65 for the PLR related to 2022, accounted for within other income and expenses.

12.2. Termination benefits

Termination benefits are employee benefits provided in exchange for the termination of labor contract as a result of either: i) the Company's decision to terminate the labor contract before the employee's normal retirement date; or ii) an employee's decision to accept an offer of benefits in exchange for the termination of their employment.

The Company has voluntary severance programs (PDV), specific for employees of the corporate segment and of divestment assets, which provide for the same legal and indemnity advantages.

During the second quarter of 2022, the wholly-owned subsidiary Transpetro launched a new voluntary severance program for its offshore employees, whose enrollment occurred between May 4, 2022 and July 14, 2022, and the deadline for the termination of employees will be December 3, 2022.

Thus, for the current programs, there are 11,539adhesions accumulated through June 30, 2022 (11,418through December 31, 2021).

Changes in the provision for expenses relating to voluntary severance programs are set out as follows:

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Opening Balance 349 900 Effects in the statement of income 4 (8) Enrollments 4 26 Revision of provisions − (34) Effects in cash and cash equivalents (155) (123) Terminations in the period (155) (123) Cumulative translation adjustment 26 25 Closing Balance 224 794 Current 123 685 Non-current 101 109

Recognition of the provision for expenses occur as employees enroll to the programs.

The Company disburse the severance payments in two installments, one at the time of termination and the remainder one year after the termination.

As of June 30, 2022, from the balance of US$ 224, US$ 48 refers to the second installment of 852 retired employees and US$ 176 refers to 1,807 employees enrolled in voluntary severance programs with expected termination by December 2023.

12.3. Post-employment benefits

The Company maintains a health care plan for its employees in Brazil (active and retiree) and their dependents (Saúde Petrobras), and five other major types of post-employment pension benefits (collectively referred to as "pension plans").

The following table presents the balance of post-employment benefits:

06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Liabilities Health Care Plan 4,919 4,485 Petros Pension Plan - Renegotiated (PPSP-R) 3,101 3,233 Petros Pension Plan - Non-renegotiated (PPSP-NR) 702 658 Petros Pension Plan - Renegotiated - Pre-70 (PPSP-R Pré 70) 300 817 Petros Pension Plan - Non-renegotiated - Pre-70 (PPSP-NR Pré 70) 249 511 Petros 2 Pension Plan (PP-2) 192 165 Other plans 1 11 Total 9,464 9,880 Current 706 651 Non-current 8,758 9,229

Health Care Plan

The health care plan is managed by Petrobras Health Association (Associação Petrobras de Saúde - APS), a nonprofit civil association, and includes prevention and health care programs. The plan covers all employees and retirees, and is open to future employees.

Benefits are paid by the Company based on the costs incurred by the participants. The financial participation of the Company and the beneficiaries on the expenses are provided for in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT), being 60% by the Company and 40% by the participants.

Pension plans

The management of the Company's supplementary pension plans is under the responsibility of Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social - Petros, which was established by Petrobras as a non-profit, private legal entity with administrative and financial autonomy.

The net obligation with pension plans recorded by the Company is measured in accordance with the requirements of IFRS which has a different measurement methodology to that applicable to pension funds, regulated by the Post-Retirement Benefit Federal Council (Conselho Nacional de Previdência Complementar- CNPC).

The table below presents the reconciliation of the surplus of Petros Plan registered by Petros Foundation as of December 31, 2021 with the net actuarial liability registered by the Company:

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

PPSP-R (*) PPSP-NR (*) Surplus registered by Petros 1,388 139 Financial assumptions (1,120) (364) Ordinary and extraordinary sponsor contributions 2,190 652 Changes in fair value of plan assets (**) 1,447 543 Others (including Actuarial valuation method) 145 200 Net actuarial liability recorded by the Company 4,050 1,169 (*) It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70. (**) It includes balance of accounts receivable arising from the Term of Financial Commitment - TFC signed with Petrobras, which Petros recognizes as equity.

On March 28, 2022, the Deliberative Council of Petros approved the financial statements of the pension plans for the year ended December 31, 2021, sponsored by the Company.

12.3.1. Amounts related to net actuarial liabilities (defined benefit plans)

Net actuarial liabilities represent the obligations of the Company related to defined benefit plans, net of the fair value of plan assets (when applicable), at present value, based on actuarial calculations which are revised annually by an independent qualified actuary.

