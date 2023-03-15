Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  News
  Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:51 2023-03-14 pm EDT
23.76 BRL   -1.78%
Petrobras Loses BRL18 Billion Judgment in Tax Tribunal

03/15/2023 | 08:39am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Petróleo Brasileiro SA said it lost a decision in a tax tribunal, resulting in a potential charge of about 18 billion reais, or the equivalent of $3.4 billion.

The state-controlled oil company, known as Petrobras, said Tuesday after the close that Brazil's Administrative Council of Tax Appeals, or CARF, ruled that it must pay certain taxes related to payments made for chartering vessels to legal entities outside Brazil in 2010.

Petrobras said it will adopt measures necessary to question the charge and guarantee the debt, adding that it is possible the company could lose the dispute.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 0839ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.88% 76.09 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.62% 5.5968 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
PETROBRAS -1.78% 23.76 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -2.40% 271.0447 Real-time Quote.-7.63%
WTI -1.85% 70.228 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
Financials
Sales 2023 534 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2023 112 B 21 318 M 21 318 M
Net Debt 2023 207 B 39 398 M 39 398 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,22x
Yield 2023 21,7%
Capitalization 334 B 63 624 M 63 624 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,76 BRL
Average target price 31,46 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Caetano Leite Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-3.02%63 624
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.25%1 903 287
SHELL PLC6.17%207 540
TOTALENERGIES SE-3.75%148 666
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED21.01%142 462
EQUINOR ASA-12.66%91 770