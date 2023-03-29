Petrobras Ready to Review Asset-Sale Program After Government Request

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Petróleo Brasileiro SA said Wednesday the state-controlled oil company is obliged, under its bylaws, to review its program of asset sales if its new management requests it.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said that asset sales for which contracts have already been signed or are in the closing phase should not be interrupted in order to comply with rights and obligations already assumed.

Brazil's Mining and Energy Ministry has asked the company to review the divestment program after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has called for Petrobras to invest more to help boost the economy. Petrobras's new chief executive officer, Jean Paul Prates, was nominated by Mr. da Silva's administration.

Petrobras has in recent years put refineries, onshore and shallow-water offshore production fields and a series of other assets up for sale in order to focus its efforts on production from Brazil's rich fields in deep and ultra-deep waters off the coasts of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo states.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1522ET