Petrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - ON (disponível apenas em inglês)

Resolution 6. Note: Please be sure to read the IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR RESOLUTION NUMBER 6. (on reverse) before voting this Resolution. Amount of votes for each specific candidate for the Board of Directors as listed below:

Mark box at immediate right if you wish to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company.

PLEASE NOTE: Marking this box voids any other instructions indicated on this Voting Instruction Card.

Sign below Date:

Please sign this Voting Instruction Card exactly as your name(s) appear(s) on the face of this card and on the books of the Depositary. Joint owners should each sign personally. Trustees and other fiduciaries should indicate the capacity in which they sign, and where more than one name appears, a majority must sign. If a corporation, this signature should be that of an authorized officer who should state his or her title.