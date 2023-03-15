Petrobras Loses BRL18 Billion Judgment in Tax Tribunal

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Petróleo Brasileiro SA said it lost a decision in a tax tribunal, resulting in a potential charge of about 18 billion reais, or the equivalent of $3.4 billion.

The state-controlled oil company, known as Petrobras, said Tuesday after the close that Brazil's Administrative Council of Tax Appeals, or CARF, ruled that it must pay certain taxes related to payments made for chartering vessels to legal entities outside Brazil in 2010.

Petrobras said it will adopt measures necessary to question the charge and guarantee the debt, adding that it is possible the company could lose the dispute.

