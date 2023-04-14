Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:23 2023-04-14 pm EDT
26.30 BRL   +1.04%
04:43pPetrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - ON (disponível apenas em inglês)
PU
04:30pPetrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - PN (disponível apenas em inglês)
PU
08:09aPetrobras Authorized to Resume Production at Bahia Terra Oil Fields
DJ
Petrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - PN (disponível apenas em inglês)

04/14/2023 | 04:30pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary

PO Box 64873 Saint Paul MN 55168-0873

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ("ADRs")

REPRESENTING PREFERRED SHARES OF

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

Please refer to the reverse side of this card for the Resolution to be voted at the Meeting.

FOLD AND DETACH HERE

Annual General Meeting

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

Resolution 1.

Address change

Mark box, sign and indicate changes/comments below:

Mark box at immediate right if you wish to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company.

PLEASE NOTE: Marking this box voids any other instructions indicated on this Voting Instruction Card.

Sign below

Date:

Please sign this Voting Instruction Card exactly as your name(s) appear(s) on the face of this card and on the books of the Depositary. Joint owners should each sign personally. Trustees and other fiduciaries should indicate the capacity in which they sign, and where more than one name appears, a majority must sign. If a corporation, this signature should be that of an authorized officer who should state his or her title.

RESOLUTION

Annual General Meeting

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares

1. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by shareholders with non-voting preferred shares or restricted voting rights.

Main: João Vicente Silva Machado

Alternate: Lucia Maria Guimarães Cavalcanti

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary PO Box 64873 Saint Paul MN 55168-0873

Voting Instruction Card

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Depositary") has received advice that the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (the "Company") will be held exclusively by digital format, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), via digital platform, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (GMT-3 time zone), for the purpose set forth on this card.

If you are desirous of having the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, vote or execute a proxy to vote the Preferred Shares represented by your ADRs FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolution to be proposed at the Meeting, kindly execute and forward to the Depositary the attached Voting Instruction Card. The enclosed postage paid envelope is provided for this purpose. The Voting Instruction Card should be executed in such a manner as to show clearly whether you desire the Nominee or the Nominees of the Depositary to vote FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolution. You may include instructions to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company. The Voting Instruction Card MUST be forwarded in sufficient time to reach the Depositary before 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), April 25, 2023. Only the registered holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023, will be entitled to execute the attached Voting Instruction Card.

The signatory, a registered holder of ADRs representing Preferred Shares of the Company, of record on March 31, 2023, hereby requests and authorizes the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, to vote or execute a proxy to vote the underlying Preferred Shares of the Company represented by such ADRs, on the Resolution at the Meeting.

These instructions, when properly signed and dated, will be voted in the manner directed herein. To the extent such instructions are not so received by the Depositary from any holder of the Company, the Depositary shall take such action as is necessary, upon the written request of the Company and subject to applicable law, and the terms and conditions of the Deposited Securities, to cause such underlying shares to be counted for the purposes of satisfying applicable quorum requirements.

If you would like more information on the agenda items to be voted at this meeting, please go to https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/.

NOTE: In order to have the aforesaid shares voted, this Voting Instruction Card must be received by the Depositary before 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), April 25, 2023.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary

PLEASE MARK, DATE AND SIGN ON REVERSE SIDE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 20:28:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
