Petrobras : approves the Company's Tax Policy January 26, 2023

Petrobras approves the Company's Tax Policy

Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, in line with the continuous improvement of its governance, approved a Tax Policy (Policy) applicable to the company and its equity holdings.

"The Policy reiterates Petrobras' commitment to ensure that tax management, which covers taxes and governmental holdings, is adherent to the legislation in place, in Brazil and in the countries where the company operates. Furthermore, the Policy reinforces the principle that tax management is guided by ethics, integrity, transparency, efficiency, and social responsibility, contributing to the social and economic development of Brazil and of the countries where Petrobras operates", according to Rodrigo Araujo, Petrobras' Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.

The Policy's guideline is to comply with the tax legislation of Brazil and of the countries where Petrobras operates, defining the company's strategy based on the technical interpretation of the rules, standards, and processes, aligned with the Business Purpose and Tax Risk Management. Petrobras assumes the commitment of not holding equity interests in jurisdictions recognized as having favored taxation, as well as observing the Transfer Pricing rules provided for in Brazil and in the countries where it operates, in relation to all transactions with related parties, or non-related parties, when so required by Law.

