Petrobras financial performance in 4Q23 Rio de Janeiro, March 07, 2024 Dear shareholders and investors, I am very proud to address you today, not only in light of the excellent economic and financial results we are disclosing, but especially because I am convinced that we are building a Petrobras which is more solid, more resilient and able to generate long-term value to its partners and to society at large, facing the countless challenges imposed by a world in transition. Since present management took the helm, we have been underscoring the need to adapt Petrobras to a new energy context where the decarbonization of operations and energy sources is a must - and a result of society's legitimate demands - and requires strategic shifts and novel solutions that take into account the inevitable reduction in fossil fuel demand. Aware of this challenge, we have built a new strategic plan, which, besides consistency, was based on realism, responsibility and transparency. We acknowledge that the energy transition will unfold gradually and, therefore, we will continue to invest in oil and gas exploration, the segment where we generate the highest returns, and in the integration with the downstream. We will also generate value with the just and responsible transition, diversifying our operations into profitable low carbon businesses, always prioritizing partnerships. And we shall accomplish all this maintaining the focus on capital discipline, our solid governance and rationality in all decision-making processes. This rationality, I must insist, was part and parcel of the changes implemented in our commercial strategy - through which we increased our competitiveness, with more flexibility to the decision makers and more stability to consumers - and our dividend policy, enhanced to consider both higher investments and the absolute need to keep our financial health. In this regard, it is worth highlighting the proposal of dividends relative to 2023 - R$ 72.4 billion, an amount which mainly benefits the Brazilian society, through its 37% ownership of Petrobras, and, who, as a matter of fact, has also received R$ 240 billion in taxes - and the successive records in market capitalization since we took over. Thus, in 2023, our total shareholder return, relative to our preferred shares in NYSE, reached 112%, outpacing the highest return delivered by the majors (20%), an evidence of how correct was the decision to keep dividends at reasonable levels, while increasing investments to deliver profitable growth, which is being reflected in higher market values. These accomplishments were only possible because we have prioritized our most important asset: people. For them, we have approved our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy and our Racial Equity Program. Because they are the ones who strive to build our future. They were responsible, when we celebrate 15 years of the pre-salt, for the record in oil and gas production: we produced more with less emissions; for the start-up of four new production platforms; for the daily records in refining, with high utilization factors and the best result ever in energy efficiency; for the higher thermoelectric generation, with reliability; for the progress in biorefining, either through capacity expansion, or for the historical landmark of processing 100% of soybean oil in an industrial refining unit; for the records in carbon efficiency, which allowed the reduction of 1.8 million tons of CO2e in absolute emissions; for the main award of the global offshore industry: the OTC Distinguished Achievement Award 2024, in recognition of the contribution of Campos Basin Revitalization Program for the global industry; for the record in patents filings, among other countless accomplishments which would allow me to write a lengthy book instead of a brief letter. This is why I always say, my dear shareholders and investors, that Petrobras is back. Back to prosperity, to generate long-term value and to help building a better world. We will face the challenges taking advantage the synergies with our businesses and leveraged in our expertises, and never neglecting economic value generation, as must be the case for a company that wishes to remain competitive and perpetuate value for future generations. Jean Paul Prates, CEO

Main highlights for 2023: Second highest annual EBITDA in history: US$ 52.4 billion

Cash generation: Operating Cash Flow (OCF) of US$ 43.2 billion, the second highest in history

Gross debt under control at US$ 62.6 billion, even after the US$ 10.0 billion increase in debt related to leases, including US$ 8.7 billion related to the leasing of the four new production platforms that started production in 2023

Financial debt reduced by US$ 1.2 billion

Return to society with payment of R$ R$ 240.2 billion in taxes in 2023

Annual production records: Total own production in the pre-salt reaches 2.17 MMboed (10% more than in 2022), representing 78% of the total

Start-up of 4 new production systems: FPSOs Anna Nery and Anita Garibaldi, in Marlim and Voador revitalization projects, FPSO Almirante Barroso, the fifth unit to start up in Búzios field, and FPSO Sepetiba, the second definitive production system in Mero.

