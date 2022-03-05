Petrobras chairman Ferreira says will step down for personal reasons

HOUSTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA
chairman, Admiral Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira,
told Reuters on Saturday he plans to step down from the position
to spend more time with his family.
Oil executive Rodolfo Landim, who made a career at Petrobras
before creating his own oil company, is among the candidates for
replacement, according to two people familiar with the
information.
"Petrobras chairman is a 24 hour job and I want to spend
more time with my family," Ferreira said, adding he has two
grown children living outside of Brazil.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)