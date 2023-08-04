UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of August, 2023

Commission File Number 1-15106

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - PETROBRAS

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Avenida Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor

20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No___X____

Interim Financial Information

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

At June 30, 2023 and report on review of interim financial information

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

INDEX

PETROBRAS

2

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Parent Company Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Financial Position - Assets (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 1 Total Assets 1,250,840,000 1,268,330,000 1.01 Current Assets 131,374,000 176,508,000 1.01.01 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,011,000 3,627,000 1.01.02 Marketable Securities 8,871,000 9,109,000 1.01.03 Trade and Other Receivables 67,245,000 87,396,000 1.01.04 Inventories 35,653,000 39,016,000 1.01.06 Recoverable Taxes 5,887,000 6,344,000 1.01.06.01 Current Recoverable Taxes 5,887,000 6,344,000 1.01.06.01.01 Current Income Tax and Social Contribution 750,000 602,000 1.01.06.01.02 Other Recoverable Taxes 5,137,000 5,742,000 1.01.08 Other Current Assets 11,707,000 31,016,000 1.01.08.01 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale 2,187,000 19,365,000 1.01.08.03 Others 9,520,000 11,651,000 1.01.08.03.03 Others 9,520,000 11,651,000 1.02 Non-Current Assets 1,119,466,000 1,091,822,000 1.02.01 Long-Term Receivables 118,940,000 105,183,000 1.02.01.03 Marketable Securities Measured at Amortized Cost 15,384,000 8,159,000 1.02.01.04 Trade and Other Receivables 8,539,000 10,912,000 1.02.01.07 Deferred Taxes 20,218,000 19,349,000 1.02.01.07.02 Deferred Taxes and Contributions 20,218,000 19,349,000 1.02.01.10 Other Non-Current Assets 74,799,000 66,763,000 1.02.01.10.04 Judicial Deposits 63,822,000 57,239,000 1.02.01.10.05 Other Assets 10,977,000 9,524,000 1.02.02 Investments 259,263,000 271,427,000 1.02.03 Property, Plant and Equipment 725,097,000 699,786,000 1.02.04 Intangible Assets 16,166,000 15,426,000

3

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Parent Company Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 2 Total Liabilities 1,250,840,000 1,268,330,000 2.01 Current Liabilities 261,228,000 267,314,000 2.01.01 Payroll, Profit Sharing and Related Charges 6,238,000 7,146,000 2.01.02 Trade Payables 32,746,000 34,714,000 2.01.03 Taxes Obligations 657,000 12,690,000 2.01.03.01 Federal Taxes Obligations 657,000 12,690,000 2.01.03.01.01 Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable 657,000 12,690,000 2.01.04 Current Debt and Finance Lease Obligations 158,055,000 150,657,000 2.01.04.01 Current Debt 126,533,000 120,724,000 2.01.04.03 Lease Obligations 31,522,000 29,933,000 2.01.05 Other Liabilities 57,736,000 50,711,000 2.01.05.02 Others 57,736,000 50,711,000 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and Interest on Capital Payable 30,822,000 21,751,000 2.01.05.02.04 Other Taxes Payable 15,412,000 15,576,000 2.01.05.02.06 Other liabilities 11,502,000 13,384,000 2.01.06 Provisions 3,751,000 3,750,000 2.01.06.02 Other Provisions 3,751,000 3,750,000 2.01.06.02.04 Pension and Medical Benefits 3,751,000 3,750,000 2.01.07 Liabilities Associated with Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued 2,045,000 7,646,000 2.01.07.01 Liabilities Associated with Non-Current Assets Held for Sale 2,045,000 7,646,000 2.02 Non-Current Liabilities 618,929,000 638,422,000 2.02.01 Non-Current Debt and Finance Lease Obligations 377,802,000 417,644,000 2.02.01.01 Non-Current Debt 264,481,000 315,417,000 2.02.01.03 Lease Obligations 113,321,000 102,227,000 2.02.02 Other Liabilities 1,479,000 1,538,000 2.02.02.02 Others 1,479,000 1,538,000 2.02.02.02.03 Income Taxes Payable 1,479,000 1,538,000 2.02.03 Deferred Taxes 60,175,000 42,511,000 2.02.03.01 Deferred Income Taxes 60,175,000 42,511,000 2.02.04 Provisions 179,473,000 176,729,000 2.02.04.01 Provisions for Tax Social Security, Labor and Civil Lawsuits 15,774,000 14,609,000 2.02.04.02 Other Provisions 163,699,000 162,120,000 2.02.04.02.04 Pension and Medical Benefits 56,050,000 54,000,000 2.02.04.02.05 Provision for Decommissioning Costs 96,396,000 96,552,000 2.02.04.02.06 Employee Benefits 634,000 761,000 2.02.04.02.07 Other liabilities 10,619,000 10,807,000 2.03 Shareholders' Equity 370,683,000 362,594,000 2.03.01 Share Capital 205,432,000 205,432,000 2.03.02 Capital Reserves 3,318,000 3,318,000 2.03.04 Profit Reserves 134,801,000 128,346,000 2.03.08 Other Comprehensive Income 27,132,000 25,498,000

4

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Parent Company Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Income (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Accumulated of the Current Quarter 04/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Current Year 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Previous Quarter 04/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 Accumulated of the Previous Year 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 3.01 Sales Revenues 109,551,000 238,689,000 162,738,000 297,186,000 3.02 Cost of Sales (56,205,000) (118,251,000) (71,069,000) (136,906,000) 3.03 Gross Profit 53,346,000 120,438,000 91,669,000 160,280,000 3.04 Operating Expenses / Income (11,458,000) (17,310,000) 5,689,000 2,579,000 3.04.01 Selling Expenses (6,107,000) (12,318,000) (7,121,000) (13,638,000) 3.04.02 General and Administrative Expenses (1,614,000) (3,165,000) (1,277,000) (2,519,000) 3.04.05 Other Operating Expenses (6,869,000) (12,118,000) 8,842,000 6,278,000 3.04.05.01 Other Taxes (1,374,000) (2,189,000) (396,000) (667,000) 3.04.05.02 Research and Development Expenses (850,000) (1,650,000) (1,080,000) (2,161,000) 3.04.05.03 Exploration Costs (944,000) (1,760,000) 73,000 (333,000) 3.04.05.05 Other Operating Expenses, Net (1,840,000) (4,728,000) 11,052,000 10,236,000 3.04.05.07 Impairment of Assets Reversals (Charges) (1,861,000) (1,791,000) (807,000) (797,000) 3.04.06 Share of Profit / Gains on Interest in Equity-Accounted Investments 3,132,000 10,291,000 5,245,000 12,458,000 3.05 Net Income Before Financial Results and Income Taxes 41,888,000 103,128,000 97,358,000 162,859,000 3.06 Finance Income (Expenses), Net (3,184,000) (9,340,000) (18,180,000) (16,819,000) 3.06.01 Finance Income 2,898,000 5,592,000 3,123,000 4,754,000 3.06.01.01 Finance Income 2,898,000 5,592,000 3,123,000 4,754,000 3.06.02 Finance Expenses (6,082,000) (14,932,000) (21,303,000) (21,573,000) 3.06.02.01 Finance Expenses (8,148,000) (16,367,000) (6,694,000) (13,435,000) 3.06.02.02 Foreign Exchange and Inflation Indexation Charges, Net 2,066,000 1,435,000 (14,609,000) (8,138,000) 3.07 Net Income Before Income Taxes 38,704,000 93,788,000 79,178,000 146,040,000 3.08 Income Tax and Social Contribution (9,922,000) (26,850,000) (24,848,000) (47,149,000) 3.08.01 Current (6,511,000) (20,921,000) (24,639,000) (37,153,000) 3.08.02 Deferred (3,411,000) (5,929,000) (209,000) (9,996,000) 3.09 Net Income from Continuing Operations 28,782,000 66,938,000 54,330,000 98,891,000 3.11 Income / (Loss) for the Period 28,782,000 66,938,000 54,330,000 98,891,000 3.99.01 Income per Share 3.99.01.01 Ordinary Shares 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58 3.99.01.02 Preferred Shares 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58 3.99.02 Diluted Income per Share 3.99.02.01 Ordinary Shares 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58 3.99.02.02 Preferred Shares 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58

5

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Parent Company Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Comprehensive Income (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Accumulated of the Current Quarter 04/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Current Year 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Previous Quarter 04/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 Accumulated of the Previous Year 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 4.01 Net Income for the Period 28,782,000 66,938,000 54,330,000 98,891,000 4.02 Other Comprehensive Income 300,000 1,634,000 7,896,000 10,200,000 4.02.01 Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Defined Benefits Plans − (570,000) − − 4.02.02 Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution on Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Defined Benefits Plans − 194,000 − − 4.02.03 Translation Adjustments in investees (14,691,000) (22,473,000) 26,222,000 (17,074,000) 4.02.07 Unrealized Gains / (Losses) on Cash Flow Hedge - Recognized in Shareholders' Equity 16,534,000 24,225,000 (32,407,000) 27,501,000 4.02.08 Unrealized Gains / (Losses) on Cash Flow Hedge - Reclassified to Profit and Loss 5,286,000 11,183,000 5,155,000 12,376,000 4.02.09 Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution on Cash Flow Hedge (7,420,000) (12,040,000) 9,266,000 (13,558,000) 4.02.10 Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Equity-Accounted Investments 591,000 1,115,000 (340,000) 955,000 4.03 Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 29,082,000 68,572,000 62,226,000 109,091,000

6

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Parent Company Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity - 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Share Capital Capital Reserves, Granted Options and Treasury Shares Profit Reserves Retained Earnings / Accumulated Losses Other Comprehensive Income Shareholders' Equity 5.01 Balance at the Beginning of the Period 205,432,000 3,318,000 128,346,000 − 25,498,000 362,594,000 5.03 Adjusted Opening Balance 205,432,000 3,318,000 128,346,000 − 25,498,000 362,594,000 5.04 Capital Transactions with Owners − − (35,815,000) (24,668,000) − (60,483,000) 5.04.06 Dividends − − (35,815,000) (24,700,000) − (60,515,000) 5.04.11 Expired dividends − − − 32,000 − 32,000 5.05 Total of Comprehensive Income − − − 66,938,000 1,634,000 68,572,000 5.05.01 Net Income for the Period − − − 66,938,000 − 66,938,000 5.05.02 Other Comprehensive Income − − − − 1,634,000 1,634,000 5.07 Balance at the End of the Period 205,432,000 3,318,000 92,531,000 42,270,000 27,132,000 370,683,000

7

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Parent Company Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Share Capital Capital Reserves, Granted Options and Treasury Shares Profit Reserves Retained Earnings / Accumulated Losses Other Comprehensive Income Shareholders' Equity 5.01 Balance at the Beginning of the Period 205,432,000 3,313,000 164,028,000 − 14,556,000 387,329,000 5.03 Adjusted Opening Balance 205,432,000 3,313,000 164,028,000 − 14,556,000 387,329,000 5.04 Capital Transactions with Owners − 5,000 (44,842,000) (41,038,000) − (85,875,000) 5.04.06 Dividends − − (44,842,000) (41,038,000) − (85,880,000) 5.04.08 Change in Interest in Subsidiaries − 5,000 − − − 5,000 5.05 Total of Comprehensive Income − − − 98,891,000 10,200,000 109,091,000 5.05.01 Net Income for the Period − − − 98,891,000 − 98,891,000 5.05.02 Other Comprehensive Income − − − − 10,200,000 10,200,000 5.07 Balance at the End of the Period 205,432,000 3,318,000 119,186,000 57,853,000 24,756,000 410,545,000

b

8

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Parent Company Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Cash Flows - Indirect Method (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Accumulated of the Current Year 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Previous Year 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 6.01 Net cash provided by operating activities 56,949,000 71,822,000 6.01.01 Cash provided by operating activities 128,446,000 173,337,000 6.01.01.01 Net Income for the period 66,938,000 98,891,000 6.01.01.02 Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense) 3,747,000 3,136,000 6.01.01.03 Results in equity-accounted investments (10,291,000) (12,458,000) 6.01.01.04 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 32,993,000 35,167,000 6.01.01.05 Impairment of assets (reversal) 1,791,000 797,000 6.01.01.06 Exploratory expenditures write-offs 197,000 183,000 6.01.01.07 Losses on legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings 2,443,000 2,688,000 6.01.01.08 Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges 8,421,000 16,570,000 6.01.01.10 Allowance (reversals) for expected credit losses 98,000 216,000 6.01.01.13 Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs 2,233,000 1,487,000 6.01.01.15 Income Taxes 26,850,000 47,149,000 6.01.01.16 Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas (144,000) (14,243,000) 6.01.01.17 Disposal/write-offs of assets, remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control and reclassification of CTA (5,541,000) (4,212,000) 6.01.01.18 PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation − (11,000) 6.01.01.19 Early termination and cash outflows revision of lease agreements (1,289,000) (2,023,000) 6.01.02 Decrease / (increase) in assets / increase/ (decrease) in liabilities (39,972,000) (76,444,000) 6.01.02.01 Trade and other receivables, net (29,753,000) (43,437,000) 6.01.02.02 Inventories 3,087,000 (10,764,000) 6.01.02.03 Judicial deposits (3,938,000) (4,242,000) 6.01.02.05 Other assets 1,663,000 (2,070,000) 6.01.02.06 Trade payables (1,133,000) 83,000 6.01.02.07 Other taxes (3,262,000) (5,214,000) 6.01.02.08 Pension and medical benefits (2,267,000) (8,713,000) 6.01.02.09 Provisions for legal proceedings (1,068,000) (865,000) 6.01.02.10 Other Employee Benefits (1,035,000) (1,705,000) 6.01.02.12 Provision for Decommissioning Costs (1,695,000) (1,424,000) 6.01.02.14 Other liabilities (571,000) 1,907,000 6.01.03 Others (31,525,000) (25,071,000) 6.01.03.01 Income Taxes Paid (31,525,000) (25,071,000) 6.02 Net cash used in investing activities 1,544,000 5,427,000 6.02.01 Acquisition of PP&E and intangibles assets (26,966,000) (20,015,000) 6.02.02 Acquisition of equity interests (49,000) (82,000) 6.02.03 Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment 17,513,000 16,970,000 6.02.04 Divestment (investment) in marketable securities 8,195,000 (17,783,000) 6.02.05 Dividends received 819,000 1,506,000 6.02.08 Financial compensation for Co-participation Agreement 2,032,000 24,831,000 6.03 Net cash used in financing activities (60,109,000) (77,625,000) 6.03.02 Proceeds from financing 56,035,000 43,654,000 6.03.03 Repayment of principal - finance debt (37,793,000) (35,586,000) 6.03.04 Repayment of interest - finance debt (10,915,000) (9,506,000) 6.03.05 Dividends paid to shareholders of Petrobras (52,398,000) (62,029,000) 6.03.08 Settlement of lease liabilities (15,038,000) (14,158,000) 6.05 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,616,000) (376,000) 6.05.01 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3,627,000 2,930,000 6.05.02 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,011,000 2,554,000

9

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Parent Company Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Added Value (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Accumulated of the Current Year 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Previous Year 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 7.01 Sales Revenues 317,223,000 395,557,000 7.01.01 Sales of Goods and Services 278,080,000 358,045,000 7.01.02 Other Revenues 15,324,000 20,927,000 7.01.03 Revenues Related to the Construction of Assets to be Used in Own Operations 23,917,000 16,801,000 7.01.04 Allowance for expected credit losses (98,000) (216,000) 7.02 Inputs Acquired from Third Parties (117,628,000) (109,255,000) 7.02.01 Cost of Sales (45,117,000) (62,277,000) 7.02.02 Materials, Power, Third-Party Services and Other Operating Expenses (50,792,000) (23,038,000) 7.02.03 Impairment Charges / Reversals of Assets (1,791,000) (797,000) 7.02.04 Others (19,928,000) (23,143,000) 7.02.04.01 Tax Credits on Inputs Acquired from Third Parties (19,928,000) (23,143,000) 7.03 Gross Added Value 199,595,000 286,302,000 7.04 Retentions (37,770,000) (38,684,000) 7.04.01 Depreciation, Amortization and Depletion (37,770,000) (38,684,000) 7.05 Net Added Value Produced 161,825,000 247,618,000 7.06 Transferred Added Value 18,784,000 20,052,000 7.06.01 Share of Profit of Equity-Accounted Investments 10,291,000 12,458,000 7.06.02 Finance Income 5,592,000 4,754,000 7.06.03 Others 2,901,000 2,840,000 7.06.03.01 Rentals, royalties and others 2,901,000 2,840,000 7.07 Total Added Value to be Distributed 180,609,000 267,670,000 7.08 Distribution of Added Value 180,609,000 267,670,000 7.08.01 Employee Compensation 14,097,000 12,557,000 7.08.01.01 Salaries 8,870,000 8,016,000 7.08.01.02 Fringe Benefits 4,724,000 4,090,000 7.08.01.03 Unemployment Benefits (FGTS) 503,000 451,000 7.08.02 Taxes and Contributions 78,269,000 128,507,000 7.08.02.01 Federal 61,635,000 104,058,000 7.08.02.02 State 16,531,000 24,275,000 7.08.02.03 Municipal 103,000 174,000 7.08.03 Return on Third-Party Capital 21,305,000 27,715,000 7.08.03.01 Interest 17,914,000 24,227,000 7.08.03.02 Rental Expenses 3,391,000 3,488,000 7.08.04 Return on Shareholders' Equity 66,938,000 98,891,000 7.08.04.01 Interest on Capital 8,721,000 5,633,000 7.08.04.02 Dividends 15,979,000 35,405,000 7.08.04.03 Retained Earnings / (Losses) for the Period 42,238,000 57,853,000

10

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Consolidated Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Financial Position - Assets (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 1 Total Assets 990,459,000 976,709,000 1.01 Current Assets 136,816,000 163,052,000 1.01.01 Cash and Cash Equivalents 49,882,000 41,723,000 1.01.02 Marketable Securities 11,103,000 14,470,000 1.01.03 Trade and Other Receivables 21,041,000 26,142,000 1.01.04 Inventories 39,241,000 45,804,000 1.01.06 Recoverable Taxes 6,353,000 6,819,000 1.01.06.01 Current Recoverable Taxes 6,353,000 6,819,000 1.01.06.01.01 Recoverable Income Taxes 977,000 859,000 1.01.06.01.02 Other Recoverable Taxes 5,376,000 5,960,000 1.01.08 Other Current Assets 9,196,000 28,094,000 1.01.08.01 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale 1,937,000 18,823,000 1.01.08.03 Others 7,259,000 9,271,000 1.01.08.03.03 Others 7,259,000 9,271,000 1.02 Non-Current Assets 853,643,000 813,657,000 1.02.01 Long-Term Receivables 122,754,000 110,722,000 1.02.01.03 Marketable Securities measured at amortized cost 15,384,000 8,159,000 1.02.01.04 Trade and Other Receivables 9,651,000 12,729,000 1.02.01.07 Deferred Taxes 23,810,000 24,057,000 1.02.01.07.01 Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 3,233,000 4,342,000 1.02.01.07.02 Deferred Taxes and Contributions 20,577,000 19,715,000 1.02.01.10 Other Non-Current Assets 73,909,000 65,777,000 1.02.01.10.04 Judicial Deposits 64,265,000 57,671,000 1.02.01.10.05 Other Assets 9,644,000 8,106,000 1.02.02 Investments 7,921,000 8,172,000 1.02.03 Property, Plant and Equipment 706,647,000 679,182,000 1.02.04 Intangible Assets 16,321,000 15,581,000