A new record in the pre-salt, the Almirante Barroso FPSO's peak production in less than 5 months

pre-salt, the Almirante Barroso FPSO's peak production in less than 5 months OTC Distinguished Achievement Award 2024 for technologies for the renovation of Campos Basin

Sustainable disposal: P-32 and P-33 will go through a recycling process in line with best ESG practices

P-32 and P-33 will go through a recycling process in line with best ESG practices Equatorial Margin: Drilling of Pitu Oeste well, in Potiguar Basin, marking the resumption of oil and gas exploration in the region

Proved Reserves: Maintenance of the trajectory of reserve replenishment (1.5 billion boe), with a focus on profitable assets

High utilization of the refining facilities with value generation: annual FUT of 92%, 4p.p. higher than 2022, with a strong yield of diesel, gasoline and jetfuel in total production

Lower environmental impact fuels: Expansion of Diesel R sales, new bunker + bio test and launch of Cap Pro W asphalt

Record processing of Pre-Salt oils: Pre-Salt oils accounted for 65% of the feedstock processed in Refining, 3 p.p above the volume in 2022

Disclaimer This report may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements only reflect expectations of the Company's managers regarding future economic conditions, as well as the Company's performance, financial performance and results, among others. The terms "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "objective", "should", and similar terms, which evidently involve risks and uncertainties that may or may not be anticipated by the Company and therefore are not guarantees of future results of the Company's operations that may differ from current expectations. The readers should not rely exclusively on any forward-looking statement contained herein. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the presentations and forecasts in the light of new information or its future developments, and the figures reported for 4Q23 onwards are estimates or targets. These indicators do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by others. We provide these indicators because we use them as measures of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS. See definitions of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Indebtedness in the Glossary and their reconciliations in the Liquidity and Capital Resources sections, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Indebtedness. Consolidated accounting information in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and revised by independent auditors.

Main items Table 1 - Main items* Variation (%) R$ million 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 4Q23 X 4Q23 X 2023 X 3Q23 4Q22 2022 Sales revenues 134,258 124,828 158,579 511,994 641,256 7.6 (15.3) (20.2) Gross profit 72,626 66,315 76,637 269,933 334,100 9.5 (5.2) (19.2) Operating expenses (32,655) (17,557) (18,184) (79,111) (41,136) 86.0 79.6 92.3 Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of 31,043 26,625 43,341 124,606 188,328 16.6 (28.4) (33.8) Petrobras Recurring consolidated net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of 40,986 27,226 43,746 136,034 179,452 50.5 (6.3) (24.2) Petrobras * Net cash provided by operating activities 57,658 56,528 67,575 215,696 255,410 2.0 (14.7) (15.5) Free cash flow 39,854 40,966 48,828 155,261 205,616 (2.7) (18.4) (24.5) Adjusted EBITDA 66,852 66,188 73,091 262,227 340,482 1.0 (8.5) (23.0) Recurring adjusted EBITDA* 74,265 66,887 76,771 275,866 348,386 11.0 (3.3) (20.8) Gross debt (US$ million) 62,600 60,997 53,799 62,600 53,799 2.6 16.4 16.4 Net debt (US$ million) 44,698 43,725 41,516 44,698 41,516 2.2 7.7 7.7 Net debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio ** 0.85 0.83 0.63 0.85 0.63 2.4 34.9 34.9 Average commercial selling rate for U.S. 4.95 4.88 5.26 4.99 5.16 1.4 (5.9) (3.3) dollar Brent crude (US$/bbl) 84.05 86.76 88.71 82.62 101.19 (3.1) (5.3) (18.4) Domestic basic oil by-products price 516.70 464.08 621.25 505.20 632.22 11.3 (16.8) (20.1) (R$/bbl) TRI (total recordable injuries per million - - - 0.80 0.68 - - 17.6 men-hour frequency rate) ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) 11.2% 11.5% 15.8% 11.2% 15.8% -0,3 p.p. -4,6 p.p. -4,6 p.p. See reconciliation of Recurring net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the Special Items section. *Ratio calculated in USD.

