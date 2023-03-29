Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:38:54 2023-03-29 pm EDT
23.84 BRL   +1.06%
03:23pPetrobras Ready to Review Asset-Sale Program After Government Request
DJ
11:08aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy - Form 6-K
PU
11:08aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 29, 2023
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras Ready to Review Asset-Sale Program After Government Request

03/29/2023 | 03:23pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Petróleo Brasileiro SA said Wednesday the state-controlled oil company is obliged, under its bylaws, to review its program of asset sales if its new management requests it.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said that asset sales for which contracts have already been signed or are in the closing phase should not be interrupted in order to comply with rights and obligations already assumed.

Brazil's Mining and Energy Ministry has asked the company to review the divestment program after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has called for Petrobras to invest more to help boost the economy. Petrobras's new chief executive officer, Jean Paul Prates, was nominated by Mr. da Silva's administration.

Petrobras has in recent years put refineries, onshore and shallow-water offshore production fields and a series of other assets up for sale in order to focus its efforts on production from Brazil's rich fields in deep and ultra-deep waters off the coasts of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo states.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.26% 77.46 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.49% 5.5725 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
PETROBRAS 1.02% 23.84 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.96% 279.9299 Real-time Quote.-9.31%
WTI -1.18% 72.929 Delayed Quote.-9.29%