Changes in the actuarial liabilities is presented as follows:

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Pension Plans Health Care Plan Other plans Total PPSP-R (*) PPSP-NR (*) Petros 2 Balance at December 31, 2021 4,050 1,169 165 4,485 11 9,880 Recognized in the Statement of Income 233 74 17 309 − 633 Current service cost 5 1 7 53 − 66 Net interest 228 73 10 256 − 567 Cash effects (1,156) (371) − (162) − (1,689) Contributions paid (141) (47) − (162) − (350) Payments related to Term of financial commitment (TFC) (1,015) (324) − − − (1,339) Other changes 274 79 10 287 (10) 640 Others − − 1 1 (11) (9) Cumulative Translation Adjustment 274 79 9 286 1 649 Balance at June 30, 2022 3,401 951 192 4,919 1 9,464 (*) It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.

Pension Plans Health Care Plan Other plans Total PPSP-R (*) PPSP-NR (*) Petros 2 Balance at December 31, 2020 7,524 2,696 477 5,356 16 16,069 Recognized in the Statement of Income 248 87 37 265 1 638 Past service cost (1) − − − − (1) Present value of obligation (730) (33) − − − (763) Plan assets transferred to PP-3 496 22 − − − 518 Sponsor contribution for PP-3 233 11 − − − 244 Current service cost 5 − 20 83 − 108 Net interest 226 82 17 182 1 508 Interest on the obligations with contribution for the revision of the lump sum death benefit 18 5 − − − 23 Recognized in Equity - other comprehensive income (1,369) (352) − − 2 (1,719) Remeasurement effects recognized in other comprehensive income (1,369) (352) − − 2 (1,719) Cash effects (965) (539) − (159) − (1,663) Contributions paid (134) (41) − (159) − (334) Payments of obligations with contribution for the revision of the lump sum death benefit (**) (341) (102) − − − (443) Payments related to Term of financial commitment (TFC) (490) (396) − − − (886) Other changes 255 82 21 220 (4) 574 Others − − − − (1) (1) Cumulative Translation Adjustment 255 82 21 220 (3) 575 Balance at June 30, 2021 5,693 1,974 535 5,682 15 13,899 (*) It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70. (**) On June 30, 2021, the Company prepaid the remaining balance of US$ 447.

The net expense with pension and health plans is presented below:

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Pension Plans Health Care Plan Other Plans Total PPSP-R (*) PPSP-NR (*) Petros 2 Related to active employees (cost of sales and expenses) 17 3 10 112 − 142 Related to retirees (other income and expenses) 216 71 7 197 − 491 Net costs for Jan-Jun/2022 233 74 17 309 − 633 Related to active employees (cost of sales and expenses) 27 4 30 138 − 199 Related to retirees (other income and expenses) 203 78 7 127 1 416 Obligations with contribution for the revision of the lump sum death benefit 18 5 − − − 23 Net costs for Jan-Jun/2021 248 87 37 265 1 638 (*) It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70. Pension Plans Health Care Plan Other Plans Total PPSP-R (*) PPSP-NR (*) Petros 2 Related to active employees (cost of sales and expenses) 9 2 5 57 − 73 Related to retirees (other income and expenses) 111 36 4 102 − 253 Net costs for Apr-Jun/2022 120 38 9 159 − 326 Related to active employees (cost of sales and expenses) 14 2 15 71 − 102 Related to retirees (other income and expenses) 102 39 4 64 1 210 Obligations with contribution for the revision of the lump sum death benefit 8 3 − − − 11 Net costs for Apr-Jun/2021 124 44 19 135 1 323 (*) It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.

12.3.2. Contributions

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company contributed with US$ 1,689 to the defined benefit plans (reducing the balance of obligations of these plans, as presented in note 12.13.1), which includes the partial prepayment of the Term of Financial Commitment, in the amount of US$ 1,339 which occurred on February 25, 2022.

In addition, the Company contributed with US$ 90 and US$ 1, respectively, to the defined contribution portions of PP-2 and PP-3 plans (US$ 77 for PP-2 in 2021), whose amounts were expensed in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

The collection of contributions for PP-3 started August 31, 2021.

13. Provisions for legal proceedings

13.1. Provisions for legal proceedings, judicial deposits and contingent liabilities

The Company recognizes provisions for legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings based on the best estimate of the costs for which it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required and that can be reliably estimated. These proceedings mainly include:

· Labor claims, in particular: (i) opt-out claims related to a review of the methodology by which the minimum compensation based on an employee's position and work schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR) is calculated; and (ii) actions of outsourced employees;

· Tax claims including: (i) claims relating to benefits previously taken for Brazilian federal tax credits applied that were subsequently alleged to be disallowable; (ii) tax notices for alleged non-compliance with ancillary obligations; and (iii) claims for alleged non-payment of CIDE on imports of propane and butane.

