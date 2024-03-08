INDEX
-
3
5
6
4- GOVERNMENT TAKE
11
5- FEDERAL TAX INCENTIVES
13
6- TAX BURDEN ON THE PRICE OF FUELS SOLD TO THE FINAL CONSUMER
14
7- TAXES PAID BY COMPANIES CONTROLLED BY PETROBRAS IN BRAZIL
18
8- TAXES PAID ABROAD
19
9- COMPLIANCE AND TAX RISK MANAGEMENT
20
10 - TAX POLICY
22
11 - GLOSSARY
23
TAX REPORT 2023
2
1- MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
-
It is with great satisfaction that Petrobras presents another Tax Report, highlighting its contribution to society through the payment of Taxes and Government Take. In this document, we will detail our payments to all three levels of Government, as well as present the tax context in which the company operates and the impact of taxes on fuel pricing.
We conduct our tax management guided by ethics, integrity, transparency, efficiency and social responsibility. This report is a product aligned with our commitment to society and stakeholders.
In 2023, a total of R$ 240.2 billion was paid to the Government from a cash basis perspective, destined for the effective settlement of our tax obligations in Brazil. Internationally, the company paidatotalof US$ 452.7 millionintaxes.
In the last five years, Petrobras has paid over R$ 1 trillion in taxes and Government Take in Brazil, distributed among the Federal Government, States, the Federal District and hundreds of municipalities.
Petrobras is one of the most relevant companies in the Brazilian economy, playing a significant role as the main contributor in several States and municipalities. Through our payments, we have the opportunity to positively impact society by providing more resources for investments in essential areas such as health, education, infrastructureand security.
We are committed to being the best diversified and integrated energy company in generating value. This commitment is reflected in job creation, investment realization, value distribution to shareholders, and substantial tax payments to the Government.
In the year that Brazil celebrates 50 years since the discovery of the Campos Basin, the birthplace of national production in deep waters, Petrobras receives, for the fifth time, the main prize in the global offshore industry: the OTC Distinguished Achievement Award 2024. This award recognizes the significant contribution of the Campos Basin Renewal Program to the global industry, with emphasis on the revitalization of the Marlim field, which has driven the development of a set of pioneering technologies for mature fields in deep waters. This advancement has allowed for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from scope 1, which are the result of the company's own operations, in the Marlim field.
Petrobras will make the energy transition gradually, responsibly and progressively. A transition that is good for the planet and fair for the people. We are expanding our investments in new energies, without giving up on oil production, which is still necessary to meet the global energy demand and finance the energy transition.
Building a more sustainable world, reconciling the focus on oil and gas with diversification into low- carbon businesses, including petrochemicals products and fertilizers, sustainability, safety, respect for the environment and full attention to people, is an integral part of Petrobras' Vision. The focus on profitable exploration and production assets, with increasing decarbonization, contributes to a fair energy transition, driving the economy and job creation in clean energy sectors, in line withour strategicplanfor2024/2028.
In addition to the significant tax payments to the Government, it is important to highlight that Petrobras distributed R$ 97.9 billion in dividends and interest on equity, reinforcing our significant contribution to society. These values, presented from a cash basis perspective, confirm our ability to generatewealthsustainably,efficiently,safely,
and responsibly.
Given the significant numbers presented, we proudly carry the responsibility of continuing to contribute to the socioeconomic development of Brazil, generating wealth for society in an efficient and sustainable manner.
TAX REPORT 2023
3
1- MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
-
R$ 240.2
billion
in Taxes + Gov. Take paid in Brazil
US$ 452.7
million
in Taxes Paid abroad
R$ 97.9
billion
distributed as dividends
TAX REPORT 2023
"It is with great satisfaction that I share with all of you the results of the Petrobras Tax Report for the year 2023. Our commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility is unwavering and we are proud to contribute to Brazil's development through the payment of more than R$ 240 billion in taxes. These resources are essential to drive significant improvements in areas such as health, education, infrastructure and the environment. We are firmly committed to continue generating value for society, always aligned with our values of care for people, integrity, sustainability, innovation and commitment to Petrobras and our country."
Jean PaulPrates
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
"Petrobras' Tax Report for 2023 is a reflection of our commitment to act transparently and responsibly. We are aware of the importance of the taxes paid for Brazil's socioeconomic development and the more than R$ 240 billion allocated for this purpose is a testament to our role as a corporate citizen. These resources are invested in strategic projects, sustainability initiatives and strengthening the communities where we operate. Our financial management is guided by efficiency and the pursuit of sustainable results, aligned with ESG principles. We will remain committed to contributing to Brazil's progress, maintaining a solid and responsible financial management."
SérgioCaetanoLeite
Chief Financial and Investor
Relations Officer (CFO)
4
2- TAXES AND GOVERNMENT TAKE PAID IN BRAZIL
-
In 2023, we collected R$ 240.2 billion in the form of taxes and Government Take in Brazil. These resources are essential to finance public policies, such as investments in infrastructure and social programs,positivelyimpactingsocietyas awhole.
