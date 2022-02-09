Petrobras : Production & Sales Report 4Q21

In 4Q21, average production of oil, NGL and natural gas reached 2.70 MMboed, 4.5% below 3Q21, due to the beginning of the Búzios Co-participation Agreement and maintenance stoppages in pre-salt platforms with high

"The achievement of those results demonstrates Petrobras' commitment to meeting its goals and the focus on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, which have demonstrated great competitive advantage, producing low- cost, high-quality oil with low greenhouse gases emissions", says Exploration and Production Officer, Fernando Assumpção Borges.

acquisition, on December 17, of exploration and production rights for the ToR surplus volumes in the Atapu and Sépia fields. Petrobras exercised its preemptive rights to act as operator, with a 30% interest in the winning consortium of Sépia. For Atapu, the winning consortium is integrated by Petrobras as operator, with a 52.5% stake. With the beginning of the Production Sharing Regime in Atapu and Sépia fields scheduled for early May 2022, Petrobras' interests in the shared reservoir, including the shares of the ToR Agreements and of the Concession Agreements and will be respectively 65.69% for Atapu and 55.30% for Sepia.

annual record of gas utilization with the mark of 97.2% of gas produced. This record contributes significantly to reduction of emissions and higher carbon efficiency;

"The start-up of the first Sépia project is a milestone for all of us who work at Petrobras. It is the victory of the determination, persistence and technical capacity of our professionals, in a challenging external scenario due to the pandemic", says the Chief Production Development Officer, João Henrique Rittershaussen;

Petrobras posted an excellent operational performance in 2021, reaching all production targets for the year with the achievement of the following marks:

production (P-66,P-75,P-76, FPSO Cidade de Ilhabela, FPSO Cidade de Mangaratiba and FPSO Cidade de São Paulo). These factors were partially offset by the ramp-up of FPSO Carioca.

As part of our portfolio management strategy, we highlight the closing of the sale, in 4Q21, of our entire stake in the onshore fields of the clusters (i) Miranga and Remanso, in Bahia and (ii) Cricaré, in Espírito Santo and (iii) of thr Rabo Branco concession, in Sergipe. These fields had a combined average production of 5.2 kbpd of oil and 468,000 m3/day of gas from January to November 2021.

More recently, we revised the production target disclosed in the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, following the results of the 2nd Bidding Round for the Surplus Volumes of the ToR in Atapu and Sépia, which resulted, for 2022, in a reduction of 70 Mboed for total oil and gas production. For the 2023-2026 horizon, the estimated average production impact is a reduction of 0.1 MMboed.

FPSO Anchieta, located in the Jubarte field, in Campos Basin, has been shut down since January 22 after oil was detected close to the vessel. Adequate anti-pollution measures were immediately deployed and were proven to be effective. The situation is under control and the FPSO will resume operations when an action plan is approved by the authorities.

On January 28, 2022, FPSO Guanabara arrived in Mero field. This will be the first definitive production system to be installed in this field, with start-up scheduled for the first half of 2022.

Sales volumes of oil products grew 8.5% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and the highlight was the increase in the sales of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, mainly due to the strong impact on sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, in addition to lower imports of gasoline and diesel by third parties between the periods, resulting in an increase in the company's market share. In the case of gasoline, the gain in market share over ethanol was also relevant, mainly due to lower pump prices for final consumers, and in the case of diesel, the growth of the economy in 2021, especially the industrial sector. Another oil product that contributed to total sales growth was fuel oil, whose sales grew in 2021 compared to the previous year, due to greater demand from thermopower plants.

We achieved an annual record for S-10 diesel sales and production in 2021, with a 34.7% increase in sales and a 10% increase in production. The growth in S-10 diesel consumption happens alongside the modernization of the national fleet, ensuring better environmental and economic benefits for users.

Oil products output in 2021 also exceeded 2020 volumes, despite the concentration of scheduled maintenance stoppages, postponed from 2020, the initial and most critical phase of the pandemic.

Even with several maintenance stoppages, we reached an average total utilization factor (FUT) of 83% in our refineries in 2021, the highest mark in the last five years, which demonstrates the efficiency gains in the units' management.

With the beginning of the RefTOP program in May 2021, we also achieved improvements in environmental and energy performance metrics. The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Index (IGEE) for the refining segment was 39.7 gCO2e/CWT in 2021, exceeding the target. In total, emissions of around 2.8 million tons of CO2 equivalent were avoided when comparing the actual emissions with the ones that would be generated if the refineries had operated in 2021 with 2020 metrics. This is equivalent to approximately 60% of the emission of the urban bus fleet in the city of São Paulo in 2021, according to data from the Energy and Environment Institute (IEMA).

