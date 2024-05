SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that its board will vote on the government's nomination of Magda Chambriard for chief executive in a Friday meeting, after an internal committee gave its approval.

The board will also weigh Chambriard's nomination to fill a board seat, Petrobras said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)