*Ratio calculated in USD. 4 PÚBLICA

Consolidated results Net revenues Table 2 - Net revenues by products Variation (%) R$ million 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 4Q23 X 4Q23 X 2023 X 3Q23 4Q22 2022 Diesel 43,042 39,988 54,139 161,279 206,960 7.6 (20.5) (22.1) Gasoline 16,970 16,660 21,188 71,519 83,354 1.9 (19.9) (14.2) Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 3,882 4,107 6,008 17,530 26,362 (5.5) (35.4) (33.5) Jet fuel 6,626 5,706 7,874 25,095 28,007 16.1 (15.8) (10.4) Naphtha 2,376 2,194 2,270 9,187 12,312 8.3 4.7 (25.4) Fuel oil (including bunker fuel) 1,607 1,401 1,639 5,788 7,287 14.7 (2.0) (20.6) Other oil products 5,271 5,621 6,114 22,109 28,493 (6.2) (13.8) (22.4) Subtotal oil products 79,774 75,677 99,232 312,507 392,775 5.4 (19.6) (20.4) Natural gas 6,561 6,592 10,418 28,163 39,617 (0.5) (37.0) (28.9) Crude oil 7,311 6,253 6,836 27,336 39,613 16.9 6.9 (31.0) Renewables and nitrogen products 159 77 281 467 1,454 106.5 (43.4) (67.9) Revenues from non-exercised rights 1,066 1,010 1,087 4,290 3,448 5.5 (1.9) 24.4 Electricity 1,157 782 795 3,265 3,622 48.0 45.5 (9.9) Services, agency and others 1,298 1,330 1,283 5,289 5,363 (2.4) 1.2 (1.4) Total domestic market 97,326 91,721 119,932 381,317 485,892 6.1 (18.8) (21.5) Exports 35,952 32,222 36,151 125,138 141,521 11.6 (0.6) (11.6) Crude oil 25,773 23,478 27,811 92,476 99,474 9.8 (7.3) (7.0) Fuel oil (including bunker fuel) 6,813 6,687 7,858 25,452 38,129 1.9 (13.3) (33.2) Other oil products and other products 3,366 2,057 482 7,210 3,918 63.6 598.3 84.0 Sales abroad (*) 980 885 2,496 5,539 13,843 10.7 (60.7) (60.0) Total foreign market 36,932 33,107 38,647 130,677 155,364 11.6 (4.4) (15.9) Total 134,258 124,828 158,579 511,994 641,256 7.6 (15.3) (20.2) (*) Sales revenues from operations outside of Brazil, including trading and excluding exports The global oil and gas market started 2023 in a downward trend, influenced by concerns about global economic dynamics and the recovery of oil demand in China. During the first half of the year, oil supply disruptions were observed, along with voluntary OPEC+ cuts. As of the 3Q23, despite persistent economic concerns, oil prices have recovered due to supply restrictions and robust demand. In this context, net revenue in 2023 was lower compared to 2022, mainly due to the 18% drop in Brent prices and crack spreads, especially diesel. Despite these challenges, it is worth noting that these negative impacts were partially mitigated by the increase in the volume of oil sold over the period, and the highlight was the growth in exports. The lower natural gas revenue is the result of: (i) lower demand in the non-thermoelectric sector, reflecting the effect of the natural gas market opening and lower consumption in industrial segments; (ii) lower demand in thermoelectric sector, due to lower dispatches, reflecting better hydrological conditions in Brazil; and (iii) lower prices, especially for the non-thermoelectric sector, largely influenced by the depreciation of Brent. The fall in oil revenues on the domestic market was due to lower sales volumes to Acelen, associated with the aforementioned decline in Brent prices. In 2023, the main products sold continued to be diesel and gasoline, equivalent to approximately 74% of revenue from the sale of oil products in the domestic market.

In 4Q23, despite lower sales volumes in the domestic market, impacted by the seasonality of diesel, whose demand is usually higher in the third quarter, revenues were up compared to 3Q23, which can be explained by the higher average prices of oil products during 4Q23. The increase in electricity revenues in 4Q23 compared to 3Q23 was due to higher thermoelectric dispatch in the quarter. In 4Q23, the increase in the volume of exports, mainly oil, also contributed to the growth in revenues between the quarters. Cost of goods sold * Table 3 - Cost of goods sold Variation (%) R$ million 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 4Q23 X 4Q23 X 2023 X 3Q23 4Q22 2022 Acquisitions (20,019) (20,080) (36,216) (87,078) (122,975) (0.3) (44.7) (29.2) Crude oil imports (11,525) (10,893) (15,723) (46,613) (54,185) 5.8 (

