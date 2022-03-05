Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras chairman Ferreira says will step down for personal reasons

03/05/2022 | 11:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA chairman, Admiral Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira, told Reuters on Saturday he plans to step down from the position to spend more time with his family.

Oil executive Rodolfo Landim, who made a career at Petrobras before creating his own oil company, is among the candidates for replacement, according to two people familiar with the information.

"Petrobras chairman is a 24 hour job and I want to spend more time with my family," Ferreira said, adding he has two grown children living outside of Brazil. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -1.38% 2505 Delayed Quote.-20.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.43% 5.5456 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.79% 117.96 Delayed Quote.47.08%
PETROBRAS -0.03% 34.23 Delayed Quote.19.79%
WTI 5.24% 114.945 Delayed Quote.47.09%
All news about PETROBRAS
03/04PETROBRAS : on the transfer of participation in the Búzios field March 04, 2022
PU
03/03Bolsonaro says Petrobras could cut profit to control fuel prices
RE
03/02Brazil's Petrobras has made no decisions on fuel price adjustment -CEO
RE
03/02Exclusive-Chinese, Brazilian, UAE suitors eye Castlelake renewable unit Ibitu, sources ..
RE
02/24Brazil's Petrobras adopts wait-and-see pricing strategy after Ukraine invasion
RE
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
02/24Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
02/24Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
02/24PETROBRAS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 482 B 94 762 M 94 762 M
Net income 2022 120 B 23 598 M 23 598 M
Net Debt 2022 243 B 47 754 M 47 754 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,42x
Yield 2022 24,4%
Capitalization 467 B 91 802 M 91 802 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 34,23 BRL
Average target price 38,70 BRL
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS19.79%91 802
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.74%2 360 087
SHELL PLC15.25%185 753
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED23.34%160 436
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.29%126 169
EQUINOR ASA26.54%106 950