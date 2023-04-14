Petrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - ON (disponível apenas em inglês)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ("ADRs")
REPRESENTING COMMON SHARES OF
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Please refer to the reverse side of this card for the Resolutions to be voted at the Meeting.
Annual General Meeting
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
Resolution 1.
Resolution 2.
Resolution 3.
Resolution 4.
Resolution 5.
Resolutions 6.(1) - 6.(10) See below
Resolution 7.
Resolution 8.
Resolution 9.
Resolution 10.
Resolution 11.
Resolution 12.
Resolution 13.
Resolution 6. Note: Please be sure to read the IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR RESOLUTION NUMBER 6. (on reverse) before voting this Resolution. Amount of votes for each specific candidate for the Board of Directors as listed below:
Res. 6.(1)
_________
Res. 6.(5) _________
Res. 6.(9)
_________
Res. 6.(2)
_________
Res. 6.(6) _________
Res. 6.(10)
_________
Res. 6.(3)
_________
Res. 6.(7)
_________
Res. 6.(4)
_________
Res. 6.(8)
_________
Mark box at immediate right if you wish to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company.
PLEASE NOTE: Marking this box voids any other instructions indicated on this Voting Instruction Card.
RESOLUTIONS
Annual General Meeting:
Examination of management accounts, examination, discussion and voting of the Annual Report and the Companys Financial Statements, accompanied by the independent auditors report and the Fiscal Council report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Proposal for the Allocation of the Results of the financial year of 2022.
Election of the board of directors by single slate of candidates
Controlling Shareholder
Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes
Eugênio Tiago Chagas Cordeiro e Teixeira
Jean Paul Terra Prates
Bruno Moretti
Efrain Pereira da Cruz
Sergio Machado Rezende
Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback
Suzana Kahn Ribeiro
Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).- Controlling Shareholder
If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?
Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "against" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Cumulative voting only
6. Election of the Board of Directors by cumulative voting - In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process, the number of votes held by each holder will be equal to the number of shares multiplied by eight (8), i.e., - number of available seats on the Board of Directors to be elected under this Resolution. After multiplying their unused shares by 8, holders may distribute their votes to one or more candidates in any amount and proportion at their own discretion. Please write down the amount of votes that each candidate shall receive on the corresponding line beside Resolutions 6.(1) through 6.(10). The sum of all entries in Resolutions 6.(1) through 6.(10) must not exceed the amount of votes as calculated in the above procedure for Resolution 6.
6.(1) Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes
6.(6)
Bruno Moretti
6.(2) Jean Paul Terra Prates
6.(7)
Sergio Machado Rezende
6.(3) Efrain Pereira da Cruz
6.(8)
Suzana Kahn Ribeiro
6.(4) Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback
6.(9)
José João Abdalla Filho
6.(5) Eugênio Tiago Chagas Cordeiro e
6.(10)
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva
Teixeira
Election of the chairman of the board of directors - Total members to be elected: 1
Nomination of candidates for chairman of the board of directors. Candidate: Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes
Proposal to establish five (5) members for the Fiscal Council.
Election of the fiscal board by single slate of candidates. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Controlling Shareholder
Candidates nominated by the Controlling Shareholder:
Main: Viviane Aparecida da Silva Varga
Alternate: Otávio Ladeira de Medeiros
Main: Daniel Cabaleiro Saldanha
Alternate: Gustavo Gonçalves Manfrim
Main: Cristina Bueno Camatta
Alternate: Sidnei Bispo
If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by minority shareholders with voting rights (the shareholder must fill this field if the general election field was left in blank):
Main: Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres
Alternate: Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza
Compensation of Management members, Fiscal Council members and of the members of the Statutory Advisory Committees of the Board of Directors.
In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may the voting instructions included in this ballot form be considered also for the second call of the meeting?
Voting Instruction Card
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Depositary") has received advice that the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (the "Company") will be held exclusively by digital format, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), via digital platform, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (GMT-3 time zone), for the purposes set forth on this card.
If you are desirous of having the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, vote or execute a proxy to vote the Common Shares represented by your ADRs FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolutions to be proposed at the Meetings, kindly execute and forward to the Depositary the attached Voting Instruction Card. The enclosed postage paid envelope is provided for this purpose. The Voting Instruction Card should be executed in such a manner as to show clearly whether you desire the Nominee or the Nominees of the Depositary to vote FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolutions, or any of them, as the case may be. You may include instructions to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company. The Voting Instruction Card MUST be forwarded in sufficient time to reach the Depositary before 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, April 25, 2023. Only the registered holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023, will be entitled to execute the attached Voting Instruction Card.
The signatory, a registered holder of ADRs representing Common Shares of the Company, of record on March 31, 2023, hereby requests and authorizes the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, to vote or execute a proxy to vote the underlying Common Shares of the Company represented by such ADRs, on the Resolutions at the Meetings.
These instructions, when properly signed and dated, will be voted in the manner directed herein. To the extent such instructions are not so received by the Depositary from any holder of the Company, the Depositary shall take such action as is necessary, upon the written request of the Company and subject to applicable law, and the terms and conditions of the Deposited Securities, to cause such underlying shares to be counted for the purposes of satisfying applicable quorum requirements.