11

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Consolidated Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 2 Total Liabilities 990,459,000 976,709,000 2.01 Current Liabilities 151,599,000 163,731,000 2.01.01 Payroll, Profit Sharing and Related Charges 6,843,000 7,805,000 2.01.02 Trade Payables 26,168,000 28,507,000 2.01.03 Taxes Obligations 2,746,000 15,045,000 2.01.03.01 Federal Taxes Obligations 2,746,000 15,045,000 2.01.03.01.01 Income Taxes Payable 2,746,000 15,045,000 2.01.04 Current Debt and Lease Obligations 49,818,000 47,650,000 2.01.04.01 Current Debt 19,897,000 18,656,000 2.01.04.03 Lease Obligations 29,921,000 28,994,000 2.01.05 Other Liabilities 60,228,000 53,328,000 2.01.05.02 Others 60,228,000 53,328,000 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and Interest on Capital Payable 30,822,000 21,762,000 2.01.05.02.04 Other Taxes Payable 15,789,000 15,906,000 2.01.05.02.06 Other liabilities 13,617,000 15,660,000 2.01.06 Provisions 3,751,000 3,750,000 2.01.06.02 Other Provisions 3,751,000 3,750,000 2.01.06.02.04 Pension and Medical Benefits 3,751,000 3,750,000 2.01.07 Liabilities Associated with Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued 2,045,000 7,646,000 2.01.07.01 Liabilities Associated with Non-Current Assets Held for Sale 2,045,000 7,646,000 2.02 Non-Current Liabilities 466,579,000 448,593,000 2.02.01 Non-Current Debt and Finance Lease Obligations 229,557,000 233,053,000 2.02.01.01 Non-Current Debt 120,959,000 137,630,000 2.02.01.03 Lease Obligations 108,598,000 95,423,000 2.02.02 Other Liabilities 1,518,000 1,578,000 2.02.02.02 Others 1,518,000 1,578,000 2.02.02.02.03 Income Taxes Payable 1,518,000 1,578,000 2.02.03 Deferred Taxes 53,491,000 35,220,000 2.02.03.01 Deferred Taxes 53,491,000 35,220,000 2.02.04 Provisions 182,013,000 178,742,000 2.02.04.01 Provisions for Tax Social Security, Labor and Civil Lawsuits 17,006,000 15,703,000 2.02.04.02 Other Provisions 165,007,000 163,039,000 2.02.04.02.04 Pension and Medical Benefits 57,070,000 54,925,000 2.02.04.02.05 Provision for Decommissioning Costs 96,878,000 97,048,000 2.02.04.02.06 Employee Benefits 646,000 776,000 2.02.04.02.07 Other liabilities 10,413,000 10,290,000 2.03 Shareholders' Equity 372,281,000 364,385,000 2.03.01 Share Capital 205,432,000 205,432,000 2.03.02 Capital Reserves 3,102,000 3,102,000 2.03.04 Profit Reserves 135,017,000 128,562,000 2.03.08 Other Comprehensive Income 27,132,000 25,498,000 2.03.09 Non-controlling interests 1,598,000 1,791,000

12

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Consolidated Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Income (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Accumulated of the Current Quarter 04/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Current Year 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Previous Quarter 04/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 Accumulated of the Previous Year 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 3.01 Sales Revenues 113,840,000 252,908,000 170,960,000 312,601,000 3.02 Cost of Sales (56,159,000) (121,916,000) (75,099,000) (141,974,000) 3.03 Gross Profit 57,681,000 130,992,000 95,861,000 170,627,000 3.04 Operating Expenses / Income (15,710,000) (28,824,000) 573,000 (8,795,000) 3.04.01 Selling Expenses (5,947,000) (12,291,000) (6,136,000) (12,295,000) 3.04.02 General and Administrative Expenses (1,921,000) (3,776,000) (1,589,000) (3,148,000) 3.04.05 Other Operating Expenses (7,736,000) (12,832,000) 8,352,000 4,886,000 3.04.05.01 Other Taxes (1,632,000) (2,671,000) (455,000) (766,000) 3.04.05.02 Research and Development Expenses (850,000) (1,650,000) (1,080,000) (2,161,000) 3.04.05.03 Exploration Costs (945,000) (1,762,000) (196,000) (604,000) 3.04.05.05 Other Operating Expenses, Net (2,363,000) (4,787,000) 10,930,000 9,260,000 3.04.05.07 Impairment of Assets Reversals (Charges) (1,946,000) (1,962,000) (847,000) (843,000) 3.04.06 Share of Profit / Gains on Interest in Equity-Accounted Investments (106,000) 75,000 (54,000) 1,762,000 3.05 Net Income Before Financial Results and Income Taxes 41,971,000 102,168,000 96,434,000 161,832,000 3.06 Finance Income (Expenses), Net (269,000) (3,469,000) (15,757,000) (12,774,000) 3.06.01 Finance Income 2,553,000 4,972,000 3,054,000 4,414,000 3.06.01.01 Finance Income 2,553,000 4,972,000 3,054,000 4,414,000 3.06.02 Finance Expenses (2,822,000) (8,441,000) (18,811,000) (17,188,000) 3.06.02.01 Finance Expenses (4,295,000) (8,682,000) (4,691,000) (8,660,000) 3.06.02.02 Foreign Exchange and Inflation Indexation Charges, Net 1,473,000 241,000 (14,120,000) (8,528,000) 3.07 Net Income Before Income Taxes 41,702,000 98,699,000 80,677,000 149,058,000 3.08 Income Tax and Social Contribution (12,766,000) (31,456,000) (26,193,000) (49,791,000) 3.08.01 Current (8,763,000) (23,955,000) (26,057,000) (39,520,000) 3.08.02 Deferred (4,003,000) (7,501,000) (136,000) (10,271,000) 3.09 Net Income from Continuing Operations 28,936,000 67,243,000 54,484,000 99,267,000 3.11 Income / (Loss) for the Period 28,936,000 67,243,000 54,484,000 99,267,000 3.11.01 Attributable to Shareholders of Petrobras 28,782,000 66,938,000 54,330,000 98,891,000 3.11.02 Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 154,000 305,000 154,000 376,000 3.99.01 Income per Share 3.99.01.01 Ordinary Shares 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58 3.99.01.02 Preferred Shares 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58 3.99.02 Diluted Income per Share 3.99.02.01 Ordinary Shares 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58 3.99.02.02 Preferred Shares 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58

13

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Consolidated Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Comprehensive Income (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Accumulated of the Current Quarter 04/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Current Year 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Previous Quarter 04/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 Accumulated of the Previous Year 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 4.01 Net Income for the Period 28,936,000 67,243,000 54,484,000 99,267,000 4.02 Other Comprehensive Income 298,000 1,632,000 7,898,000 10,198,000 4.02.01 Actuarial Gains (Losses) on Post-employment Defined Benefits Plans − (570,000) − − 4.02.02 Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution on Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Defined Benefits Plans − 194,000 − − 4.02.03 Translation Adjustments in investees (14,693,000) (22,475,000) 26,224,000 (17,076,000) 4.02.07 Unrealized Gains / (Losses) on Cash Flow Hedge - Recognized in Shareholders' Equity 16,534,000 24,225,000 (32,407,000) 27,501,000 4.02.08 Unrealized Gains / (Losses) on Cash Flow Hedge - Reclassified to Profit and Loss 5,337,000 11,329,000 5,442,000 12,663,000 4.02.09 Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution on Cash Flow Hedge (7,436,000) (12,088,000) 9,168,000 (13,656,000) 4.02.10 Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Equity-Accounted Investments 556,000 1,017,000 (529,000) 766,000 4.03 Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 29,234,000 68,875,000 62,382,000 109,465,000 4.03.01 Attributable to Shareholders of Petrobras 29,082,000 68,572,000 62,226,000 109,091,000 4.03.02 Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 152,000 303,000 156,000 374,000

14

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Consolidated Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity - 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Share Capital Capital Reserves, Granted Options and Treasury Shares Profit Reserves Retained Earnings / Accumulated Losses Other Comprehensive Income Shareholders' Equity Non-controlling interest Shareholders' Equity Consolidated 5.01 Balance at the Beginning of the Period 205,432,000 3,318,000 128,346,000 − 25,498,000 362,594,000 1,791,000 364,385,000 5.03 Adjusted Opening Balance 205,432,000 3,318,000 128,346,000 − 25,498,000 362,594,000 1,791,000 364,385,000 5.04 Capital Transactions with Owners − − (35,815,000) (24,668,000) − (60,483,000) (496,000) (60,979,000) 5.04.06 Dividends − − (35,815,000) (24,700,000) − (60,515,000) (234,000) (60,749,000) 5.04.08 Capital Transactions − − − − − − (262,000) (262,000) 5.04.11 Capital Transactions − − − 32,000 − 32,000 − 32,000 5.05 Total of Comprehensive Income − − − 66,938,000 1,634,000 68,572,000 303,000 68,875,000 5.05.01 Net Income for the Period − − − 66,938,000 − 66,938,000 305,000 67,243,000 5.05.02 Other Comprehensive Income − − − − 1,634,000 1,634,000 (2,000) 1,632,000 5.07 Balance at the End of the Period 205,432,000 3,318,000 92,531,000 42,270,000 27,132,000 370,683,000 1,598,000 372,281,000

15

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Consolidated Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Share Capital Capital Reserves, Granted Options and Treasury Shares Profit Reserves Retained Earnings / Accumulated Losses Other Comprehensive Income Shareholders' Equity Non-controlling interest Shareholders' Equity Consolidated 5.01 Balance at the Beginning of the Period 205,432,000 3,313,000 164,028,000 − 14,556,000 387,329,000 2,252,000 389,581,000 5.03 Adjusted Opening Balance 205,432,000 3,313,000 164,028,000 − 14,556,000 387,329,000 2,252,000 389,581,000 5.04 Capital Transactions with Owners − 5,000 (44,842,000) (41,038,000) − (85,875,000) (319,000) (86,194,000) 5.04.06 Dividends − − (44,842,000) (41,038,000) − (85,880,000) (223,000) (86,103,000) 5.04.08 Capital Transactions − 5,000 − − − 5,000 (96,000) (91,000) 5.05 Total of Comprehensive Income − − − 98,891,000 10,200,000 109,091,000 374,000 109,465,000 5.05.01 Net Income for the Period − − − 98,891,000 − 98,891,000 376,000 99,267,000 5.05.02 Other Comprehensive Income − − − − 10,200,000 10,200,000 (2,000) 10,198,000 5.07 Balance at the End of the Period 205,432,000 3,318,000 119,186,000 57,853,000 24,756,000 410,545,000 2,307,000 412,852,000

16

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Consolidated Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Cash Flows - Indirect Method (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Accumulated of the Current Year 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Previous Year 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 6.01 Net cash provided by operating activities 101,510,000 124,628,000 6.01.01 Cash provided by operating activities 138,054,000 183,498,000 6.01.01.01 Net Income for the period 67,243,000 99,267,000 6.01.01.02 Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense) 3,848,000 3,210,000 6.01.01.03 Results of equity-accounted investments (75,000) (1,762,000) 6.01.01.04 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 31,268,000 33,600,000 6.01.01.05 Impairment of assets (reversal) 1,962,000 843,000 6.01.01.06 Exploratory expenditures write-offs 197,000 455,000 6.01.01.07 Losses on legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings 2,680,000 2,792,000 6.01.01.08 Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges 4,483,000 14,178,000 6.01.01.10 Allowance (Reversals) for expected credit losses 174,000 195,000 6.01.01.11 Inventory write-back to net realizable value 22,000 15,000 6.01.01.13 Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs 2,245,000 1,497,000 6.01.01.15 Income Taxes 31,456,000 49,791,000 6.01.01.16 Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas (143,000) (14,243,000) 6.01.01.17 Disposal/write-offs of assets, remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control and reclassification of CTA (5,993,000) (4,300,000) 6.01.01.18 PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation − (18,000) 6.01.01.19 Early termination and cash outflows revision of lease agreements (1,313,000) (2,022,000) 6.01.02 Decrease / (increase) in assets / increase/ (decrease) in liabilities (4,267,000) (33,421,000) 6.01.02.01 Trade and other receivables, net 5,940,000 247,000 6.01.02.02 Inventories 5,629,000 (10,252,000) 6.01.02.03 Judicial deposits (3,981,000) (4,368,000) 6.01.02.05 Other assets 1,371,000 (2,965,000) 6.01.02.06 Trade payables (1,541,000) (1,092,000) 6.01.02.07 Other taxes (4,858,000) (5,070,000) 6.01.02.08 Pension and medical benefits (2,273,000) (8,721,000) 6.01.02.09 Provisions for legal proceedings (1,111,000) (880,000) 6.01.02.10 Other Employee Benefits (1,092,000) (1,775,000) 6.01.02.12 Provision for Decommissioning Costs (1,714,000) (1,424,000) 6.01.02.14 Other liabilities (637,000) 2,879,000 6.01.03 Others (32,277,000) (25,449,000) 6.01.03.01 Income Taxes Paid (32,277,000) (25,449,000) 6.02 Net cash used in investing activities (9,741,000) 11,744,000 6.02.01 Acquisition of PP&E and intangibles assets (26,981,000) (20,721,000) 6.02.02 Acquisition of equity interests (88,000) (98,000) 6.02.03 Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment 17,521,000 17,055,000 6.02.04 Divestment (investment) in marketable securities (2,569,000) (10,536,000) 6.02.05 Dividends received 344,000 1,213,000 6.02.08 Financial compensation for Co-participation Agreement 2,032,000 24,831,000 6.03 Net cash used in financing activities (79,765,000) (106,160,000) 6.03.01 Changes in non-controlling interest (264,000) (93,000) 6.03.02 Proceeds from financing 315,000 1,645,000 6.03.03 Repayment of principal - finance debt (7,554,000) (27,040,000) 6.03.04 Repayment of interest - finance debt (5,115,000) (4,740,000) 6.03.05 Dividends paid to shareholders of Petrobras (52,398,000) (62,029,000) 6.03.06 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (249,000) (290,000) 6.03.08 Settlement of lease liabilities (14,500,000) (13,613,000) 6.04 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,845,000) (3,346,000) 6.05 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,159,000 26,866,000 6.05.01 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 41,723,000 58,482,000 6.05.02 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 49,882,000 85,348,000

17

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Consolidated Interim Accounting Information / Statement of Added Value (R$ Thousand)

Account Code Account Description Accumulated of the Current Year 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023 Accumulated of the Previous Year 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022 7.01 Sales Revenues 333,844,000 413,029,000 7.01.01 Sales of Goods and Services 292,560,000 373,772,000 7.01.02 Other Revenues 17,186,000 22,006,000 7.01.03 Revenues Related to the Construction of Assets to be Used in Own Operations 24,272,000 17,446,000 7.01.04 Allowance for expected credit losses (174,000) (195,000) 7.02 Inputs Acquired from Third Parties (122,209,000) (114,396,000) 7.02.01 Cost of Sales (49,958,000) (67,181,000) 7.02.02 Materials, Power, Third-Party Services and Other Operating Expenses (51,363,000) (24,347,000) 7.02.03 Impairment Charges / Reversals of Assets (1,962,000) (843,000) 7.02.04 Others (18,926,000) (22,025,000) 7.02.04.01 Tax Credits on Inputs Acquired from Third Parties (18,904,000) (22,010,000) 7.02.04.02 Inventory Write-Down to Net Realizable Value (22,000) (15,000) 7.03 Gross Added Value 211,635,000 298,633,000 7.04 Retentions (36,046,000) (37,117,000) 7.04.01 Depreciation, Amortization and Depletion (36,046,000) (37,117,000) 7.05 Net Added Value Produced 175,589,000 261,516,000 7.06 Transferred Added Value 6,644,000 7,811,000 7.06.01 Share of Profit of Equity-Accounted Investments 75,000 1,762,000 7.06.02 Finance Income 4,972,000 4,414,000 7.06.03 Others 1,597,000 1,635,000 7.06.03.01 Rentals, royalties and others 1,597,000 1,635,000 7.07 Total Added Value to be Distributed 182,233,000 269,327,000 7.08 Distribution of Added Value 182,233,000 269,327,000 7.08.01 Employee Compensation 15,477,000 13,809,000 7.08.01.01 Salaries 9,861,000 8,976,000 7.08.01.02 Fringe Benefits 5,064,000 4,334,000 7.08.01.03 Unemployment Benefits (FGTS) 552,000 499,000 7.08.02 Taxes and Contributions 84,839,000 132,922,000 7.08.02.01 Federal 67,644,000 107,816,000 7.08.02.02 State 16,844,000 24,671,000 7.08.02.03 Municipal 351,000 435,000 7.08.03 Return on Third-Party Capital 14,674,000 23,329,000 7.08.03.01 Interest 11,423,000 19,872,000 7.08.03.02 Rental Expenses 3,251,000 3,457,000 7.08.04 Return on Shareholders' Equity 67,243,000 99,267,000 7.08.04.01 Interest on Capital 8,721,000 5,633,000 7.08.04.02 Dividends 15,979,000 35,405,000 7.08.04.03 Retained Earnings / (Losses) for the Period 42,238,000 57,853,000 7.08.04.04 Non-controlling Interests on Retained Earnings / (Losses) 305,000 376,000

18

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

1. Basis of preparation

These interim financial statements present the significant changes in the period, avoiding repetition of certain notes to the financial statements previously reported, and present the consolidated information, considering Management's understanding that it provides a comprehensive view of the Company's financial position and operational performance, complemented by certain information of the Parent Company. Hence, this interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which include the full set of notes.

The consolidated and individual interim financial information of the company was prepared and is presented in accordance with the Technical Pronouncement - CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Statement, issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), and related to IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). All relevant information pertaining to the financial statements, and only these, are being evidenced, and correspond to those used in the management of the company's Management.

These interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on August 3, 2023.

2. Summary of significant accounting policies

The same accounting policies and methods of computation were followed in these consolidated interim financial statements as those followed in the preparation of the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The accounting standards that came into effect on January 1st, 2023 did not have a material effect on these individual and consolidated quarterly information.

3. Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities

3.1. Cash and cash equivalents

They include cash, available bank deposits and short-term financial investments with high liquidity, which meet the definition of cash and cash equivalents.

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Cash at bank and in hand 539 1,126 Short-term financial investments - In Brazil Brazilian interbank deposit rate investment funds and other short-term deposits 3,749 14,414 Other investment funds 919 1,277 4,668 15,691 - Abroad Time deposits 26,368 12,458 Automatic investing accounts and interest checking accounts 18,286 12,339 Other financial investments 21 109 44,675 24,906 Total short-term financial investments 49,343 40,597 Total cash and cash equivalents 49,882 41,723

Short-term financial investments in Brazil primarily consist of investments in funds holding Brazilian Federal Government Bonds that can be redeemed immediately, as well as reverse repurchase agreements that mature within three months as of the date of their acquisition. Short-term financial investments abroad comprise time deposits that mature in three months or less from the date of their acquisition, highly-liquid automatic investment accounts, interest checking accounts and other short-term fixed income instruments.

19

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

3.2. Marketable securities

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Fair value through profit or loss 4,360 3,722 Amortized cost - Bank Deposit Certificates and time deposits 21,873 18,647 Amortized cost - Others 254 260 Total 26,487 22,629 Current 11,103 14,470 Non-current 15,384 8,159

Marketable securities classified as fair value through profit or loss refer mainly to investments in Brazilian Federal Government Bonds (amounts determined by level 1 of the fair value hierarchy). These financial investments have maturities of more than three months.

Securities classified as amortized cost refer to investments in Brazil in post-fixed Bank Deposit Certificates with daily liquidity, with maturities between one and two years, and to investments abroad in time deposits with maturities of more than three months from the contracting date.