Operating expenses Table 4 - Operating expenses Variation (%) R$ million 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 4Q23 X 4Q23 X 2023 X 3Q23 4Q22 2022 Selling, General and Administrative (8,832) (8,216) (8,772) (33,115) (32,325) 7.5 0.7 2.4 Expenses Selling expenses (6,583) (6,289) (6,795) (25,163) (25,448) 4.7 (3.1) (1.1) Materials, third-party services, freight, (5,678) (5,382) (5,601) (21,459) (20,592) 5.5 1.4 4.2 rent and other related costs Depreciation, depletion and (709) (788) (938) (3,038) (4,062) (10.0) (24.4) (25.2) amortization Allowance for expected credit losses (38) 14 (127) (110) (304) − (70.1) (63.8) Employee compensation (158) (133) (129) (556) (490) 18.8 22.5 13.5 General and administrative expenses (2,249) (1,927) (1,977) (7,952) (6,877) 16.7 13.8 15.6 Employee compensation (1,431) (1,337) (1,197) (5,166) (4,464) 7.0 19.5 15.7 Materials, third-party services, rent and (639) (447) (611) (2,170) (1,871) 43.0 4.6 16.0 other related costs Depreciation, depletion and (179) (143) (169) (616) (542) 25.2 5.9 13.7 amortization Exploration costs (766) (2,364) (3,447) (4,892) (4,616) (67.6) (77.8) 6.0 Research and Development (1,061) (908) (942) (3,619) (4,087) 16.9 12.6 (11.5) Other taxes (1,216) (557) (1,017) (4,444) (2,272) 118.3 19.6 95.6 Impairment (losses) reversals, net (10,763) (386) (4,680) (13,111) (6,859) 2688.3 130.0 91.2 Other income and expenses, net (10,017) (5,126) 674 (19,930) 9,023 95.4 − − Total (32,655) (17,557) (18,184) (79,111) (41,136) 86.0 79.6 92.3 In 2023 there was an increase in operating expenses compared to 2022, mainly due to the increase in tax expenses, impairment and other operating expenses. The decrease in sales expenses is due to lower logistics costs related to the transportation of natural gas due to the reduction in the volume sold. These effects were partially offset by higher logistics costs associated with the growth in exports of oil and oil products and higher freight rates. The growth in general and administrative expenses is largely due to higher personnel costs as a result of wage increases and the hiring of new employees and third-party services. Exploration expenses increased in 2023 due to higher spending on geology and geophysics, mainly in the Equatorial Margin and the Aram Block. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in expenses for projects that are not economically viable. The increase in tax expenses is explained by the effect of the oil export tax from March to June 2023. The higher impairment expenses in 2023 reflect the update of the economic assumptions, as well as the portfolio of projects and estimates of reserves. Further details can be found in note 26 of our Financial Statements. The increase in other operating expenses in 2023 is mainly due to lower capital gains related to the co-participation agreements in Sépia and Atapu fields and an additional 5% stake in Buzios Surplus Transfer of Rights in 2022. In addition there was an increase in expenses with abandonment of areas due to higher provisions in fields relinquished in 2023, mainly in SEAL, Campos and RNCE basins. Lower expenses with legal contingencies partially offset the growth in operating expenses. 7 PÚBLICA

In 4Q23, the increase in operating expenses compared to 3Q23 is mainly due to higher impairment expenses, especially losses in oil and gas production fields in Brazil, notably the Roncador field, due to the revision of the production curve. In addition, there was an increase in expenses with the abandonment provision in fields in return, mainly in SEAL, Campos and RNCE basins. The increase observed in 4Q23 compared to 3Q23 was partly offset by lower exploration costs, gains from earnouts at Sépia and Atapu and gains related to price adjustments provided for in contractual clauses, especially related to the variation in Brent on sales related to E&P assets. Adjusted EBITDA In 2023, Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 262.2 billion, 23% lower compared to 2022, mainly influenced by the depreciation of Brent (-18%) and lower oil products margins, partly offset by the higher volume of oil exported. In 4Q23, Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 66.9 billion, higher 1% compared to 3Q23, influenced by higher abandonment expenses, offset by higher oil products margins and higher oil volumes in the result. Financial results Table 5 - Financial results Variation (%) R$ million 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 4Q23 X 4Q23 X 2023 X 3Q23 4Q22 2022 Finance income 2,915 2,934 2,293 10,821 9,420 (0.6) 27.1 14.9 Income from investments and marketable 2,207 2,218 1,507 8,258 5,955 (0.5) 46.4 38.7 securities (Government Bonds) Other finance income 708 716 786 2,563 3,465 (1.1) (9.9) (26.0) Finance expenses (5,180) (5,680) (5,223) (19,542) (18,040) (8.8) (0.8) 8.3 Interest on finance debt (2,724) (3,236) (3,030) (11,309) (12,173) (15.8) (10.1) (7.1) Unwinding of discount on lease liability (2,633) (2,418) (1,993) (8,886) (6,936) 8.9 32.1 28.1 Discount and premium on repurchase of (11) (11) (4) (22) (596) − 175.0 (96.3) debt securities Capitalized borrowing costs 1,799 1,651 1,247 6,431 5,319 9.0 44.3 20.9 Unwinding of discount on the provision (1,042) (1,056) (655) (4,282) (2,680) (1.3) 59.1 59.8 for decommissioning costs Other finance expenses (569) (610) (788) (1,474) (974) (6.7) (27.8) 51.3 Foreign exchange gains (losses) and 3,633 (7,014) 4,420 (3,140) (10,637) − (17.8) (70.5) indexation charges Foreign exchange gains (losses) 4,272 (4,632) 5,359 11,212 5,637 − (20.3) 98.9 Reclassification of hedge accounting to (3,826) (3,691) (6,698) (18,846) (25,174) 3.7 (42.9) (25.1) the Statement of Income Inflation indexation of anticipated 639 6 4,602 (1,506) 5,351 10550.0 (86.1) − dividends and dividends payable (*) Legal agreement with Eletrobras - 1,156 − − 1,156 − − − − compulsory loans Recoverable taxes inflation indexation 447 84 61 1,016 443 432.1 632.8 129.3 income Other foreign exchange gains (losses) and 945 1,219 1,096 3,828 3,106 (22.5) (13.8) 23.2 indexation charges, net Total 1,368 (9,760) 1,490 (11,861) (19,257) − (8.2) (38.4) In 2023, it refers to the income on the monetary restatement of paid anticipated dividends, in the amount of R$ 1,063 (R$ 6,782 in 2022), and to the expense on the indexation charges on dividends payable, in the amount of R$ 2,569 (R$ 1,431 in 2022). In 2023, the improvement in the financial result compared to 2022 is mainly attributable to the gain from the FX variation of the BRL against the USD, driven by the 7.2% appreciation of the BRL in 2023 (from R$5.22/US$ on 12/31/22 8 PÚBLICA