The collections made by Petrobras include: (i) Taxes derived from our operations, appraised and collected by the company itself or owed by it but withheld by third parties; (ii) Taxes withheld from third parties, as a tax substitute, since Petrobras withholds taxes in its commercial operations with customers and suppliers, as defined in tax legislation.
The method of tax substitution, widely used in the National Tax System, seeks to concentrate the collection in a few economic agents, in order to facilitate the collection and inspection of taxes. Tax substitution (TS) is applied to taxes withheld in the purchases of goods and services from our suppliers, as well as in the sales of certain fuels, where refineries are responsible for collecting taxes throughout the commercial chain. It is worth mentioning that, in 2023, we implemented new tax rules for the collection of ICMS Monophasic (VAT) incidence on diesel oil, LPG, and gasoline operations, as detailed in a specific topic below.
In the accumulated period of 2022 and 2023, we recordedover half a trillionreais in collections.
In the year 2023, there was a 14% reduction in total annual collection compared to the record achieved in the previous year. This decrease can be mainly attributed to Government take, with royalties and Special Participation being the main contributors to this negative variation, along with taxes on profit (Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income) and taxes on Revenue (Pis and Cofins).
On the next table, we present the history of the Company's collections by government level.
Note: In 2019, there was a non-recurring payment of Government Take, referring to Signature Bonuses, in the amount of R$ 68.6 billion, due to the auction of the transfer of rights surplus in Búzios (R$ 61.4 billion) and Itapu (R$1.7 billion), in addition to bonuses from the 6th Production Sharing Round and the 16th Concession Round (R$5.5 billion).
;Gross revenue 2022 - R$ 713.9 billion
Gross revenue 2023 - R$ 592.6 billion
Effective tax rate 2022 - 30,5%
Effective tax rate 2023- 28,0%
(Amountsonaccrualbasis)
COMPARATIVE OF TAXES AND GOVERNMENT
TAKE PAID IN BRAZIL (R$ billion)
-
2023
61.4
87.4
90.2
1,2
240.2
2022
82.7
98.7
96.5
1.1
279
Gov. Take
Federal
States
Municipalities
QUARTERLY COLLECTION OF TAXES AND
TAXES AND GOVERNMENT TAKE
GOVERNMENT TAKE IN 2023 (R$ billion)
PAYMENT HISTORY (R$ billion)
-
-
62.6
65.0
246.0
279.0
240.2
56.1
56.5
202.9
96.5
18.8
24.7
71.9
21.4
25.3
90.2
128.7
93.5
27.1
64.5
98.7
20.5
22.7
87.4
16.9
65.5
53.8
108.7
16.3
13.8
14.0
17.3
30.1
82.7
61.4
54.7
32.2
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Gov. Take
Federal
States
Municipalities
TAX REPORT 2023
5
3- TAXES BY GOVERNMENT LEVEL
-
Within the scope of the National Tax System, the Federal Constitution (CF/88) authorizes the Federal Government, States, the Federal District and Municipalities to establish taxes. Additionally, they have the power to legislate, oversee and enforce various tax obligations (both primary and ancillary), which require significant human and systemic efforts from taxpayers to comply with them within the legal deadlines.
Another result of Petrobras' importance in tax collection in Brazil is its exposure to constant scrutiny by all levels of government, which entails rigorous ongoing tax audits. This is carried out through specialized tax offices that deal with large taxpayers, requiring the implementation of robust accounting and tax processes, as well as a highly skilled technical team to handle the daily challenges arising from numerous new legislations published annually.
TAXES BY GOVERNMENT LEVEL (R$ billion)
-
173.2
181.3
2019
148.8
2020
108.4
2021
96.5
93.5
90.2
2022
62.3
71.9
65.5
2023
0.9
0.8
1.0
1.1
1.2
Federal + Gov Take
States
Municipalities
- As mentioned before, in 2019 there was a non-recurring payment of Signing Bonuses (Gov. Take) in the amount of R$ 68.6 billion.
TAX REPORT 2023
6
3- TAXES BY GOVERNMENT LEVEL
-
COMPOSITION OF FEDERAL TAXES
Regarding the collection at the Federal level in 2023, there was a reduction of 18% compared to the record registered in 2022, mainly explained by the decrease in Government Take - Royalties and Special Participation - as well as taxes on profit (Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income) and on revenue (Pis and Cofins), in compararison with the previous year.
In February 2023, the Federal government enacted Provisional Measure 1,163/2023, establishing a temporary 9.2% rate on the export of crude oil, which ended on June 28, 2023. From January to September 2023, R$ 1.4 billion in oil export taxes were paid.
In the last 5 years, R$ 674.1 billion was paid as taxes and Government Take to the Federal Government.
