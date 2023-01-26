Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:42:18 2023-01-26 pm EST
26.25 BRL   -2.56%
Petrobras : approves the Company's Tax Policy January 26, 2023

01/26/2023
Petrobras approves the Company's Tax Policy

-

Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, in line with the continuous improvement of its governance, approved a Tax Policy (Policy) applicable to the company and its equity holdings.

"The Policy reiterates Petrobras' commitment to ensure that tax management, which covers taxes and governmental holdings, is adherent to the legislation in place, in Brazil and in the countries where the company operates. Furthermore, the Policy reinforces the principle that tax management is guided by ethics, integrity, transparency, efficiency, and social responsibility, contributing to the social and economic development of Brazil and of the countries where Petrobras operates", according to Rodrigo Araujo, Petrobras' Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.

The Policy's guideline is to comply with the tax legislation of Brazil and of the countries where Petrobras operates, defining the company's strategy based on the technical interpretation of the rules, standards, and processes, aligned with the Business Purpose and Tax Risk Management. Petrobras assumes the commitment of not holding equity interests in jurisdictions recognized as having favored taxation, as well as observing the Transfer Pricing rules provided for in Brazil and in the countries where it operates, in relation to all transactions with related parties, or non-related parties, when so required by Law.

The Policy can be consulted on Petrobras' Investor Relations website

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

Email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valladares 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 22:44:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