4. Sales revenues

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Gross sales 136,729 292,560 201,389 373,772 Sales taxes (1) (22,889) (39,652) (30,429) (61,171) Sales revenues 113,840 252,908 170,960 312,601 Diesel 35,099 78,249 52,603 91,478 Gasoline 18,700 37,889 21,187 40,591 Liquefied petroleum gas 4,712 9,541 7,074 13,246 Jet fuel 5,461 12,763 6,899 12,075 Naphtha 2,132 4,617 3,555 6,737 Fuel oil (including bunker fuel) 1,294 2,780 1,734 3,645 Other oil products 5,584 11,217 7,949 14,599 Subtotal oil products 72,982 157,056 101,001 182,371 Natural gas 7,083 15,010 9,649 18,677 Crude oil 6,756 13,772 13,251 22,398 Nitrogen products and renewables 122 231 466 809 Breakage 1,072 2,214 834 1,373 Electricity 756 1,326 534 2,087 Services, agency and others 1,394 2,661 1,508 2,747 Domestic market 90,165 192,270 127,243 230,462 Exports 21,950 56,964 40,401 75,511 Crude oil 14,416 43,225 27,589 52,632 Fuel oil (including bunker fuel) 6,580 11,952 11,224 21,089 Other oil products and other products 954 1,787 1,588 1,790 Sales abroad(2) 1,725 3,674 3,316 6,628 Foreign Market 23,675 60,638 43,717 82,139 Sales revenues 113,840 252,908 170,960 312,601 (1) Includes, mainly, CIDE, PIS, COFINS and ICMS (VAT). (2) Sales revenues from operations outside of Brazil, including trading and excluding exports. Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Brazil 90,165 192,270 127,243 230,462 Domestic market 90,165 192,270 127,243 230,462 China 4,846 17,792 7,581 15,766 Americas (except United States) 6,107 13,501 10,699 19,371 Europe 3,455 10,459 10,141 16,653 Asia (except China and Singapore) 3,642 7,844 2,321 4,923 United States 3,658 6,578 6,032 11,941 Singapore 1,961 4,455 6,935 13,470 Others 6 9 8 15 Foreign market 23,675 60,638 43,717 82,139 Sales revenues 113,840 252,908 170,960 312,601

In the period from January to June 2023, the revenues of two clients in the Refining, Transportation and Marketing (RTM) segment individually represent 16% and 11% of the company's revenues. In the same period of 2022, only one customer in the RTM segment represented 14% of the company's total revenue.

20

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

5. Costs and expenses by nature

5.1. Cost of sales

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Raw material, products for resale, materials and third-party services (1) (28,153) (65,010) (39,525) (69,782) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,652) (25,096) (13,677) (27,093) Production taxes (13,345) (27,802) (19,828) (40,974) Employee compensation (2,009) (4,008) (2,069) (4,125) Total (56,159) (121,916) (75,099) (141,974) (1) It Includes short-term leases and inventory turnover.

5.2. Selling expenses

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Materials, third-party services, freight, rent and other related costs (5,070) (10,399) (4,922) (9,889) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (764) (1,541) (1,066) (2,104) Allowance for expected credit losses 21 (86) (30) (70) Employee compensation (134) (265) (118) (232) Total (5,947) (12,291) (6,136) (12,295)

5.3. General and administrative expenses

Consolidated Apr-Jun 2023 Jan-Jun Apr-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Employee compensation (1,209) (2,398) (1,060) (2,096) Materials, third-party services, rent and other related costs (555) (1,084) (411) (814) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (157) (294) (118) (238) Total (1,921) (3,776) (1,589) (3,148)

6. Other income and expenses

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operating expenses (2,971) (5,565) (2,520) (4,472) Pension and medical benefits - retirees (1,465) (2,925) (1,245) (2,487) Losses related to legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings (1,361) (2,680) (1,485) (2,792) Variable compensation program (649) (1,374) (638) (1,256) Profit Sharing (158) (338) (168) (329) Gains (losses) on decommissioning of returned/abandoned areas (58) (61) (15) (140) Results from co-participation agreements in bid areas (1) 143 14,243 14,243 Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives (47) 363 (809) (1,091) Amounts recovered from Lava Jato investigation (1) 20 483 − 60 Government grants 358 896 616 1,001 Early termination and cash outflows revision of lease agreements 445 1,313 882 2,022 Expenses/Reimbursements from E&P partnership operations 588 1,423 638 776 Results on disposal/write-offs of assets and on remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control 3,416 5,993 1,828 4,300 Others (2) (480) (2,458) (397) (575) Total (2,363) (4,787) 10,930 9,260 (1) Up to the year ended December 31, 2022, the amount recovered of R$ 6,719 was recognized through collaboration and leniency agreements entered into with individuals and legal entities. (2) It includes, in 2023, expenses with compensation for the termination of a vessel charter agreement in the amount of R$ 1,654.

21

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

7. Net finance income (expense)

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Finance income 2,553 4,972 3,054 4,414 Income from investments and marketable securities (Government Bonds) 2,101 3,833 1,821 2,665 Others 452 1,139 1,233 1,749 Finance expenses (4,295) (8,682) (4,691) (8,660) Interest on finance debt (2,537) (5,349) (3,396) (6,180) Unwinding of discount on lease liabilities (1,973) (3,835) (1,644) (3,170) Discount and premium on repurchase of debt securities − − (404) (538) Capitalized borrowing costs 1,573 2,981 1,464 2,708 Unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs (1,085) (2,184) (675) (1,357) Others (273) (295) (36) (123) Foreign exchange gains (losses) and indexation charges 1,473 241 (14,120) (8,528) Foreign Exchange(1) 7,402 11,572 (8,184) 4,351 Reclassification of hedge accounting to the Statement of Income (1) (5,337) (11,329) (5,442) (12,663) Monetary restatement of anticipated dividends and dividends payable (1,987) (2,151) (1,335) (1,336) Recoverable taxes inflation indexation income 150 485 119 227 Others 1,245 1,664 722 893 Total (269) (3,469) (15,757) (12,774) (1) For more information, see notes 27.3a and 27.3c.

8. Net income by operating segment

In 2022, Petrobras implemented changes to its financial reporting system, according to the metric approved by the Executive Board. These changes did not change the allocation of Petrobras' reportable operating segments (E&P, RT&M and G&P). However, the measurement of certain components of the operating segments and of Corporate and other businesses was changed as following:

· trade and other receivables, recoverable income taxes and other recoverable taxes, previously allocated to operating segments, are now presented in Corporate and other businesses. Expected credit losses are now also presented in Corporate and other businesses;

· losses with commodity derivatives (within other income and expenses, net), previously presented in Corporate and other businesses, are now presented in operating segments;

· general and administrative expenses related to logistics and fuel sales, previously presented in Corporate and other businesses, are now disclosed in the RT&M segment.

This information reflects the Company's current management model and is used by the Board of Executive Officers (Chief Operating Decision Maker - CODM) to make decisions regarding resource allocation and performance evaluation.

In this context, the information by operating segment from January to June 2022 has been restated for comparison purposes, as follows:

Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment - Jan-Jun/2022 Reclassified Exploration and Production (E&P) Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M) Gas & Power (G&P) Corporate and other businesses Eliminations Total Net income (loss) of the period disclosed in Jan-Jun/2022 94,633 23,974 604 (12,919) (7,025) 99,267 Changes in the measurement (16) (884) 49 851 − − Net income (loss) of the period reclassified - Jan-Jun/2022 94,617 23,090 653 (12,068) (7,025) 99,267

Net income (loss) of the period disclosed in Apr-Jun/2022 53,322 13,629 1,929 (11,603) (2,793) 54,484 Changes in the measurement (8) (618) 29 597 − − Net income (loss) of the period reclassified - Apr-Jun/2022 53,314 13,011 1,958 (11,006) (2,793) 54,484

22

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

8.1. Net income by operating segment

Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment - Apr-Jun/2023

Exploration and Production Refining, Transportation & Marketing Gas & Power Corporate and other business Eliminations Total Sales revenues 72,922 104,328 13,701 430 (77,541) 113,840 Intersegments 71,770 1,823 3,938 10 (77,541) − Third parties 1,152 102,505 9,763 420 − 113,840 Cost of sales (30,276) (95,709) (8,051) (431) 78,308 (56,159) Gross profit 42,646 8,619 5,650 (1) 767 57,681 Expenses (2,707) (5,682) (3,795) (3,399) (21) (15,604) Selling (20) (2,525) (3,388) 7 (21) (5,947) General and administrative (86) (417) (85) (1,333) − (1,921) Exploration costs (945) − − − − (945) Research and development (625) (59) (3) (163) − (850) Other taxes (1,634) 482 (44) (436) − (1,632) Impairment (148) (1,943) − 145 − (1,946) Other income and expenses 751 (1,220) (275) (1,619) − (2,363) Net income (loss) before financial results and income taxes 39,939 2,937 1,855 (3,400) 746 42,077 Net finance income (expenses) − − − (269) − (269) Results in equity-accounted investments 92 (340) 83 59 − (106) Net Income (loss) before income taxes 40,031 2,597 1,938 (3,610) 746 41,702 Income taxes (13,579) (998) (631) 2,695 (253) (12,766) Net income (loss) of the period 26,452 1,599 1,307 (915) 493 28,936 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 26,456 1,599 1,212 (978) 493 28,782 Non-controlling interests (4) − 95 63 − 154 26,452 1,599 1,307 (915) 493 28,936

Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment - Apr-Jun/2022 - Reclassified

Exploration and Production Refining, Transportation & Marketing Gas & Power Corporate and other business Eliminations Total Sales revenues 108,041 157,429 18,390 743 (113,643) 170,960 Intersegments 106,229 2,449 4,971 (6) (113,643) − Third parties 1,812 154,980 13,419 749 − 170,960 Cost of sales (40,228) (131,897) (11,677) (729) 109,432 (75,099) Gross profit 67,813 25,532 6,713 14 (4,211) 95,861 Expenses 12,537 (5,100) (3,964) (2,825) (21) 627 Selling (20) (2,289) (3,759) (47) (21) (6,136) General and administrative (61) (336) (85) (1,107) − (1,589) Exploration costs (196) − − − − (196) Research and development (939) (10) (3) (128) − (1,080) Other taxes (117) (90) (42) (206) − (455) Impairment (625) (222) − − − (847) Other income and expenses 14,495 (2,153) (75) (1,337) − 10,930 Net income (loss) before financial results and income taxes 80,350 20,432 2,749 (2,811) (4,232) 96,488 Net finance income (expenses) − − − (15,757) − (15,757) Results in equity-accounted investments 282 (474) 143 (5) − (54) Net Income (loss) before income taxes 80,632 19,958 2,892 (18,573) (4,232) 80,677 Income taxes (27,318) (6,947) (934) 7,567 1,439 (26,193) Net income (loss) of the period 53,314 13,011 1,958 (11,006) (2,793) 54,484 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 53,319 13,011 1,825 (11,032) (2,793) 54,330 Non-controlling interests (5) − 133 26 − 154 53,314 13,011 1,958 (11,006) (2,793) 54,484

23

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment - Jan-Jun/2023 Exploration and Production Refining, Transportation & Marketing Gas & Power Corporate and other business Eliminations Total Sales revenues 154,644 233,380 28,524 818 (164,458) 252,908 Intersegments 152,037 4,285 8,119 17 (164,458) − Third parties 2,607 229,095 20,405 801 − 252,908 Cost of sales (63,419) (209,312) (15,672) (829) 167,316 (121,916) Gross profit 91,225 24,068 12,852 (11) 2,858 130,992 Expenses (3,345) (11,823) (7,846) (5,841) (44) (28,899) Selling (55) (5,300) (6,778) (114) (44) (12,291) General and administrative (172) (822) (164) (2,618) − (3,776) Exploration costs (1,762) − − − − (1,762) Research and development (1,270) (69) (10) (301) − (1,650) Other taxes (1,724) (76) (90) (781) − (2,671) Impairment (78) (2,029) − 145 − (1,962) Other income and expenses 1,716 (3,527) (804) (2,172) − (4,787) Net income (loss) before financial results and income taxes 87,880 12,245 5,006 (5,852) 2,814 102,093 Net finance income (expenses) − − − (3,469) − (3,469) Results in equity-accounted investments 186 (274) 106 57 − 75 Net Income (loss) before income taxes 88,066 11,971 5,112 (9,264) 2,814 98,699 Income taxes (29,879) (4,163) (1,702) 5,245 (957) (31,456) Net income (loss) of the period 58,187 7,808 3,410 (4,019) 1,857 67,243 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 58,198 7,808 3,222 (4,147) 1,857 66,938 Non-controlling interests (11) − 188 128 − 305 58,187 7,808 3,410 (4,019) 1,857 67,243

Consolidated Statement of Income by operating segment - Jan-Jun/2022 - Reclassified Exploration and Production Refining, Transportation & Marketing Gas & Power Corporate and other business Eliminations Total Sales revenues 210,608 285,905 36,045 1,401 (221,358) 312,601 Intersegments 207,178 4,707 9,461 12 (221,358) − Third parties 3,430 281,198 26,584 1,389 − 312,601 Cost of sales (80,340) (244,062) (26,949) (1,378) 210,755 (141,974) Gross profit 130,268 41,843 9,096 23 (10,603) 170,627 Expenses 12,274 (8,284) (8,550) (5,956) (41) (10,557) Selling (29) (4,412) (7,711) (102) (41) (12,295) General and administrative (129) (660) (169) (2,190) − (3,148) Exploration costs (604) − − − − (604) Research and development (1,848) (23) (17) (273) − (2,161) Other taxes (193) (129) (94) (350) − (766) Impairment (618) (222) 3 (6) − (843) Other income and expenses 15,695 (2,838) (562) (3,035) − 9,260 Net income (loss) before financial results and income taxes 142,542 33,559 546 (5,933) (10,644) 160,070 Net finance income (expenses) − − − (12,774) − (12,774) Results in equity-accounted investments 539 941 292 (10) − 1,762 Net Income (loss) before income taxes 143,081 34,500 838 (18,717) (10,644) 149,058 Income taxes (48,464) (11,410) (185) 6,649 3,619 (49,791) Net income (loss) of the period 94,617 23,090 653 (12,068) (7,025) 99,267 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 94,628 23,090 384 (12,186) (7,025) 98,891 Non-controlling interests (11) − 269 118 − 376 94,617 23,090 653 (12,068) (7,025) 99,267

The balance of depreciation, depletion and amortization by business segment is shown below:

24

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Exploration and Production Refining, Transportation & Marketing Gas & Power Corporate and other business Total Apr-Jun/2023 12,319 2,972 645 146 16,082 Apr-Jun/2022 13,701 2,662 481 152 16,996 Exploration and Production Refining, Transportation & Marketing Gas & Power Corporate and other business Total Jan-Jun/2023 23,821 5,871 1,288 288 31,268 Jan-Jun/2022 26,642 5,653 1,043 262 33,600

8.2. Assets by operating segment

Exploration and Production (E&P) Refining, Transportation & Marketing (RT&M) Gas & Power (G&P) Corporate and other business Elimina-tions Total Consolidated assets by operating segment - 06.30.2023 Current assets 12,249 52,094 2,210 93,315 (23,052) 136,816 Non-current assets 622,083 113,871 30,931 86,758 − 853,643 Long-term receivables 37,865 10,016 487 74,386 − 122,754 Investments 1,925 4,953 773 270 − 7,921 Property, plant and equipment 568,692 98,294 29,272 10,389 − 706,647 Operating assets 500,426 84,005 18,051 8,295 − 610,777 Under construction 68,266 14,289 11,221 2,094 − 95,870 Intangible assets 13,601 608 399 1,713 − 16,321 Total Assets 634,332 165,965 33,141 180,073 (23,052) 990,459 Consolidated assets by operating segment - 12.31.2022 Current assets 27,259 62,794 2,041 98,422 (27,464) 163,052 Non-current assets 579,735 116,858 37,533 79,531 − 813,657 Long-term receivables 33,140 9,450 492 67,640 − 110,722 Investments 1,976 5,098 905 193 − 8,172 Property, plant and equipment 531,550 101,728 35,747 10,157 − 679,182 Operating assets 480,481 87,925 25,085 8,267 − 601,758 Under construction 51,069 13,803 10,662 1,890 − 77,424 Intangible assets 13,069 582 389 1,541 − 15,581 Total Assets 606,994 179,652 39,574 177,953 (27,464) 976,709

9. Trade and other receivables

9.1. Trade and other receivables, net

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Receivables from contracts with customers Third parties 22,209 27,184 Related parties Investees (note 28.5) 570 486 Subtotal 22,779 27,670 Other trade receivables Third parties Receivables from divestments and Transfer of Rights Agreement (1) 7,820 10,026 Lease receivables 1,824 2,054 Other receivables 2,810 3,993 Related parties Petroleum and alcohol accounts - receivables from Brazilian Government 3,285 3,143 Subtotal 15,739 19,216 Total trade receivables 38,518 46,886 Expected credit losses (ECL) - Third parties (7,812) (8,000) Expected credit losses (ECL) - Related parties (14) (15) Total trade receivables, net 30,692 38,871 Current 21,041 26,142 Non-current 9,651 12,729 (1) On 06.30.2023, refers mainly to receivables for the operations of Atapu, Sépia, Carmópolis, Roncador, Miranga, Baúna, Pampo and Enchova, Breitener and Polo Potiguar.

25

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Accounts receivable are classified in the amortized cost category, except for certain receivables with final price formation after the transfer of control of products that depend on the variation in the value of the commodity, classified in the category fair value through profit or loss, whose value on June 30, 2023 totaled R$ 2,530 (R$ 2,451 as of December 31, 2022).

The balance of receivables from divestments was reduced mainly by earn out receipts related to Sépia and Atapu (R$ 2,007) and Baúna (R$ 438).

9.2. Aging of trade and other receivables - third parties

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Trade receivables Expected credit losses (ECL) Trade receivables Expected credit losses (ECL) Current 25,573 (259) 33,778 (203) Overdue: Until 3 months 527 (178) 986 (252) 3 - 6 months 188 (169) 159 (143) 6 - 12 months 483 (297) 330 (265) More than 12 months 7,892 (6,909) 8,004 (7,137) Total 34,663 (7,812) 43,257 (8,000)

9.3. Changes in provision for expected credit losses - third parties and related parties

Consolidated 2023 Jan-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Opening balance 8,015 8,083 Additions 475 370 Reversals (243) (196) Write-offs (166) (104) Cumulative translation adjustment (255) (233) Closing balance 7,826 7,920 Current 1,364 994 Non-current 6,462 6,926

10. Inventories

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Crude oil 15,507 19,505 Oil products 13,943 17,102 Intermediate products 2,704 3,063 Natural gas and LNG (1) 609 706 Biofuels 61 75 Fertilizers 7 19 Total products 32,831 40,470 Materials, suppliers and others 6,410 5,334 Total 39,241 45,804 (1) Liquefied Natural Gas

Consolidated inventories are presented net of losses for adjustment to their net realizable value, these adjustments being mainly due to fluctuations in international oil prices and their oil products and, they are recognized in the statement of income for the period as cost of sales. In the period from January to June 2023, there was a R$ 22 loss within cost of sales, adjusting inventories to net realizable value (a R$ 15 loss within cost of sales in the period from January to June 2022).

As of June 30, 2023, the company has a volume of oil and/or oil product inventories given as guarantee of the Term of Financial Commitments (TFC) related to the PPSP-R, PPSP R pre 70 and PPSP NR pre 70 Pension plans, signed in 2008 with Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social - Petros, in the estimated amount of R$ 4.239, after deducting the partial early settlement.

26

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

11. Trade payables

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Third parties in Brazil 17,224 18,248 Third parties abroad 8,910 10,096 Related parties 34 163 Total in current liabilities 26,168 28,507

12.Taxes 12.1.Income tax and social contribution Current taxes

Income tax and social contribution Consolidated Current assets Current liabilities Non-current liabilities 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Taxes in Brazil Income taxes 960 833 695 13,074 − − Income taxes - Tax settlement programs − − 271 259 1,518 1,578 960 833 966 13,333 1,518 1,578 Taxes abroad 17 26 1,780 1,712 − − Total 977 859 2,746 15,045 1,518 1,578

Reconciliation between statutory tax rate and effective tax expense rate

The reconciliation of taxes calculated according to nominal rates and the amount of registered taxes are shown below:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Net income before income taxes 41,702 98,699 80,677 149,058 Nominal income taxes computed based on Brazilian statutory corporate tax rates (34%) (14,179) (33,558) (27,430) (50,680) Adjustments to arrive at the effective tax rate: Interest on capital 2,965 2,965 1,899 1,895 Different jurisdictional tax rates for companies abroad (683) 595 1,009 2,043 Brazilian income taxes on income of companies incorporated outside Brazil (1) (492) (1,018) (1,613) (3,155) Tax incentives 161 383 8 51 Tax loss carryforwards (unrecognized tax losses) (61) (89) (48) (36) Non-taxable income (non-deductible expenses), net (5) 28 185 319 Post-retirement benefit (495) (896) (218) (940) Results of equity-accounted investments in Brazil and abroad (35) 25 (12) 621 Others 58 109 27 91 Income tax expenses (12,766) (31,456) (26,193) (49,791) Deferred income taxes (4,003) (7,501) (136) (10,271) Current income taxes (8,763) (23,955) (26,057) (39,520) Effective tax rate of income taxes 30.6% 31.9% 32.5% 33.4%

(1) Income tax and social contribution in Brazil referring to income earned in the years by investees abroad, according to provisions provided for in Law No. 12,973 / 2014.

