Petrobras chairman Ferreira says will step down for personal reasons

HOUSTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA chairman, Admiral Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira, told Reuters on Saturday he plans to step down from the position to spend more time with his family.

Oil executive Rodolfo Landim, who made a career at Petrobras before creating his own oil company, is among the candidates for replacement, according to two people familiar with the information.

"Petrobras chairman is a 24 hour job and I want to spend more time with my family," Ferreira said, adding he has two grown children living outside of Brazil. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)