HISTORICAL DISTRIBUTION OF OUR FEDERAL TAXES (R$ billion)
-
173.2
181.3
15.9
17.0
148.8
7.8
4.7
8.8
18.2
34.0
58.2
108.4
8.5
13.3
16.7
49.5
6.6
62.3
10.4
23.5
11.1
108.7
13.1
5.3
82.7
10.8
54.7
61.4
32.2
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Other federal taxes
Withholding MP 135/ Law 10.833/03
IR/CSLL
PIS/COFINS
Gov. Take
TAX REPORT 2023
7
3- TAXES BY GOVERNMENT LEVEL
-
DETAILS ABOUT STATE TAXES
In 2023, Petrobras collected the amount of R$ 90.2 billion in ICMS (State Value Added Tax), distributed among the 27 Federative Units. An important point is the implementation of the monophasic regime for this state tax, in accordance with the provisions of LC 192/2022, regulated by ICMS Agreements 199/2022 and 15/2023, which applies to operations with diesel oil, gasoline, and LPG. This implementation brought new challenges of adjustment and parameterization for the Company, aiming to ensure tax compliance and risk mitigation.
The Monophasic ICMS came into effect in the first half of 2023. For diesel and LPG, it began in May 2023, while for gasoline in June 2023, as provided for in the aforementioned legislation. This means that Petrobras has assumed full responsibility for collecting this state tax, eliminating the need for payment by distributors and resellers.
In the last 5 years, R$ 399.8 billion was paid as taxes to the 27 Federative Units, with 99.9% of this amount referring to ICMS, leaving a smaller portion for state fees.
HISTORICAL DISTRIBUTION
OF OUR STATE COLLECTIONS (R$ billion)
-
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
90.2
96.5
93.5
65.5
71.9
TAX REPORT 2023
8
3- TRIBUTOS POR ESFERA DE GOVERNO
-
RELEVANCE OF PETROBRAS IN ICMS COLLECTION
Petrobras has a significant contribution to the collection of ICMS (State Value Added Tax) in the 27 Federative Units of Brazil. In the table below, you can observe the amount collected by Petrobras for each State and its percentage contribution to the total ICMS collected. To perform this analysis, we used the information provided by the National Council of Fiscal Policy (Confaz) through its Bulletin of State Tax Revenue. However, as the information published by Confaz is based on the accrual basis, we made adjustments to collect the numbers on a cash basis, in line with this Fiscal Report.
STATE
PETROBRAS (R$ billion)
CONTRIBUTION (%)
São Paulo
21.0
10.7%
Minas Gerais
12.2
17.1%
Rio de Janeiro
6.9
15.8%
Paraná
6.3
14.6%
Santa Catarina
5.1
14.4%
Rio Grande do Sul
5.3
12.0%
Mato Grosso do Sul
4.8
29.3%
Goiás
4.9
20.4%
Mato Grosso
4.3
17.9%
Pará
3.7
18.3%
Espírito Santo
2.3
12.9%
Ceará
2.0
11.7%
Distrito Federal
1.4
13.8%
Pernambuco
1.3
6.1%
Paraíba
1.3
16.1%
Amazonas
1.2
8.6%
Tocantins
1.1
23.4%
Rio Grande do Norte
0.9
11.5%
Alagoas
0.8
12.7%
Piauí
0.9
14.6%
Rondônia
0.5
12.4%
Maranhão
0.5
4.6%
Bahia
0.6
1.9%
Sergipe
0.3
5.3%
Amapá
0.2
13.3%
Acre
0.1
7.4%
Roraima
0.1
4.6%
TAX REPORT 2023
9
3- TRIBUTOS POR ESFERA DE GOVERNO
-
DETAILS ABOUT MUNICIPAL TAXES
In 2023, Petrobras collected R$ 1.2 billion in taxes for 284 municipalities, distributed across 21 Brazilian states, including the Federal District. Over the past 5 years, R$ 5 billion has been distributed to hundreds of Brazilian municipalities.
In comparison to the previous year, there was a 14% increase in payments of municipal taxes in 2023, primarily driven by the Tax on Services (ISS) under the Tax Substitution regime.
COMPOSITION OF MUNICIPAL TAXES (R$ billion)
1.2
-
1.1
0.07
0.9
1.0
ISS Withheld from ThirdParties
0.8
0.04
0.28
0.09
0.08
0.27
IPTU e othertaxes
0.23
0.21
0.14
0.64
0.23
0.65
0.78
0.90
Company´s ISS
0.45
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
The top 10 municipalities benefited from Petrobras' tax payments accounted for 61% of our total collection, as shown in the chart below for the base year of 2023.
TOP10MUNICIPALITIES WITH THE HIGHEST
Macaé (RJ)
253.7
TAX COLLECTION BY THE COMPANY
Cubatão (SP)
95.9
(R$ million)
São Sebastião (SP)
81.4
-
Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
74.4
RJ: 3 municipalities
ES: 1 municipality
Duque de Caxias (RJ)
73.1
Ipojuca (PE)
50.2
SP: 3 municipalities
PE: 1 municipality
Paulínia (SP)
38.2
Vitória (ES)
33.0
MG: 1 municipality
RS: 1 municipality
Betim (MG)
29.2
Canoas (RS)
28.8
TAX REPORT 2023
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 03:08:06 UTC.