27

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Deferred income taxes - non-current

The table below shows the movement in the periods:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Opening balance (30,878) (3,486) Recognized in income of the period (7,501) (10,271) Recognized in shareholders' equity (11,894) (13,656) Cummulative Translation Adjustment (108) (31) Use of tax credits − (5,819) Others 123 17 Final balance (50,258) (33,246)

The table below shows the composition and basis for realization of deferred tax assets and liabilities:

Consolidated

Nature Basis for realization 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Property, plant and equipment - Cost of prospecting and dismantling areas Depreciation, Amortization and Write-off of Assets 4,405 824 Property, plant and equipment - Impairment Amortization, Write-off of Assets and Impairment Reversal 18,187 18,795 Property, plant and equipment - Depreciation, accelerated and linear x unit produced and capitalized charges Depreciation, Amortization and Write-off of Assets (84,630) (80,553) Loans, accounts receivable / payable and financing Payments, Receipts and Consideration (8,698) 4,228 Leases Appropriation of consideration (1,469) 2,266 Provision for lawsuits Payment and reversal of the provision 5,086 4,618 Tax losses Compensation of 30% of taxable income 4,593 4,771 Inventories Sale, Write-Off and Loss 904 1,740 Employee benefits, mainly pension plan Payment and reversal of the provision 7,395 7,918 Others 3,969 4,515 Total (50,258) (30,878) Deferred income taxes - assets 3,233 4,342 Deferred income taxes - liabilities (53,491) (35,220)

Uncertain tax treatments

Between April and July, 2023, the Company received additional charges from the Dutch tax authority, due to a final assessment on the calculation of the Corporate Income Tax (CIT) of subsidiaries in the Netherlands from 2018 to 2020, arising from the valuation for tax purposes of platforms and equipment nationalized under the Repetro tax regime, in the amount of R$ 2,361 (U$S 490 million).

Tax treatments related to 2019 to 2022 of certain subsidiaries have not yet been assessed by this tax authority. Any charges by the Dutch tax authority for those years, on a similar basis to the periods already assessed, could reach the amount of R$ 1,576 (U$S 327 million). Thus, the total amount of these uncertain tax treatments is R$ 3,937 (U$S 817 million).

The Company continue to defend its position, but understands that the tax authority is unlikely to fully accept this tax treatment. Thus, a liability was recognized with a corresponding effect in income taxes within the statement of income statement for the period, by means of the expected value method, constituted by the sum of amounts weighted by the probability of loss.

28

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

12.2. Other taxes

Consolidated

Other taxes Current assets Non-current assets Current liabilities Non-current liabilities (1) 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Taxes in Brazil: Current/Deferred VAT Rate (VAT) 3,493 3,734 2,605 2,470 4,468 3,646 − − Current/Deferred PIS and COFINS 1,572 1,970 13,007 12,323 583 148 567 466 PIS and COFINS - Law 9,718/98 − − 3,491 3,429 − − − − Production taxes/Royalties − − − 8,748 10,416 718 594 Withholding income taxes − − − − 417 779 − − Others (2) 274 218 1,415 1,424 1,414 820 435 471 Total in Brazil 5,339 5,922 20,518 19,646 15,630 15,809 1,720 1,531 Taxes abroad 37 38 59 69 159 97 − − Total 5,376 5,960 20,577 19,715 15,789 15,906 1,720 1,531

(1) The amounts of taxes and contributions in non-current liabilities are classified in "Other liabilities".

(2) Includes, on June 30, 2023, in current liabilities, the amount of R$ 563 referring to the Export Tax on crude oil exports, which was in effect from March 1 to June 30, 2023. During the Export Tax collection period, the company calculated and recorded R$ 1,492 in tax expenses.

13. Employee benefits

Employee benefits are all forms of consideration given by an entity in exchange for service rendered by employees or for the termination of employment. It also includes expenses with directors and other managers. Such benefits include salaries, post-employment benefits, termination benefits and other benefits.

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Liabilities Short-term employee benefits 6,682 7,576 Termination benefits 807 1,005 Post-retirement benefits 60,821 58,675 Total 68,310 67,256 Current 10,594 11,555 Non-current 57,716 55,701

13.1.Short-term benefits

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Variable compensation program - Employees 1,550 2,552 Accrued vacation and christmas bonus 3,440 2,634 Salaries and related charges and other provisions 1,346 1,704 Profit sharing 346 686 Total 6,682 7,576 Current 6,504 7,413 Non-current (1) 178 163

(1) Refers to the balance of the deferral for 4 years of 40% of the PPP portion of the administrators and executive managers.

The company recognized the following amounts in the income statement:

Consolidated Apr-Jun 2023 Jan-Jun Apr-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Costs/Expenses in the statement of income Salaries, vacation, christmas bonus, charges over provisions and others (4,242) (8,120) (3,836) (7,365) Variable compensation program (1) (649) (1,374) (638) (1,256) Profit sharing (1) (158) (338) (168) (329) Manager compensations and charges (17) (29) (11) (26) Total (5,066) (9,861) (4,653) (8,976)

(1) Includes complement/reversion of previous programs.

29

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

13.1.1 Variable compensation program

Performance award program (PPP)

Until June 2023, the company paid the 2022 PPP to employees in the amount of R$2,824 (R$2,620 in the parent company), considering compliance with the company's performance metrics and the individual performance of all employees.

With regard to the 2023 financial year, a proposal for reviewing Petrobras' PPP model is under study. However, in view of the expectation of maintaining a program with a similar nature to that of 2022, Petrobras provisioned, in the period from January to June 2023, R$ 1,247 (R$ 1,192 in the period from January to June 2022) referring to the variable remuneration of 2023 of employees, recorded in other operating expenses and, in the consolidated, R$ 1,367 (R$ 1,256 in the period from January to June 2022) with the other programs of the consolidated companies.

Profit Sharing (PLR)

Until June 2023, the company paid the 2022 PLR to employees in the amount of R$ 678 (R$ 643 in the parent company), considering the PLR ​​2021 2022 rule approved by the Secretaria de Coordenação e Governança das Empresas Estatais (Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies - Sest), of the Federal Government, which covers employees who do not occupy bonuses functions and provides for individual limits according to the remuneration of participants.

In the period from January to June 2023, the company provisioned R$340 (R$328 in the parent company) referring to employees' profit sharing for the year 2023, recorded in other operating expenses. In the period from January to June 2022, the provision was R$ 333 (R$ 300 in the parent company) related to PLR 2022.

13.2.Termination benefits

These are those provided by the termination of the employment contract as a result of: i) the entity's decision to terminate the employee's employment relationship before the normal retirement date; or ii) employee's decision to accept an offer of benefits in exchange for termination of employment.

The company has voluntary termination programs (PDV), incentive retirement (PAI), specific termination programs for the corporate segment and for employees assigned to units in the process of divestment, which basically provide for the same legal and indemnity benefits.

Considering the set of programs, there are 11,745 adhesions accumulated until June 30, 2023 (11,688 adhesions until December 31, 2022).

The change in the provision is shown below:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Opening Balance 1,005 1,950 Effects in the statement of income (27) 29 Enrollments 24 25 Revision of provisions (51) 4 Effect in cash and cash equivalents (171) (805) Use due to termination (171) (805) Saldo final 807 1,174 Current 339 647 Non Current 468 527

The recognition of the provision for expenses with the retirement programs occurs as the employees join.

30

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

The company deferred the payment of indemnities in two installments, the first at the time of termination, together with the legal severance payments, and the second, when applicable, 12 months after the payment of the first installment.

On June 30, 2023, the amount of R$ 146 corresponds to the second installment of 565 employees dismissed and the amount of R$ 661 corresponds to 1,225 employees enrolled in the voluntary termination programs with a forecast of leaving by September 2025, totaling the amount of R$ 807.

13.3.Post-employment benefits

The company maintains a health care plan for its employees in Brazil (active and retired) and their dependents and five other main post-retirement pension benefits (collectively referred to as "company pension plans").

The balances related to post-employment benefits granted to employees are shown below:

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Liabilities Health Care Plan: Saúde Petrobras 31,501 30,330 Petros Pension Plan - Renegotiated (PPSP-R) 18,988 18,813 Petros Pension Plan - Non-renegotiated (PPSP-NR) 5,495 5,431 Petros Pension Plan - Renegotiated - Pre-70 (PPSP-R Pré 70) 2,106 1,484 Petros Pension Plan - Non-renegotiated - Pre-70 (PPSP-NR Pré 70) 1,821 1,767 Petros 2 Pension Plan (PP-2) 910 850 Total 60,821 58,675 Current 3,751 3,750 Non-current 57,070 54,925

Health Care Plan

The health care plan, named "Saúde Petrobras", is managed by the Petrobras Health Association (APS), a non-profit civil association and includes prevention and health care programs. The plan covers all current employees, retirees and is open to new employees.

Benefits are paid by the Company based on the costs incurred by the participants. The financial participation of the Company and the beneficiaries on the expenses is established in the collective bargaining agreement (ACT), being 60% (sixty percent) by the company and 40% (forty percent) by the participants.

Pension plans

The Company's post-retirement plans are managed by Petros Foundation (Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social), which was established by Petrobras (Sponsor) as a nonprofit legal entity governed by private law with administrative and financial autonomy.

The net obligation with pension plans recorded by the company has a different recognition methodology than that applicable to pension funds, regulated by the Conselho Nacional de Previdência Complementar.

The main differences in accounting practices adopted in Brazil (CNPC and CVM) between the Pension Fund and the Sponsor for calculating the actuarial commitment on December 31, 2022 are shown below:

31

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

PPSP-R (1) PPSP-NR (1) Deficit registered by Petros 1,721 1,781 Ordinary and extraordinary future contributions - sponsor 21,977 5,627 Contributions related to the TFC - sponsor 3,608 2,041 Financial assumptions (interest and Inflation rates), adjustment in the value of plan assets and calculation methodology (7,009) (2,251) Net actuarial liability recorded by the Company 20,297 7,198 (1) It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.

On March 29, 2023, the Petros Deliberative Council approved the financial statements of the pension plans for the year ended on December 31, 2022, sponsored by the company.

Deficit Settlement Plan 2021 referring to the PPSP-R plan

On April 1st, 2023, the deficit equation plan (PED) for the 2021 fiscal year of the Petros Renegotiated Plan (PPSP-R) came into effect, with the start of extraordinary charges on the payroll of assets and beneficiaries from April/ 23, after a favorable statement by SEST (the supervisory body of the sponsor Petrobras), which took place on March 17, 2023.

The PED 2021 had already been approved by Petros' Deliberative Council (CD) on November 10, 2022 and the deficit calculated for the 2021 fiscal year of R$ 8,515, must be equated equally between the sponsors and the participants of the PPSP-R, subject to the contribution parity limit, and Petrobras will have the total amount of R$ 4,012, positioned on December 31, 2022, which will be paid in monthly installments for the entire period of existence of the plan.

13.3.1 Amounts in the financial statements related to defined benefit plans

The net actuarial liability represents the company's obligations, net of the fair value of plan assets (when applicable), at present value.

The movement of obligations with pension and health plans with a defined benefit feature is shown below:

Consolidated Pension Plans Health Care Plan PPSP-R (1) PPSP-NR (1) PP2 AMS - Saúde Petrobras Total Balance on December 31, 2022 20,297 7,198 850 30,330 58,675 Recognized in income - cost and expenses 1,221 421 77 2,129 3,848 Current service cost 27 6 26 360 419 Interest cost, net 1,194 415 51 1,769 3,429 Recognized in Equity - other comprehensive income 570 − − − 570 Remeasurement: (Gains) / Actuarial losses (2) 570 − − − 570 Cash effect (994) (304) (17) (958) (2,273) Payment of contributions (923) (275) (17) (958) (2,173) Term of Financial Commitment (TCF) (71) (29) − − (100) Other changes − 1 − − 1 Balance on June 30, 2023 21,094 7,316 910 31,501 60,821 (1) It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70. (2) Refers to the complement of 2022 year.

Consolidated Pension Plans Health Care Plan Other plans PPSP-R (1) PPSP-NR (1) PP2 AMS - Saúde Petrobras Total Balance on December 31, 2021 22,599 6,523 918 25,029 61 55,130 Recognized in income - cost and expenses 1,183 374 83 1,570 − 3,210 Current service cost 25 3 34 270 − 332 Interest cost, net 1,158 371 49 1,300 − 2,878 Cash effects (5,965) (1,917) − (839) − (8,721) Payment of contributions (728) (243) − (839) − (1,810) Term of Financial Commitment (TCF) (5,237) (1,674) − − − (6,911) Other changes − − 4 4 (58) (50) Balance on June 30, 2022 17,817 4,980 1,005 25,764 3 49,569 (1) It includes the balance of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70.

32

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

The net expense with pension and health plans is presented below:

Pension plans Health Care Plan PPSP-R (1) PPSP-NR (1) PP2 AMS - Saúde Petrobras Total Related to active employees (cost and expenses) (116) (23) (36) (748) (923) Related to retired employees (other income and expenses) (1,105) (398) (41) (1,381) (2,925) Expense in the statement of income - Jan-Jun/2023 (1,221) (421) (77) (2,129) (3,848) Related to active employees (cost and expenses) (91) (15) (47) (570) (723) Related to retired employees (other income and expenses) (1,092) (359) (36) (1,000) (2,487) Expense in the statement of income - Jan-Jun/2022 (1,183) (374) (83) (1,570) (3,210) (1) It includes amounts of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70

Pension Plans Health Care Plan PPSP-R (1) PPSP-NR (1) PP2 AMS - Saúde Petrobras Total Related to active employees (cost and expenses) (57) (12) (18) (372) (459) Related to retired employees (other income and expenses) (553) (198) (21) (693) (1,465) Expense in the statement of income - Apr-Jun/2023 (610) (210) (39) (1,065) (1,924) Related to active employees (cost and expenses) (46) (8) (23) (283) (360) Related to retired employees (other income and expenses) (546) (179) (18) (502) (1,245) Expense in the statement of income - Apr-Jun/2022 (592) (187) (41) (785) (1,605) (1) It includes amounts of PPSP-R pre-70 and PPSP-NR pre-70

13.3.2. Contributions

From January to June 2023, the company contributed a total of R$ 2,273 (R$ 8,721 for the period from January to June 2022) to defined benefit plans, which reduced the balance of obligations, as per the table in note 13.3.1. Additionally, it contributed R$522 (R$ 458 for the period from January to June 2022) to the defined contribution portion of the PP2 plan and R$4 of the PP3 plan (R$4 for the period from January to June 2022), which were recognized in costing and in statement of income for the year.

The contribution to the defined benefit portion of the PP-2, which had been suspended since July 2012, was restored in April 2023, pursuant to a decision by the Petros Foundation's Deliberative Council. Thus, a portion of the monthly contribution will be destined to risk coverage (payment of sickness allowance, reclusion allowance, lump sum death benefit and minimum guarantees) to reduce the balance of the actuarial liability.

14. Provisions for legal proceedings, judicial deposits and contingent liabilities

14.1 Provisions for legal proceedings

The company sets up provisions in judicial, administrative and arbitration proceedings in an amount sufficient to cover losses considered probable and for which a reliable estimate can be made. The main actions refer to:

· Labor lawsuits, highlighting: (i) various labor claims; (ii) individual actions to review the methodology for calculating the Minimum Remuneration by Level and Regime (RMNR); and (iii) third-party claims.

· Tax claims including: (i) tax notices for alleged non-compliance with ancillary obligations; (ii) claims relating to benefits previously taken for Brazilian federal tax credits applied that were subsequently alleged to be disallowable; and (iii) claims for alleged non-payment of CIDE on imports of propane and butane.

· Civil claims, in particular: (i) lawsuits related to contracts; (ii) administrative and judicial proceedings that discuss the difference in special participation and royalties in different fields; and (iii) fines imposed by the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (ANP), especially those relating to production measurement systems.

33

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

· Environmental claims, specially: (i) fines relating to an environmental accident in the State of Paraná in 2000; (ii) fines relating to the Company's offshore operation; and (iii) public civil action for oil spill in 2004 in Serra do Mar-São Paulo State Park.

Provisions for legal proceedings are set out as follows:

Consolidated Non-current liabilities 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Labor claims 3,902 3,844 Tax claims 2,581 2,433 Civil claims 9,003 7,847 Environmental claims 1,520 1,579 Total 17,006 15,703 Consolidated 2023 Jan-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Opening Balance 15,703 11,263 Additions, net of reversals 1,700 1,070 Use of provision (1,322) (421) Accruals and charges 947 253 Others (22) (58) Closing balance 17,006 12,107

In the preparation of the interim financial information for the period ended on June 30, 2023, the Company considered all available information concerning legal proceedings in which the Company is a defendant, in order to estimate the amounts of obligations and probability that outflows of resources will be required.

In the period from January to June 2023, the increase in liabilities is mainly due to changes in the following cases: (i) R$770 in the provision for civil litigation involving contractual issues; (ii) R$202 in the provision for civil litigation involving the purchase and sale of assets; (iii) R$126 in the provision for labor claims, partially offset by (iv) a reduction of R$104 due to an agreement involving environmental processes of administrative responsibility.

14.2 Judicial deposits

Judicial deposits made in connection with legal proceedings are set out in the table below according to the nature of the corresponding lawsuits:

Consolidated Non-current assets 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Tax 45,542 41,095 Labor 4,751 4,735 Civil 13,082 10,899 Environmental 551 569 Others 339 373 Total 64,265 57,671

Consolidated 2023 Jan-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Opening Balance 57,671 44,858 Additions 3,971 4,362 Use (243) (225) Accruals and charges 2,898 1,949 Others (32) (50) Closing balance 64,265 50,894

From January to June 2023, the company made judicial deposits in the amount of R$3,971, with emphasis on: (i) R$1,044 referring to production taxes amounts related to the unification of fields (Cernambi, Tupi, Tartaruga Verde and Tartaruga Mestiça); (ii) R$978 referring to Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution Tax for not adding the income of subsidiaries and affiliates domiciled abroad to the parent company's Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution Tax calculation basis; (iii) R$926 referring to the incidence of CIDE, PIS and COFINS related to the chartering of platforms; and (iv) R$457 related to the recalculation of production taxes on the production of the Albacora field.

34

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

14.3 Contingent liabilities

As of June 30, 2023, the contingent liabilities plus interest and monetary restatement, estimated for legal proceedings, whose probability of loss is considered possible, are presented in the following table:

Consolidated Nature 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Tax 170,097 167,457 Labor 46,393 43,163 Civil 42,327 39,381 Environmental 7,232 6,561 Total 266,049 256,562

The main contingent liabilities are:

· Tax matters comprising: i) withholding income tax (IRRF), Contribution of Intervention in the Economic Domain (CIDE), Social Integration Program (PIS) and Contribution to Social Security Financing (COFINS) on remittances for payments of vessel charters; (ii) income from foreign subsidiaries and associates located outside Brazil not included in the computation of taxable income (IRPJ and CSLL); (iii) collection of customs taxes and fines related to imports under the Repetro regime in the Frade consortium; (iv) collection of VAT tax (ICMS) involving several states; (v) collection of PIS and COFINS, resulting from the payment of taxes negotiated with the Brazilian Federal Government, excluding the payment of fines; and (vi) deduction from the PIS and COFINS tax base, including ship-or-pay agreements and chartering of aircraft and vessels.

