Petrobras : Proxy Card para detentores de ADRs - PN (disponível apenas em inglês)

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Depositary") has received advice that the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (the "Company") will be held exclusively by digital format, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), via digital platform, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (GMT-3 time zone), for the purpose set forth on this card.

If you are desirous of having the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, vote or execute a proxy to vote the Preferred Shares represented by your ADRs FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolution to be proposed at the Meeting, kindly execute and forward to the Depositary the attached Voting Instruction Card. The enclosed postage paid envelope is provided for this purpose. The Voting Instruction Card should be executed in such a manner as to show clearly whether you desire the Nominee or the Nominees of the Depositary to vote FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolution. You may include instructions to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company. The Voting Instruction Card MUST be forwarded in sufficient time to reach the Depositary before 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), April 25, 2023. Only the registered holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023, will be entitled to execute the attached Voting Instruction Card.

The signatory, a registered holder of ADRs representing Preferred Shares of the Company, of record on March 31, 2023, hereby requests and authorizes the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, to vote or execute a proxy to vote the underlying Preferred Shares of the Company represented by such ADRs, on the Resolution at the Meeting.

These instructions, when properly signed and dated, will be voted in the manner directed herein. To the extent such instructions are not so received by the Depositary from any holder of the Company, the Depositary shall take such action as is necessary, upon the written request of the Company and subject to applicable law, and the terms and conditions of the Deposited Securities, to cause such underlying shares to be counted for the purposes of satisfying applicable quorum requirements.

If you would like more information on the agenda items to be voted at this meeting, please go to https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/.

NOTE: In order to have the aforesaid shares voted, this Voting Instruction Card must be received by the Depositary before 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), April 25, 2023.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary