By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Petróleo Brasileiro said Thursday it will resume construction of another production line at its Abreu e Lima refinery as part of its new strategic plan.

The new unit will boost Petrobras's production of diesel fuel and other products and is scheduled to begin operations in 2027, the oil company said. Work on the unit was halted in 2015, the company said.

The new production line will be economically attractive and the investment needed to complete the unit is already included in the company's capital expenditures budget, Petrobras said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-23 0920ET