· Labor matters comprising mainly actions requiring a review of the methodology by which the minimum compensation based on an employee's position and work schedule (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - RMNR) is calculated.

· Civil matters comprising mainly: (i) lawsuits related to contracts; (ii) administrative and judicial proceedings that discuss difference in special participation and royalties in several fields, including unification of fields; and (iii) fines from regulatory agencies, especially the ANP.

· Environmental matters, with emphasis on indemnities and reparations for damages and environmental fines related to the company's operations.

In the period from January to June 2023, the increase in contingent liabilities is mainly due to: (i) R$ 2,335 referring to class actions that require the review of the methodology for calculating the Minimum Remuneration by Level and Regime (RMNR); (ii) R$1,285 referring to the incidence of PIS/COFINS on tax amnesties; (iii) R$1,275 referring to the incidence of CIDE and PIS/COFINS related to the chartering of platforms; (iv) R$1,139 referring to lawsuits involving reversal of ICMS VAT credit; (v) R$1,134 of civil lawsuits involving contractual matters involving foreign subsidiaries; (vi) R$866 referring to administrative and judicial proceedings that discuss the difference in special participation and royalties in different fields, including the unification of fields; (vii) R$831 related to labor claims; (viii) R$691 related to civil litigation involving contractual matters in Brazil; (ix) R$601 referring to the infraction notice, for the collection, by joint liability, of customs taxes and fines resulting from the importation of goods under the Repetro regime, for use in the Frade consortium; (x) R$599 referring to fines from regulatory agencies; and (xi) R$511 referring to Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution (CSLL) for not adding the income of subsidiaries and affiliates domiciled abroad to the parent company's Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution (CSLL) calculation basis. These effects were partially offset mainly by (xii) R$3,391 from the transfer to remote loss due to a favorable decision referring to ICMS VAT tax disputes involving the tax classification of goods; and (xiii) R$509 referring to the levy of ICMS VAT tax on imports.

14.4 RMNR - Minimum Remuneration by Level and Work Regime

There are several lawsuits related to the Minimum Remuneration by Level and Work Regime (RMNR), with the objective of revising its calculation criteria.

The RMNR consists of a guaranteed minimum remuneration for employees, based on salary level, working conditions and geographic location. This compensation policy was created and implemented by Petrobras in 2007 through collective bargaining with union representatives, and approved at employee meetings, being questioned three years after its implementation.

35

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

In 2018, the Superior Labor Court (TST) ruled against the Company, which filed extraordinary appeals against its decision. However, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended the effects of the decision rendered by the TST and determined the national suspension of the ongoing processes related to the RMNR.

On July 29, 2021, a monocratic decision was published in which the Reporting Justice granted the Extraordinary Appeal filed in one of the proceedings to reestablish the judgment that dismissed the copyright requests, accepting the Company's thesis and recognizing the validity of the collective bargaining agreement freely signed between Petrobras and the labor unions, reversing the decision of the TST.

In February 2022, the trial of the grievances filed by the plaintiff and several amici curiae began. Currently, the judgment is in progress in the First Panel of the Federal Supreme Court, with 3 votes in favor of the company, confirming that the prevailing understanding is in the sense of recognizing the validity of the collective bargaining agreement freely signed between companies and unions, and 1 vote against. One of the Justices who had voted in favor of Petrobras asked for a review after the dissenting vote was delivered, suspending the judgment.

As of June 30, 2023, there are several lawsuits related to the Minimum Remuneration by Level and Work System (RMNR) reflected in the company's interim financial information, with R$846 classified as a probable loss, recognized in liabilities as a provision for legal and administrative proceedings, and R$37,873 classified as a possible loss.

14.5 Class action and related proceedings

On January 23, 2017, Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation ("Foundation") filed a class action in the Netherlands, at the District Court of Rotterdam, against Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. (PIB BV), Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (PGF), Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V. (PO&G) and some former Petrobras managers. The Foundation alleges that it represents the interests of an unidentified group of investors and claims that, based on the facts revealed by Lava-Jato Operation, the defendants acted illegally before investors. On 26 May 2021, the District Court of Rotterdam decided that the class action must proceed and that the arbitration clause of Petrobras' bylaws does not prevent the Company's shareholders from having access to the Dutch Judiciary and being represented by the Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation ("Foundation"). However, investors who have already initiated arbitration against Petrobras or who are parties to legal proceedings in which the applicability of the arbitration clause has been definitively recognized are excluded from the action. The class action proceeded to the phase of discussion of matters of merit.

On July 26, 2023, the Court issued an intermediate decision on the merits, ordering the production of evidence, in relation to which the parties may express their views before the publication of the judgment on the merits, which is appealable. In addition, the Court advanced the following understandings, which must be included in the judgment on the merits, among which: i) the requests made against PIB BV and PO&G were rejected and; ii) the Court declared that Petrobras and the PGF acted illegally in relation to their investors.

The Court also confirmed that the Foundation cannot claim compensation under the class action, which will depend on the filing of subsequent actions by or on behalf of the investors by the Foundation itself, an opportunity in which Petrobras will be able to offer all the defenses already presented in the class action. and others that it deems appropriate, including in relation to the occurrence and quantification of any damages, not yet proven. In view of the uncertainties that exist at the moment, it is not possible to make any reliable assessment regarding possible risks related to this dispute. The eventual indemnification for the alleged damages will only be determined by judicial decisions in later actions to be brought by individual investors. Petrobras and the PGF deny the allegations made by the Foundation and will continue to defend themselves firmly. For more information, see explanatory note 18.4.1 to the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In the arbitration in Argentina, in which Petrobras is held responsible for an alleged loss of market value of Petrobras shares in the country, due to the developments of Lava Jato Operation, the appeal filed by the Consumidores Damnificados Asociación Civil para su Defensa ("Association") was denied, but the Association filed a new appeal with the Argentine Supreme Court, which was also denied, with the arbitration being sent to the Arbitration Court.

In parallel to such arbitration, the Association also filed a class action before the Civil and Commercial Court of Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Petrobras appearing spontaneously on April 10, 2023, in the context of which it alleges Petrobras' responsibility for an alleged loss of market value of Petrobras' securities in Argentina, as a result of allegations made within the scope of the Lava Jato Operation and its impact on the Company's financial statements prior to 2015. Such demand does not generate immediate financial and economic impacts for the company. Petrobras denies the allegations made by the Association and will vigorously defend itself against the accusations made by the author of the collective action.

36

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Regarding the criminal action in Argentina related to an alleged fraudulent offer of securities, aggravated by the fact that Petrobras allegedly declared false data in its financial statements prior to 2015, the Court of Appeals revoked, on October 21, 2021, the decision of first instance that had recognized Petrobras' immunity from jurisdiction and recommended that the lower court take steps to certify whether the company could be considered criminally immune in Argentina for a subsequent reassessment of the matter. Petrobras appealed against this decision, but the higher courts upheld the decision of the Court of Appeals. After carrying out the steps determined by the Court of Appeals, on May 30, 2023, the lower court denied the recognition of immunity from jurisdiction to Petrobras. Petrobras filed an appeal against this decision, which is still pending judgment. The Court of Appeals had also already recognized that the Association could not act as a representative of financial consumers, due to the loss of its registration with the competent Argentine bodies, which was also the subject of an appeal accepted by the Court of Cassation on September 15, 2022, recognizing the Association's right to represent financial consumers. Petrobras presented other procedural defenses, still subject to appreciation by the appellate courts of the Argentine Justice. This criminal action is pending before the Criminal Economic Court No. 2 of the city of Buenos Aires.

In relation to the other criminal action, for alleged non-compliance with the obligation to publish as a "relevant fact" in the Argentine market that there was a class action filed by Consumidores Damnificados Asociación Civil para su Defensa before the Commercial Court, no relevant events occurred in the period from January to June 2023.

The EIG Energy Fund XIV, L.P. and affiliates ("EIG") filed a lawsuit against Petrobras, before the District Court of Columbia, United States, to recover alleged losses related to its investment in Sete Brasil Participações S.A. On August 8, 2022, the judge upheld EIG's claim as to Petrobras' responsibility for the alleged losses, but denied the motion for summary judgment with respect to damages, whereby the award of compensation will be subject to the proof of damages by EIG at a hearing and to the consideration of the defenses by the Company. In the same decision, whose effects were recognized in the company's financial statements in the third quarter of 2022, the judge denied the request to dismiss the case based on Petrobras' immunity from jurisdiction, which is why an appeal was filed with the Federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Considering the filing of the appeal, Petrobras requested the suspension of the process, which was granted by the lower court judge on October 26, 2022

On August 26, 2022, the District Court of Amsterdam granted a precautionary measure to block certain Petrobras assets in the Netherlands, at the request of EIG. The concession was based on the decision of the District Court of Columbia, on August 8, 2022, and was intended to ensure the satisfaction of EIG's claims contained in the aforementioned US lawsuit. For the purpose of this injunction alone, the District Court of Amsterdam limited EIG's claims to a total of US$ 297.2 million, although the US Court ruled that any award of damages will depend on evidence of damages by EIG at a trial hearing. There are some discussions about the scope of the assets blocked by EIG, but there is no related lawsuit pending in the Netherlands. This precautionary block does not prevent Petrobras and its subsidiaries from complying with their obligations to third parties.

14.6 Arbitrations proposed by non-controlling Shareholders in Brazil

During 2023, there were partial decisions that did not change the assessment and information on arbitrations in Brazil. For more information, see explanatory note 18.5 to the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

14.7 Legal proceedings - Compulsory Loan - Eletrobrás

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, there were no events that changed the assessment on this proceeding. For more information, see explanatory note 18.6 to the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

14.8 Lawsuits brought by natural gas distributors and others

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, there were no events that changed the assessment and information on lawsuits and arbitrations. For more information, see explanatory note 18.7 to the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

37

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

15 Provision for decommissioning costs

The following table details the amount of the decommissioning provision by production area:

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Onshore 2,193 2,182 Shallow Waters 23,343 22,951 Deep and ultra-deep post-salt 51,189 52,114 Pre-salt 20,153 19,801 Total 96,878 97,048 Consolidated 2023 Jan-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Opening balance 97,048 87,160 Adjustment to provision 92 194 Transfers related to liabilities held for sale (1) − (5,473) Payments made (2,322) (2,052) Interest accrued 2,098 1,249 Others (38) (25) Total 96,878 81,053

(1) In the period from January to June 2022, refers to the transfers of R$507 related to the Golfinho and Camarupim Poles, in Espírito Santo, R$1,841 related to Albacora Leste Field, in Rio de Janeiro, R$165 related to the North Pole Capixaba, in Espírito Santo, and R$2,960 related to the Potiguar Pole, in Rio Grande do Norte.

16 Other assets and liabilities

Assets Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Escrow account and/ or collateral 5,087 5,673 Advances to suppliers 7,400 8,147 Prepaid expenses 2,323 1,892 Derivatives transactions 418 281 Assets related to E&P partnerships 521 368 Others 1,154 1,016 16,903 17,377 Current 7,259 9,271 Non-Current 9,644 8,106 Liabilities Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Obligations arising from divestments 6,994 7,068 Contractual retentions 3,401 3,134 Advances from customers 2,723 4,726 Provisions for environmental expenses, R&D and fines 3,944 3,519 Other taxes 1,720 1,531 Unclaimed dividends 1,444 1,258 Derivatives transactions 233 767 Others 3,571 3,947 24,030 25,950 Current 13,617 15,660 Non-Current 10,413 10,290

38

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

17 Property, plant and equipment

17.1By class of assets

Consolidated Parent Company Land, buildings and improvement Equipment and other assets (1) Assets under construction (2) Exploration and development costs (oil and gas producing properties) (3) Right-of-use assets Total Total Balance at December 31, 2022 13,241 287,740 77,424 200,537 100,240 679,182 699,786 Accumulated cost 22,659 550,097 124,904 352,617 154,805 1,205,082 1,158,091 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (4) (9,418) (262,357) (47,480) (152,080) (54,565) (525,900) (458,305) Additions 1 1,157 23,546 8 36,544 61,256 60,868 Additions to / review of estimates of decommissioning costs − − − 31 − 31 − Capitalized borrowing costs − − 2,952 − − 2,952 2,952 Transfer of Signature Bonus (5) − − − 31 − 31 31 Write-offs (3) (899) (56) (209) (789) (1,956) (2,012) Transfers (6) 227 6,118 (6,628) 4,194 − 3,911 3,736 Transfers to assets held for sale (74) (261) (57) (100) − (492) (491) Depreciation, amortization and depletion (214) (12,020) − (11,191) (12,782) (36,207) (37,982) Impairment recognition − (879) (1,292) (6) − (2,177) (2,006) Impairment reversal 7 71 − − 137 215 215 Cumulative translation adjustment (4) (15) (19) (66) 5 (99) − Balance at June 30, 2023 13,181 281,012 95,870 193,229 123,355 706,647 725,097 Accumulated cost 22,633 554,864 141,839 354,985 186,769 1,261,090 1,214,477 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (4) (9,452) (273,852) (45,969) (161,756) (63,414) (554,443) (489,380)

Consolidated Parent Company Land, buildings and improvement Equipment and other assets (1) Assets under construction (2) Exploration and development costs (oil and gas producing properties) (3) Right-of-use assets Total Total Balance at December 31, 2021 13,302 296,471 94,430 200,046 95,157 699,406 717,355 Accumulated cost 22,770 547,365 144,831 345,470 147,222 1,207,658 1,154,481 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (4) (9,468) (250,894) (50,401) (145,424) (52,065) (508,252) (437,126) Additions − 2,229 16,262 42 15,996 34,529 33,534 Additions to / review of estimates of decommissioning costs − − − 54 − 54 − Capitalized borrowing costs − − 2,687 − − 2,687 2,656 Transfer of Signature Bonus (5) − − − 4,242 − 4,242 4,242 Write-offs (1) (3,592) (4,811) (3,012) (6,884) (18,300) (18,006) Transfers (6) 321 8,963 (20,898) 12,053 − 439 373 Transfers to assets held for sale (78) (9,272) (1,743) (6,266) (38) (17,397) (16,826) Depreciation, amortization and depletion (224) (12,015) − (13,570) (11,484) (37,293) (38,833) Impairment reversal − 62 9 57 − 128 127 Cumulative translation adjustment (3) (13) (430) (78) (4) (528) − Balance at June 30, 2022 13,317 282,592 85,415 193,356 92,743 667,423 684,117 Accumulated cost 22,564 535,190 134,005 337,430 146,509 1,175,698 1,123,374 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (4) (9,247) (252,598) (48,590) (144,074) (53,766) (508,275) (439,257)

(1) Consisting of production platforms, refineries, thermoelectric plants, gas treatment units, pipelines and other operation, storage and production facilities, including subsea equipment for the production and disposal of oil and gas, depreciated using the units-of-production method.

(2) Balances by business segment are presented in Note 8.

(3) Consisting of exploration and production assets related to wells, abandonment of areas, signature bonuses associated with proved reserves and other direct expenses. linked to exploration and production, except production platforms (oil and gas producing fields).

(4) In the case of land and assets under construction, it refers only to impairment losses.

(5) Transfer of Intangible Assets. In 2023, it refers to the declaration of commerciality of the Manjuba field. In 2022, it refers to the Atapu and Sepia fields.

(6) Mainly includes transfers between asset types and transfers of advances to suppliers.

The additions in right of use are mainly due to the entry into operation of FPSO Almirante Barroso and FPSO Anna Nery, and the respective impact on lease liabilities (explanatory note 25).

17.2Estimated useful life

The useful life of assets depreciated are shown below:

39

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Asset Weighted average useful life in years Buildings and improvement 40 (between 25 and 50) Equipment and other assets 20 (3 to 31) (except assets by the units of production method) Exploration and development costs Units of production method Right-of-use 8(between 2 and 47)

17.3Right-of-use assets

The right-of-use assets comprise the following underlying assets:

Consolidated Parent Company Platforms Vessels Buildings and others Total Total 06.30.2023 Accumulated cost 93,169 80,544 13,056 186,769 199,508 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (21,469) (38,815) (3,130) (63,414) (67,124) Total 71,700 41,729 9,926 123,355 132,384 12.31.2022 Accumulated cost 65,758 77,159 11,888 154,805 167,727 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (17,704) (34,092) (2,769) (54,565) (57,517) Total 48,054 43,067 9,119 100,240 110,210

17.4Production Individualization Agreements

Petrobras has Production Individualization Agreements (AIP) signed in Brazil with partner companies in E&P consortia, as well as contracts resulting from divestment operations and strategic partnerships linked to these consortia. These agreements will result in equalizations payable or receivable of expenses and production volumes related to the Agulhinha, Albacora Leste, Berbigão, Budião Noroeste, Budião Sudeste, Caratinga, Sururu and Tartaruga fields.

In the following table, Petrobras presents the provision of values ​​recorded from the execution of the AIPs submitted to the approval of the ANP, as well as their movement:

Consolidated and Parent Company 2023 Jan-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Initial balance 2,122 2,033 Additions/(write-offs) in Property, Plant and Equipment 22 (192) Other operating (income) expenses 121 49 Final balance 2,265 1,890

17.5Capitalization rate used to determine the amount of borrowing costs eligible for capitalization

The capitalization rate used to determine the amount of borrowing costs eligible for capitalization was the weighted average of the borrowing costs applicable to the borrowings that were outstanding during the period, other than borrowings made specifically for the purpose of obtaining a qualifying asset. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the capitalization rate was 6.89% p.a. (6.56% p.a. for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022).

40

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

18 Intangible assets

18.1By class of assets

Consolidated Parent Company Rights and Concessions (1) Software Goodwill Total Total Balance at December 31, 2022 13,164 2,294 123 15,581 15,426 Accumulated Cost 13,453 8,144 123 21,720 20,864 Accumulated amortization and impairment (289) (5,850) − (6,139) (5,438) Addition 734 424 − 1,158 1,148 Capitalized borrowing costs − 29 − 29 29 Write-offs (180) − − (180) (180) Transfers − 7 − 7 2 Transfer from Signature Bonus (2) (31) − − (31) (31) Amortization (9) (234) − (243) (228) Balance at June 30, 2023 13,678 2,520 123 16,321 16,166 Accumulated Cost 13,977 8,574 122 22,673 21,831 Accumulated amortization and impairment (299) (6,054) 1 (6,352) (5,665) Estimated useful life in years (3) 5 Undefined

Consolidated Parent Company Rights and Concessions (1) Software Goodwill Total Total Balance at December 31, 2021 15,037 1,719 123 16,879 16,682 Accumulated Cost 15,312 7,373 123 22,808 21,769 Accumulated amortization and impairment (275) (5,654) − (5,929) (5,087) Addition 4,260 438 − 4,698 4,670 Capitalized borrowing costs − 21 − 21 21 Write-offs (50) (4) − (54) (5) Transfers (54) (3) − (57) (58) Transfer from Signature Bonus (2) (4,242) − − (4,242) (4,242) Amortization (9) (178) − (187) (178) Impairment - accrual − (6) − (6) − Cumulative translation adjustment (10) − − (10) − Balance at June 30, 2022 14,932 1,987 123 17,042 16,890 Accumulated Cost 15,216 7,786 123 23,125 22,150 Accumulated amortization and impairment (284) (5,799) − (6,083) (5,260) Weighted average useful life in years (3) 5 Undefined

(1) Consisting mainly of signature bonuses, paid in concession contracts for oil or natural gas exploration and production sharing, in addition to public service concessions, trademarks and patents, and others.

(2) Transfer to Property, Plant and Equipment. In 2023, it refers to the declaration of commerciality of the Manjuba field. In 2022, it refers to the Atapu and Sepia fields.

