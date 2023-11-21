UNITED STATES

Update of the value per share of dividends and interest on equity for 3Q23

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 21, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, following the Material Fact of 11/09/2023, informs that, as a result of the share buyback program, there was a change in the number of treasury shares. Thus, the gross value of dividends and interest on equity per share to be paid based on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023 becomes R$1.3453475 per common and preferred share, being:

(i) first installment, in the amount of R$ 0.672674 per common and preferred share (R$ 0.2432872 in the form of dividends and R$ 0.4293868 in the form of interest on capital)

(ii) second installment, in the amount of R$ 0.6726735 per common and preferred share (paid in full in the form of dividends).

It is worth noting that the total amount of remuneration to shareholders remains unchanged, as well as the other information and dates present in the Material Fact of 11/09/2023.

