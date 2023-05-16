Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:35:48 2023-05-16 am EDT
26.58 BRL   +3.59%
11:25aPetrobras Fuel Policy Change Will Reduce Price Volatility, CEO Says
DJ
10:35aPetrobras Preferred Shares Rise 4.3% After Fuel Price Policy Change
DJ
08:49aPetrobras Changes Price Policy for Gasoline, Diesel Fuel
DJ
Petrobras Fuel Policy Change Will Reduce Price Volatility, CEO Says

05/16/2023 | 11:25am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Petróleo Brasileiro's new fuel pricing policy will reduce volatility for domestic gasoline and diesel prices, Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates said Tuesday.

The Brazilian state-backed oil company known as Petrobras said earlier Tuesday that it decided to abandon its previous pricing policy, which was based on international market prices, for one that uses market references, including the customer's alternative costs and Petrobras's marginal value.

The new pricing formula is also based on market conditions, like the previous policy, but it will allow Petrobras to use its competitive advantages to help the company and the country, Mr. Prates said after a meeting Tuesday morning with Brazil's Mining and Energy Minister, Alexandre Silveira.

"When markets abroad are heating up, with higher than usual prices, this will be reflected in Brazil," Mr. Prates said. "That means we'll use our advantages without taking Brazil out of the international context."

The new policy will result in fewer price changes unlike the previous policy, which resulted in more than 100 price changes in a single year, Mr. Prates said.

Petrobras's share price rose Tuesday morning after the expectation that the new policy will reduce price volatility outweighed concerns about government interference in its business plans, analysts said. Petrobras's preferred shares were up 3.9% in late morning trading Tuesday.

The share price reacted positively because many investors expected Petrobras to adopt a policy allowing even more government interference in its business, said Pedro Paulo Silveira, a market economist.

Investors "were expecting something so awful that the price rose" after the new policy was finally announced, Mr. Silveira said.


Luciana Magalhães contributed to this report.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 1124ET

