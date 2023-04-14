Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:23 2023-04-14 pm EDT
26.30 BRL   +1.04%
04:43pPetrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - ON (disponível apenas em inglês)
PU
04:30pPetrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - PN (disponível apenas em inglês)
PU
08:09aPetrobras Authorized to Resume Production at Bahia Terra Oil Fields
DJ
Petrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - ON (disponível apenas em inglês)

04/14/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary PO Box 64873 Saint Paul MN 55168-0873

Address change

Mark box, sign, and indicate changes/comments below:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ("ADRs")

REPRESENTING COMMON SHARES OF

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

Please refer to the reverse side of this card for the Resolutions to be voted at the Meeting.

PLEASE FOLD HERE

Annual General Meeting

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

Resolution 1.

Resolution 2.

Resolution 3.

Resolution 4.

Resolution 5.

Resolutions 6.(1) - 6.(10) See below

Resolution 7.

Resolution 8.

Resolution 9.

Resolution 10.

Resolution 11.

Resolution 12.

Resolution 13.

Resolution 6. Note: Please be sure to read the IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR RESOLUTION NUMBER 6. (on reverse) before voting this Resolution. Amount of votes for each specific candidate for the Board of Directors as listed below:

Res. 6.(1)

_________

Res. 6.(5) _________

Res. 6.(9)

_________

Res. 6.(2)

_________

Res. 6.(6) _________

Res. 6.(10)

_________

Res. 6.(3)

_________

Res. 6.(7)

_________

Res. 6.(4)

_________

Res. 6.(8)

_________

Mark box at immediate right if you wish to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company.

PLEASE NOTE: Marking this box voids any other instructions indicated on this Voting Instruction Card.

Sign below

Date:

Please sign this Voting Instruction Card exactly as your name(s) appear(s) on the face of this card and on the books of the Depositary. Joint owners should each sign personally. Trustees and other fiduciaries should indicate the capacity in which they sign, and where more than one name appears, a majority must sign. If a corporation, this signature should be that of an authorized officer who should state his or her title.

RESOLUTIONS

Annual General Meeting:

  1. Examination of management accounts, examination, discussion and voting of the Annual Report and the Companys Financial Statements, accompanied by the independent auditors report and the Fiscal Council report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
  2. Proposal for the Allocation of the Results of the financial year of 2022.

Election of the board of directors by single slate of candidates

Controlling Shareholder

Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes

Eugênio Tiago Chagas Cordeiro e Teixeira

Jean Paul Terra Prates

Bruno Moretti

Efrain Pereira da Cruz

Sergio Machado Rezende

Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback

Suzana Kahn Ribeiro

  1. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).- Controlling Shareholder
  2. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?
  3. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "against" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Cumulative voting only

6. Election of the Board of Directors by cumulative voting - In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process, the number of votes held by each holder will be equal to the number of shares multiplied by eight (8), i.e., - number of available seats on the Board of Directors to be elected under this Resolution. After multiplying their unused shares by 8, holders may distribute their votes to one or more candidates in any amount and proportion at their own discretion. Please write down the amount of votes that each candidate shall receive on the corresponding line beside Resolutions 6.(1) through 6.(10). The sum of all entries in Resolutions 6.(1) through 6.(10) must not exceed the amount of votes as calculated in the above procedure for Resolution 6.

6.(1) Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes

6.(6)

Bruno Moretti

6.(2) Jean Paul Terra Prates

6.(7)

Sergio Machado Rezende

6.(3) Efrain Pereira da Cruz

6.(8)

Suzana Kahn Ribeiro

6.(4) Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback

6.(9)

José João Abdalla Filho

6.(5) Eugênio Tiago Chagas Cordeiro e

6.(10)

Marcelo Gasparino da Silva

Teixeira

  1. Election of the chairman of the board of directors - Total members to be elected: 1
    Nomination of candidates for chairman of the board of directors. Candidate: Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes
  2. Proposal to establish five (5) members for the Fiscal Council.
  3. Election of the fiscal board by single slate of candidates. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Controlling Shareholder

Candidates nominated by the Controlling Shareholder:

Main: Viviane Aparecida da Silva Varga

Alternate: Otávio Ladeira de Medeiros

Main: Daniel Cabaleiro Saldanha

Alternate: Gustavo Gonçalves Manfrim

Main: Cristina Bueno Camatta

Alternate: Sidnei Bispo

  1. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?
  2. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by minority shareholders with voting rights (the shareholder must fill this field if the general election field was left in blank):

Main: Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres

Alternate: Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza

  1. Compensation of Management members, Fiscal Council members and of the members of the Statutory Advisory Committees of the Board of Directors.
  2. In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may the voting instructions included in this ballot form be considered also for the second call of the meeting?

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary PO Box 64873 Saint Paul MN 55168-0873

Voting Instruction Card

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Depositary") has received advice that the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (the "Company") will be held exclusively by digital format, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), via digital platform, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (GMT-3 time zone), for the purposes set forth on this card.

If you are desirous of having the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, vote or execute a proxy to vote the Common Shares represented by your ADRs FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolutions to be proposed at the Meetings, kindly execute and forward to the Depositary the attached Voting Instruction Card. The enclosed postage paid envelope is provided for this purpose. The Voting Instruction Card should be executed in such a manner as to show clearly whether you desire the Nominee or the Nominees of the Depositary to vote FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolutions, or any of them, as the case may be. You may include instructions to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company. The Voting Instruction Card MUST be forwarded in sufficient time to reach the Depositary before 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, April 25, 2023. Only the registered holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023, will be entitled to execute the attached Voting Instruction Card.

The signatory, a registered holder of ADRs representing Common Shares of the Company, of record on March 31, 2023, hereby requests and authorizes the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, to vote or execute a proxy to vote the underlying Common Shares of the Company represented by such ADRs, on the Resolutions at the Meetings.

These instructions, when properly signed and dated, will be voted in the manner directed herein. To the extent such instructions are not so received by the Depositary from any holder of the Company, the Depositary shall take such action as is necessary, upon the written request of the Company and subject to applicable law, and the terms and conditions of the Deposited Securities, to cause such underlying shares to be counted for the purposes of satisfying applicable quorum requirements.

If you would like more information on the agenda items to be voted at these meetings, please go to https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/.

NOTE: In order to have the aforesaid shares voted, this Voting Instruction Card must be received by the Depositary before 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, April 25, 2023.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary

PLEASE MARK, DATE AND SIGN ON REVERSE SIDE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 20:41:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer