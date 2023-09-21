Petrobras approved Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy

Rio de Janeiro, September 21, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy, applicable to the entire Petrobras System.

The aim of the document is to reaffirm the company's public commitments with concrete measures to promote a diverse, inclusive and safe environment for all people, in line with the new guidelines being considered in the 2024-28 Strategic Planning.

One of the main advances envisaged in the new Policy is that the company's actions will seek to go beyond compliance with legislation, positioning Petrobras to be recognized as a benchmark in diversity, equity and inclusion, nationally and internationally.

According to one of the Policy's strategic guidelines, diversity, equity and inclusion should be a permanent agenda for senior management, establishing governance to monitor the evolution of actions, targets, indicators and appropriate deliberations. There is also provision to consider the diversity agenda with suppliers and other organizations that interact with Petrobras.

The Policy also includes guidelines for the creation of committees and affinity groups to discuss and implement affirmative actions aimed at under-represented groups; the promotion of continuous accessibility; combating discrimination and harassment vehemently and effectively; disseminating and educating on diversity, equity and inclusion; among other points.

The new Policy is available in full on the Petrobras Investor Relations website (www.petrobras.com.br/ir).