(3) Mainly composed of assets with an indefinite useful life whose valuation is reviewed annually to determine whether it remains justifiable.

18.2. ANP Auction Result

Sudoeste de Sagitário, Água Marinha and Norte de Brava Blocks - 1st Cycle of Permanent Production Sharing Offer

On December 16, 2022, Petrobras acquired the oil and natural gas exploration and production rights in the Sudoeste de Sagitário, Água Marinha and Norte de Brava blocks in the 1st Cycle of Permanent Production Sharing Offer, carried out by the ANP. In May 2023, the Production Sharing Agreements were signed and the intangible signature bonus was recognized, in the amount of R$729, paid as an advance in February 2023.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

19 Impairment

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Recognition of (loss) / reversal Property, plant and equipment (1,946) (1,962) (420) (416) Intangible − − − (6) Property, plant and equipment and intangible (1,946) (1,962) (420) (422) Assets held for sale − − (427) (421) (1,946) (1,962) (847) (843) Investments − 8 (13) (57) Net effect in the statement of income (1,946) (1,954) (860) (900) Recognition of loss (2,099) (2,210) (1,052) (1,105) Reversal of loss 153 256 192 205

The company assesses the recoverability of assets annually or when there is an indication of devaluation or reversal of impairment losses recognized in previous years. In the period from January to June 2023, net losses were recognized in the statement of income due to depreciation in Property, Plant and Equipment, in the amount of R$ 1,962, highlighting:

· Assessment of the recoverability of the RNEST's 2nd Train resulted in the recognition of impairment losses in the amount of R$ 1,858, mainly due to: (i) reassessment of the RNEST Project, with a review of the project's scope of logistic infrastructure, impacting on the increase in investments required for the implementation of the 2nd Train; (ii) increase in the discount rate to 7.4% p.a. (7.1% p.a. in December 2022); and (iii) dollar decline, negatively impacting value in use.

In the period from January to June 2022, net losses due to devaluation in the amount of R$ 843 were recognized in the statement of income, mainly due to the following reasons:

· Permanent shutdown of the P-35 platform in the Marlim field, which led to the exclusion of this asset from the North Pole CGU and classification as an isolated asset, with the recognition of impairment losses in the amount of R$ 262;

· Approval of the sale of the Golfinho Pole, which comprises the fields of Golfinho, oil producer, and Canapu, producer of non-associated gas, and exploratory block BM-ES-23. As a result of this operation, the company assessed the recoverability of the carrying amount of the complex's assets, considering the net fair value of selling expenses, which resulted in the recognition of impairment losses in the amount of R$ 258;

· Approval of the sale of the Refinaria de Lubrificantes e Derivados de Petróleo do Nordeste (LUBNOR), in the state of Ceará, which led to its exclusion from the CGU Refining, Transportation and Marketing (RTM) and classification as an isolated asset. As a result of this operation, the company assessed the recoverability of the refinery's book value, considering the fair value net of selling expenses, which resulted in the recognition of impairment losses in the amount of R$ 222.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

20 Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves

Changes in the balances of capitalized costs directly associated with exploratory wells pending determination of proved reserves and the balance of amounts paid for obtaining rights and concessions for exploration of oil and natural gas (capitalized acquisition costs) are set out in the following table:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Capitalized Exploratory Well Costs/Capitalized Acquisition Costs (1) Property, plant and equipment Opening Balance 9,790 11,127 Additions 799 486 Write-offs (5) (72) Transfers (227) (210) Cummulative translation adjustment (24) (37) Final balance 10,333 11,294 Intangible 13,074 14,322 Capitalized Exploratory Well Costs / Capitalized Acquisition Costs 23,407 25,616 (1) Amounts capitalized and subsequently expensed in the same period have been excluded from this table.

Exploratory costs recognized in the statement of income and cash flows related to the assessment and exploration of oil and natural gas are shown below:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Geological and geophysical expenses (949) (1,598) (403) (681) Exploration expenditures written off (includes dry wells and signature bonuses) (32) (197) (341) (455) Contractual penalties on local content requirements 37 36 545 536 Other exploration expenses (1) (3) 3 (4) (945) (1,762) (196) (604) Cash used in: Operating activities 950 1,601 400 685 Investment activities 1,191 1,528 4,452 4,847 2,141 3,129 4,852 5,532

In 2022, Petrobras approved the signature, with the ANP, of a Term of Adjustment of Conduct (TAC) to offset local content fines related to:

· 22 concessions in which Petrobras has a 100% interest, located in the Barreirinhas, Campos, Espírito Santo, Parecis, Potiguar, Recôncavo, Santos, Sergipe-Alagoas and Solimões basins; and

· 18 concessions in which Petrobras operates in partnership with other concessionaires, located in the Almada, Campos, Espírito Santo, Mucuri, Parnaíba, Pelotas, Pernambuco-Paraíba, Potiguar, Recôncavo, Santos and Sergipe basins.

This TAC provides for the conversion of fines into investment commitments in Exploration and Production with local content. As a result, all administrative proceedings related to the collection of fines resulting from non-compliance with local content in these concessions were closed, resulting in the reversal of the provision and respective reduction in liabilities, in the amount of R$ 639 (in the period from January to June 2022) and R$ 2 (from January to June 2023).

On June 30, 2023, under the terms of these agreements, Petrobras undertakes to invest R$ 1,350 in local content by December 31, 2026.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

21 Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements

Petrobras has granted collateral to the ANP in the total amount of R$ 8,767 for the Minimum Exploratory Programs established in the concession agreements for petroleum exploration areas, which are in force and net of commitments undertaken. Of this amount, R$8,502 corresponds to the pledge of crude oil from previously identified fields that are already in the production phase and R$265 refers to bank guarantees.

22 Investments

22.1Changes in investment (Parent Company)

Controlled companies Joint operations Jointly controlled companies Associates (2) Total Balance at December 31, 2022 266,054 130 113 5,130 271,427 Investments − − 49 − 49 Restructuring, capital decrease and others (389) − − − (389) Results in equity-accounted investments 10,532 22 (7) (256) 10,291 Cumulative translation adjustments (21,557) − − (916) (22,473) Other comprehensive income 98 − (2) 1,019 1,115 Dividends (686) (32) (34) (5) (757) Balance at June 30, 2023 254,052 120 119 4,972 259,263

Controlled companies Joint operations Jointly controlled companies Associates (2) Total Balance at December 31, 2021 264,102 180 109 5,434 269,825 Investments 9 − 74 − 83 Transfer to held for sale (9) − − (282) (291) Restructuring, capital decrease and others (517) − − 5 (512) Results in equity-accounted investments (1) 11,379 30 65 922 12,396 Cumulative translation adjustments (16,557) − − (517) (17,074) Other comprehensive income 189 − 2 764 955 Dividends (722) (80) (23) (505) (1,330) Balance at June 30, 2022 257,874 130 227 5,821 264,052 (1) In the statement of income, includes results of companies classified as held for sale in the amount of R$ 62, credit effect, on June 30, 2022. (2) Includes other investments.

22.2Changes in investment (Consolidated)

Jointly controlled companies Associates (1) Total Balance at December 31, 2022 2,855 5,317 8,172 Investments 49 39 88 Restructuring, capital decrease and others − 6 6 Results in equity-accounted investments 274 (199) 75 Cumulative translation adjustments (214) (936) (1,150) Other comprehensive income (2) 1,019 1,017 Dividends (282) (5) (287) Balance at June 30, 2023 2,680 5,241 7,921

Jointly controlled companies Associates (1) Total Balance at December 31, 2021 2,839 5,588 8,427 Investments 74 29 103 Transfers to held for sale − (282) (282) Restructuring, capital decrease and others − (69) (69) Results in equity-accounted investments 792 970 1,762 Cumulative translation adjustments (151) (525) (676) Other comprehensive income 2 764 766 Dividends (533) (505) (1,038) Balance at June 30, 2022 3,023 5,970 8,993 (1) Includes other investments.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

23 Disposal of assets and other transactions

The Company has an active portfolio, which takes into account opportunities of partnerships, acquisitions and disposal of non-strategic assets in several areas in which it operates, whose development of transactions also depends on conditions beyond the control of the Company.

On April 3, 2023, the Company's Board of Executive Officers informed that the revision of divestment processes will be carried out within the scope of the adjustments to the Strategic Plan.

On June 1, 2023, the company's Board of Directors approved the review of the strategic elements to be considered in the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan.

The major classes of assets and related liabilities classified as held for sale are shown in the following table:

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 E&P RT&M Corporate and other segments Total Total Assets classified as held for sale Inventories − 148 − 148 108 Investments 1 1 − 2 2 Property, plant and equipment 1,674 110 − 1,784 18,713 Others − 3 − 3 − Total 1,675 262 − 1,937 18,823 Liabilities on assets classified as held for sale Finance debt − − 648 648 694 Provision for decommissioning costs 1,397 − − 1,397 6,952 Total 1,397 − 648 2,045 7,646

23.1Sales pending closing on June 30, 2023

In operations carried out in prior periods, the main assets and liabilities classified as held for sale include:

i. Lubrificantes e Derivados de Petróleo do Nordeste Refinery (LUBNOR) and associated logistical assets, in Ceará; and

ii. Total participation in the sets of maritime concessions called Golfinho Pole and Camarupim Pole, in Espírito Santo.

The description of these operations was presented in the explanatory note 30.1 of the financial statements of December 31, 2022 and are subject to the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions.

Additionally, from January to June 2023, no new contracts were signed.

23.2Closed sales until June 30, 2023

The main asset sales operations are presented below:

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Transaction Acquirer Signature date (S) Closing date (C) Sale amount (1)(2) Closing amount in other currencies(3) Gain/ (loss) (4) Further infor-mation Sale of the entire interest in the Albacora Leste production field, located in the Campos Basin Petro Rio Jaguar Petróleo LTDA (PetroRio), subsidiary of PRio S.A Apr/2022 Jan/2023 9,654 US$ 1,928 2,898 a Sale of the entire interest in a set of four concessions of onshore production fields, with integrated facilities, located in the state of Espírito Santo, jointly known as Norte Capixaba Pole. Seacrest Petróleo SPE Norte Capixaba Ltda., wholly-owned company of Seacrest Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda. Feb/2022 Apr/2023 2,406 US$ 474 1,715 b Sale of the entire interest in a set of 22 concessions of onshore and shallow water production fields, together with its processing, refining, logistics, storage, transport and oil and natural gas transport infrastructure, located in the Potiguar Basin, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, jointly known as the Potiguar Pole. 3R Potiguar S.A., wholly-owned company of 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. Jan/2022 Jun/2023 7,123 US$ 1,445 2,250 c 19,183 6,863

(1) Amount agreed at the signing of the transaction, plus closing price adjustment, when provided for in the contract.

(2) The amount of "Receivables from the sale of assets (Divestments) in the Statement of Cash Flows" is mainly composed of amounts from the Divestment Program: partial receipt of operations from this year, installments of operations from previous years and advances related to operations not concluded.

(3) Contract value and price adjustments of transactions traded in currencies other than the real.

(4) Recognized in "Results from disposals, write-off of assets and result from the remeasurement of equity interests" - explanatory note 6 - Other (expenses) net operating income.

a) Sale of the Albacora Leste Field

The operation was concluded after the fulfillment of precedent conditions, with the receipt, in cash, of R$ 8,455 (US$ 1,635 million), already with the adjustments foreseen in the contract, which is added to the receipt in the sale of US$ 293 million on the date of execution of the contract. In addition to this amount, Petrobras is expected to receive up to US$ 250 million in contingent payments, depending on future Brent prices.

b) Sale of assets in the Capixaba North Pole

The operation was completed with the receipt of R$ 2,169 (US$ 427 million) in cash, with the adjustments provided for in the contract. This amount is added to the amount of US$ 36 million received when the contract was signed. In addition to this amount, it is expected to receive up to US$ 66 million in contingent payments, depending on future Brent prices. Of this contingent portion, US$ 11 million was recognized in April 2023.

c) Sale of assets at the Potiguar Pole

The operation was concluded with receipt of R$ 5,408 (US$ 1,100 million), already with adjustments provided for in the contract. This amount is added to US$ 110 million received on the date of signature of the contract, in addition to the amount of US$ 235 million to be received in 4 equal annual installments, starting in March 2024.

23.3Contingent assets from disposed investments and other transactions

Some asset sales and agreements entered into by the company provide for receipts conditioned to contractual clauses, especially related to the Brent variation in operations related to E&P assets.

The operations that can generate recognition of gain, recorded in other operating income, are presented below:

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Transactions Closing date At the closing of the operation US$ million Asset recognized in the period from January to June 2023 Asset recognized in previous periods US$ million US$ million R$ Sales in previous Years Riacho da Forquilha group of fields Dec/2019 62 7 34 28 Pampo and Enchova group of fields Jul/2020 650 − − 180 Baúna field Nov/2020 285 − − 132 Ventura Pole Jul2021 43 − − 43 Miranga Pole Dec/2021 85 − − 55 Cricaré Pole Dec/2021 118 − − 22 Peroá Pole Aug/2022 43 − − 10 Papa-Terra Dec/2022 90 1 3 15 Sales in the period Albacora Leste field Jan/2023 250 − − − Norte Capixaba Pole Apr/2023 66 11 54 - Surplus volume of the Transfer of Rights Agreement − Sepia and Atapu Apr/2022 5,244 25 130 693 Total 44 221 1,178

24 Finance debt

24.1Balance by type of finance debt

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Banking Market 6,283 6,705 Capital Market 15,414 15,108 Development banks (1) 3,544 3,770 Others 16 19 Total in Brazil 25,257 25,602 Banking Market 36,006 43,759 Capital Market 68,265 73,368 Export Credit Agency 10,553 12,745 Others 775 812 Total abroad 115,599 130,684 Total finance debt 140,856 156,286 Current 19,897 18,656 Noncurrent 120,959 137,630

(1) Includes BNDES, FINAME, and FINEP.

The amount classified in current liabilities is composed of:

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Short-term debt 42 − Current portion of long-term debt 17,474 16,231 Accrued interest on short and long-term debt 2,381 2,425 Total 19,897 18,656

The capital market balance is mainly composed of R$65,273 in global notes, issued abroad by PGF, R$9,925 in debentures and R$4,707 in book-entry commercial notes, issued in Brazil by Petrobras.

The global notes mature between 2024 and 2115 and do not require collateral. Such financing was carried out in dollars, euros and pounds, being 87%, 2% and 11% of the total global notes, respectively.

The debentures and commercial notes, due between 2024 and 2037, do not require real guarantees and are not convertible into shares or equity interests.

As of June 30, 2023, there were no defaults, breaches of covenants (breaches) or adverse changes in clauses that resulted in changes in the payment terms of loan and financing agreements. There was no change in the guarantees required in relation to December 31, 2022.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

24.2 Changes

Consolidated Brazil Abroad Total Balance at December 31, 2022 25,602 130,684 156,286 Proceeds from financing 61 254 315 Repayment of principal (1) (1,073) (6,182) (7,255) Repayment of interest (1) (744) (4,266) (5,010) Charges incurred in the period (2) 1,075 4,446 5,521 Monetary and exchange variations 418 (850) (432) Cumulative translation adjustment − (8,487) (8,487) Modification of contractual cash flows (82) − (82) Balance at June 30, 2023 25,257 115,599 140,856 Consolidated Brazil Abroad Total Balance at December 31, 2021 25,209 174,015 199,224 Proceeds from financing − 1,645 1,645 Repayment of principal (1) (886) (25,589) (26,475) Repayment of interest (1) (646) (4,091) (4,737) Charges incurred in the period (2) 1,017 4,807 5,824 Monetary and exchange variations 542 (2,766) (2,224) Cumulative translation adjustment − (10,613) (10,613) Balance at June 30, 2022 25,236 137,408 162,644 (1) Includes prepaymments. (2)Includes appropriations of goodwill, discounts and associated transaction costs.

In the period from January to June 2023, the Company repaid several finance debts, in the amount of R$ 12,669.

The Company carried out an exchange operation under the terms of a debt in the domestic banking market in the amount of R$ 2,500, changing the term from 2024 to 2030. The modification of the contractual terms was not substantial and resulted in a gain of R$ 82 per modification.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

24.3Reconciliation with cash flows from financing activities - Consolidated

2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Proceeds from financing Repayment of principal Repayment of interest Proceeds from financing Repayment of principal Repayment of interest Changes in financing 315 (7,255) (5,010) 1,645 (26,475) (4,737) Debt reestructuring − 1 − − (538) − Related deposits (1) − (300) (105) − (27) (3) Cash flows from financing activities 315 (7,554) (5,115) 1,645 (27,040) (4,740) (1)Amounts deposited for payment of obligations related to financing obtained from the China Development Bank (CDB), with semi-annual settlements in June and December.

24.4Summarized information on current and non-current finance debt

Consolidated Maturity in 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 onwards Total (1) Fair value Financing in U.S. Dollars (US$): 8,258 15,600 12,378 7,363 11,876 48,290 103,765 104,007 Floating rate debt (2) 7,295 12,906 9,317 5,508 8,385 3,141 46,552 Fixed rate debt 963 2,694 3,061 1,855 3,491 45,149 57,213 Average interest rate (p.a) 6.6% 6.8% 6.1% 6.3% 5.9% 6.6% 6.6% Financing in Brazilian Reais (R$): 1,370 2,583 1,148 2,321 647 17,189 25,258 26,033 Floating rate debt(3) 435 209 704 704 200 9,563 11,815 Fixed rate debt 935 2,374 444 1,617 447 7,626 13,443 Average interest rate (p.a) 6.2% 7.1% 6.9% 6.7% 7.0% 6.8% 6.8% Financing in Euro (€): − 138 1,427 − − 2,885 4,450 4,341 Fixed rate debt − 138 1,427 − − 2,885 4,450 Average interest rate (p.a) - 4.7% 4.7% − − 4.7% 4.7% Financing in Pound Sterling (£): 170 76 − 2,829 − 4,308 7,383 6,685 Fixed rate debt 170 76 − 2,829 − 4,308 7,383 Average interest rate (p.a) 6.2% 6.3% − 6.2% − 6.5% 6.3% Total on June 30, 2023 9,798 18,397 14,953 12,513 12,523 72,672 140,856 141,066 Average interest rate (p.a) 6.5% 6.7% 6.2% 6.3% 6.1% 6.6% 6.6% − Total on December 31, 2022 18,656 20,577 16,061 13,164 15,096 72,732 156,286 155,766 Average interest rate (p.a) 6.7% 6.5% 6.1% 6.2% 6.0% 6.6% 6.5% − (1)The average maturity of outstanding debt as of June 30, 2023 is 12.12 years (12.07 years as of December 31, 2022).

(2) Operations with variable index plus fixed spread.

(3) Operations with variable index plus fixed spread, as applicable.

As of June 30, 2023, the fair values ​​of financing are mainly determined by using:

Level 1 - prices quoted in active markets, when applicable, in the amount of R$ 63,594 (R$ 68,146, on December 31, 2022); and

Level 2 - cash flow method discounted by the spot rates interpolated from the indexes (or proxies) of the respective financing, observed to the pegged currencies, and by the credit risk of Petrobras, in the amount of R$ 77,472 (R$ 87,620, on December 31, 2022).

Regarding the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (IBOR Reform), there will be a need to amend all the Company's contracts referenced in these indexes, considering the end of the publication of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) in dollars (US$), of one, three and six months, on June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, approximately 27.9% of the Company's finance debt is originally indexed to LIBOR. Throughout July 2023, there were renegotiations for contractual amendments so that the SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) was established as the new index, with the CSA (Credit Spread Adjustment) indicated by the regulatory bodies serving as a parameter. As the renegotiations of current contracts are being carried out under market conditions, the Company does not expect that there will be material effects when this process is completed.

The renegotiations were carried out only to change the LIBOR index and are necessary as a direct consequence of the reform of the reference interest rate, as well as the renegotiated cash flows are economically equivalent to the previous basis. Thus, the change will be prospective with the recognition of interest at the new index in the periods applicable to the changes made.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

The sensitivity analysis for financial instruments subject to foreign exchange variation is set out in note 27.3.

