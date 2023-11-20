Claudio Romeo Schlosser, the Executive Director of Logistics, Sales and Markets at Petrobras, and the rest of the delegation visited the Port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, this Monday (20), to examine business opportunities. They were also able to visit ammonia facilities and projects to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) and to construct the largest renewable hydrogen plant on the continent.

"This was a very important agenda for us, to learn about the work at the Port of Rotterdam, the largest in Europe, and exchange experience between our two countries. However, this was not just about logistics, but also about sustainable solutions, based on technology and innovation, to support the energy transition", explained the director, Schlosser.

The Port is working on a project, called Porthos, with Gasunie (an electricity distributor) and EBN (an internet provider), to collect carbon dioxide from industry in the port area and Rotterdam and send it to storage sites in the North Sea. Porthos is currently the most advanced CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage) system in Europe.

Another project that the mission examined was Shell's Holland Hydrogen 1 factory, which is still under construction. This facility will house the first large renewable hydrogen plant on the European continent. When operational, it will have a capacity of 200 megawatts, producing up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day, powered by offshore wind energy from the North Sea. The facility is expected to be ready by the second half of this decade.

Port of Rotterdam

The port of Rotterdam is the largest seaport in Europe and the eleventh largest in the world. It has been operating since the 14th Century. Around 300 million tons of goods are transported through the port, every year. The business volume of the Port Authority is around 825 million euros.

The UN's Sustainable Development Goals are at the heart of its business. The plan is to increase the Port's degree of sustainability by reducing carbon by 49% by 2030, compared to the level in 1990, and to have carbon-neutral operations by 2050.

Mission to the Nordic countries

The technical mission includes Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. The agenda for the mission included visits to local partner companies and suppliers in each of the three countries, accompanied by the Brazilian ambassadors.