· Civil claims, in particular: (i) lawsuits related to contracts; (ii) royalties and special participation charges, including royalties over shale extraction; and (iii) penalties applied by ANP relating to measurement systems.

· Environmental claims, specially: (i) fines relating to an environmental accident in the State of Paraná in 2000; (ii) fines relating to the Company's offshore operation; and (iii) public civil action for oil spill in 2004 in Serra do Mar-São Paulo State Park.

Provisions for legal proceedings are set out as follows:

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Non-current liabilities 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Labor claims 771 716 Tax claims 385 306 Civil claims 1,084 820 Environmental claims 228 176 Total 2,468 2,018

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Opening Balance 2,018 2,199 Additions, net of reversals 396 190 Use of provision (225) (261) Revaluation of existing proceedings and interest charges 161 19 Others (5) 6 Cumulative translation adjustment 123 75 Closing Balance 2,468 2,228

In preparing its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company considered all available information concerning legal proceedings in which the Company is a defendant, in order to estimate the amounts of obligations and probability that outflows of resources will be required.

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the increase in liabilities arises mainly from changes in the following cases: (i) US$ 203 in the provision for civil claims involving contractual matters; and (ii) US$ 39 in the provision for tax claims for alleged non-compliance with ancillary obligations.

13.2. Judicial deposits

Non-current assets 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Tax 6,960 5,790 Labor 869 796 Civil 1,705 1,275 Environmental 110 101 Others 72 76 Total 9,716 8,038

Jan-Jun/2022 Jan-Jun/2021 Opening Balance 8,038 7,281 Additions 861 488 Use (45) (43) Accruals and charges 386 76 Others (9) (15) Cumulative translation adjustment 485 320 Closing Balance 9,716 8,107

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company made judicial deposits in the amount of US$ 860, including: (i) US$ 283 relating to the unification of Fields (Cernambi, Tupi, Tartaruga Verde and Tartaruga Mestiça); (ii) US$ 133 referring to IRPJ and CSLL for not adding profits of subsidiaries and affiliates domiciled abroad to the IRPJ and CSLL calculation basis; (iii) US$ 137 related to CIDE and PIS/COFINS on the chartering of platforms; and (iv) US$ 68 referring to IRPJ and CSLL in the deduction of expenses with Petros.

13.3. Contingent liabilities

The estimates of contingent liabilities for legal proceedings are indexed to inflation and updated by applicable interest rates. Estimated contingent liabilities for which the possibility of loss is classified as possible are set out in the following table:

Nature 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Tax 28,376 24,785 Labor 8,066 7,172 Civil - General 6,710 5,720 Civil - Environmental 1,353 1,192 Total 44,505 38,869

The main contingent liabilities are:

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

· Tax matters comprising: i) withholding income tax (IRRF), Contribution of Intervention in the Economic Domain (CIDE), Social Integration Program (PIS) and Contribution to Social Security Financing (COFINS) on remittances for payments of vessel charters; (ii) income from foreign subsidiaries and associates located outside Brazil not included in the computation of taxable income (IRPJ and CSLL); (iii) requests to compensate federal taxes disallowed by the Brazilian Federal Tax Authority; (iv) collection and crediting of ICMS by several states; (v) collection of social security contributions over payments of bonuses; and (vi) collection of customs taxes and fines related to imports under the Repetro regime in the Frade consortium.

· Labor matters comprising mainly actions requiring a review of the methodology by which the minimum compensation based on an employee's position and work schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR) is calculated;

· Civil matters comprising mainly: (i) administrative and legal proceedings challenging an ANP order requiring Petrobras to pay additional special participation fees and royalties (production taxes) with respect to several fields; (ii) regulation agencies fines; and (iii) lawsuits related to contracts.

· Environmental matters comprising indemnities for damages and fines related to the Company operation.

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the increase in the balance of contingent liabilities is mainly due to: (i) US$ 2,224relating to the notice of infraction for the collection, by joint liability, of customs taxes and fines arising from imports under the Repetro regime, for use in the Frade consortium; (ii) US$ 534in lawsuits in administrative and judicial stages discussing the difference in special interest and royalties in different fields, including unitization; (iii) US$ 403 lawsuits requesting a review of the methodology by which the minimum compensation based on an employee's position and work schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR) is calculated; (iv) US$ 261 referring to CIDE and PIS/COFINS on the chartering of platforms; and (v) US$ 205referring to lawsuits involving ICMS collection on imports in operations with liquified petroleum gas derived from natural gas. These effects were partially offset by: (i) US$ 1,206 transferred to remote loss relating to tax on services provided offshore; (ii) US$ 295 for the write-off due to the conclusion of an agreement and review of amounts in lawsuits in which the state monopoly of piped gas services was discussed; and (iii) US$ 201 for the review of values and write-off, due to favorable decisions, in proceedings related to tax deductions taken that were subsequently challenged.

