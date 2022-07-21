Petrobras : Production & Sales Report 2Q22

Rio de Janeiro, July 21, 2022

In 2Q22, we delivered an operating performance fully in line with the Company's plans. Average production of oil, NGL and natural gas reached 2.65 MMboed, 5.1% below 1Q22. This result was mainly due to the beginning of the Production Sharing Contract for the Surplus Volumes of the Transfer of Rights of Atapu and Sepia, effective from May 2, which reduced Petrobras' work interest in these fields (with an impact, in 2Q22, of 90,000 boed relative to Petrobras production volumes from these fields), in addition to the higher number of stoppages for maintenance and interventions in pre-salt and post-salt platforms. These effects were partially offset by the production start-up of FPSO Guanabara (Mero field) and the continuity of the ramp-ups of FPSOs Carioca (Sépia field) and P-68 (Berbigão and Sururu fields), both located in Santos Basin pre-salt. These effects were already expected and did not impact our production guidance for 2022, of 2.6 MMboed, with a variation of 4% up or down.

Total production in the pre-salt was 1.94 MMboed, representing 73% of Petrobras total production. Total production operated by Petrobras, in turn, reached 3.55 MMboed in 2Q22, 2.9% lower than in 1Q22, mainly due to the higher number of losses with maintenance stoppages and interventions in pre-salt and post-salt platforms, offset by the ramp-up of P-68 and FPSO Carioca and the start-up of FPSO Guanabara, in the Mero field. The highlights of 2Q22 were:

Continuity of ramp-ups of FPSOs Carioca and P-68

FPSO Carioca, whose oil processing capacity is up to 180,000 bpd and 6 million m3/d of gas, achieved an average operated production of 155,000 bpd in the quarter and P-68 reached full capacity on June 21, which allowed the unit to produce 152,000 bpd, confirming the good performance of the wells and platforms.

Start-up of FPSO Guanabara, on April 30

The FPSO, whose processing capacity is up to 180,000 bpd of oil and 12 million m3/d of gas, had its first offloading of oil on May 31, with a volume of 500,000 barrels.

On July 9, the flare-out (first gas injection) of the unit began. Gas utilization allows the reduction of flaring, enabling the sequencing of the platform's ramp-up, in compliance with current regulations.

Signing of the Production Sharing Contract for the Surplus Volumes of the Transfer of Rights of Atapu and Sépia

Along with the Production Sharing Contracts in Sépia and Atapu, the Co-Participation Agreements and the Amendments to the Production Individualization Agreement in Atapu and Sépia were also signed with the respective partners. These instruments are necessary to manage the shared reservoirs in the area of the Transfer of Rights Agreement and in the area of the Production Sharing Agreement for the Surplus of the Transfer of Rights Agreement.

2