A maturity schedule of the Company's finance debt (undiscounted), including face value and interest payments is set out as follows:

Consolidated Maturity 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 onwards 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Principal 7,349 18,464 15,415 12,890 12,865 76,725 143,708 165,419 Interest 4,692 8,968 7,500 6,654 5,551 84,185 117,550 129,478 Total (1) 12,041 27,432 22,915 19,544 18,416 160,910 261,258 294,897 (1)The nominal flow of leases is found in note 25. .

24.5Lines of credit

06.30.2023 Company Financial institution Date Maturity Available (Lines of Credit) Used Balance Abroad (in US$ million) PGT BV Syndicate of banks 12/16/2021 11/16/2026 5.000 − 5.000 PGT BV (1) Syndicate of banks 03/27/2019 02/27/2026 2.050 − 2.050 Total 7.050 7.050 In Brazil Petrobras Banco do Brasil 03/23/2018 09/26/2026 2,000 − 2,000 Petrobras Banco do Brasil 10/04/2018 09/05/2025 2,000 − 2,000 Transpetro Caixa Econômica Federal 11/23/2010 Not defined 329 − 329 Total 4,329 − 4,329 (1) On June 30, 2023, Petrobras reduced part of the Revolving Credit Facility to US$ 2,050 million compared to the US$ 3,250 million contracted in 2019. Thus, US$ 2,050 million will be available for withdrawal from July 1st, 2023, to February 27, 2026.

25 Lease liabilities

Changes in lease agreements recognized as liabilities are shown below:

Consolidated Brazil Abroad Total Balance at December 31, 2022 31,411 93,006 124,417 Remeasurement/New agreements 3,730 30,273 34,003 Payment of principal and interest (1) (5,266) (9,233) (14,499) Charges incurred in the period 1,204 2,691 3,895 Monetary and Exchange variation (1,165) (8,033) (9,198) Cumulative translation adjustments − (98) (98) Transfers (1) − (1) Balance at June 30, 2023 29,913 108,606 138,519 Current 29,921 No Current 108,598

(1) The Statement of Cash Flows has R$ 1 related to the changes on liabilities held for sale.

Consolidated Brazil Abroad Total Balance at December 31, 2021 25,695 102,899 128,594 Remeasurement / New agreements 4,761 2,571 7,332 Payment of principal and interest (3,972) (9,641) (13,613) Charges incurred in the period 818 2,447 3,265 Monetary and Exchange variation (830) (6,413) (7,243) Cumulative translation adjustments − (161) (161) Transfers − (181) (181) Balance at June 30, 2022 26,472 91,521 117,993 Current 27,363 No Current 90,630

As of June 30, 2023, the value of the lease liability of Petrobras Holding is R$ 144,843 (R$ 132,160 as of December 31, 2022), including leases and subleases with investee companies, mainly vessels with PNBV and Transpetro.

The nominal flow (not discounted) without considering the projected future inflation in the flows of the lease contracts, by maturity, is presented below:

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated Maturity in 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 onwards Total Nominal value on June 30, 2023 16,458 27,527 20,936 15,108 12,812 109,714 202,555 Nominal value on December 31, 2022 29,797 24,115 17,640 12,492 11,071 75,646 170,761

In certain contracts, there are variable payments and amounts less than 1 year recognized as an expense:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Variable payments 2,991 3,023 Up to 1 year maturity 259 431 Variable payments x fixed payments 21% 22%

At June 30, 2023, the nominal amounts of lease agreements for which the lease term has not commenced, as they relate to assets under construction or not yet available for use, is R$ 351,771 (R$ 416,962 at December 31, 2022).

The sensitivity analysis of financial instruments subject to exchange variation is presented in note 27.3.

26 Equity

26.1 Share capital

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the subscribed and paid-in capital in the amount of R$205,432 is represented by 13,044,496,930 shares, of which R$117,208 refer to 7,442,454,142 common shares and R$88,224 refer to 5,602,042,788 preferred shares, all registered, book-entry shares and with no par value.

Preferred shares have priority in the case of capital reimbursement, do not guarantee voting rights and are not convertible into common shares.

There are shares owned by Petrobras that are held in treasury in the amount of R$7 (R$7 on December 31, 2022), represented by 295,669 shares, of which 222,760 are common shares and 72,909 are preferred shares.

26.2 Remuneration to shareholders

Dividends for the year 2022

On April 27, 2023, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved dividends for the year 2022, in the amount of R$222,560, corresponding to R$17.06202044 per outstanding preferred and common share. This amount includes advance payment to shareholders, monetarily restated by the Selic rate variation from the payment date to December 31, 2022, in the amount of R$186,745, and the additional dividend of R$35,815 which, on December 31, 2022, was highlighted in shareholders' equity as an additional proposed dividend.

Complementary dividends of R$ 35,815, equivalent to R$ 2.74573369 per outstanding preferred and common share, were reclassified from shareholders' equity to liabilities on the date of approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The first and second installments were paid on May 19 and June 16, 2023, respectively. The third and final installment will be paid on December 27, 2023 with monetary restatement based on the Selic rate variation from December 31, 2022 until the date of payment.

Anticipation of dividends related to 2023 fiscal year

On May 11, 2023, the Board of Directors approved the distribution of remuneration to shareholders in the total amount of R$24,700 (R$1.893577 per outstanding preferred and common share), based on the result for the period from January to March 2023 (interim dividends), as shown in the table below:

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Remuneration to shareholders of Petrobras Date of approval Date of record Amount per common and preferred share (R$) Amount Interim dividends 05.11.2023 06.12.2023 1.224968 15,979 Interim interest on capital 05.11.2023 06.12.2023 0.668609 8,721 Total distribution to shareholders 1.893577 24,700

These dividends and interest on capital will be paid in two equal installments of R$12,350, on August 18 and September 20, 2023, and will be included in the remuneration proposal that will be distributed to shareholders at the close of the fiscal year 2023. The amounts will be monetarily restated, according to the variation of the Selic rate, from the date of effective payment of each installment until the end of the referred fiscal year, on December 31, 2023.

The anticipated interest on capital for the year 2023 resulted in an income tax and social contribution tax credit of R$ 2,965. Interest is subject to withholding income tax of 15%, except for immune and exempt shareholders, as established in Law No. 9,249/95.

Dividends payable

On June 30, 2023, the balance of dividends payable to the parent company's shareholders, in the amount of R$30,822, corresponds to the third and last installment of the supplementary dividends for 2022 in the amount of R$6,919, monetarily restated by the Selic rate variation , as well as the anticipation of dividends of R$ 23,903, net of withholding income tax on interest on capital, referring to the first quarter of 2023.

Parent Company 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Change on dividends payable Initial balance 21,751 − Addition by resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting 35,815 37,320 Addition by decision of the Board of Directors (anticipations) 24,700 48,466 Payment (52,398) (62,029) Monetary restatement (1) 2,143 1,424 Transfers (unclaimed dividends) (218) (293) Withholding income tax on interest on capital and monetary restatement (2) (971) (655) Final balance 30,822 24,233 (1) Includes monetary restatement of R$1,721 on dividends paid and R$422 on dividends payable. (2) Includes withholding income tax on interest on capital and monetary restatement of R$175, referring to dividends paid and R$796 on dividends approved in the 1st quarter of 2023.

From January to June 2023, Petrobras made the following dividend payments:

Events Date of payment Deliberate amount Monetary restatement Withholding income tax on interest on capital and monetary restatement Unclaimed dividends Total paid Dividends and interest on capital for the 3rd quarter of 2022 (1) 01/19/2023 21,751 156 (16) (101) 21,790 Complementary dividends for 2022 - 1st installment 05/19/2023 17,908 885 (90) (85) 18,618 Complementary dividends for 2022 - 2nd installment 06/16/2023 11,411 680 (69) (55) 11,967 Dividends from previous events Jan-Jun/2023 − − − 23 23 Total 51,070 1,721 (175) (218) 52,398

(1) Deliberated gross amount of R$ 21,841, net of withholding income tax on interest on capital of R$ 90 paid in 2022.

Unclaimed dividends

On June 30, 2023, the balance of dividends not claimed by Petrobras shareholders represents R$ 1,444 (R$ 1,258 on December 31, 2022) recorded in other current liabilities, as per note 16. The payment of these dividends was not made due to the existence of unresolved registration issues that are the responsibility of the shareholders with the bank that holds the shares and with Petrobras itself.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Parent Company 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Change on unclaimed dividends Initial balance 1,258 451 Prescription (32) − Transfers (dividends payable) 218 293 Final balance 1,444 744

26.3Earnings per share

2023 2023 2022 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Basic and diluted denominator - Net income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras attributable equally between share classes Net income of the period Common 16,421 38,191 30,997 56,421 Preferred 12,361 28,747 23,333 42,470 28,782 66,938 54,330 98,891 Basic and diluted denominator - Weighted average number of outstanding shares (number of shares) Common 7,442,231,382 7,442,231,382 7,442,231,382 7,442,231,382 Preferred 5,601,969,879 5,601,969,879 5,601,969,879 5,601,969,879 13,044,201,261 13,044,201,261 13,044,201,261 13,044,201,261 Basic and diluted earnings per share (R$ per share) Common 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58 Preferred 2.20 5.13 4.16 7.58

Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras by the weighted average number of outstanding shares during the period.

Diluted earnings per share are calculated by adjusting the net income attributable to shareholders of Petrobras and the weighted average number of outstanding shares during the period taking into account the effects of all dilutive potential shares (equity instrument or contractual arrangements that are convertible into shares).

Basic and diluted earnings are identical as the Company has no potentially dilutive shares.

27 Risk management

The Company presents a sensitivity analysis of factors relating to its corporate risk management process. The possible and remote scenarios are related to events with low and very low probability of occurrence, respectively. The period of application of the sensitivity analysis is one year, except for operations with commodity derivatives, for which a three-month period is applied, due to the short-term nature of these transactions.

27.1Derivative financial instruments

The following tables present a summary of the positions held by the company as of June 30, 2023, recognized as other current assets and liabilities, in addition to the amounts recognized in income, other comprehensive income for the period and guarantees given as collateral by nature of the operations:

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Statement of Financial Position Fair value Notional value Asset Position (Liability) Maturity 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Derivatives not designated for hedge accounting Future contracts (1) 1,809 683 (57) (209) Long position/Crude oil and oil products 10,380 9,058 − − 2023 Short position/Crude oil and oil products (8,571) (8,375) − − 2023 Swap (2) Long position/ Soybean oil (2) (10) (3) (8) (1) 2023 Forward contracts Short position/Foreign currency forwards (BRL/USD) (3) (9) − 1 − 2023 Swap Swap - CDI X IPCA 3,008 3,008 295 (82) 2029/2034 Foreign currency / Cross-currency Swap (3) US$ 729 US$ 729 (98) (336) 2024/2029 Total recognized in the Statement of Financial Position 133 (628) (1) Notional value in thousands of bbl. (2) Notional value in thousands of tons (PBIO operations). (3) Amounts in US$ are presented in million.

Gains/ (losses) recognized in the statement of income 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Commodity derivatives Other operations - 27.2 (a) (47) 363 (809) (1,091) Recognized in Other Income and Expenses (47) 363 (809) (1,091) Currency derivatives Swap Pound Sterling x Dollar − − (622) (780) Swap CDI x Dollar - 27.3 (b) 305 384 (113) 766 Others 3 2 (1) (2) 308 386 (736) (16) Interest rate derivatives Swap - CDI X IPCA 200 235 (78) (97) 200 235 (78) (97) Cash flow hedge on exports - 27.3 (a) (5,337) (11,329) (5,442) (12,663) Recognized in Net finance income (expense) (4,829) (10,708) (6,256) (12,776) Total (4,876) (10,345) (7,065) (13,867)

Gains/ (losses) recognized in other comprehensive income 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Cash flow hedge on exports - 27.3 (a) 21,871 35,554 (26,965) 40,164

Guarantees given (received) as collateral 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Commodity derivatives 250 499 250 499

A sensitivity analysis of the derivative financial instruments for the different types of market risks as of June 30, 2023 is set out as follows:

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated Financial Instruments Risk Probable Scenario Possible Scenario Remote Scenario Derivatives not designated for hedge accounting Future and Swap contracts Crude oil and oil products - price changes − (445) (889) Future and Swap contracts Soy oil - price changes − (13) (26) Forward contracts Foreign currency - depreciation BRL x USD − (4) (7) − (462) (922)

The probable scenario uses references external to the Company, widely used in the pricing of cargo in the oil, oil products and natural gas market, which take into account the closing price of the asset on June 30, 2023, and therefore, it is considered that there is no variation in the result of open operations in this scenario. The possible and remote scenarios reflect the potential effect on the result of outstanding transactions, considering a variation in the closing price of 20% and 40%, respectively. To simulate the most unfavorable scenarios, the variation was applied to each product group according to the position of open operations: price drop for long positions and high for short positions.

27.2Risk management of crude oil and oil products prices

Petrobras prefers exposure to the price cycle to the systematic performance of protection of operations of purchase or sale of goods, whose objective is to meet its operational needs, with the use of derivative financial instruments. However, subject to the analysis of the business environment and the prospects for carrying out the Strategic Plan, the execution of an occasional hedging strategy with derivatives may be applicable.

a) Other commodity derivative transactions

Petrobras, using its assets, positions and proprietary and market knowledge from its operations in Brazil and abroad, seeks to capture market opportunities through the purchase and sale of oil and oil products, which can occasionally be optimized with the use of commodity derivative instruments to manage price risk in a safe and controlled manner.

27.3Foreign exchange risk management

a) Cash Flow Hedge involving the Company's future exports

The reference values, at present value, of the hedging instruments as of June 30, 2023, in addition to the expectation of reclassification to the statement of income of the balance of exchange variation accumulated in shareholders' equity in future periods, based on a rate of R$/US$ of 4,8192, are shown below:

Present value of hedging instrument at 06.30.2023 Hedging Instrument Hedged Transactions Nature of the Risk Maturity Date US$ million R$ Foreign exchange gains and losses on proportion of non-derivative financial instruments cash flows Foreign exchange gains and losses of highly probable future monthly exports revenues Foreign Currency - Real vs U.S. Dollar Spot Rate From Jul/2023 to Jun/2033 65,472 315,523

Changes in the present value of hedging instrument (principal and interest) US$ million R$ Amounts designated as of December 31, 2022 62,119 324,121 Additional hedging relationships designated, designations revoked and hedging instruments re-designated 15,874 80,388 Exports affecting the statement of income (3,547) (18,145) Principal repayments / amortization (8,974) (45,515) Foreign exchange variation − (25,326) Amount on June 30, 2023 65,472 315,523 Nominal value of hedging instrument (finance debt and lease liability) on June 30, 2023 79,394 382,618

.

In the period from January to June 2023, an exchange gain of R$1,101 was recognized referring to the ineffectiveness in the exchange variation line (exchange loss of R$401 in the same period in 2022).

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Future exports designated as hedged items in cash flow hedge relationships represent, on average, 54.5% of highly probable future exports.

The movement in the exchange variation accumulated in other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2023, to be realized by future exports, is shown below:

Exchange rate variation Tax effect Consolidaded Total Balance at December 31, 2022 (70,089) 23,831 (46,258) Recognized in Shareholders' Equity 24,225 (8,237) 15,988 Reclassified to the statement of income - occurred exports 11,329 (3,851) 7,478 Balance at June 30, 2023 (34,535) 11,743 (22,792) Exchange rate variation Tax effect Total Balance at December 31, 2021 (123,622) 42,034 (81,588) Recognized in Shareholders' Equity 27,501 (9,350) 18,151 Reclassified to the statement of income - occurred exports 12,663 (4,306) 8,357 Balance at June 30, 2022 (83,458) 28,378 (55,080)

Changes in expectations of realization of export prices and volumes in future reviews of business plans may determine the need for additional reclassifications of accumulated exchange variation in shareholders' equity to the statement of income. A sensitivity analysis with an average Brent oil price lower in US$ 10/barrel than considered in the last revision of the Strategic Plan 2023-2027, would not indicate the need to reclassify the exchange variation from the shareholders' equity to the statement of income.

The annual expectation of realization of the exchange variation balance accumulated in shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2023 is shown below:

Consolidated 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 to 2033 Total Expected realization (7,141) (11,584) (6,352) (4,532) (5,672) (2,989) 3,735 (34,535)

b) Information on ongoing contracts

As of June 30, 2023, the company has swap contracts - IPCA x CDI and CDI x Dollar outstanding.

Swap contracts - IPCA x CDI and CDI x Dollar

In 2019, Petrobras entered into derivative operations with the objective of protecting itself from exposure arising from the 1st series of the 7th issue of debentures, with IPCA x CDI interest swap operations, maturing in September 2029 and September 2034, and operations of cross-currency swap CDI x Dollar, with maturities in September 2024 and September 2029.

In July 2022, the first debenture repurchase plan was approved, authorizing the acquisition of these securities to be held in treasury or resold. Until June 30, 2023, only an immaterial amount of this debt was repurchased. The position in derivative contracts of IPCA x CDI and CDI x Dollar remains unchanged.

Changes in future interest rate curves (CDI) may impact the company's results, due to the market value of these swap contracts. In preparing the sensitivity analysis on future interest rate curves, the parallel shock on this curve was estimated based on the average maturity of swaps and the methodology on the horizon of application of sensitivity, presented above. For the possible and remote scenarios, the impacts of variations of 40% (400 BP - basis points) and 80% (800 BP), respectively, on future interest rate curves were estimated. The effects of this sensitivity analysis, keeping all other variables constant, are shown in the table below:

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Possible Result Remote Result SWAP foreign currency (IPCA x USD) (49) (95)

The methodology used to calculate the fair value of this swap operation consists of calculating the future value of the operations, using rates agreed in each contract and the projections of the forward curves, IPCA coupon and foreign exchange coupon, discounting to present value using the risk-free rate. Curves are obtained from Bloomberg based on forward contracts traded in stock exchanges.

The mark-to-market is adjusted to the credit risk of the financial institutions, which is not relevant in terms of financial volume, since the Company deals in contracts with highly rated banks.

c) Sensitivity analysis for foreign exchange risk on financial instruments

The scenario considered probable is referenced by an external source, Focus and Thomson Reuters, based on the exchange rate forecast for the close of the next quarter. The possible and remote scenarios have the same references and consider the appreciation of the exchange rate at the end of the quarter (risk) at 20% and 40%, respectively, with the exception of the balances of assets and liabilities in foreign currency of subsidiaries abroad, when carried out in currency equivalent to their respective functional currencies. These analyzes cover only the exchange rate variation and keep all other variables constant.

Financial Instruments Exposure at 06.30.2023 Risk Probable Scenario (1) Reasonably possible scenario Remote Scenario Assets 32,630 Dollar / Real 1,224 6,526 13,052 Liabilities (473,971) (17,782) (94,794) (189,588) Exchange rate - Cross currency swap (3,008) (113) (602) (1,203) Cash flow hedge on exports 315,523 11,837 63,105 126,209 (128,826) (4,834) (25,765) (51,530) Assets 6,561 Euro / Dollar 208 1,312 2,624 Liabilities (11,616) (369) (2,323) (4,646) (5,055) (161) (1,011) (2,022) Assets 7,601 Pound Sterling/ Dollar 56 1,520 3,040 Liabilities (14,791) (110) (2,958) (5,916) (7,190) (54) (1,438) (2,876) Assets 5 Pound Sterling / Real − 1 2 Liabilities (133) (6) (27) (53) (128) (6) (26) (51) Assets 21 Euro / Real 1 4 8 Liabilities (55) (4) (11) (22) (34) (3) (7) (14) Assets 130 Peso/Dollar (66) (22) (39) 130 (66) (22) (39) Total (141,103) (5,124) (28,269) (56,532) (1) The probable scenarios were calculated considering the following risk variations: Real x Dollar - devaluation of the real by 3.75% / Euro x Dollar - appreciation of the euro by 3.1% / Pound x Dollar - appreciation of the pound by 0.72% / Real x Euro - devaluation of the real by 6.9% / Real x Pound - devaluation of the real by 4.5%; / Peso X Dollar - Devaluation of the peso by 95.6%. Source: Focus and Thomson Reuters.