13.4. Minimum Compensation Based on Employee's Position and Work Schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR)

As of June 30, 2022, there are lawsuits related to the Minimum Compensation Based on Employee's Position and Work Schedule (RMNR), with the objective of reviewing its calculation criteria.

The RMNR consists of a minimum remuneration guaranteed to employees, based on salary level, work schedule and geographic location. This policy was created and implemented by Petrobras in 2007 through collective bargaining with union representatives, and was approved at employee meetings, and started being the subject of lawsuits three years after its implementation.

In 2018, the Brazilian Superior Labor Court (TST) ruled against the Company, which filed extraordinary appeals against its decision. Therefore, the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) suspended the effects of the decision issued by the TST and determined the national suspension of the ongoing proceedings related to the RMNR.

On July 29, 2021, a monocratic decision was published in which the STF's Judge-Rapporteur granted an extraordinary appeal filed, accepting the Company's thesis and recognizing the validity of the collective bargaining agreement freely signed between Petrobras and the unions, reversing the decision of the TST.

In February 2022, the judgment of the appeals filed by the plaintiff and several amicus curiae was started. The judgment is currently underway in the First Panel of the Supreme Federal Court, with 3 votes in favor of the Company, confirming that there is an understanding of recognizing the merit of the collective bargaining agreement signed between Petrobras and the unions. Considering that the last minister to vote requested additional time for analysis, the trial was suspended, and is pending the presentation of the vote by this last minister.

As of June 30, 2022, the balance of provisioned proceedings regarding RMNR amounts to US$ 150, while the contingent liabilities amount to US$ 6,686.

13.5. Class action and related proceedings

On May 26, 2021, the District Court of Rotterdam decided that the class action against Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. (PIB BV), Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (PGF), Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V. (PO&G) and some former Petrobras managers must proceed and that the arbitration clause of Petrobras' bylaws does not prevent the Company's shareholders from having access to the Dutch Judiciary and being represented by the Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation ("Foundation"). However, investors who have already started arbitration against Petrobras or who are parties to legal proceedings in which the applicability of the arbitration clause has been definitively recognized are excluded from the action. The class action is in the merit discussion stage.

26

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

In relation to the arbitration in Argentina, the Argentine Supreme Court has not yet judged the appeal filed by the Consumidores Financieros Asociación Civil para su Defensa ("Association"). This arbitration discusses Petrobras' liability for an alleged loss of market value of Petrobras' shares in Argentina, as a result of the Lava Jato Operation.

Regarding criminal proceeding in Argentina related to an alleged fraudulent offer of securities, aggravated by the fact that Petrobras allegedly declared false data in its financial statements prior to 2015, the Court of Appeals revoked on October 21, 2021, the lower court decision that had recognized Petrobras' immunity from jurisdiction and recommended that the lower court judge take steps to certify whether the Company could be considered criminally immune in Argentina for further reassessment of the issue. Petrobras appealed against this decision, but on April 30, 2022 the appeal was not admitted by the Court of Cassation. The Court of Appeals recognized that the Association could not act as a representative of financial consumers, due to the loss of its registration with the competent Argentine bodies, which was also appealed, still pending judgment. Petrobras presented other procedural defenses, still subject to appeals before the Argentine Court of Appeals. This criminal action is being processed before the Economic Criminal Court No. 2 of the City of Buenos Aires.

As for the other criminal action for alleged non-compliance with the obligation to publish "press release" in the Argentine market about the existence of a class action filed by Consumidores Financieros Asociación Civil para su Defensa before the Commercial Court, there are no developments during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

13.6. Arbitrations in Brazil

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, there were no events that changed the assessment and information on arbitrations in Brazil.

13.7. Legal proceedings - Compulsory Loan - Eletrobrás

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, there were no events that changed the assessment on this proceeding.

13.8. Lawsuits brought by natural gas distributors and others

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company obtained a favorable decision from the Superior Court of Justice (Superior Tribunal de Justiça - STJ) suspending the interim decision in favor of CEGÁS, which granted the extension of its gas supply contract for 6 months. The injunction that had been obtained by SC GÁS and that had extended, until April 2022, the price of the gas supply contract that was terminated on December 31, 2021, was revoked in a lower court judgement handed down on June 29, 2022.

14. Provision for decommissioning costs

The following table details the amount of the decommissioning provision by producing area: