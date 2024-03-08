It is with great satisfaction that Petrobras presents another Tax Report, highlighting its contribution to society through the payment of Taxes and Government Take. In this document, we will detail our payments to all three levels of Government, as well as present the tax context in which the company operates and the impact of taxes on fuel pricing.

We conduct our tax management guided by ethics, integrity, transparency, efficiency and social responsibility. This report is a product aligned with our commitment to society and stakeholders.

In 2023, a total of R$ 240.2 billion was paid to the Government from a cash basis perspective, destined for the effective settlement of our tax obligations in Brazil. Internationally, the company paidatotalof US$ 452.7 millionintaxes.

In the last five years, Petrobras has paid over R$ 1 trillion in taxes and Government Take in Brazil, distributed among the Federal Government, States, the Federal District and hundreds of municipalities.

Petrobras is one of the most relevant companies in the Brazilian economy, playing a significant role as the main contributor in several States and municipalities. Through our payments, we have the opportunity to positively impact society by providing more resources for investments in essential areas such as health, education, infrastructureand security.