to R$4.84/US$ on 12/31/23), compared to 6.5% in 2022. Other factors include lower realization of hedge accounting, higher gains on financial investments and securities due to the increase in the Selic and CDI rates and the higher average volume invested, as well as income from monetary restatement of the legal settlement with Eletrobras. These gains were partially offset by higher interest expenses on financing and leases, and by lower results from monetary restatement by the Selic rate of anticipated dividends. In 3Q23, the financial result was mainly impacted by the gain from the FX variation of the BRL against the USD, which depreciated 3.9% in 3Q23 (from R$ 4.82/US$ on 06/30/23 to R$ 5.01/US$ on 09/30/23) and appreciated 3.3% in 4Q23 (from R$ 5.01/US$ on 09/30/23 to R$ 4.84/US$ on 12/31/23). In addition, we recorded higher revenues from monetary restatement, both related to the legal agreement with Eletrobras and to the anticipated dividends, while interest expenses on financing decreased. Net profit (loss) attributable to Petrobras shareholders In 2023, net profit reached R$ 124.6 billion, compared to R$ 188.3 billion in 2022. This variation is mainly attributed to the depreciation of Brent (-18%) and lower oil products margins, although partially offset by the increase in the volume of oil exported. In addition, the result was impacted by the increase in operating expenses, including lower capital gains from the co-participation agreements in the Sépia and Atapu fields, higher impairment, abandonment and tax expenses. These effects were partially offset by improved financial results and lower income tax. Net income in 4Q23 was R$ 31,0 billion, compared to R$ 26.6 billion in 3Q23. This result is mainly explained by the increase in oil products margins and oil volumes. On the other hand, operating expenses increased, mainly due to higher impairment and abandonment charges. We also observed a more favorable financial result, mainly due to the appreciation of the BRL against the USD. In addition, income tax was lower. Recurring net income attributable to Petrobras shareholders and recurring Adjusted EBITDA In 2023, net income was R$ 124.6 billion, impacted by non-recurring items, mainly impairment expenses, abandonment of areas and legal contingencies. Excluding the non-recurring effects, net income would have been R$ 136,0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by R$ 13.6 billion, mainly due to the abandonment of areas, legal contingencies, compensation for the termination of vessel leasing contracts, oil export tax, and would have amounted to R$ 275.9 billion without the effect of non-recurring items in 2022. In 4Q23, net income was negatively impacted by R$ 9.9 billion, mainly due to impairment expenses and abandonment of areas, although partially offset by the net effect on income tax calculation. Excluding non-recurring items, net income would have been R$ 41,0 billion. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA suffered a negative impact of R$ 7.4 billion, mainly due to area abandonment expenses. Excluding this effect, it would have reached R$ 74.3 billion in 4Q23. 9 PÚBLICA