27.4Interest rate risk management

The company preferentially does not use derivative financial instruments to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations, as they do not cause material impacts, except in specific situations presented by Petrobras subsidiaries.

The interest rate risk sensitivity analysis is performed for a 12-month horizon. The values ​​referring to the possible and remote scenarios mean the total floating interest expense in the event of a variation of 40% and 80% in these interest rates, respectively, keeping all other variables constant.

The following table informs, in the probable scenario, the amount to be disbursed by Petrobras with the payment of interest related to debts with floating interest rate on June 30, 2023.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated Risk Probable Scenario (1) Reasonably possible scenario Remote Scenario LIBOR 3M 58 75 92 LIBOR 6M 2,908 4,071 5,234 SOFR 3M (2) 437 570 704 SOFR 6M (2) 84 118 151 CDI 540 756 972 TJLP 272 380 489 IPCA 378 529 681 4,677 6,499 8,323 (1) The probable scenario was calculated considering the quotations of currencies and floating rates to which the debts are indexed. (2) Represents the Secured Overnight Funding Rate.

27.5Liquidity risk management

The possibility of insufficient cash to settle obligations on the scheduled dates is routinely managed by the company. Liquidity risk is also mitigated by defining reference parameters for managing cash and financial investments and by periodically analyzing projected cash flow risks, quantifying through Monte Carlo simulations its main risk factors, such such as oil prices, exchange rates, international gasoline and diesel prices, among others. In this way, it is possible to measure the need for financial availability for operational continuity and the execution of its strategic plan.

In this context, even these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements presenting negative net working capital, the Company does not present liquidity risk.

Additionally, the company maintains committed credit facilities (revolving credit facilities) contracted as a liquidity reserve in adverse situations, as per note 24.5, and regularly assesses market conditions and may carry out repurchase transactions of its securities or those of its subsidiaries in the market international capital markets, through various means, including repurchase offers, security redemptions and/or open market operations, provided they are in line with the company's liability management strategy, which aims to improve the amortization profile and cost of the debt.

27.6Fair value of financial assets and liabilities

Level I Level II Level III Total fair value recorded Assets Foreign currency derivatives − 1 − 1 Interest rate derivatives − 295 − 295 Balance at June 30, 2023 − 296 − 296 Balance at December 31, 2022 − − − − Liabilities − Foreign currency derivatives − (98) − (98) Commodity derivatives (57) (8) − (65) Balance at June 30, 2023 (57) (106) − (163) Balance at December 31, 2022 (209) (419) − (628)

The fair value of other financial assets and liabilities is presented in the respective notes: 3 - Marketable securities; 9 - Trade and other receivables; and 24 - Finance debt (estimated amount).

The fair values of cash and cash equivalents, current debt and other financial assets and liabilities are equivalent or do not differ significantly from their carrying amounts.

28 Related-party transactions

The company has a policy on Transactions with Related Parties that is reviewed and approved annually by the Board of Directors, as provided for in Petrobras' Bylaws.

The policy also aims to ensure adequate and diligent decision-making by the company's management.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

28.1Commercial transactions per operation with investees (Parent Company)

06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Assets Trade and other receivables Trade and other receivables, mainly from sales 20,960 − 20,960 26,388 − 26,388 Dividends receivable 53 − 53 94 − 94 Amounts related to construction of gas pipeline − 741 741 − 820 820 Other operations 30 196 226 678 200 878 Advances to suppliers 650 1,843 2,493 614 2,010 2,624 Total 21,693 2,780 24,473 27,774 3,030 30,804 Liabilities Lease liabilities (1) (2,558) (3,542) (6,100) (2,113) (4,630) (6,743) Mutual operations (676) (64,926) (65,602) (1,093) (52,569) (53,662) Prepayment of exports (85,362) (170,062) (255,424) (76,192) (231,206) (307,398) Accounts payable to suppliers (12,741) − (12,741) (13,455) − (13,455) Purchases of crude oil, oil products and others (7,817) − (7,817) (9,471) − (9,471) Affreightment of platforms (246) − (246) (365) − (365) Advances from clientes (4,677) − (4,677) (3,614) − (3,614) Other operations (1) − (1) (5) − (5) Total (101,337) (238,530) (339,867) (92,853) (288,405) (381,258)

(1) Includes amounts referring to lease and sub-lease transactions between investees required by IFRS 16 / CPC 06 (R2) - Leases.

Apr-Jun 2023 Jan-Jun Apr-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Result Revenues, mainly sales revenues 23,012 52,974 43,137 82,520 Foreign exchange and inflation indexation charges, net(2) 4,475 3,256 (12,450) (6,441) Finance income (expenses), net (2) (6,091) (12,252) (5,411) (10,635) Total 21,396 43,978 25,276 65,444 (2) Includes the amounts of R$ 118 of active exchange variation and R$ 263 of financial expenses related to leasing and subleasing operations required by IFRS 16 / CPC 06 (R2) (R$ 158 of active exchange variation and R$ 302 financial expense for the period from January to June 2022).

28.2Annual interest rates for loan operations

Parent Company Liability 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 De 7.01 to 8% (51,032) (53,662) De 8.01 to 9% (14,570) − Total (65,602) (53,662)

28.3Non-standardized credit rights investment fund (FIDC-NP)

The parent company maintains funds invested in the FIDC-NP that are mainly used for the acquisition of performing and / or non-performing credit rights for operations carried out by affiliates. The amounts invested are recorded in accounts receivable.

Assignments of credit rights, performed and not performed, are recorded as financing in current liabilities.

Parent Company 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Accounts receivable, net 29,010 40,007 Credit rights assignments (35,129) (36,541)

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Apr-Jun 2023 Jan-Jun Apr-Jun 2022 Jan-Jun Financial Income FIDC-NP 1,440 2,725 2,281 3,331 Financial Expenses FIDC-NP (1,199) (2,318) (1,269) (2,015) Net finance income (expense) 241 407 1,012 1,316

28.4Guarantees

Petrobras has the procedure of granting guarantees to its equity interests for certain financial operations carried out in Brazil and abroad. The financial operations carried out by these equity interests and guaranteed by Petrobras present a balance of R$ 101,870 to be settled on June 30, 2023 (R$ 113,815 on December 31, 2022).

The guarantees offered by Petrobras, mainly personal, non-remunerated, are based on contractual clauses that support financial transactions between subsidiaries/controlled companies and third parties, guaranteeing the assumption of compliance with a third party's obligation, if the original debtor fails to do so.

28.5Transactions with joint ventures, associates, government entities and pension plans

The company does, and expects to continue to do, business in the normal course of various transactions with its joint ventures, affiliates, pension funds, as well as with its controlling shareholder, the Brazilian federal government, which includes transactions with banks and other entities under its control, such as financing and banking services, asset management and others.

Significant transactions resulted in the following balances:

Consolidated 06.30.2023 12.31.2022 Asset Liability Asset Liability Joint ventures and associates Petrochemical companies (associates) 193 11 109 52 Other associates and joint ventures 377 23 377 111 Subtotal 570 34 486 163 Brazilian government Government bonds 8,817 − 8,812 − Banks controlled by the Brazilian Government 67,429 8,731 61,625 8,178 Petroleum and alcohol account - receivables from the Brazilian Government 3,285 − 3,143 − Federal Government (1) − 10,641 − 7,419 Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. - PPSA − 307 − 296 Others 446 424 306 371 Subtotal 79,977 20,103 73,886 16,264 Petros 383 1,018 290 1,569 Total 80,930 21,155 74,662 17,996 Current assets 12,909 13,176 13,583 11,055 Non-current assets 68,021 7,979 61,079 6,941

(1) Includes lease amounts.

The effect on the result of significant transactions is presented below:

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated 2023 2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Joint ventures and associates State-controlled gas distributors (1) − − 3,062 6,064 Petrochemical companies 4,027 8,645 6,561 12,443 Other associates and joint ventures 54 99 301 454 Subtotal 4,081 8,744 9,924 18,961 Brazilian government Government bonds 267 542 249 469 Banks controlled by the Brazilian Government (118) (85) (251) (142) Petroleum and alcohol account - receivables from the Brazilian Government 86 141 132 229 Brazilian Government (617) (705) (381) (381) Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. - PPSA (113) (677) (651) (854) Others (345) (545) (80) (19) Subtotal (840) (1,329) (982) (698) Petros (25) (48) − − Total 3,216 7,367 8,942 18,263 Revenues, mainly sales revenues 4,060 8,707 9,940 19,252 Purchases and services 8 16 7 29 Operating income and expense (467) (1,235) (768) (1,231) Foreign exchange and inflation indexation charges, net (846) (1,067) (214) (149) Finance income (expenses), net 461 946 (23) 362 Total 3,216 7,367 8,942 18,263 (1) In July 2022, the Company disposed its entire interest in Gaspetro.

Liabilities with pension plans of the company's employees and managed by Fundação Petros, which include debt instruments, are presented in note 13.

28.6Compensation of key management personnel

The total remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board of Petrobras Holding are based on the guidelines established by the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State Companies - SEST, of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, and by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and are presented below:

Parent Company

Jan-Jun/2023 Jan-Jun/2022 Officers Board Members Total Officers Board Members Total Wages and short-term benefits 7.3 0.4 7.7 7.0 0.2 7.2 Social security and other employee-related taxes 2.0 0.1 2.1 2.0 − 2.0 Post-employment benefits (pension plan) 0.4 − 0.4 0.6 − 0.6 Benefits due to termination of tenure 2.2 − 2.2 0.6 − 0.6 Total compensation recognized in the statement of income 11.9 0.5 12.4 10.2 0.2 10.4 Total compensation paid (1) 25.9 0.5 26.4 20.4 0.2 20.6 Monthly average number of members in the period 9.00 11.00 20.00 9.00 11.00 20.00 Monthly average number of paid members in the period 9.00 5.67 14.67 9.00 2.83 11.83 (1) Includes the PPP for Administrators in the Executive Board.

In the period from January to June 2023, the consolidated expense with the total compensation of the company's officers and board members totaled R$ 28.67 (R$ 29.56 in the period from January to March 2022).

The remuneration of the members of the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors must be considered apart from the global limit of the remuneration established for the administrators, that is, the amounts received are not classified as remuneration of the administrators.

The members of the Board of Directors who participate in the Statutory Audit Committees waive the remuneration of the Board of Directors, as established in art. 38, § 8 of Decree No. 8,945, of December 27, 2016, and were entitled to a total remuneration of R$ 1,125 thousand in the period from January to June 2023 (R$ 1,350 thousand, considering social charges). In the period from January to June 2022, the remuneration accrued in the period was R$ 1,721 thousand (R$ 2,066 thousand, considering social charges).

On April 27, 2023, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting set the remuneration of the management (Executive Board and Board of Directors) at up to R$44.99 as the global limit of remuneration to be paid in the period between April 2023 and March 2024 (R$ 39.59 in the period between April 2022 and March 2023, fixed on April 13, 2022).

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

29 Supplemental information on statement of cash flows

Consolidated 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Amounts paid/received during the period Withholding income tax paid on behalf of third-parties 3,414 3,023 Transactions that does not involve cash Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit − 95 Lease 36,102 15,906 Provision for decommissioning costs 31 54 Use of tax credits and judicial deposit for the payment of contingency 254 5,819 Remeasurement of property, plant and equipment acquired in previous periods 57 189

The final balance of cash and cash equivalents, in the statement of cash flows, includes amounts related to assets held for sale, as shown in the reconciliation below:

Consolidated 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Balance reconciliation at the beginning of the period Balance of cash and cash equivalents on the statement of financial position 41,723 58,410 Cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale − 72 Cash and cash equivalents in the Statement of Cash Flow - Opening balance 41,723 58,482 Balance reconciliation at the end of the period Balance of cash and cash equivalents on the statement of financial position 49,882 85,311 Cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale − 37 Cash and cash equivalents in the Statement of Cash Flow - Closing Balance 49,882 85,348

29.1Reconciliation of depreciation with Statements of Cash Flows

Consolidated 2023 2022 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Depreciation of Property, plant and equipment 36,207 37,293 Amortization of Intangible assets 243 187 36,450 37,480 Depreciation of right of use - recovery of PIS/COFINS (404) (363) Depreciation, depletion and amortization in the Statements of Added Value 36,046 37,117 Capitalized depreciation (4,778) (3,517) Depreciation, depletion and amortization in the Statements of Cash Flows 31,268 33,600

30 Subsequent events

Global notes offering in the international capital market

On July 3, 2023, Petrobras, through its wholly owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (PGF), concluded the global notes offering in the international capital market, in the amount of US$ 1,250 million, maturing in 2033 with a 6.625% p.a. yield to investors.

Debentures repurchase program

On July 15, 2023, Petrobras ended its 1st Debenture Repurchase Plan. Since the creation of the program until July 15, 2023, the Company has repurchased a total of 244,334 debentures, in the amount of R$ 271, among the papers of the 5th, 6th and 7th issuance, equivalent to 3% of the total amount of outstanding debentures.

Review of the Shareholder Compensation Policy

On July 28, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a revision on the Shareholder Compensation Policy, where the main changes are the following:

· The company will distribute to shareholders 45% (previously 60%) of the cash flow, which consists of the difference between the net cash generated by operating activities and the application of cash in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and the acquisition of equity interests (previously the free cash flow of the company did not deduct acquisitions of equity interests);

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

· Inclusion of share repurchase as a possibility of compensation to shareholders, aiming at canceling these shares. The amounts related to share repurchase will be deducted from the total shareholder remuneration formula in each quarter; and

· Replacement of references to specific gross debt amounts by the "gross debt level established in the Strategic Plan". The Strategic Plan 2023-2027 establishes that the maximum level of the gross debt range is US$ 65 billion.

Distribution of remuneration to shareholders

On August 3, 2023, Petrobras's Board of Directors approved the distribution of remuneration to shareholders in the amount of R$14,992 (R$1.149304 per outstanding preferred and common shares), based on the net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, as presented in the following table:

Remuneration to shareholders of Petrobras Date of Board of Directors' approval Date of shareholders' position Amount per preferred and common shares (R$) Amount Interim dividends 08.03.2023 08.21.2023 0.783828 10,225 Interim interest on capital 08.03.2023 08.21.2023 0.365476 4,767 Total distribution to shareholders 1.149304 14,992

These dividends and interest on capital will be paid in two equal installments of R$7,496, on November 21 and December 15, 2023, and will be deducted from the remuneration that will be distributed to shareholders relating to the fiscal year 2023. The amounts will be adjusted by the SELIC rate from the date of payment of each installment until the end of the referred fiscal year, on December 31, 2023.

Repurchase of shares

On August 3, 2023, the Board of Directors approved the Share Repurchase Program, which is the acquisition of up to 157.8 million preferred shares issued by the company, on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), to be held in treasury with subsequent cancellation, without reduction of share capital. The Program will be carried out in the context of the Shareholder Remuneration Policy, approved on July 28, 2023, and within a maximum period of 12 months.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PETROBRAS This interim financial information should be read together with the Company's audited annual financial statements (Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

31 Correlation between the explanatory notes of December 31, 2022 and the ones of June 30, 2023

Number of notes Notes to the Financial Statements Annual for 2022 Quarterly information for 2Q-23 Basis of preparation and presentation of financial statements 2 1 Summary of significant accounting policies 3 2 Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities 7 3 Sales revenues 8 4 Costs and Expenses by nature 9 5 Other income and expenses 10 6 Net finance income (expense) 11 7 Segment information 12 8 Trade and other receivables 13 9 Inventories 14 10 Trade payables 15 11 Taxes 16 12 Employee benefits (Post-Employment) 17 13 Provisions for legal proceedings 18 14 Provision for decommissioning costs 19 15 Other assets and liabilities 20 16 Property, plant and equipment 23 17 Intangible assets 24 18 Impairment 25 19 Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves 26 20 Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements 27 21 Investments 29 22 Disposal of Assets and other changes in organizational structure 30 23 Finance debt 31 24 Leases 32 25 Equity 33 26 Risk management 34 27 Related-party transactions 35 28 Supplemental information on statement of cash flows 36 29 Subsequent events 37 30

The notes to the annual report 2022, which were suppressed in the interim financial statements of June 30, 2023 because they do not have significant changes and / or may not be applicable to interim financial information, are:

Notes to the Financial Statements Number of notes The Company and its operations 1 Accounting estimates 4 New standards and interpretations 5 Capital management 6 "Lava Jato Operation" and the reflects on the Company 21 Commitment to purchase natural gas 22 Partnerships in exploration and production activities 28

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS ON INTERIM ACCOUNTING INFORMATION AND REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF QUARTERLY INFORMATION

PETROBRAS

In compliance with the provisions of items V and VI of article 27 of CVM Resolution 80, of March 29, 2022, the chief executive officer and directors of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, a publicly-held corporation, headquartered at Avenida República do Chile, 65, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, registered with the CNPJ under nº 33.000.167 / 0001-01, declare that the financial statements were prepared in accordance with the law or the bylaws and that:

(i)reviewed, discussed and agreed with the Interim Financial Statements of Petrobras for the period ended on June 30, 2023;

(ii) reviewed, discussed and agreed with the conclusions expressed in the report of KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., regarding the Interim Financial Statements of Petrobras for the period ended on June 30, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro, August 3, 2023.

Jean Paul Terra Prates Mário Vinícius Claussen Spinelli Chief Executive Officer Chief Governance and Compliance Executive Officer Carlos José do Nascimento Travassos Mauricio Tolmasquim Chief Engineering, Technology and Innovation Officer Chief Energy Transition and Sustainability Officer Clarice Coppetti Sergio Caetano Leite Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Chief Financial and Investor Relations Executive Officer Claudio Romeo Schlosser William França da Silva Chief Logistics, Commercialization and Markets Executive Officer Chief Industrial Processes and Products Officer Joelson Falcão Mendes Chief Exploration and Production Executive Officer

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Rua do Passeio, 38 - Setor 2 - 17º andar - Centro

20021-290 - Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Caixa Postal 2888 - CEP 20001-970 - Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Telefone +55 (21) 2207-9400, Fax +55 (21) 2207-9000

www.kpmg.com.br

Report on the review of quarterly information - ITR

(A free translation of the original report in Portuguese, as filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, prepared in accordance with the Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Reporting and the international accounting standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB)

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ("the Company"), included in the quarterly information form - ITR for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which comprises the statement of financial position as of June 30, 2023 and the respective statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and six-months periods then ended, and statements of changes in shareholders' equity and of cash flows for the six-months period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Financial Reporting and the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, such as for the presentation of these information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, applicable to the preparation of quarterly information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express our conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., uma sociedade simples brasileira e firma-membro da rede KPMG de firmas-membro independentes e afiliadas à KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), uma entidade suíça. KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., a Brazilian entity and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

Scope of the review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on reviews of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34, issued by the IASB, applicable to the preparation of quarterly information - ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission.

Other matters - Statements of added value

The individual and consolidated interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of added value (DVA) for the six-month period ended at June 30, 2023, prepared under responsibility of Company's management, and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. These statements were submitted to review procedures carried out together with the review of the Company's interim financial information to conclude that they are reconciled with interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and its form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in CPC 09 - Statement of Added Value. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that those statements were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in this Standard with respect to the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Rio de Janeiro, August 03, 2023

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC SP-014428/O-6 F-RJ

(Original report in Portuguese signed by)

Ulysses M. Duarte Magalhães

Accountant CRC RJ-092095/O-8

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., uma sociedade simples brasileira e firma-membro da rede KPMG de firmas-membro independentes e afiliadas à KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), uma entidade suíça. KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., a Brazilian entity and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

